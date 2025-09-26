Fantasy Basketball Centers 2025-26: Top 50 rankings, season outlooks, key stats

The 2025-26 NBA season is fast approaching, and what better time to break down RotoWorld’s positional rankings?

We started with guards in our first positional rankings article and pivoted to forwards . Now, it’s time to break down the top-50 big men.

In the realm of fantasy hoops, Nikola Jokic has reigned supreme as the top center and fantasy’s top player for the better part of the last five seasons. He’s been mostly untouchable thanks to his elite passing abilities and penchant for stuffing the stat sheet on a nightly basis. Third-year phenom Victor Wembanyama can get it done in a number of ways, but is he a legitimate threat to dethrone Joker as fantasy’s top center?

Here’s how we value the top 50 centers in fantasy basketball for the 2025-26 season, starting with Joker.

1. Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

Position: C

2024-25 stats: 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 1.8 steals, 0.6 blocks, 2.0 three-pointers

There’s Nikola Jokic, and then there’s everyone else. Over the last five seasons, Joker has won three MVPs and arguably should have won five straight.

But we’re not here to talk about voter fatigue.

Jokic became just the third player - and first center - in NBA history to average a triple-double when he reached double figures in points, rebounds and assists during the 2024-25 campaign. Most impressively, he ranked top-5 in all three of those categories and, surprisingly, also in steals.

He became the first player in NBA history with a 30/20/20 game when he dropped 31/21/22 in an OT victory over the Suns on March 7, showcasing his monstrous upside to win fantasy managers their weeks on the back of just one game.

Simply put, Jokic is in a class of his own, and his gaudy numbers across multiple key categories keep him in the conversation as fantasy basketball’s top overall player.

2. Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

Positions: PF/C

2024-25 stats: 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.1 steals, 3.8 blocks, 3.1 three-pointers

Wemby is the only other center whose name can be whispered in the same breath as Joker’s. The extraterrestrial landed in 2023 with a resounding Rookie of the Year campaign, and he was even better in Year 2.

Wemby’s skillset is freakish, and his out-of-this-world contributions on the defensive end give him an elite boost in the realm of fantasy hoops. Injuries derailed a promising 2024-25 season, but availability is the only concern here.

He should be a 20/10/3 guy who averages close to five steals+blocks per contest, making him a guy who can challenge Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for fantasy’s top spot.

3. Karl-Anthony Towns, New York Knicks

Positions: PF/C

2024-25 stats: 24.4 points, 12.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.7 blocks, 2.0 three-pointers made

Towns’ production had seen a steady decline in consecutive seasons in Minnesota, but the move to New York revitalized his career and propelled him back into the top-10 in fantasy hoops.

A perennial first-rounder, KAT’s fantasy appeal waned before his trade to the Knicks, but his value is at an all-time high. New York gave him the starting center gig, and for much of the season, he led the Association in rebounds per game.

Towns found his groove as the 1b to Jalen Brunson’s 1a on offense while chipping in serviceable defensive numbers to go with an elite effort on the glass.

Mitchell Robinson’s availability could eat into Towns’ rebounding numbers marginally, but there’s no reason to think the latter will cause a major disruption to another top-10 campaign for the Big KAT.

4. Alperen Şengün, Houston Rockets

Position: C

2024-25 stats: 19.1 points, 10.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.8 blocks, 0.3 three-pointers

Sengun is Jokic 3.0, or Domantas Sabonis 2.0, depending on how you look at it. He’s a gifted passing center, which is typically a cheat code in the realm of fantasy hoops.

The big man grabbed a career-high 10.3 rebounds per game, but he took a step back across most other statistical categories. Most notably, Sengun’s shooting percentages regressed, and he shot below 50% from the field and 70% from the charity stripe.

His defensive contributions don’t show up as gaudy numbers in the box score, and he’s not a gifted three-point shooter. Sengun is a traditional center who thrives in the paint, but he doesn’t boast elite FG% or blocks as some of his peers with a similar skillset do.

Fantasy managers drafting him will have to bank on improved efficiency and a significant step forward in assists if they hope for him to reach his ceiling.

5. Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers

Positions: PF/C

2024-25 stats: 18.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 0.9 steals, 1.6 blocks, 1.2 three-pointers

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year didn’t rack up blocks and steals at an elite clip like some of his contemporaries, but make no mistake about it, he is a lethal defender. Mobley finished 10th in blocks overall and 15th in steals among centers.

Mobley isn’t looked at as a premier passer in the same way that Jokic, Sengun and Sabonis are, but he’s quite an effective playmaker from his position.

He matched his career high in assists in 2024-25 while posting a new career best in the scoring department. His rebounds and defensive contributions were in line with previous seasons’ production, but he took a noticeable step forward as a shooter.

Mobley tripled his three-pointers from 0.4 to 1.2 without sacrificing efficiency. His FG% slipped to 55.7%, but it was a negligible change from the 58% he shot a season ago. Mobley also knocked down a career-best 72.5% of his shots from the charity stripe.

Strong production across the board, improved efficiency and the addition of a three-point shot propelled Mobley into the second round in 2024-25, and fantasy managers should expect the same in 2025-26.

6. Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings

Positions: PF/C

2024-25 stats: 19.1 points, 13.9 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 0.7 steals, 0.4 blocks, 0.9 three-pointers

Sabonis led the Association in triple-doubles during the 2023-24 campaign before ceding that title to Jokic last season. In lieu of a second straight triple-double title, he picked up the rebounding title while corralling nearly 14 boards per game.

Sabonis is an otherworldly passer at his position, and he’s consistently among the league leaders in rebounds. A lack of strong defensive contributions in the box score and absence of an outside shot have kept him out of the top-3 conversation, and there’s no reason to expect a drastic change in any of those categories in 2025-26.

7. Myles Turner, Milwaukee Bucks

Position: C

2024-25 stats: 15.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals, 2.0 blocks, 2.2 three-pointers

Indiana’s longest-tenured player finally departed last offseason. After nearly a decade of trade rumors and speculation, Turner will suit up for another squad in 2025-26.

Brook Lopez went west when he signed with the Clippers, and Turner will fill in the vacant center position in Milwaukee. Bobby Portis is an excellent backup, but Turner should get the lion’s share of minutes at the position.

Milwaukee’s depth chart isn’t exactly deep at any position, so fantasy managers should expect plenty of playing time, plenty of touches and strong production. Turner isn’t an adept rebounder, but he’s a perfect BroLo replacement - a center who likes to block shots and step outside for a three-pointer. Another top-50 season is on the horizon.

8. Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder

Positions: PF/C

2024-25 stats: 15.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.7 steals, 2.2 blocks, 1.4 three-pointers

Holmgren, much like Turner above, had a pretty forgettable playoff run. Fortunately for fantasy managers, only regular season stats are counted.

After missing the entirety of what would have been his rookie season due to a broken foot, Holmgren roared back with 82 games in 2023-24. Following that fully-healthy campaign, he appeared in just 32 games in 2024-25 after fracturing his hip early in the season.

Holmgren’s 2024-25 numbers were comparable to those in 2023-24 despite playing two fewer minutes. His efficiency dipped slightly, but we’ll cut him a break, as he was playing at less than 100%. He finished just inside the fourth round in per-game fantasy value, but he has first-round upside. Fantasy managers can get Holmgren at a discount on draft day and should take advantage of the value.

9. Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

Position: C

2024-25 stats: 18.1 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.3 steals, 0.7 blocks, 1.0 three-pointers

For the fifth straight season, Adebayo averaged these numbers or better: 18 points, nine rebounds, three assists, one steal and 0.7 blocked shots. Consistency is key with the big man, and fantasy managers spending a mid-round selection on him will get a well-established floor. The emergence of Kel’El Ware in Miami’s double-big lineups didn’t hamper Adebayo’s production, and he should be in line for another productive season. Tyler Herro’s absence to start the season could mean more offensive looks for the big man, as he averaged 24.8 points across four games without Herro last season. The emergence of a three-point shot gives Bam’s fantasy skillset another dimension, though it did result in his first season shooting under 50% from the field.

10. Ivica Zubac, LA Clippers

Position: C

2024-25 stats: 16.8 points, 12.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.7 steals, 1.1 blocks, 0.0 three-pointers

The force was truly strong with “Zubacca” in 2024-25 as the big man enjoyed the best statistical season of his career, posting career highs in points and rebounds and assists.

He finished 30th in per-game fantasy value and was ninth overall in total value thanks to his 80 games played.

Zubac tied for second-most 20-rebound games (5) and games with 20 points and 20 boards (4). LA’s center depth is a little better than it was a season ago thanks to the addition of Brook Lopez, but Lopez is a three-and-D center who won’t eat significantly into Zoob’s traditional role in the paint. He might not be a top-30 guy again, but he could push for top-50 numbers.

11. Nikola Vučević, Chicago Bulls

Position: C

2024-25 stats: 18.5 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.7 blocks, 1.8 three-pointers

Rumors of his demise are greatly exaggerated each and every season. This guy just won’t go away! Fantasy managers continue to balk at drafting him in the third through fifth rounds of fantasy drafts, as they wait for a dropoff that doesn’t seem to be coming anytime soon.

Vooch finished 47th in per-game and 12th in totals last season while appearing in 73 games. He’s been the model of consistency and durability throughout his career, and until Chicago finally moves him, there’s no reason to expect a sharp dropoff in production.

12. Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz

Position: C

2024-25 stats: 11.1 points, 12.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.6 steals, 2.4 blocks, 0.1 three-pointers

After a noticeable dip in points and boards from Year 1 to Year 2, Kessler came roaring back to life in Year 3 with career highs in both categories and his usual allotment of swats. The big man is dreadful at the free-throw line, but he offers a reliable floor thanks to his elite rebounding, FG% and blocks. He finished inside the top-50 in per-game production a season ago and should have similar output in 2025-26. The Jazz currently have veterans Jusuf Nurkic and Kevin Love backing up Kessler, but it would be shocking if either player was on the roster by the end of the season.

13. Jarrett Allen, Cleveland Cavaliers

Position: C

2024-25 stats: 13.5 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.9 blocks, 0.0 three-pointers

Allen finished the 2024-25 campaign with a four-year low in points and five-year lows in rebounds and minutes. He swatted less than one shot per game for the first time in his career, though his FG% represents a new career best. Cleveland cut playing time for its starters across the board, choosing to share the love and trust the bench. The formula worked as the Cavs won 64 games and secured the top spot in the Eastern Conference. With Cleveland’s “anti-Thibodeau” rotation methodology and the continued ascension of Evan Mobley, don’t expect a big shift in numbers from Allen in 2025-26.

14. Kristaps Porziņģis, Atlanta Hawks

Positions: PF/C

2024-25 stats: 19.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.7 steals, 1.5 blocks, 2.5 three-pointers

As always, availability should be at the forefront of fantasy managers’ minds when considering Porzingis on draft day. The big man is consistently ranked in the top-30 in per-game fantasy value, and he’s got a monster ceiling to go off on any given night. The problem is his injury history and lack of games played throughout his career. KP could have some strong performances in Atlanta, but with a depth of talent in the frontcourt, the Hawks won’t rush him out on the court if he’s not at 100%. He’s a fine later-round fantasy selection with a ton of built-in risk.

15. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Position: C

2024-25 stats: 23.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 0.7 steals, 0.9 blocks, 1.2 three-pointers

In two seasons since winning the MVP in 2022-23, Embiid has appeared in just 58 games. He was limited to just 19 last season and looked far from healthy when on the court. The knee injury that hampered him surely contributed to his sharp decline in production, and it eventually required surgery. It’s unclear if he’ll be ready for opening night, and fantasy managers taking a shot on him can’t spend an early-round pick given the massive risk. When healthy, he’s got No. 1 overall upside, but he simply can’t be trusted right now given the health concerns.

16. Mark Williams, Phoenix Suns

Position: C

2024-25 stats: 15.3 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.7 steals, 1.2 blocks, 0.0 three-pointers

Williams posted career highs in points, rebounds and assists last season while also knocking down a career-best 80.2% of his attempts from the charity stripe. Unfortunately, his 44 games played also represented a career high. Availability has been a glaring concern for Williams in his three years in the Association, as he’s appeared in just 106 of 246 total games. The big man was dealt to the Suns where he’ll presumably slot in as the team’s starting center. Rookie Khaman Maluach will be chomping at the bit behind him, and fantasy managers who take Williams would be wise to handcuff him with Maluach.

17. Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons

Position: C

2024-25 stats: 11.8 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.7 steals, 1.1 blocks, 0.0 three-pointers

Duren’s Year 3 production dipped slightly from Year 2, but that was in large part due to the three fewer minutes per game he played. His per-36 numbers were similar, indicating no significant dropoff when on the court. Duren’s points and rebounds slipped, but he set career highs in assists, steals, blocked shots and FG% (69.2). Detroit, much like Cleveland, was generous with its minutes distribution, and that trend should continue in 2025-26. Don’t expect huge minutes from Duren, but he can still be taken confidently as a late-round center option with top-75 upside.

18. Donovan Clingan, Portland Trail Blazers

Position: C

2024-25 stats: 6.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.5 steals, 1.6 blocks, 0.2 three-pointers

The lottery pick out of UConn made an immediate impact in his rookie campaign, filling in for Deandre Ayton and Robert Williams as needed and ending the season as Portland’s starting center. While his season-long numbers were solid, Clingan was even better as a starter. In 37 appearances with the first unit, the big man averaged 7.9 points, 10 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.6 steals and 2.1 blocked shots. His FG% isn’t elite, and his FT% is dreadful, but if you can stomach poor efficiency, you’ll get a 10/10 guy who can rack up defensive stats with the best of them.

19. Onyeka Okongwu, Atlanta Hawks

Positions: PF/C

2024-25 stats: 13.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.9 blocks, 0.6 three-pointers

Okongwu posted the best numbers of his career, setting new career-best marks in points, rebounds, assists, steals and triples. His 27.5 minutes per game were the most of his career, though he only started 42 of 74 games in which he played. Production hasn’t been an issue for Okongwu throughout his career. Getting on the court has been a major impediment to his growth, as the talented big man has had to play behind Clint Capela and now faces the challenge of competing with Kristaps Porzingis and a surging Jalen Johnson. The talent and skillset are there for Okongwu to be a fantasy stud, but will he get the time he needs?

20. Jakob Poeltl, Toronto Raptors

Position: C

2024-25 stats: 14.5 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.2 steals, 1.2 blocks, 0.0 three-pointers

Poeltl posted career highs in points, rebounds, assists, steals and minutes (29.6) in 2024-25, and his tremendous season earned him a four-year, $104 million extension in July. Set to anchor Toronto’s frontcourt for the foreseeable future, expect the big man to approach 30 minutes and rack up plenty of counting stats. The Raptors’ center depth is bereft of big-time talent, setting Poeltl up nicely to push for another career year.

21. Deandre Ayton, Los Angeles Lakers

Position: C

2024-25 stats: 14.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.8 steals, 1.0 block, 0.2 three-pointers

Ayton has been a slow and steady contributor since getting drafted first overall in 2018, but his production has never been elite. Last season saw him tie his career low in points and finish with the second-lowest rebound mark of his career. Don’t expect a bounce-back in the scoring department as he plays alongside LeBron James, Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic. Ayton should see big minutes at center for a team that’s desperately needed a quality big man, so a 10/10 season with a block and efficient FG% seems like a reasonable projection.

22. Rudy Gobert, Minnesota Timberwolves

Position: C

2024-25 stats: 12.0 points, 10.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.8 steals, 1.4 blocks, 0.0 three-pointers

At this point in his career, Gobert is an unremarkable, yet serviceable, fantasy option with a low ceiling. His 12 points per game represent a 10-year low, and his 10.9 boards and 1.4 blocks are his second-lowest marks in that span. Gobert’s floor is a 10/10 average with low turnovers, high FG% and a block per game, but he’s certainly not going to thrill fantasy managers with those numbers. He’s best viewed as a late-round center option with a steady floor and limited upside.

23. Isaiah Hartenstein, Oklahoma City Thunder

Position: C

2024-25 stats: 11.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.8 steals, 1.1 blocks, 0.0 three-pointers

Hartenstein enjoyed a strong finish to the 2023-24 campaign, making the most of his extended playing time and usage due to numerous frontcourt injuries in New York. He departed after the season and got paid by OKC, showing the team’s faith in the newly-acquired big man. Hartenstein made good on OKC’s pay day, averaging career highs in points, rebounds, assists, blocked shots and minutes. Hartenstein issued the first month of the season due to injury, but he hit the ground running, playing key minutes in the frontcourt while Chet Holmgren was sidelined. Hartenstein should continue to see solid minutes alongside Holmgren, but if Holmgren doesn’t miss over half the season, the former’s production could take a hit.

24. Alexandre Sarr, Washington Wizards

Positions: PF/C

2024-25 stats: 13.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.7 steals, 1.5 blocks, 1.6 three-pointers

Sarr was effective as a rookie, showcasing his offensive versatility and defensive prowess with strong production as a three-point shooter and shot-blocker. The big man logged 27.1 minutes per game as a rookie, but he should see north of 30 minutes per game in Year 2 with even less competition for touches and playing time. Washington’s roster is one of the youngest and expected to finish with one of the worst records in the Association. The team is fully committed to its young core, of which Sarr is the centerpiece. He’s an intriguing, late-round center option in fantasy basketball drafts.

25. Nic Claxton, Brooklyn Nets

Position: C

2024-25 stats: 10.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.9 steals, 1.4 blocks, 0.1 three-pointers

Though Claxton logged 70 games last season, he played at less than 100% for much of the campaign as he battled a nagging back injury. He logged only 26.9 minutes, but court time wasn’t the main reason for his dip in production. Claxton’s per-36 numbers were lower than they were in each of the last two seasons, but there’s optimism for 2025-26. If Claxton can come into the season healthy and push for 28-30 minutes, he can be a mid-round center option with strong rebound and block numbers. He finished outside the top-120 last season, but he should be better moving forward, making him a value pick in fantasy drafts.

26. Dereck Lively II, Dallas Mavericks

Position: C

2024-25 stats: 8.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.6 steals, 1.6 blocks, 0.0 three-pointers

27. Zach Edey, Memphis Grizzlies

Position: C

2024-25 stats: 9.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.5 steals, 1.3 blocks, 0.3 three-pointers

28. Daniel Gafford, Dallas Mavericks

Position: C

2024-25 stats: 12.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.4 steals, 1.8 blocks, 0.0 three-pointers

29. Bobby Portis, Milwaukee Bucks

Positions: PF/C

2024-25 stats: 13.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.7 steals, 0.5 blocks, 1.3 three-pointers

30. Yves Missi, New Orleans Pelicans

Position: C

2024-25 stats: 9.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals, 1.3 blocks, 0.0 three-pointers

31. Mitchell Robinson, New York Knicks

Position: C

2024-25 stats: 5.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.9 steals, 1.1 blocks, 0.0 three-pointers

32. Brook Lopez, LA Clippers

Position: C

2024-25 stats: 13.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.6 steals, 1.9 blocks, 1.7 three-pointers

33. Wendell Carter Jr., Orlando Magic

Position: C

2024-25 stats: 9.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.6 blocks, 0.5 three-pointers

34. Kel’El Ware, Miami Heat

Position: C

2024-25 stats: 9.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.6 steals, 1.1 blocks, 0.5 three-pointers

35. Isaiah Jackson, Indiana Pacers

Positions: PF/C

2024-25 stats: 7.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.6 steals, 1.6 blocks, 0.0 three-pointers

36. Ryan Kalkbrenner, Charlotte Hornets

Position: C

2024-25 college stats (Creighton): 19.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.5 steals, 2.7 blocks, 0.6 three-pointers

37. Derik Queen, New Orleans Pelicans

Position: C

2024-25 college stats (Maryland): 16.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.1 steals, 1.1 blocks, 0.2 three-pointers

38. Jay Huff, Indiana Pacers

Position: C

2024-25 stats: 6.9 points, 2.0 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.3 steals, 0.9 blocks, 1.3 three-pointers

39. Khaman Maluach, Phoenix Suns

Position: C

2024-25 college stats (Duke): 8.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.2 steals, 1.3 blocks, 0.1 three-pointers

40. Adem Bona, Philadelphia 76ers

Position: C

2024-25 stats: 5.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.4 steals, 1.2 blocks, 0.0 three-pointers

41. Jonas Valančiūnas, Denver Nuggets

Position: C

2024-25 stats: 10.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.5 steals, 0.6 blocks, 0.1 three-pointers

42. Kyle Filipowski, Utah Jazz

Positions: PF/C

2024-25 stats: 9.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.7 steals, 0.3 blocks, 1.1 three-pointers

43. Al Horford, Free Agent

Positions: PF/C

2024-25 stats: 9.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals, 0.9 blocks, 1.9 three-pointers

44. Moussa Diabaté, Charlotte Hornets

Positions: PF/C

2024-25 stats: 5.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.6 steals, 0.6 blocks, 0.0 three-pointers

45. Chris Boucher, Boston Celtics

Positions: PF/C

2024-25 stats: 10.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.5 steals, 0.5 blocks, 1.4 three-pointers

46. Noah Clowney, Brooklyn Nets

Positions: PF/C

2024-25 stats: 9.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.5 steals, 0.5 blocks, 1.9 three-pointers

47. Jusuf Nurkić, Utah Jazz

Position: C

2024-25 stats: 8.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.7 blocks, 0.6 three-pointers

48. Hansen Yang, Portland Trail Blazers

Position: C

2024-25 international stats (Qingdao, Chinese Basketball Association): 16.6 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 steals, 2.6 blocks, 0.4 three-pointers

49. Brandon Clarke, Memphis Grizzlies

Positions: PF/C

2024-25 stats: 8.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.6 blocks, 0.0 three-pointers

50. Neemias Queta, Boston Celtics

Position: C

2024-25 stats: 5.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.3 steals, 0.7 blocks, 0.0 three-pointers