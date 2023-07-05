 Skip navigation
Former Giro champion Hindley wins Tour mountain stage in Pyrenees, claims yellow jersey

  
Published July 5, 2023 12:40 PM
Australian Jai Hindley of Bora-Hansgrohe celebrates on the podium after winning stage 5 of the Tour de France cycling race, a 162,7 km race from Pau to Laruns, France, Wednesday 05 July 2023. This year’s Tour de France takes place from 01 to 23 July 2023. BELGA PHOTO JASPER JACOBS (Photo by JASPER JACOBS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP) (Photo by JASPER JACOBS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Former Giro d’Italia champion Jai Hindley seized the Tour de France’s yellow jersey on Wednesday after claiming the first mountain stage of this year’s race during an eventful ride in the Pyrenees.

Hindley was part of an early breakaway and became the first Australian leader of the race since Rohan Dennis back in 2015.

Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard showed his great form in the last climb of the day when he dropped two-time winner Tadej Pogacar with a sharp attack.

Vingegaard moved into second place, 47 seconds behind Hindley, according to provisional results.