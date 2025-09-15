2025 Heisman Trophy Odds: Betting, Futures, Top Candidates in Week 4 including Beck, Mateer, Reed, Stockton!

The Heisman race took a turn this weekend. John Mateer remains the favorite, but not to me, as another quarterback has put together one hell of a start through three games and brought his team back to national relevance.

LSU, Georgia, Texas A&M, and Georgia Tech all had amazing wins over the weekend that pushed or destroyed the narrative of a few players like Cade Klubnik or Marcel Reed. Let’s check out who leads the Heisman race and who is the biggest stock up and stock down players entering Week 4.

Vaughn Dalzell’s Heisman Trophy Week 4 Poll

1. Carson Beck, Miami (+900) Next Game: Saturday at 7:30 PM ET vs Florida

Last Game: 340 passing yards on 23/28, 4 total TDs vs USF (49-12 win)

Season Stats: 812 passing yards, 78.3 completion %, 8 total TDs, 2 INTs

The Hurricanes continue rolling with a 49-12 win over ranked USF. Carson Beck finished with 340 passing yards on 23-of-28 with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Granted the two picks doesn’t help his Heisman race, he also added 28 rushing yards and a fourth touchdown to his resume.

The Hurricanes have two wins over ranked opponents and Miami is now listed as the favorites to win ACC. I think Beck is in the Heisman’s drivers seat and has a much better path in the ACC rather than Garrett Nussmeier or John Mateer in the SEC.

2. John Mateer, Oklahoma (+800) Next Game: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET vs #22 Auburn

Last Game: 345 total yards, 20/34 passing, 2 total TDs, 1 INT (42-3 win vs Temple)

Season Stats: 944 passing yards, 161 rushing yards, 67.6 completion %, 9 total TDs, 3 INTs

An Owl can turn its head 360 degrees, but Temple still didn’t see John Mateer coming. The Sooners’ signal caller went for 282 passing yards, 63 rushing yards, two total touchdowns and an interception in the 42-3 win.

Matter has ran for a score in 10 straight games dating back to last season and has nine consecutive games with a passing touchdown. The former Washington State quarterback is neck and neck with Miami’s Carson Beck for the award, but Oklahoma will have a tough road ahead as Auburn marks a stretch of seven ranked opponents over the next nine games.

3. Garrett Nussmeier, LSU (+1300) Next Game: Saturday at 7:45 PM ET vs Southeast Louisiana

Last Game: 220 passing yards on 15/27, 1 TD, 1 INT vs Florida (20-10 win)

Season Stats: 689 passing yards, 65.1 completion %, 3 TDs, 2 INTs

After the Tigers’ win over Florida, Garrett Nussmeier‘s odds went from +850 to +1300, which wouldn’t make sense to Brian Kelly, but plenty to me.

Nussmeier and the LSU offense hasn’t put up more than 23 points in a game yet this season, plus he hasn’t thrown touchdowns in a game or topped 250 yards passing.

Nussmeier tossed an interception in back-to-back games and frankly looks like a shell of his 2024 self. Something has to change soon because LSU can’t keep winning games in the low 20’s and high teens.

4. Dante Moore, Oregon (+1200) Next Game: Saturday at 3 PM ET vs Oregon State

Last Game: 178 passing yards, 1 TD, 1 INT vs Northwestern (34-14 win)

Season Stats: 657 passing yards, 78.1 completion %, 7 TDs, 1 INT

As expected, Dante Moore lit up Northwestern as travel across the country and a look-ahead trap spot with Oregon State up next didn’t affect him the slightest bit. The Ducks put up 34 points and Moore contributed 178 yards on 16-of-20 passing. Moore did throw an interception on his final pass of the game, but wasn’t asked to do much over the entirety of the game (Oregon led 34-0 at one point).

Oregon State is up next and they are +35.5 point underdogs at Oregon. After the Civil War, the Ducks go on the road to Happy Valley to take on Penn State. If Moore wants the Heisman — he will have to go through Penn State.

5. Marcel Reed, Texas A&M (+1500) Next Game: Bye Week

Last Game: 397 total yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT vs Notre Dame (41-40 win)

Season Stats: 1,011 total yards, 58.6 completion %, 10 total TDs, 1 INT

Marcel Reed has ice in his veins!! From the 11-yard line on fourth and goal, Reed delivered a strike to the end zone to knock of Notre Dame and send them to an 0-2 start.

Reed was phenomenal and made plenty of big plays in the game despite being semi-inefficient overall. Reed went 17-for-37 passing (46%) for two touchdowns, one interception and 360 yards! Reed averaged 9.7 yards per pass attempt and added 37 rushing yards on the ground.

If A&M beats Auburn next week and wins the following weekend, there is a chance Reed can leapfrog Dante Moore or Garrett Nussmeier based on their upcoming schedules.

Honorable Mentions

Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State (+1400) Next Game: Bye Week

Last Game: 9 receptions, 153 yards, 17.0 ypc, 1 TD vs Ohio (37-9 win)

Season Stats: 20 receptions, 315 yards, 15.8 ypc, 3 TDs

Jeremiah Smith has scored in five of six non-conference and non-P4 games for his career with seven total touchdowns (no score vs Texas) after the Ohio game. Smith’s odds dropped slightly from +1600 to +1400 and while some experts think this is a Devonta Smith Heisman type year with Smith — I still like Beck and Mateer in this race before the WR.

Ohio State would have to go undefeated in order for Smith to win, which means the Buckeyes have to beat Penn State and Michigan — which is something I cannot commit to right now.

Beheren Morton, Texas Tech (+2500) Next Game: Saturday at 12 PM ET at #16 Utah

Last Game: 464 passing yards on 23/35, 4 TDs, 1 INT vs Oregon State (45-14 win)

Season Stats: 923 passing yards, 70.4 completion %, 11 TDs, 1 INT

This weekend’s Utah versus Texas Tech game goes deeper than setting up one of the two teams as the favorite in the Big 12, it also propels Behren Morton or Devon Dampier into the Heisman limelight.

Morton has a rocket arm and is apart of a Red Raiders offense that leads the nation in points per game (58.0), touchdowns scored (22), second in yards per game (602.7), and fourth in passing efficiency (197.17).

If Texas Tech wins at Utah, and Morton has a day to remember, then we will have a new top 10 team and Hesiman sleeper on our hands.

Devon Dampier, Utah (+2000) Next Game: Saturday at 12 PM ET vs #17 Texas Tech

Last Game: 230 passing yards on 27-for-41, 86 rushing yards, 2 TDs vs Wyoming (31-6 win)

Season Stats: 826 total yards, 73.0 completion %, 8 Total TDs, 0 INT

Devon Dampier has yet to turn the ball over through three games with the Utes. Dampier has eight total touchdowns and 826 yards for an offense that quietly ranks 14th in points per game (45.7) and 15th in total yards per game (517.0).

The New Mexico transfer has a chance to remain atop of the Big 12 throne with a home win over Texas Tech this weekend. Utah at Texas Tech could be the most consequential meeting of any Big 12 team this season as both teams have a legitimate shot at making the College Football Playoff.

Gunner Stockton, Georgia (+1500) Next Game: Bye Week

Last Game: 342 total yards on 26-of-34, 38 rush yards, 3 total TDs vs Tennessee (44-41 OT win)

Season Stats: 845 total yards, 70.8 completion %, 7 total TDs, 0 INTs

Gunner Stockton‘s odds dropped a ton after the Tennessee win, which is kind of comical considering it would have been the opposite if the Vols nailed a 43-yard field goal as time counted down toward expiration.

Georgia was lucky to stay undefeated, but Stockton showed why he is one of the most dangerous dual-threat quarterbacks. Stockton total three touchdowns against Tennessee, 342 total yards, and completed 74.2% of his passes. The Bulldogs offense looked great, and that will have to carry over after the bye week when Georgia hosts Alabama.

Tommy Castellanos, Florida State (+2800) Next Game: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET vs Kent State

Last Game: 237 passing yards on 8-of-11, 3 TDs vs East Texas A&M (77-3 win)

Season Stats: 389 passing yards, 85 rushing yards, 68 completion %, 4 Total TDs

Florida State is coming off a bye week ahead of their game versus Kent State on Saturday. The Seminoles will have a short turnaround the following game when they go to Virginia on a Friday night. Luckily, the Cavaliers haven’t had a bye week themselves, so the Seminoles will be much healthier and rested.

Tommy Castellanos has a nice set up for a run at the ACC Championship that would set up a realistic Heisman campaign. Florida State hosts Miami (Oct. 4), and goes to Clemson (Nov. 8) and Florida (Nov. 29) this season, so Castellanos will have three chances on a national stage to make lasting impressions.

Stock Up:

Marcel Reed, Texas A&M (+1500) Next Game: Bye Week

Last Game: 397 total yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT vs Notre Dame (41-40 win)

Season Stats: 1,011 total yards, 58.6 completion %, 10 total TDs, 1 INT

Non one climbed higher in the Heisman race and polls than Marcel Reed this weekend. The Aggies quarterback delivered us an instant classic win over Notre Dame (41-40) and put Texas A&M in the conversation with Georgia, LSU, Alabama, and Oklahoma for SEC title contenders. Auburn is up next and they have yet to allow more than 24 points in a game this season.

Gunner Stockton, Georgia (+1500) Next Game: Bye Week

Last Game: 342 total yards on 26-of-34, 38 rush yards, 3 total TDs vs Tennessee (44-41 OT win)

Season Stats: 845 total yards, 70.8 completion %, 7 total TDs, 0 INTs

Georgia was lucky to stay 3-0, but Gunnar Stockton was a major reason why. Stockton led Georgia to 20 unanswered points after trailing 21-7. The Bulldogs rally spoke to the offenses capabilities and how far Stockton can take this team after only starting one game last season for the Georgia.

Stock Down:

LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina (+3500) Next Game: Saturday at 7 PM ET at #23 Missouri

Last Game: 94 passing yards on 6/7, 0 TD, 1 INT vs Vanderbilt (31-7 loss)

Season Stats: 476 total yards, 64.4 completion %, 3 total TDs, 1 INT

LaNorris Sellers exited the Vanderbilt loss in the first half with a head injury that looked serious. Sellers was diagnosed with a. concussion after finishing the game with seven pass attempts. South Carolina never stood a chance and if he misses time, then his Heisman race is practically over.

Arch Manning, Texas (+3500) Next Game: Saturday at 8 PM ET vs Sam Houston State

Last Game: 165 total yards, 3 total TDs, 1 INT vs UTEP (27-10 win)

Season Stats: 691 total yards, 55.3 completion %, 9 total TDs, 3 INTs

I don’t understand what is wrong with the Texas offense. The Longhorns simply can’t move the ball down the field and continually play at a conservative pace. Manning ran two scores in against UTEP, which is becoming a theme, but went 11-for-25 passing, 114 yards, one touchdown and one interception against the Miners. I’m curious how the SEC schedule will pan out for Manning and the Longhorns after a slow start offensively.

Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame (+6000) Next Game: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET vs Purdue

Last Game: 23 carries, 94 rush yards, 4 rec, 53 rec yards, 2 total TDs vs Texas A&M (41-40 loss)

Season Stats: 33 carries, 127 rush yards, 8 rec, 79 yards, 2 total TDs

Jeremiyah Love set a career-high against Texas A&M with 23 carries! The Irish running capitalized with 94 rushing yards and a touchdown, to go along with 53 receiving yards and another score. Despite the monster game, Notre Dame is 0-2 and have their backs against the wall for the remainder of the season. A running back winning this year seems unlikely.

Cade Klubnik, Clemson (+8000) Next Game: Saturday at 12 PM ET vs Syracuse

Last Game: 207 passing yards on 15/26, 2 total TDs, 1 INT vs Georgia Tech (24-21 loss)

Season Stats: 692 total yards, 59.1 completion %, 4 TDs, 3 INTs

After Clemson’s second loss, Cade Klubnik is finished for the Heisman. Through three games, Klubnik has three passing touchdowns to three interceptions with a 59.1 completion percentage. Klubnik was top 10 in passing yards and touchdowns last season and finished the past two years with nine and six interceptions tossed — he is on pace to set a carer-high in picks and career-low in yards and touchdowns.

DJ Lagway, Florida (+18000) Next Game: Saturday at 7:30 PM ET at #4 Miami

Last Game: 287 passing yards on 33-of-49, 1 TD, 5 INTs vs LSU (20-10 loss)

Season Stats: 629 passing yards, 71 completion %, 5 TDs, 6 INTS

DJ Lagway threw five interceptions against LSU. I am not sure why he even has odds anymore. He is now in the same category as Penn State’s Kaytron Allen (+15000), Pitt’s Eli Holstein (+20000) and Ohio State’s Caleb Downs (+20000). It’s over for Lagway.

