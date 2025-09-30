Fantasy Basketball Draft Prep Guide: 2025-26 rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results, and more

The Rotoworld Basketball staff is excited to set you up for success, both on draft day and throughout the 2025-26 season. This year is especially exciting as the NBA returns to NBC and streams on Peacock, and we’re ready to bring you the fantasy coverage to match.

On this page, you’ll find links to all of our preseason content in one place. We have rankings in various formats, position breakdowns, mock draft analysis, and general draft strategy.

And this is just scratching the surface of what we’ll have to offer. As the NBA preseason ramps up, we’ll continue adding fresh rankings, analysis, and strategy articles. Bookmark this page and check back often to stay ahead of your league.

Happy drafting season!

2025 FANTASY BASKETBALL RANKINGS, POSITION BREAKDOWNS, PLAYER PROFILES

Top 50 Fantasy Basketball Guards

Top 50 Fantasy Basketball Forwards

Top 50 Fantasy Basketball Centers

Top 10 rookies led by Cooper Flagg

2025 FANTASY BASKETBALL MOCK DRAFTS

Salary Cap Mock Draft: Jokic, SGA command high prices

2025 FANTASY BASKETBALL STRATEGY ARTICLES

Fantasy Basketball Category Punt Guide for 2025-26

Draft Tips and Beginners’ Guide for Fantasy Basketball