What college football games are on today: Week 4 Saturday NCAA top 25 schedule, TV channels, how to watch

Today’s slate of college football games features action from all of the nation’s top 25 teams (AP Poll). See below for the full schedule of games for the top-ranked teams with additional information on start times and how to watch.

Be sure to head to NBC and Peacock to watch as No. 17 Notre Dame faces Miami at 3:30 PM ET. Then at 7:30 PM it's Iowa vs Minnesota in a showdown for the Rosedale Trophy.

What college football games are on today?

Saturday, September 21:

*All times are listed as ET. Games in bold are on NBC and Peacock.

No. 3 Ohio State vs. Marshall - 12 p.m. on Fox

No. 21 Clemson vs. NC State - 12 p.m. on ABC/ESPN+

No. 20 Iowa State vs. Arkansas State - 2 p.m. on ESPN+

No. 10 Penn State vs. Kent State - 3:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network

No. 11 USC at No. 18 Michigan - 3:30 p.m. on CBS

No. 16 LSU vs. UCLA - 3:30 p.m. on ABC/ESPN+

No. 17 Notre Dame vs. Miami (Ohio) - 3:30 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

No. 19 Louisville vs. Georgia Tech - 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2

No. 23 Northern Illinois vs. Buffalo - 3:30 p.m. on ESPN+

No. 12 Utah at No. 14 Oklahoma State - 4 p.m. on Fox

No. 7 Missouri vs. Vanderbilt - 4:15 p.m. on SEC Network

No. 8 Miami (Fla.) at South Florida - 7 p.m. on ESPN

No. 6 Tennessee at No. 15 Oklahoma - 7:30 p.m. on ABC/ESPN+

No. 25 Texas A&M vs. Bowling Green - 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+/SECN+

No. 5 Ole Miss vs. Georgia Southern - 7:45 p.m. on SEC Network

No. 1 Texas vs. UL Monroe - 8 p.m. on ESPN+/SECN+

No. 13 Kansas State at BYU - 10:30 p.m. on ESPN

How to watch Notre Dame vs Miami (Ohio):

When: Saturday, September 21

Saturday, September 21 Where: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, IN

Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, IN Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

When: Saturday, September 21

Saturday, September 21 Where: Huntington Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

Huntington Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

Top Impact Players - Iowa vs Minnesota:

Top impact players: Iowa vs. Minnesota Pro Football Focus previews NBC's primetime Week 4 matchup featuring a surging Iowa offense led by Kaleb Johnson facing off against a stellar Minnesota defense.

