What college football games are on today: Week 4 Saturday NCAA top 25 schedule, TV channels, how to watch
Today’s slate of college football games features action from all of the nation’s top 25 teams (AP Poll). See below for the full schedule of games for the top-ranked teams with additional information on start times and how to watch.
Be sure to head to NBC and Peacock to watch as No. 17 Notre Dame faces Miami at 3:30 PM ET. Then at 7:30 PM it’s Iowa vs Minnesota in a showdown for the Rosedale Trophy. Click here to sign up for Peacock.
What college football games are on today?
Saturday, September 21:
*All times are listed as ET. Games in bold are on NBC and Peacock.
No. 3 Ohio State vs. Marshall - 12 p.m. on Fox
No. 21 Clemson vs. NC State - 12 p.m. on ABC/ESPN+
No. 20 Iowa State vs. Arkansas State - 2 p.m. on ESPN+
No. 10 Penn State vs. Kent State - 3:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network
No. 11 USC at No. 18 Michigan - 3:30 p.m. on CBS
No. 16 LSU vs. UCLA - 3:30 p.m. on ABC/ESPN+
No. 17 Notre Dame vs. Miami (Ohio) - 3:30 p.m. on NBC and Peacock
No. 19 Louisville vs. Georgia Tech - 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2
No. 23 Northern Illinois vs. Buffalo - 3:30 p.m. on ESPN+
No. 12 Utah at No. 14 Oklahoma State - 4 p.m. on Fox
No. 7 Missouri vs. Vanderbilt - 4:15 p.m. on SEC Network
No. 8 Miami (Fla.) at South Florida - 7 p.m. on ESPN
No. 6 Tennessee at No. 15 Oklahoma - 7:30 p.m. on ABC/ESPN+
No. 25 Texas A&M vs. Bowling Green - 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+/SECN+
No. 5 Ole Miss vs. Georgia Southern - 7:45 p.m. on SEC Network
No. 1 Texas vs. UL Monroe - 8 p.m. on ESPN+/SECN+
No. 13 Kansas State at BYU - 10:30 p.m. on ESPN
How to watch Notre Dame vs Miami (Ohio):
- When: Saturday, September 21
- Where: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, IN
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Peacock
How to watch Iowa vs Minnesota:
- When: Saturday, September 21
- Where: Huntington Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Peacock
Top Impact Players - Iowa vs Minnesota:
