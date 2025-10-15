2025-26 Rotoworld Basketball Expert Mock Draft: Wemby goes No. 1 over Jokic

We’re less than a week away from regular season NBA basketball!

The 2025-26 NBA season tips off on NBC and Peacock with a doubleheader on October 21, as the Lakers face the Warriors and the Rockets face the Thunder.

As we navigate the final week of the preseason, the Rotoworld crew got together to host a 12-team, 9-category mock draft with some of the best and brightest minds in the fantasy basketball industry.

Here are the analysts who participated and the Draft Order:

1. Zak Hanshew - Rotoworld

2. Nick Shlain - Rotoworld

3. Josh Lloyd - Basketball Monster

4. Eric Samulski - Rotoworld

5. Dan Besbris - Old Man Squad Sports Network

6. Raphiell Johnson - Rotoworld

7. George Bissell - Rotoworld

8. Alex Barutha - Rotowire

9. Dan Titus - Yahoo! Sports

10. Noah Rubin - Rotoworld

11. Adam King - Fantasy Basketball International

12. Papi Roi - Fantasy Basketball Philippines Podcast

Below are the results of our draft with some thoughts and analysis. Why did I take Wemby over Jokic? Which picks were surprising in each round? How early did Cooper Flagg get selected? And which late-round pick did I make to prompt Raphielle Johnson to tell me he hated me?

If you want to watch the entire draft shake out, you can check it out here .

Round 1

1. Victor Wembanyama (SAS - C)

2. Nikola Jokić (DEN - C)

3. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (OKC - PG)

4. Luka Dončić (LAL - PG,SG)

5. Anthony Edwards (MIN - PG,SG)

6. Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL - PF,C)

7. Anthony Davis (DAL - PF,C)

8. Cade Cunningham (DET - PG,SG)

9. Devin Booker (PHX - PG,SG)

10. James Harden (LAC - PG,SG)

11. Trae Young (ATL - PG)

12. Karl-Anthony Towns (NYK - PF,C)

There’s a two or three-man debate for the top overall pick in fantasy hoops this season. Nikola Jokic and Victor Wembanyama are the clear top options, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander working his way into the mix.

I went Wemby here, banking on upside rather than consistency and floor with Jokic. Wembanyama has yet to stay healthy for a full season, and he’s not as effective as Jokic as a facilitator. We’ve probably seen the best of Joker after last season’s triple-double average, but the best is yet to come for Wembanyama.

There were a couple of surprises in the first round, as Ant-Man went right after SGA and Luka. Cade Cunningham was a big riser after a breakout 2024-25 campaign, and James Harden’s inclusion in the top-10 highlights his lasting impact on the game so late into his career.

As Raphielle mentioned during the draft, picking in the 5-7 range is particularly difficult, but he was able to get a steal with Giannis at No. 6 after Edwards surprisingly went one pick before that.

Round 2

1. Amen Thompson (HOU - PG,SG,SF)

2. Tyrese Maxey (PHI - PG)

3. Stephen Curry (GSW - PG)

4. Donovan Mitchell (CLE - PG,SG)

5. Kevin Durant (HOU - SF,PF)

6. Jalen Johnson (ATL - SF,PF)

7. Evan Mobley (CLE - PF,C)

8. Domantas Sabonis (SAC - C)

9. Josh Giddey (CHI - PG,SG)

10. Alperen Sengun (HOU - C)

11. Jalen Brunson (NYK - PG)

12. Jalen Williams (OKC - SF,PF)

Thompson is perhaps the biggest riser in 2025-26 fantasy drafts compared to where he was selected in 2024-25. Last season, Thompson was an afterthought in the realm of fantasy hoops, but he’s now a consensus first or second-rounder.

Jalen Johnson is another guy fantasy managers hope can replicate his breakout success from a season ago. Ditto Josh Giddey, who was written off after his final season in OKC but found new life with the Bulls.

Is Alperen Sengun ready to take a leap in 2025-26? He was tremendous a season ago, and he looked even better at EuroBasket. Grabbing him at the end of the second round could prove to be a big-time value if he continues to ascend.

Round 3

1. Paolo Banchero (ORL - PF,C)

2. Scottie Barnes (TOR - SG,SF,PF)

3. LaMelo Ball (CHA - PG,SG)

4. Pascal Siakam (IND - PF,C)

5. Derrick White (BOS - PG,SG)

6. Jamal Murray (DEN - PG,SG)

7. Dyson Daniels (ATL - PG,SG,SF)

8. Chet Holmgren (OKC - PF,C)

9. Bam Adebayo (MIA - PF,C)

10. Cooper Flagg (DAL - SF)

11. Kristaps Porziņģis (ATL - PF,C)

12. Jaren Jackson Jr. (MEM - PF,C)

I grabbed Jalen Williams at the end of the second round and paired him with Paolo Banchero at the turn. As Noah pointed out in the draft, Banchero’s lack of defensive stats will be offset by Williams and Wemby. I’m a big fan of Banchero’s, and he could be in for a monster season. He was trending up in a big way before getting hurt last season, and a fully healthy campaign could be monstrous. I love his dual eligibility as a PF and C.

The third round is where things started to get pretty interesting. No surprises in Scottie Barnes and LaMelo Ball. Raphielle played it safe with Jamal Murray, who’s been a steady, yet unremarkable contributor throughout his career. Dyson Daniels and Derrick White have rocketed up draft boards thanks to elite production (Daniels) and increased opportunity (White). Porzingis here is a dice roll given his health, but he’s been a great per-game contributor when available.

The first rookie came off the board as Noah got his guy in Cooper Flagg. How high can Flagg rise in fantasy hoops this season? He should see a ton of playing time, and he offers elite production on both ends of the floor.

Round 4

1. De’Aaron Fox (SAS - PG,SG)

2. Austin Reaves (LAL - PG,SG)

3. Franz Wagner (ORL - SF,PF)

4. Ja Morant (MEM - PG)

5. Deni Avdija (POR - SF,PF)

6. Jaylen Brown (BOS - SG,SF)

7. Trey Murphy III (NOP - SF,PF)

8. Kawhi Leonard (LAC - SF,PF)

9. LeBron James (LAL - SF,PF)

10. Coby White (CHI - PG,SG)

11. Ivica Zubac (LAC - C)

12. Joel Embiid (PHI - C)

De’Aaron Fox is certainly a gamble here, as he’ll be sidelined to open up the season due to a hamstring injury.

LeBron James will miss the first season-opener of his career, so Austin Reaves could be in line for a massive bump in usage. Reaves went seven picks before James in this draft, which is the most fascinating tidbit of the fourth round. Is James’ sciatica going to limit him in Year 23?

Coby White this early is too rich for my blood, especially with Josh Giddey running point guard. Ivica Zubac is another guy I wouldn’t be comfortable taking in this range due to LA’s offseason roster moves.

I rolled the dice once again with the final pick of this round …

Round 5

1. Zion Williamson (NOP - SF,PF)

2. Desmond Bane (ORL - SG,SF)

3. Myles Turner (MIL - C)

4. Jalen Duren (DET - C)

5. Jimmy Butler III (GSW - SF,PF)

6. Darius Garland (CLE - PG)

7. Nikola Vučević (CHI - C)

8. Brandon Miller (CHA - SF,PF)

9. Jarrett Allen (CLE - C)

10. Lauri Markkanen (UTA - SF,PF)

11. OG Anunoby (NYK - SF,PF)

12. Payton Pritchard (BOS - PG)

I’m usually opposed to drafting Joel Embiid at all, but getting him at Pick 48 was just way too good to pass up. He missed a ton of time last season and struggled to post elite numbers when on the court. He’s been ramping up activity recently and could be available for the season-opener. When at his best, Embiid is a 30/10/5 guy who can shoot threes and block shots. That’s incredible value with a huge question mark.

Next up is another injury-prone player, Zion Williamson. Williamson has gotten in better shape during the offseason, and his elite skillset could make him another incredible value. I could have a league-winning pair in Rounds 4-5, or I could have my IL spots filled up quickly. Go big, or go home!

Myles Turner feels like a great value here, but taking Jalen Duren is a bit risky given Detroit’s depth. The round wrapped up without too many surprises. Payton Pritchard is a huge riser given Boston’s shallow depth at multiple positions. Will he be a starter or push for 30 minutes off the bench?

Round 6

1. Immanuel Quickley (TOR - PG,SG)

2. Jordan Poole (NOP - PG,SG)

3. Brandon Ingram (TOR - SG,SF,PF)

4. Miles Bridges (CHA - SF,PF)

5. Zach LaVine (SAC - PG,SG)

6. Walker Kessler (UTA - C)

7. Michael Porter Jr. (BKN - SF,PF)

8. Deandre Ayton (LAL - C)

9. DeMar DeRozan (SAC - SF)

10. Jakob Poeltl (TOR - C)

11. Josh Hart (NYK - SG,SF,PF)

12. Cam Thomas (BKN - SG,SF)

A pair of Raptors went off the board here, as Immanuel Quickley will look to put together a fully-healthy season and stuff the stat sheet on a nightly basis. Brandon Ingram could return to form, especially if Toronto utilizes him more as an outside threat.

Several centers went in this round, and Jakob Poeltl is one of my favorite later-round options at the position.

A pair of Nets also came off the board, as Michael Porter Jr. went at Pick 7, and I grabbed my man Cam Thomas at Pick 12. He should be playing for pride and his next contract, giving an added boost to an already promising outlook. Assuming he can stay healthy in 2025-26, I’m counting on Thomas to build on the breakout he had at the end of the 2023-24 season and into the 2024-25 campaign.

Round 7

1. Shaedon Sharpe (POR - SG,SF)

2. Julius Randle (MIN - PF,C)

3. Ausar Thompson (DET - SF,PF)

4. Christian Braun (DEN - SG,SF)

5. Andrew Nembhard (IND - PG,SG)

6. Paul George (PHI - SG,SF,PF)

7. Jalen Green (PHX - PG,SG)

8. Alex Sarr (WAS - C)

9. Rudy Gobert (MIN - C)

10. Donovan Clingan (POR - C)

11. Norman Powell (MIA - SG,SF)

12. Mikal Bridges (NYK - SF,PF)

I was short on guards, so I nabbed Shaedon Sharpe with the first pick of Round 7. He’s been getting a ton of praise from coaches and teammates, and a breakout season could be on tap.

Not too many surprises in this round, other than Alex Sarr. He had a strong rookie campaign, and Washington’s center depth is thinner than it was a season ago. Is he ready for a breakout, or is a sophomore slump going to disappoint fantasy managers?

Paul George wasn’t great last season when on the court, but there’s only one way to go from here, right? Getting him so late in a draft should offset the injury risk.

Ausar Thompson was selected with the third pick. Like his twin Amen (drafted in the second round), he’s a player pegged for a potential breakout.

Round 8

1. Matas Buzelis (CHI - SF,PF)

2. Kevin Porter Jr. (MIL - PG,SG)

3. Onyeka Okongwu (ATL - C)

4. Cameron Johnson (DEN - SF,PF)

5. Mark Williams (PHX - C)

6. Kel’el Ware (MIA - PF,C)

7. Bennedict Mathurin (IND - SG,SF)

8. John Collins (LAC - PF,C)

9. Santi Aldama (MEM - PF,C)

10. Tyler Herro (MIA - PG,SG)

11. Anfernee Simons (BOS - PG,SG)

12. CJ McCollum (WAS - PG,SG)

Here’s where we started seeing some swings, but there was a ton of potential value in Round 8. Matas Buzelis is a risk/reward option who has become an analyst favorite in the offseason.

Mark Williams and Tyler Herro could be excellent values, but availability is a major concern, given their current injuries and Williams’ extensive history of missing time.

Kel’el Ware has had a phenomenal preseason, but can he parlay that success into an elite regular season run? Benedict Mathurin should see a ton of playing time in 2025-26, but can he provide more than just points?

Round 9

1. Jalen Suggs (ORL - PG)

2. RJ Barrett (TOR - SF,PF)

3. Toumani Camara (POR - SF,PF)

4. Isaiah Hartenstein (OKC - C)

5. Devin Vassell (SAS - SG,SF)

6. Draymond Green (GSW - PF,C)

7. Jaden Ivey (DET - PG,SG)

8. Reed Sheppard (HOU - PG,SG)

9. Tari Eason (HOU - SF,PF)

10. Zach Edey (MEM - C)

11. Bradley Beal (LAC - SG,SF)

12. Nic Claxton (BKN - C)

I needed a player with PG eligibility, so I took McCollum in Round 8 and Suggs in Round 9. I’m not thrilled with either selection, but both should see enough usage to provide value in this range.

Draymond Green, Jaden Ivey, Reed Sheppard, and RJ Barrett are some of the least exciting selections here. You know what you’re getting with Green, but it’s not a ton at this point in his career. Still, you can’t find a triple-double threat this late in drafts anywhere else. Ivey, Sheppard and Barrett are big risks given uncertain roles for the first two and questions about Barrett’s production outside of scoring.

Round 10

1. Dereck Lively II (DAL - C)

2. Cason Wallace (OKC - PG,SG)

3. Brandin Podziemski (GSW - PG,SG)

4. Naz Reid (MIN - PF,C)

5. Keyonte George (UTA - PG,SG)

6. Jaden McDaniels (MIN - SF,PF)

7. Keegan Murray (SAC - SF,PF)

8. Andrew Wiggins (MIA - SG,SF)

9. D’Angelo Russell (DAL - PG)

10. Tobias Harris (DET - PF)

11. Jrue Holiday (POR - PG,SG)

12. Kyshawn George (WAS - SG,SF)

We’re really into big swing territory here. D’Angelo Russell could be a huge value as Dallas’ de facto starting PG until Kyrie Irving returns. Tobias Harris and Jrue Holiday have offered elite production over the years, and even in the autumn of their careers, they should certainly offer enough here to be worth a late-round selection.

Round 11

1. Ace Bailey (UTA - SF)

2. Aaron Gordon (DEN - PF,C)

3. Herbert Jones (NOP - SF,PF)

4. Bobby Portis (MIL - PF,C)

5. Donte DiVincenzo (MIN - PG,SG)

6. Jaylen Wells (MEM - SG,SF)

7. Jayson Tatum (BOS - SF,PF)

8. Stephon Castle (SAS - PG,SG)

9. Aaron Nesmith (IND - SF)

10. Isaiah Jackson (IND - C)

11. Scoot Henderson (POR - PG)

12. Jabari Smith Jr. (HOU - PF,C)

I selected Kyshawn George at the end of Round 10. He’s one of my guys for the 2025-26 season, and I’m expecting strong, two-way production. Ace Bailey is another guy who has impressed in the preseason. Strong play and plenty of opportunities for the rebuilding Jazz give him tremendous upside.

The most notable pick of this round is Jayson Tatum, who has said that he wants to try playing this season. Even if he’s able to take the court for a few games, he’ll be sitting in one of your IL spots all season until he maybe returns.

Round 12

1. Davion Mitchell (MIA - PG)

2. Khris Middleton (WAS - SF,PF)

3. Kyrie Irving (DAL - PG)

4. Nikola Jović (MIA - PF)

5. Collin Sexton (CHA - PG,SG)

6. Yves Missi (NOP - C)

7. VJ Edgecombe (PHI - SG)

8. Neemias Queta (BOS - PF,C)

9. Cam Whitmore (WAS - SF,PF)

10. De’Andre Hunter (CLE - SF,PF)

11. Klay Thompson (DAL - SG,SF)

12. Ryan Kalkbrenner (CHA - C)

Kyrie Irving will presumably be out until at least the All-Star break. How much can he offer when he returns?

Two more rookies came off the board as VJ Edgecombe went to Raphielle, and I selected Ryan Kalkbrenner. Raphielle is high on Kalkbrenner too, and my selection here caused him to tell me he hated me. Strong words, but hey, I got my guy.

Round 13

1. Jonathan Kuminga (GSW - SF,PF)

2. Malik Monk (SAC - SG)

3. Chris Boucher (BOS - PF,C)

4. Adem Bona (PHI - C)

5. Kelly Oubre Jr. (PHI - SF,PF)

6. Ayo Dosunmu (CHI - SG,SF)

7. Sam Hauser (BOS - SF,PF)

8. Mitchell Robinson (NYK - C)

9. Brice Sensabaugh (UTA - SF,PF)

10. Keon Ellis (SAC - PG,SG) - Rubin

11. Dennis Schröder (SAC - PG,SG)

12. Dejounte Murray (NOP - PG,SG)

The final round is all about upside, and that’s what I expect with Kuminga. If the Warriors are truly intent on trading him during the season, they’ll have to showcase him, which means a consistent role and strong production.

Chris Boucher could end up the starting center for Boston, making him a nice pick here. Adem Bona could do the same for the 76ers if (who are we kidding - when) Embiid is forced to miss time.

Sam Hauser should see an increased role for the shorthanded Celtics, and someone’s got to step up for Sacramento. Three - yes three - Kings guards went off the board here. Someone’s got a reliable fantasy option, right?

Could the Knicks utilize a jumbo lineup with Karl-Anthony Towns playing alongside Mitchell Robinson? Even if Robinson comes off the bench, he should see enough playing time to be a viable option, and getting him in the final round is a tremendous value.

The draft closed out with another injured player. Dejounte Murray is an elite, multi-cat contributor, but he’ll have to sit in an IL spot until at least January.

My team

1. (1) Victor Wembanyama (SAS - C)

2. (24) Jalen Williams (OKC - SF,PF)

3. (25) Paolo Banchero (ORL - PF,C)

4. (48) Joel Embiid (PHI - C)

5. (49) Zion Williamson (NOP - SF,PF)

6. (72) Cam Thomas (BKN - SG,SF)

7. (73) Shaedon Sharpe (POR - SG,SF)

8. (96) CJ McCollum (WAS - PG,SG)

9. (97) Jalen Suggs (ORL - PG)

10. (120) Kyshawn George (WAS - SG,SF)

11. (121) Ace Bailey (UTA - SF)

12. (144) Ryan Kalkbrenner (CHA - C)

13. (145) Jonathan Kuminga (GSW - SF,PF)

Strengths: Defense, rebounding, FG%

Weaknesses: Three-pointers, assists, availability

I rolled the dice many times in this draft, but this team is on-brand. I love drafting for upside rather than security, and typically, I’m inclined to draft younger players over veterans. There are breakout options all across my final roster, and if guys like Embiid, Williamson, Thomas and Sharpe can stay mostly healthy, this team could win many, many weeks.

