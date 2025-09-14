Takeaways from Week 3 of College Football: Clemson falls again, Georgia remains top dog in SEC

College football is unpredictable and delightful, which is why we live for what happens on Saturdays. And Week 3 absolutely delivered, from the field storm in Atlanta to a thriller in South Bend and everything in between.



Each Sunday, I’ll publish my biggest takeaways from the college football weekend. I’ll highlight the most interesting storylines, track College Football Playoff contenders and specifically shout out individual and team performances that deserve the spotlight.

1. I was very, very wrong about Clemson.

It’s only Week 3, but it’s time for a mea culpa. I fully bought into the Clemson preseason hype, and I shouldn’t have. I believed in the returning production. I believed in the talent on the defensive line. I believed in the version of Cade Klubnik that we saw at the end of last season. And I was wrong to do that. There is indeed a lot of talent on this roster, but the team is not greater than the sum of its individual parts. In fact, it may be far less than it. Clemson struggles mightily to run the ball, regardless of opponent. The Tigers’ defense has trouble getting off the field on third down, regardless of opponent. Slow starts are a problem. The passing attack is not reliably explosive. This is a head coach and a program that have pushed back forcefully on the idea that college football has passed them by. But their pitiful start to the 2025 season is why so many outsiders think that the heyday of Dabo Swinney’s career is behind him.

The Tigers would probably need to win out to even have a chance to make the ACC championship game, which would then give them a shot to earn the ACC’s automatic bid to the College Football Playoff. But this team doesn’t inspire much hope that it can do that.

2. Georgia Tech should be favored in every game remaining on its schedule, until the regular-season finale vs. Georgia.

With a walk-off win over No. 12 Clemson and a pristine 3-0 start to the season, the Yellow Jackets have become one of college football’s darlings. They’ve also got a clear path to the CFP, with an ACC schedule that doesn’t include games against Florida State or Miami. If Haynes King can stay healthy — which should be a real concern for Georgia Tech fans with the way he flings his body around for additional yardage — this is going to be a team that we’re talking about all season long. We’ll be talking about the Jackets as an ACC title contender. We’ll be talking about ‘em as a CFP contender, too. Brent Key’s program has been on an upward trajectory for a few years now, but it’s certainly feeling like 2025 is going to be the national breakthrough year.



Key is now 7-1 vs. ranked ACC teams at Georgia Tech.

3. The quarterbacks we thought were going to really good may not actually be that good!

We spent so much of the offseason talking up guys like Arch Manning, DJ Lagway, Cade Klubnik and Garrett Nussmeier. I feel like I read mock drafts that projected each of them as potential No. 1 overall picks in the NFL Draft. I also heard plenty of my peers state, unequivocally, that UCLA “won” the quarterback trade (of Nico Iamaleava and Joey Aguilar). Through three weeks, it’s time to reevaluate how we feel about some of the biggest names in the sport. Manning has struggled so mightily he got booed at home on Saturday. Lagway threw five (!) interceptions in Florida’s loss to LSU. Klubnik has played well at times, as has Nussmeier, but not consistently enough to justify the No. 1 pick level of hype; both offenses have gone cold in big moments, too. And Aguilar, the Appalachian State transfer, has been terrific for Tennessee, while Iamaleava is staring down the very real possibility of a winless season at UCLA.



Now, there have of course been terrific quarterback performances this season. John Mateer and others can and will continue to get their due. But the QBs we thought were going to be the faces of the sport this year may not end up being just that. Which is wild!

4. Georgia is still the gold standard in the SEC. But Tennessee is also legit.

I know the Vols didn’t win the game and in fact suffered another very excruciating loss to Georgia. But I came away from Saturday’s game very much buying into what Josh Heupel is selling. Joey Aguilar has been fantastic in the Tennessee offense, and he’s endeared himself to a fan base that was seriously hurting (and furious) after the Nico Iamaleava saga back in the spring. But … Tennessee is also 0-3 vs. Georgia at Neyland and 23-0 vs. everyone else at home during the same span. It’s hard to beat the best, and the Bulldogs are still the crème de la crème of the SEC. Texas tried to dethrone Georgia last year and couldn’t (either time). Tennessee has tried. LSU might try if both teams make it to Atlanta. Hell, even Alabama has righted its ship and could be a problem later this season. But it’s hard to bet against Kirby Smart. Even if the defense is giving up more points than we’re used to seeing … this team is still tough as nails. Gunner Stockton made big plays to keep Georgia in this game over and over again. It’s hard not to be impressed by Georgia gutting that one out.

5. Texas A&M is the best team in the state of Texas.

The Aggies look like they have the personnel to finally break through that 8-4 plateau. I’m all-in on what Mike Elko is building, after spending time with Elko in College Station last week and what we saw in South Bend on Saturday night. Texas A&M has a reliable (and explosive) offense! Marcel Reed is much more than just a runner. Mario Craver and the rest of this receiving corps create a dynamic that hasn’t existed at Texas A&M in years. This is a team that’s fun to watch and built to compete against anyone. The SEC schedule is tough — and going to include some lows to go along with the highs — but there’s something different about this team. When Elko got hired, I believed he could be the right coach to elevate the Aggies and eventually create a true SEC/CFP contender. Only time will tell if this year is that year for Texas A&M, but the win at Notre Dame is the first step toward proving it.