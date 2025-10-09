12-Team, 9-Cat Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft 2025-26: Paolo Banchero leads team built from 12th pick

Fantasy basketball season is here, and the best way to prep for your drafts is to mock, mock again and mock some more!

Drafting out of the No. 12 spot in a 12-team league offers the benefit of back-to-back picks to start your build, but it comes with its own set of challenges. The top-tier players have been selected, and your two picks will be the only ones you have until your next two picks nearly two full rounds later.

I completed a mock drafting from this spot to show how it might play out. Here are the results and brief analysis.

Round 1

1. Nikola Jokić (DEN - C)

2. Victor Wembanyama (SAS - C)

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL - PF,C)

4. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (OKC - PG)

5. Luka Dončić (LAL - PG,SG)

6. Cade Cunningham (DET - PG,SG)

7. Anthony Davis (DAL - PF,C)

8. Karl-Anthony Towns (NYK - PF,C)

9. Anthony Edwards (MIN - PG,SG)

10. Devin Booker (PHX - PG,SG)

11. Trae Young (ATL - PG)

12. Amen Thompson (HOU - PG,SG,SF)

Round 2

13. Jalen Williams (OKC - SF,PF)

14. James Harden (LAC - PG,SG)

15. Domantas Sabonis (SAC - C)

16. Kevin Durant (HOU - SF,PF)

17. Donovan Mitchell (CLE - PG,SG)

18. Stephen Curry (GSW - PG)

19. Evan Mobley (CLE - PF,C)

20. Tyrese Maxey (PHI - PG)

21. Jalen Brunson (NYK - PG)

22. Alperen Sengun (HOU - C)

23. Chet Holmgren (OKC - PF,C)

24. Jalen Johnson (ATL - SF,PF)

Drafting from the 12 spot with back-to-back picks, my options are wide open, but there is some strategy involved here.

With the clear-cut top options off the board, I turned my attention to the slew of quality second-rounders. Having the 12th pick means I get two players and don’t get to draft again for 23 more picks. Taking Thompson and J-Dub here may look like a slight reach, but I value them more highly than any of the other players taken in the same range, and neither would have gotten back to me at Pick 36.

My first two picks lean into a build that’s punting three-pointers, but I try to make up some ground in that category later in the draft. I’m already off to a solid start with rebounds, assists, steals, blocks and FG%. I’m not too shabby in the scoring department with this duo, but points won’t be at a premium after my selections in Rounds 3-4.

Round 3

25. LeBron James (LAL - SF,PF)

26. LaMelo Ball (CHA - PG,SG)

27. Scottie Barnes (TOR - SG,SF,PF)

28. Jaylen Brown (BOS - SG,SF)

29. Josh Giddey (CHI - PG,SG)

30. Pascal Siakam (IND - PF,C)

31. Jamal Murray (DEN - PG,SG)

32. Bam Adebayo (MIA - PF,C)

33. Derrick White (BOS - PG,SG)

34. Franz Wagner (ORL - SF,PF)

35. Ivica Zubac (LAC - C)

36. Paolo Banchero (ORL - PF,C)

Round 4

37. Cooper Flagg (DAL - SF)

38. De’Aaron Fox (SAS - PG,SG)

39. Desmond Bane (ORL - SG,SF)

40. Trey Murphy III (NOP - SF,PF)

41. Jaren Jackson Jr. (MEM - PF,C)

42. Kawhi Leonard (LAC - SF,PF)

43. Dyson Daniels (ATL - PG,SG,SF)

44. Deni Avdija (POR - SF,PF)

45. Jimmy Butler III (GSW - SF,PF)

46. Ja Morant (MEM - PG)

47. Zion Williamson (NOP - SF,PF)

48. Myles Turner (MIL - C)

Banchero is expected to take another step forward in Year 4 after a tremendous 2024-25 campaign in which he averaged 25.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.6 blocked shots and 1.9 three-pointers. His shooting percentages weren’t elite (45.2 FG%, 72.7 FT%), but Banchero offered a ton of value as a scorer, rebounder and facilitator. His dual eligibility as a PF and C makes him an excellent and versatile selection, but he will need to improve his percentages and defensive contributions to pay off his Round 3-4 ADP.

The first rookie comes off the board at 37, and he goes to me. Flagg is expected to take on a sizeable role in Year 1, and he could be utilized even more on offense while Kyrie Irving is out. Flagg represents an elite, two-way talent who can rack up points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocked shots. Taking him at 37 is a bit of a reach, and I’m probably grabbing him at his ceiling. Nevertheless, I want to get him on my team for the tremendous upside, and he won’t be available when it’s my turn to pick at the 5-6 turn.

Round 5

49. Kristaps Porziņģis (ATL - PF,C)

50. Joel Embiid (PHI - C)

51. Brandon Miller (CHA - SF,PF)

52. Austin Reaves (LAL - PG,SG)

53. Lauri Markkanen (UTA - SF,PF)

54. Miles Bridges (CHA - SF,PF)

55. Nikola Vučević (CHI - C)

56. DeMar DeRozan (SAC - SF)

57. Josh Hart (NYK - SG,SF,PF)

58. Jalen Duren (DET - C)

59. Walker Kessler (UTA - C)

60. Deandre Ayton (LAL - C)

Round 6

61. Ausar Thompson (DET - SF,PF)

62. Jarrett Allen (CLE - C)

63. Zach LaVine (SAC - PG,SG)

64. Darius Garland (CLE - PG)

65. Coby White (CHI - PG,SG)

66. Paul George (PHI - SG,SF,PF)

67. Payton Pritchard (BOS - PG)

68. OG Anunoby (NYK - SF,PF)

69. Brandon Ingram (TOR - SG,SF,PF)

70. Isaiah Hartenstein (OKC - C)

71. Rudy Gobert (MIN - C)

72. Immanuel Quickley (TOR - PG,SG)

The purpose of mock drafts is to learn. Trial-and-error is the name of the game, and admittedly, this is a bit of an error. While there is nothing inherently wrong with selecting Ayton at 60, I didn’t need to grab him. Paolo Banchero is eligible at Center, meaning I could have pivoted to a player with PG eligibility - a position with which this team is scarce on depth. I addressed Center depth later in the draft with Jakob Poeltl, who is a fine pick a couple rounds later. Live and learn.

I’m happy to grab Thompson at 61, but he is far riskier than his “breakout” moniker implies. Like his brother, Detroit’s Thompson is an athletic phenom, capable of scoring in transition and elevating at the rim on offense and adept at disrupting opponents on the defensive end. He doesn’t have an outside shot, and playing time is still questionable given how many minutes he’s played in his first two seasons. A bump in court time and additional usage as a playmaker would do wonders for his fantasy value.

Round 7

73. Andrew Nembhard (IND - PG,SG)

74. Jordan Poole (NOP - PG,SG)

75. Tyler Herro (MIA - PG,SG)

76. Julius Randle (MIN - PF,C)

77. Michael Porter Jr. (BKN - SF,PF)

78. Norman Powell (MIA - SG,SF)

79. Anfernee Simons (BOS - PG,SG)

80. Bradley Beal (LAC - SG,SF)

81. Jrue Holiday (POR - PG,SG)

82. Jalen Suggs (ORL - PG)

83. Jalen Green (PHX - PG,SG)

84. Cam Thomas (BKN - SG,SF)

Round 8

85. Jakob Poeltl (TOR - C)

86. Christian Braun (DEN - SG,SF)

87. Donovan Clingan (POR - C)

88. Matas Buzelis (CHI - SF,PF)

89. Mark Williams (PHX - C)

90. Bennedict Mathurin (IND - SG,SF)

91. Cameron Johnson (DEN - SF,PF)

92. John Collins (LAC - PF,C)

93. RJ Barrett (TOR - SF,PF)

94. Kel’el Ware (MIA - PF,C)

95. Onyeka Okongwu (ATL - C)

96. Shaedon Sharpe (POR - SG,SF)

Thomas is my favorite player in fantasy basketball this season. He’s a certified bucket coming off the best statistical season of his career. Thomas’ would-be breakout campaign was hampered by injuries, and he’ll surely be hungry to get back on the court in 2025-26. Thomas should also have some additional motivation after going through lengthy contract negotiations with Brooklyn that ultimately led to him accepting a qualifying offer. He’ll be playing for pride and for a new contract. Watch out.

As mentioned earlier, I didn’t need to reach for Ayton at the end of the fifth round. I had Banchero, and Poeltl was available three rounds later as a strong, later-round center option. He’s coming off the best season of his career and just inked a big extension with the Raptors. Toronto’s center depth is bare, so fantasy managers should expect big minutes and solid production with a discount price tag on draft day.

Round 9

97. Mikal Bridges (NYK - SF,PF)

98. Devin Vassell (SAS - SG,SF)

99. Santi Aldama (MEM - PF,C)

100. D’Angelo Russell (DAL - PG)

101. Tobias Harris (DET - PF)

102. Herbert Jones (NOP - SF,PF)

103. Andrew Wiggins (MIA - SG,SF)

104. Nic Claxton (BKN - C)

105. Alex Sarr (WAS - C)

106. Naz Reid (MIN - PF,C)

107. Draymond Green (GSW - PF,C)

108. Kevin Porter Jr. (MIL - PG,SG)

Round 10

109. Kyshawn George (WAS - SG,SF)

110. Nickeil Alexander-Walker (ATL - SG,SF)

111. Keegan Murray (SAC - SF,PF)

112. Dereck Lively II (DAL - C)

113. CJ McCollum (WAS - PG,SG)

114. Zach Edey (MEM - C)

115. Aaron Gordon (DEN - PF,C)

116. Wendell Carter Jr. (ORL - C)

117. Jeremy Sochan (SAS - PF,C)

118. Jaden Ivey (DET - PG,SG)

119. Jaden McDaniels (MIN - SF,PF)

120. Bobby Portis (MIL - PF,C)

KPJ is penciled in as Milwaukee’s starting PG, and we’ve seen his tremendous upside in flashes throughout his career. Porter Jr. had some good moments in Cleveland before moving to Houston and breaking out at the end of the 2020-21 campaign. Injuries and off-court issues have prevented him from being on the court more during his NBA tenure, but if he can stay healthy and out of trouble in 2025-26, he should be able to post respectable numbers. KPJ averaged 17.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.7 steals across five starts between the Clippers and Bucks last season.

George is one of the players I highlighted in Rotoworld’s Staff Favorites article. The young and athletic George is a versatile wing with the ability to get hot from downtown and make a major impact on defense. He played solid minutes for Washington a season ago, but his playing time could increase in Year 2 as the team continues its rebuild. Bilal Coulibaly is dealing with a thumb injury and will miss time early in the season. That opens the door for George to be a starter on opening night. If he can build momentum from the jump, he could parlay early-season success into a quality campaign.

Round 11

121. Donte DiVincenzo (MIN - PG,SG)

122. Dennis Schröder (SAC - PG,SG)

123. Keyonte George (UTA - PG,SG)

124. Jaylen Wells (MEM - SG,SF)

125. Lonzo Ball (CLE - PG,SG)

126. Quentin Grimes (PHI - SG,SF)

127. Brandin Podziemski (GSW - PG,SG)

128. Reed Sheppard (HOU - PG,SG)

129. Toumani Camara (POR - SF,PF)

130. Klay Thompson (DAL - SG,SF)

131. Malik Monk (SAC - SG)

132. Kon Knueppel (CHA - SF)

Round 12

133. Jonathan Kuminga (GSW - SF,PF)

134. Cason Wallace (OKC - PG,SG)

135. Stephon Castle (SAS - PG,SG)

136. Chris Paul (LAC - PG)

137. Aaron Nesmith (IND - SF)

138. Jabari Smith Jr. (HOU - PF,C)

139. Davion Mitchell (MIA - PG)

140. Ty Jerome (MEM - SG)

141. Yves Missi (NOP - C)

142. Tari Eason (HOU - SF,PF)

143. Kyle Kuzma (MIL - SF,PF)

144. Brook Lopez (LAC - C)

Another rookie comes off the board as I grab Charlotte’s Kon Knueppel. The Summer League MVP is poised to see big minutes for the Hornets in Year 1. Elite, long-range shooting is his calling card, but he’s a hound on defense and a guy able to get teammates involved with his quality, playmaking abilities.

No player had a more tumultuous offseason than Kuminga. After a bizarre 2024-25 season in which he was taken in and out of Golden State’s lineups for reasons that still aren’t inherently clear, Kuminga dealt with trade rumors and contract disputes with the team for months. He finally agreed on a two-year deal, but the prevailing thought is that the Warriors will use him as a trade piece after he’s eligible to be traded in early 2026. He’s playing for his next deal, and the Dubs may look to give him ample playing time as an audition. He’s a risky pickup here, but there is plenty of upside.

Round 13

145. Daniel Gafford (DAL - C)

146. P.J. Washington (DAL - SF,PF)

147. Kyle Filipowski (UTA - PF,C)

148. Isaiah Collier (UTA - PG,SG)

149. Zaccharie Risacher (ATL - SF,PF)

150. T.J. McConnell (IND - PG)

151. Scoot Henderson (POR - PG)

152. Ace Bailey (UTA - SF)

153. VJ Edgecombe (PHI - SG)

154. Dejounte Murray (NOP - PG,SG)

155. Jay Huff (IND - C)

156. Dylan Harper (SAS - SG)

I debated grabbing Kyrie Irving here but opted to go for a player who could be an immediate contributor. Harper’s path to meaningful minutes isn’t clear given the competition for playing time at guard with De’Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle, but the No. 2 pick surely won’t spend the entirety of his rookie season on the bench. There’s upside here, and that’s what the final round of fantasy drafts is all about. If Ace Bailey hadn’t been taken four picks earlier, he would have been my selection. Given how good he’s looked in the preseason, I highly doubt he’ll be available this late again.

My team

1. Amen Thompson (HOU - PG,SG,SF)

2. Jalen Williams (OKC - SF,PF)

3. Paolo Banchero (ORL - PF,C)

4. Cooper Flagg (DAL - SF)

5. Deandre Ayton (LAL - C)

6. Ausar Thompson (DET - SF,PF)

7. Cam Thomas (BKN - SG,SF)

8. Jakob Poeltl (TOR - C)

9. Kevin Porter Jr. (MIL - PG,SG)

10. Kyshawn George (WAS - SG,SF)

11. Kon Knueppel (CHA - SF)

12. Jonathan Kuminga (GSW - SF,PF)

13. Dylan Harper (SAS - SG)

Strengths: Defense, rebounding, FG%

Weaknesses: Three-pointers

I grabbed several quality defenders here, so my team is good to go with steals, blocks, rebounds and FG%. Three-pointers have been punted, though we may have a few surprisingly competitive weeks in that category if Cam Thomas, Kyshawn George and Kon Knueppel go off.

Ultimately, this is a risk/reward build. Jalen Williams is a safe selection, but there are question marks everywhere across this roster. Will the Thompson twins break out? Will Paolo Banchero improve his percentages and defensive numbers enough to make his early-round selection worth the cost? Rookies are always an unknown, and despite the buzz around Cooper Flagg, his early success is far from a guarantee.

Picks 7-13 are full of big swings, but they could all be home run selections. Safe picks have never been my forte, so this final roster is certainly indicative of my draft style.