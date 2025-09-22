Fantasy Basketball Guards 2025-26: Top 50 rankings, season outlooks, key stats

We’re less than a month away from the start of the NBA season, which makes this a great time to go through our positional rankings at Rotoworld.

We’ll be starting in the backcourt with the guards and continuing on with forwards and centers as the week progresses.

The guard position is a vital one to figure out in fantasy basketball, though it certainly isn’t a position that is lacking talent. There are plenty of unique guards with different strengths and weaknesses that can be optimized for any team build, though last season’s MVP is alone at the top, thanks to his well-rounded, dominant statistical production. Here is how we’d value SGA and 49 other guards in fantasy basketball this season.

1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

Position: PG

2024-25 stats: 32.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.7 steals, 1.0 block, 2.1 three-pointers

SGA was the best guard in fantasy basketball last season, which is why he should be selected with a top-three pick in every draft. The reigning MVP is the top guard on our board due to a combination of his ability and his availability. The Thunder rotation should be the same as it was last season, which means SGA should be able to deliver a similar output. Not that any roster change would actually impact his production; he’ll continue to be one of the best offensive players in the league while also providing both steals and blocks. He posted career-highs in points, assists and three-pointers last season, and he’ll be in the mix for the top spot in fantasy basketball once again this year.

2. Luka Dončić, Los Angeles Lakers

Positions: PG/SG

2024-25 stats: 28.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, 7.7 assists, 1.8 steals, 3.5 three-pointers

Raise your hand if you accurately predicted how Doncic’s 2024-25 season would go. He missed time early on due to injuries, and then was traded to the Lakers in a move that shocked the basketball world. The last few months of their season was simply a trial run, and they made moves this offseason to better build around Doncic and LeBron James, with the signing of Deandre Ayton as the team’s lob threat down low as the main addition. Now, with an offseason to forge a team and playbook around the strengths of Doncic, the Lakers will be looking to compete for a title. With LeBron on the wrong side of 40, keeping him fresh for the playoffs is a priority, which means Doncic will be running things more often than not. He should be in for what has become a typical dominant season.

3. Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons

Positions: PG/SG

2024-25 stats: 26.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.8 blocks, 2.1 three-pointers

It took a few seasons, but Detroit was finally able to put together a competitive roster around Cunningham, and it immediately resulted in the best season of his career. The added spacing of Malik Beasley and Tim Hardaway Jr. opened up driving lanes for Cade, and the development of his teammates made things easier. Plus, Cunningham made individual strides. The Pistons lost THJ in free agency, and Beasley remains unsigned, but the return of Jaden Ivey, who missed the final three months of last season with a broken leg, should help make up for the losses. There’s no reason to think Cunningham won’t continue to progress after making his first All-NBA team last season.

4. Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

Positions: PG/SG

2024-25 stats: 27.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.2 steals, 4.1 three-pointers

Every year, Edwards seems to take a step forward and add something new to his game. Last season, it was a three-point revolution for him, as he led the league in total threes made and increased his scoring average, which he has done every season of his career. Minnesota lost Nickeil Alexander-Walker in free agency, but the rest of the rotation should look the same, with some of the young guys making up for NAW’s departure. None of that will directly impact Edwards’ spot, and he’ll continue to carry the offensive workload for the T-wolves, which should result in a monster season for him.

5. Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

Positions: PG/SG

2024-25 stats: 25.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 0.9 steals, 2.4 three-pointers

To put it mildly, last season was a disaster for the Suns, but it wasn’t terrible for Booker. Sure, his field goal percentage dropped, but he was still able to average at least 25 points for the seventh consecutive season, and he set a new career-high for assists. Now, Phoenix’s “big three” experiment is over, with Kevin Durant in Houston and Bradley Beal in Los Angeles. The Suns brought back Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks, but this is clearly Booker’s team. While the two newcomers will see their fair share of usage, everything is going to run through Booker under new head coach Jordan Ott. It isn’t an unfair expectation to think Booker could be in for the most productive season of his career.

6. Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

Position: PG

2024-25 stats: 24.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 1.2 steals, 2.9 three-pointers

Young started last season slowly, and while he did improve as the season progressed, he posted the lowest field goal percentage of his career and his fewest points per game since his rookie year. Young was one of the premier point guard options in fantasy hoops last season by providing a healthy dose of points, assists and threes while maintaining an elite free throw percentage and rate. Now, he has the most talented supporting cast of his career, headlined by the addition of Kristaps Porzingis, who is by far the best stretch five that Young has played with. It wouldn’t be shocking if Young was able to have one of the most efficient seasons of his career with more space to operate in.

7. Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers

Positions: PG/SG

2024-25 stats: 24.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.3 steals, 3.3 three-pointers

While the Cavs were able to put together the second 60-win season in franchise history, it wasn’t because Mitchell took a step forward. In fact, his numbers regressed across the board during the first season under Kenny Atkinson. Mitchell’s 31.4 minutes per game were a career-low, which can at least partially be attributed to the absurd amount of blowout wins the team had. They didn’t make many offseason changes, but they’ll enter the year with Darirus Garland (toe) and Max Strus (foot) both dealing with injuries, which should mean extra usage for Mitchell early on. He could certainly be in for a bounceback season after “only” providing third-round value in nine-category leagues last season.

8. Amen Thompson, Houston Rockets

Positions: PG/SG/SF

2024-25 stats: 14.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.4 steals, 1.3 blocks

When Jabari Smith Jr. went down with a left hand injury last season, Thompson stepped into a starting role with Houston and never gave it back. In just his second year, Thompson became one of the best players in fantasy basketball, and the trade to bring in Kevin Durant will only help. With Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks gone, Thompson will be the Rockets’ best defender and starting shooting guard. Durant’s presence will create more space for Thompson as a driver, and his dominance defensively should continue. Shooting will never be a strength for him, but Thompson is impactful everywhere else.

9. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Position: PG

2024-25 stats: 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.1 steals, 4.4 three-pointers

Curry just keeps getting it done at a high level. He was back up over a steal per game and played at least 70 games for the second straight season. He also survived a slower start to the season (to his standards) and was better after the All-Star break. The trade deadline addition of Jimmy Butler will alleviate some of the offensive responsibility from Curry, but it also made life a little easier. This roster still has some unknowns as they try to navigate the Jonathan Kuminga saga, but nothing should drastically impact Curry’s production. This team will go as far as he takes them. They know that, and there’s nothing that could happen that will change that.

10. James Harden, LA Clippers

Positions: PG/SG

2024-25 stats: 22.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 1.5 steals, 3.0 three-pointers.

Even at his age, Harden continues to get it done. He played 79 games last season, making it the second consecutive season that he played at least 70 games. He also provided second round value, which was a nice bounceback for him after he finished outside the first two rounds during the 2023-24 season for the first time in over a decade. The Clippers made some roster upgrades this offseason, but nothing should impact Harden’s place in the rotation or his usage. He figures to be among the league leaders in assists once again while still providing plenty of points, steals and threes.

11. Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers

Position: PG

2024-25 stats: 26.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.8 steals, 3.1 three-pointers

There was a lot to be frustrated about in Philadelphia last season, but Maxey’s early season success wasn’t part of that. He had the best season of his career and was one of the best players in fantasy basketball from mid-December to early February. He wasn’t available much after the All-Star break, but he should be healthy to start this season. The availability of Joel Embiid is the big question mark in Philly right now, and the answer should have a large impact on how dominant Maxey can be. Regardless, Maxey will at least be the second option, and it’s hard to imagine Embiid playing more than 50-55 games, and that’s staying positive. Maxey should run this team for much of the upcoming season.

12. Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

Position: PG

2024-25 stats: 26.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 0.9 steals, 2.3 three-pointers

The arrival of Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges gave the Knicks a more balanced roster, which contributed to Brunson taking nearly three fewer shots per game last season. His scoring dropped, but he made up for it with a career-high for assists. New York moved on from Tom Thibodeau this summer and hired Mike Brown to replace him. They also added more depth in the backcourt with Jordan Clarkson and Malcolm Brogdon. Brunson will still be the focal point offensively, but there’s certainly a chance he loses out on a few minutes per game. Still, he should be one of the best offensive players in the league once again, and Brown will want to take advantage of that in his first season at the helm. Expect plenty of points and assists from Brunson once again.

13. Josh Giddey, Chicago Bulls

Positions: PG/SG

2024-25 stats: 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.2 steals, 1.5 three-pointers

The knee jerk reaction to the trade that sent Alex Caruso to the Thunder and Giddey to the Bulls was that OKC dominated the trade. While the addition of Caruso helped the Thunder win the championship last season, it doesn’t feel like a landslide deal anymore, thanks to the second-half emergence of Giddey, who was one of the best players in fantasy basketball after the All-Star break. It took a while, but they signed him to a four-year, $100 million contract in September. They didn’t give him superstar money, but he should play that role for them for the next few seasons, which means he could be in for a monster season in the box score.

14. De’Aaron Fox, San Antonio Spurs

Positions: PG/SG

2024-25 stats: 23.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.5 steals, 1.9 three-pointers

Drama swirled around Sacramento early on last season, which resulted in Mike Brown being fired in December and Fox being traded to San Antonio in February. Fox only played in 17 games for the Spurs, with Victor Wembanyama only being available for five of those. San Antonio also added Dylan Harper with the second pick in the draft, and while he shouldn’t impact Fox’s minutes immediately, it does put his future with the team in question, which is weird to think about, since they’ve barely had him on the roster. Still, that won’t alter this season, and Fox should be in for a big year as the lead ball handler and playmaker for the most talented Spurs team in a while. The Fox-Wemby pairing should be fun to watch and only get better as the season progresses.

15. LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets

Positions: PG/SG

2024-25 stats: 25.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.1 steals, 3.8 three-pointers

LaMelo played 47 games last season. While that was an improvement over his two previous seasons, it still wasn’t good enough. It’s difficult to invest a premium pick into a player that has played 105 games over the last three seasons, but that’s the type of talent that Ball is. Charlotte added Kon Knueppel in the draft and traded for Collin Sexton, which will provide Ball with more space to operate and scorers to pass the ball to. This team is talented enough to compete for a postseason spot in the East, but like the last few seasons, it won’t happen if Ball isn’t available to play. That’s the risk every manager will take when they consider drafting him, but if he has a healthy season, the payoff will be worth it.

16. Desmond Bane, Orlando Magic

Positions: SG/SF

2024-25 stats: 19.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.2 steals, 2.4 three-pointers

Bane has been a top-40 player in nine-cat leagues for each of the last four seasons, but he’ll get a fresh start in Orlando after spending the first five seasons of his career in Memphis. Bane will immediately step into a starting spot and provide Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner with plenty of space to operate in the paint. Bane will be the third option on offense, but he should get plenty of good looks as a floor spacer while still getting the chance to orchestrate the offense. It may look different, but there’s no reason to think Bane won’t be able to replicate top-tier production for his new squad as they try to compete for the top seed in the East.

17. Dyson Daniels, Atlanta Hawks

Positions: PG/SG

2024-25 stats: 14.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 3.0 steals, 1.1 three-pointers

There may not have been a better value pick last season than Daniels, who won the Most Improved Player award and was a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year. In his first season with Atlanta, Daniels enjoyed a breakout season and led the league in steals. The Hawks added some backcourt depth this offseason in Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Luke Kennard, but neither should impact Daniels’ place in the rotation. Daniels may not replicate his steals production from last season, but he should be among the league leaders in swipes.

18. Derrick White, Boston Celtics

Positions: PG/SG

2024-25 stats: 16.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 0.9 steals, 1.1 blocks, 3.5 three-pointers

White ascended to fantasy stardom two years ago and was able to maintain that last season. He took slight hits across the board, but he set a new career-high for points, rebounds and three-pointers, which prevented his overall value from sinking far despite a drop in shooting percentages. Obviously, this Celtics roster is going to look quite different next season, with Jayson Tatum (Achilles) out for the season, Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis gone, Al Horford likely gone, and Anfernee Simons in town. White is now the clear best defender, and he’s still one of the best offensive players, though he may not see a usage bump with both Simons and Payton Pritchard splitting point guard duties. Still, White should remain a top-tier option in fantasy basketball once again.

19. Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets

Positions: PG/SG

2024-25 stats: 21.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.4 steals, 2.3 three-pointers

After years of injury question marks, Murray has been able to flip the narrative in recent years. His 67 games last year were the most he’s played since the 2018-19 season, and his 36.1 minutes per game were a career-high. Denver made some backcourt upgrades this offseason by bringing in Bruce Brown and Tim Hardaway Jr., but neither move should have an impact on Murray’s production. Assuming Murray is able to have another healthy season, he should be in line for another strong season after finishing in the top-20 in nine-cat value last season.

20. Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers

Position: PG

2024-25 stats: 20.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 1.2 steals, 2.8 three-pointers

Despite a slow finish to last season, Garland was still able to have a productive year, finishing in the top-50 for the third time in the last four years. It was a step up after a down year during the 2023-24 season, and he was able to address the toe issue that caused his slow finish to the year by undergoing a procedure in June. He’s expected to miss the start of the season, but it isn’t expected to be a long-term absence, though it could cause him to start the year slow.

21. Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

Position: PG

2024-25 stats: 23.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 1.2 steals, 1.8 three-pointers

Morant was in and out of the lineup all season for Memphis, but his 50 games played were a huge step up after only being available nine times the year before. However, his production took a hit across the board, including his minutes. The team fired Taylor Jenkins at the end of the season and made Tuomas Iisalo the full-time coach at the end of the year. Iisalo emphasized pick-and-rolls with Zach Edey way more than Jenkins did, which is something Morant had been asking for. Health will continue to be a concern for Morant, but he could certainly have the most productive season of his career.

22. Austin Reaves, Los Angeles Lakers

Positions: PG/SG

2024-25 stats: 20.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.1 steals, 2.7 three-pointers

Reaves is coming off the most productive season of his career, and he continues to improve every year. The trade for Luka Doncic didn’t slow him down; in fact, he was even better after the deal. The Lakers made some improvements this offseason, but none that will alter the backcourt rotation. Reaves will look to replicate his late-season numbers, where he was a borderline top-25 player in fantasy basketball. It seems unlikely that he does, but if he can, he’ll end up thoroughly outplaying his ADP.

23. Fred VanVleet, Houston Rockets

Position: PG

2024-25 stats: 14.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.6 steals, 2.7 three-pointers

For years, VanVleet was a staple of the top-25 in fantasy basketball, but his production took a dramatic hit during his second season in Houston, which resulted in his worst year since the 2018-19 season. The Rockets made one of the biggest splashes of the offseason by acquiring Kevin Durant, which may give VanVleet more open looks, but it likely gives him fewer opportunities and less usage. VanVleet should be better than what he turned in last season, but with all the other mouths to feed in Houston, it may be difficult for him to get back to what he once was.

24. Immanuel Quickley, Toronto Raptors

Positions: PG/SG

2024-25 stats: 17.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 2.6 three-pointers

When Quickley was traded to the Raptors during the 2023-24 season, he was productive during the second half of that year, which led to many expecting a breakout for him last season. Unfortunately, injuries prevented that from happening. Now, he’s healthy to start this year, and he’ll be running a team that also added Brandon Ingram, who is set to make his debut for them. Quickley could be in line to have the breakout season that was expected last year, and if he does, Toronto could compete for a postseason spot.

25. Jordan Poole, New Orleans Pelicans

Positions: PG/SG

2024-25 stats: 20.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.3 steals, 3.5 three-pointers

Despite a tumultuous first season in Washington, Poole was much better last year, which resulted in him posting career-highs in points, steals and three-pointers per game. That was enough for New Orleans to trade for him this offseason and task him with being the team’s point guard while Dejounte Murray recovers from an Achilles tear. Everything went wrong for the Pelicans last season, but Poole can have a productive year as the primary playmaker for a talented team. They don’t have the rights to their 2026 first-round pick, which means there’s no incentive to tank. There’s no reason to think Poole will be at risk of being a shutdown candidate if things go poorly for New Orleans again.

26. Kyrie Irving, Dallas Mavericks

Position: PG

2024-25 stats: 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.3 steals, 2.9 three-pointers

27. Tyler Herro, Miami Heat

Positions: PG/SG

2024-25 stats: 23.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 0.9 steals, 3.3 three-pointers

28. Anfernee Simons, Boston Celtics

Positions: PG/SG

2024-25 stats: 19.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.8 points, 0.9 steals, 3.1 three-pointers

29. Zach LaVine, Sacramento Kings

Positions: PG/SG

2024-25 stats: 23.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 0.8 steals, 3.2 three-pointers

30. Andrew Nembhard, Indiana Pacers

Positions: PG/SG

2024-25 stats: 10.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.2 steals, 0.8 three-pointers

31. Coby White, Chicago Bulls

Positions: PG/SG

2024-25 stats: 20.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 0.9 steals, 2.9 three-pointers

32. Christian Braun, Denver Nuggets

Positions: SG/SF

2024-25 stats: 15.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.1 steals, 1.1 three-pointers

33. Jalen Green, Phoenix Suns

Positions: PG/SG

2024-25 stats: 21.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.9 steals, 2.9 three-pointers

34. Cam Thomas, Brooklyn Nets

Positions: SG/SF

2024-25 stats: 24.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.7 three-pointers

35. Payton Pritchard, Boston Celtics

Position: PG

2024-25 stats: 14.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 0.9 steals, 3.2 three-pointers

36. Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic

Position: PG

2024-25 stats: 16.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.5 steals, 0.9 blocks, 2.2 three-pointers

37. D’Angelo Russell, Dallas Mavericks

Position: PG

2024-25 stats: 12.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.0 steal, 1.9 three-pointers

38. Bennedict Mathurin, Indiana Pacers

Positions: SG/SF

2024-25 stats: 16.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.4 three-pointers

39. CJ McCollum, Washington Wizards

Positions: PG/SG

2024-25 stats: 21.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 0.8 steals, 3.1 three-pointers

40. Bradley Beal, LA Clippers

Positions: SG/SF

2024-25 stats: 17.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.1 steals, 1.9 three-pointers

41. Malik Monk, Sacramento Kings

Position: SG

2024-25 stats: 17.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 0.9 steals, 2.1 three-pointers

42. Brandin Podziemski, Golden State Warriors

Positions: PG/SG

2024-25 stats: 11.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.1 steals, 1.8 three-pointers

43. Scoot Henderson, Portland Trail Blazers

Position: PG

2024-25 stats: 12.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.0 steal, 1.6 three-pointers

44. Collin Sexton, Charlotte Hornets

Positions: PG/SG

2024-25 stats: 18.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.7 three-pointers

45. Jaden Ivey, Detroit Pistons

Positions: PG/SG

2024-25 stats: 17.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists. 2.1 three-pointers

46. Shaedon Sharpe, Portland Trail Blazers

Positions: SG/SF

2024-25 stats: 18.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 0.9 steals, 2.0 three-pointers

47. Dennis Schröder, Sacramento Kings

Position: PG

2024-25 stats: 13.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 0.9 steals, 1.7 three-pointers

48. Stephon Castle, San Antonio Spurs

Positions: PG/SG

2024-25 stats: 14.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 0.9 steals, 1.2 three-pointers

49. VJ Edgecombe, Philadelphia 76ers

Positions: SG

2024-25 stats (at Baylor): 15.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.1 steals, 1.6 three-pointers

50. Keyonte George, Utah Jazz

Positions: PG/SG

2024-25 stats: 16.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 2.6 three-pointers