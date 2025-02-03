Bret Bielema riding high after Illinois’ breakout 2024 season

Illinois coach Bret Bielema is feeling great.

The Illini are coming off their first 10-win season since 2001. A junior day over the weekend had more than a dozen of the top local prospects on campus.

Way-too-early top-25 rankings for next season have Illinois solidly in the top 25, some include the Big Ten program in the top 10 with key contributors returning on both sides of the ball.



On cloud nine these days, Bielema is even trolling former Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh as more news came out this week on the ongoing sign-stealing scandal in Ann Arbor. Bielema quote tweeted a video of Harbaugh saying, “Tell the truth always. If you lie … it’s over.” In another Harbaugh video where the former San Francisco 49ers coach said, “If you cheat to win, then you’ve already lost,” Bielema fires back even harder. “Really…. Why did you leave?” Bielema said. “Was looking forward to playing but understand why you ran to the NFL. See you in the future and can’t wait.”

Really…. Why did you leave? Was looking forward to playing but understand why you ran to the #NFLSee you in the future and can’t wait #famILLy #ILL https://t.co/4y7C5ecvUA — Bret Bielema (@BretBielema) January 29, 2025



On Sunday while all those top recruits, including in-state tight ends Mack Sutter and JC Anderson among many other big names, were in town and enjoying the Illini basketball game, Bielema held a press conference. “We have a large group on campus now who in my opinion is a collection of the highest-rated guys that we feel really strongly about that can impact us,” Bielema said. “Since the bowl game, wholeheartedly the amount of value that bowl game brought us in Orlando was really good but going into schools from coast to coast, I’ve been all over the country. “It’s been very, very evident. It’s been awesome to see the hard work we’ve been putting in pay off but also just the recognition that the players have in us. Kids who are committed to other schools are talking to us, guys we’re in consideration for, guys who are committed to us, we’re competing against the biggest of bigs so it’s really a fun time.”

Kenyon Alston Nick Lucero/Rivals.com



Illinois has the big mo. About two hours from the rich talent zones of St. Louis and Chicago, Illinois is not only getting players on campus but landing commitments as well. Five of Illinois’ six 2026 pledges have happened in January including high three-star receiver Kenyon Alston from Orlando (Fla.) Bishop Moore. High three-star offensive lineman Landon Von Seggern committed to the Illini after a previous visit to Champaign. Anderson, from about an hour away, is a major target. Bielema said over the weekend that the 2026 Illinois class downstate is “loaded.” “The atmosphere stood out to me the most, and for being my third time being down there they treated me like I was a part of their own family,” the Omaha (Neb.) Millard South offensive guard said. “The coaches were seeing how my off-season was because they said the only way to have a good season is to have a great offseason which is exactly what I live by.” The offseason is going great in Champaign. There’s finally a lot to feel good about inside the Illinois football program.

