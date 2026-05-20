Jhonatan Narváez storms to Ecuadorian record Giro d’Italia stage win as Afonso Eulálio retains lead

CHIAVARI, Italy — Jhonatan Narváez became the most successful Ecuadorian stage winner at the Giro d’Italia when he triumphed, while Afonso Eulálio remained in the overall lead.

His victory during Stage 11 was Narváez’s third win at this year’s race and fifth overall in the Giro, surpassing Richard Carapaz.

Narváez edged out Enric Mas at the end of the 121-mile route from Porcari to Chiavari that featured three categorized climbs. Diego Ulissi was third, leading the remnants of the breakaway across the line, 11 seconds behind.

Narváez and Mas hadn’t got in the initial breakaway but managed to make it across before the climbs. They then attacked on the final ascent, which was steep but uncategorized, and worked well together on the descent before opening up the sprint 200 meters from the line.

The peloton rolled across the line more than three minutes behind Narváez, with Eulálio preserving his 27-second advantage over Jonas Vingegaard.

Thymen Arensman is third overall, 1:57 behind Eulálio.

Stage 12 is a 109-mile route from Imperia to Novi Ligure that is mainly flat along the coast before heading inland and over two lower-category climbs.

The 109th men’s Giro ends on May 31 in Rome.

The women’s Giro runs from May 30-June 7 with Italian rider Elisa Longo Borghini the defending champion.