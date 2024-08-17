 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

CYCLING-TDF-2024-WOMEN-STAGE7
Ghekiere dominates climb to win the 7th stage in women’s Tour de France
nbc_golf_wsord3hl_240817.jpg
Lauren Coughlin seizes Scottish Open lead, aims for second LPGA win in a month
NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 - Practice
Denny Hamlin to start on pole at Michigan after Cup qualifying canceled by rain

Top Clips

nbc_moto_kitchenintrv_240817.jpg
Kitchen shows ‘all heart’ at Budds Creek
nbc_pl_update_240817.jpg
PL Update: Arsenal keep Wolves at bay
nbc_pl_whulopeteguiintv_240817.jpg
Lopetegui details next steps after loss to Villa

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

CYCLING-TDF-2024-WOMEN-STAGE7
Ghekiere dominates climb to win the 7th stage in women’s Tour de France
nbc_golf_wsord3hl_240817.jpg
Lauren Coughlin seizes Scottish Open lead, aims for second LPGA win in a month
NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 - Practice
Denny Hamlin to start on pole at Michigan after Cup qualifying canceled by rain

Top Clips

nbc_moto_kitchenintrv_240817.jpg
Kitchen shows ‘all heart’ at Budds Creek
nbc_pl_update_240817.jpg
PL Update: Arsenal keep Wolves at bay
nbc_pl_whulopeteguiintv_240817.jpg
Lopetegui details next steps after loss to Villa

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

American Brandon McNulty wins individual time trial in opening stage of the Spanish Vuelta

  
Published August 17, 2024 04:06 PM
TOPSHOT-CYCLING-ESP-VUELTA

TOPSHOT - Team UAE’s Brandon McNulty competes in the stage 1 of La Vuelta a Espana cycling tour, a 12 km time-trial race from Lisbon to Oeiras, on August 17, 2024. (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA / AFP) (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

MADRID (AP) — American Brandon McNulty won the opening stage of the Spanish Vuelta in Portugal on Saturday.

The rider from UAE Team Emirates finished the individual time trial with a time of 12 minutes, 35 seconds, two seconds faster than Czech rider Mathias Vacek. Wout van Art finished third, three seconds off the winning time.

“I was hoping for something good today, but this is really hard to believe for me,” McNulty said. “I knew I could do something good, but I didn’t expect to win. I just felt good and went as hard as I could. I gave everything I had.”

McNulty finished fifth in the men’s individual time trial at the Paris Olympics.

The coastal wind played a pivotal role as riders went through a 12-kilometer (7.5-mile) speedy route near the mouth of the Tajo River, going from Lisbon to Oeiras.

“The wind was really strong but we knew that so I was counting with it,” Vacek said. “I think it was the same for everybody. It was about pure power and I gave it everything. The pacing plan was like one minute slower. We can be really, really satisfied.”

Defending Vuelta champion Sepp Kuss was 53 seconds slower than McNulty, which was good only for 62nd place.