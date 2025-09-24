Fantasy Basketball Forwards 2025-26: Top 50 rankings, season outlooks, key stats

We’re less than a month away from the start of the 2025-26 NBA season, which makes this a great time to go through our positional rankings at Rotoworld. We’ll be starting in the backcourt with the guards and continuing on with forwards and centers as the week progresses.

We covered the guards with our first position rankings article, so we’ll now move to the forwards. From a fantasy standpoint, this position has been dominated in recent years by Giannis Antetokounmpo, with Anthony Davis and Kevin Durant among the others who have offered elite value. But there are some young talents who stand to be the future of the position, led by Oklahoma City’s Jalen Williams.

Here’s how we value the top 50 forwards in fantasy basketball for the 2025-26 season, starting with Giannis.

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Positions: PF/C

2024-25 Stats: 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 0.9 steals, 1.2 blocks

Antetokounmpo was his usual dominant self for the Bucks in 2024-25, averaging at least 30 points, 11 rebounds and six assists per game for the second consecutive season. He focused even more on dominating inside the arc, with the 63 three-point attempts being the fewest in a season for the Bucks star since 2014-15. Antetokounmpo, a first-team All-NBA selection who finished third in MVP voting, shot 62 percent from two. However, he only made 61.7 percent of his free throw attempts, and selecting him in the first round likely kicks off a team build in which free throw percentage is punted. As for his team situation, the Bucks underwent a significant overhaul this past offseason. Damian Lillard (Portland) and Brook Lopez (LA Clippers) are out, but the team signed Myles Turner to a four-year deal in free agency.

2. Anthony Davis, Dallas Mavericks

Positions: PF/C

2024-25 Stats: 24.7 points, 11.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.2 steals, 2.2 blocks, 0.7 three-pointers

Davis was a major part of one of the most stunning transactions in recent NBA history, as he was traded to the Mavericks in early February as part of a package that netted the Lakers one Luka Dončić. Unfortunately for Davis and the Mavericks, his debut was cut short by a groin injury that would sideline him until late March. There was also an eye injury suffered during the season that led to Davis undergoing surgery to repair a detached retina during the offseason. As of mid-September, there were still questions regarding his availability for the start of training camp and the beginning of the regular season. When healthy, Davis is among the elite players in fantasy basketball, regardless of position. However, he’s surpassed the 60 games played mark twice since the 2017-18 season.

3. Kevin Durant, Houston Rockets

Positions: SF/PF

2024-25 Stats: 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 0.8 steals, 1.2 blocks, 2.6 three-pointers

While Durant’s second full season in Phoenix was successful regarding his individual numbers, it was highly disappointing from a team standpoint. The Suns failed to reach the postseason, with KD’s campaign ending in late March due to an ankle injury. And with Phoenix unsuccessful in its attempt to move Durant at the February trade deadline, it was expected that he’d be on the move this summer. Sure enough, KD was traded to the Rockets in July as part of a seven-team trade, with the hope in Houston being that he’ll be the missing piece that makes them a title contender. Unfortunately, Houston’s chances took a hit recently with Fred VanVleet suffering a torn ACL, leaving the Rockets even lighter at the point guard position. However, this should have a minimal impact on Durant’s fantasy value, especially if he has more opportunities to initiate offense. While he may not be a player who has to be selected in the first round of standard league drafts, the argument can still be made.

4. Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder

Positions: SF/PF

2024-25 Stats: 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.6 steals, 0.7 blocks, 1.8 three-pointers

J-Dub is coming off the best season of his NBA career. In addition to helping lead Oklahoma City to its first NBA title, Williams recorded career-high averages in points, rebounds, assists, steals, blocks and three-pointers while shooting 48.4 percent from the field and 78.9 percent from the foul line. He earned his first All-Star Game appearance and was also named third team All-NBA and second team All-Defense. This summer, he agreed to a five-year rookie max extension worth nearly $240 million, so his future is secure financially. Provided he remains healthy and Oklahoma City continues on its current path, Williams is capable of providing first-round production playing alongside reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

5. Jalen Johnson, Atlanta Hawks

Positions: SF/PF

2024-25 Stats: 18.9 points, 10.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.6 steals, 1.0 blocks, 1.2 three-pointers

After enjoying a breakout season in 2023-24, Johnson was even better last season. He recorded career-high averages in points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocked shots while shooting 50 percent from the field and 74.6 percent from the foul line. Unfortunately, Johnson’s season would end in January as he was diagnosed with a torn labrum in his left shoulder. Availability may be the biggest concern for Johnson in fantasy basketball, as he’s surpassed 60 games just once in his four NBA seasons. Also of note was Atlanta acquiring Kristaps Porziņģis from the Celtics. Does Johnson start at the three next to Porziņģis and Onyeka Okongwu? Or, does he remain at the four with one of those two coming off the bench? The latter option would likely be better for Johnson’s fantasy value in 2025-26.

6. Pascal Siakam, Indiana Pacers

Positions: PF/C

2024-25 Stats: 20.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.5 blocks, 1.6 three-pointers

Siakam’s first full season with the Pacers went well, as he earned his third All-Star Game appearance and helped lead the team to the NBA Finals. Indiana would lose to Oklahoma City in seven games, and the series finale included an injury that stands to significantly alter Siakam’s role in 2025-26. With Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) done for the season, Siakam stands to have the ball in his hands more, even with the capable Andrew Nembhard serving as the starting point guard. Siakam, whose usage decreased slightly in 2024-25, should hit the high-20s in that category. Efficiency has rarely been an issue for the forward, who also has center eligibility in Yahoo leagues, and he’s capable of producing a top-25 fantasy season with Haliburton unable to play.

7. Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors

Positions: SG/SF/PF

2024-25 Stats: 19.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.4 steals, 1.0 blocks, 1.2 three-pointers

After earning an All-Star Game invitation the season prior, Barnes was unable to duplicate that feat in 2024-25. While his averages did not slip much, the Raptors’ forward once again struggled from deep after making a career-best 34.1 percent of his attempts in 2023-24. Barnes made 27.1 percent of his 4.3 attempts per game, slightly worse than his career percentage (30.0). Expected by many fantasy managers to approach top-20 value, Barnes failed to crack the top-50 in 9-cat formats. Toronto adds Brandon Ingram to the fold; his shooting ability may help open things up for Barnes, provided he stays relatively healthy.

8. Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies

Positions: PF/C

2024-25 Stats: 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.2 steals, 1.5 blocks, 2.0 three-pointers

An All-Star for the second time in his NBA career last season, Jackson underwent turf toe surgery in early July and is not guaranteed to be available when the regular season begins in October. However, that should impact a player like Santi Aldama more than Jackson regarding draft value. JJJ provided third-round value last season in 74 games played, and the combination of three-point shooting and defensive stats makes him a valuable asset to have on your roster. Jackson has averaged at least 22 points per game each of the last two seasons, but fantasy managers undoubtedly hope he can get the rebounding up to his 2022-23 levels (career-best 6.8 boards per game).

9. LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

Positions: SF/PF

2024-25 Stats: 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.6 blocks, 2.1 three-pointers

The oldest active player in the NBA, James will turn 41 on December 30, and the age does impact his draft position. However, the four-time NBA champion continues to fend off “Father Time” in search of another NBA title. James has appeared in at least 70 games each of the last two seasons, a positive trend for a player who failed to crack that threshold each of the five seasons prior. Even with Luka Dončić now being the focal point in Los Angeles, LeBron will continue to be highly productive. The age factor makes him difficult to commit to with a top-25 pick in standard leagues, but he should not be on draft boards much longer than that.

10. Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic

Positions: PF/C

2024-25 Stats: 25.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.6 blocks, 1.9 three-pointers

Banchero was outstanding when on the court last season, posting career-best averages in points, rebounds and three-pointers. However, the first significant injury of his NBA career, a torn oblique muscle, limited the Magic forward to 48 games. Banchero returned in mid-January and only missed two more games, Orlando’s final two contests of the regular season, and he’s expected by many to be a breakout player in 2025-26. The hope is that this will translate into fantasy value, as Banchero was ranked outside the top-100 in 9-cat formats while ranking just inside that threshold in 8-cat. The turnovers will be key, as Paolo averaged 3.0 per game in 2024-25.

11. Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic

Positions: SF/PF

2024-25 Stats: 24.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.3 steals, 1.7 three-pointers

For fantasy managers in category leagues, Wagner has been a better fit than his teammate Banchero. While he also missed time last season with a torn oblique muscle, Wagner still appeared in 60 games and was a top-40 player in 8- and 9-cat formats. Franz produced career-best averages in points, rebounds, assists, steals and three-pointers while shooting 46.3 percent from the field and 87.1 percent from the foul line. If Wagner can improve his three-point shooting (29.5 percent in 2024-25), that would raise his fantasy ceiling even higher. Banchero may be the headliner in Orlando for many, but don’t sleep on Wagner.

12. Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

Positions: SG/SF

2024-25 Stats: 22.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.2 steals, 1.8 three-pointers

Jayson Tatum suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon during Boston’s second-round series against the Knicks prompted significant changes to the roster. Kristaps Porziņģis (Atlanta) and Jrue Holiday (Portland) were traded, while Luke Kornet (San Antonio) and Al Horford (free agent; expected to sign with the Warriors) left via free agency. While the Celtics still have talent on the roster, Brown will be expected to serve as the team’s primary scoring option while they await Tatum’s return. While efficiency and the foul line can be problematic for Brown, the circumstances make him worth the risk in fantasy drafts.

13. Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers

Positions: SF/PF

2024-25 Stats: 21.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.6 steals, 0.5 blocks, 2.1 three-pointers

While Leonard has been the focus of headlines this offseason regarding his contract, the good news for the Clippers and fantasy managers is that he’s healthy. That means the offseason has been used to sharpen skills instead of rehab from another injury. Does this mean the injury management days are over? That can’t be guaranteed. Leonard only played in 37 regular-season games in 2024-25, and he’s surpassed 60 once since appearing in 74 games for the Spurs during the 2016-17 campaign. The Clippers made some significant changes to the roster, adding Chris Paul, Bradley Beal, John Collins and Brook Lopez, which should help take some of the pressure off Leonard offensively. However, the usage should not be a concern; he’ll still lead the way offensively when available. The concern is Leonard’s availability.

14. Trey Murphy, New Orleans Pelicans

Positions: SF/PF

2024-25 Stats: 21.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.7 blocks, 3.0 three-pointers

Numbers-wise, the 2024-25 season was the best of Murphy’s career, as he logged career-best averages in points, rebounds, assists and blocked shots while matching his previous highs in steals and three-pointers. A torn labrum and a partially torn rotator cuff in his right shoulder ended Murphy’s season in mid-March, but he’s been given a clean bill of health and was even scrimmaging in the weeks leading up to training camp. New Orleans did acquire Jordan Poole this summer, and they’ll have a healthy Zion Williamson to start. But, they remain without Dejounte Murray (Achilles) and CJ McCollum was sent to Washington in the Poole trade. Murphy has the game to be a highly impactful fantasy option regardless of who the Pelicans have on the floor, as evidenced by his nearly top-25 2024-25.

15. Deni Avdija, Portland Trail Blazers

Positions: SF/PF

2024-25 Stats: 16.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.5 blocks, 1.7 three-pointers

After four seasons in Washington, Avdija was traded to Portland, and the change of scenery did wonders for him. While the versatile forward was moved to the bench in November after beginning the season as a starter, he regained the starting job for good after Christmas. From December 28 on, Avdija averaged 19.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.9 three-pointers while shooting 49.2 percent from the field. Avdija showed last season that he should be a key building block in Portland, which only increases his value to fantasy managers. Could a top-50 season be in the cards? It would be unsurprising if that were the case.

16. Cooper Flagg, Dallas Mavericks

Position: SF

2024-25 Stats (at Duke): 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals, 1.4 blocks, 1.4 three-pointers

Flagg entered his lone season of college basketball as the projected first overall pick, and his production may have exceeded the hype. The 6-foot-9 forward was a menace on both ends of the floor at Duke and should begin his rookie season in Dallas as a starter. While there wasn’t a large sample size of what Flagg can do as a primary playmaker, as he only appeared in two Summer League games, there should be opportunities as the Mavericks await Kyrie Irving‘s return from a torn ACL. He’s the lone rookie in this class worth selecting with a top 50 pick, and it’s fair to argue Flagg is the only one who should be a top-100 pick in standard leagues.

17. Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz

Positions: SF/PF

2024-25: 19.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals, 2.9 three-pointers

After two excellent seasons in Utah, Markkanen’s numbers took a significant hit in year three. His averages decreased across the board, and the 6-foot-10 forward was limited to 47 games by injuries and the Jazz looking to increase their draft lottery odds (it didn’t work). Markkanen was outstanding in leading Finland to a fourth-place finish at EuroBasket this summer, and under normal circumstances, that could be taken as a sign that he’s ready for the upcoming season. However, even with the Jazz saying they won’t actively tank again this season, they’re competing in a Western Conference that will be extremely deep. That’s the concern when it comes to using an early-round pick on Markkanen.

18. Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans

Positions: SF/PF

2024-25 Stats: 24.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.2 steals, 0.9 blocks

Once again, injuries limited Williamson’s availability, as he appeared in just 30 games in 2024-25. He’s surpassed 60 games twice in six NBA seasons, which includes missing the entire 2021-22 campaign. Williamson is healthy and received praise for his physique during the Pelicans’ media day, but fantasy managers have been here before. He’ll be most valuable to teams in which three-pointers and/or free-throw percentage are being punted, but none of that matters if Zion can’t stay on the court. There’s no doubt that, when healthy, Williamson can be a top-50 fantasy player despite the lack of three-point production and subpar foul shooting.

19. OG Anunony, New York Knicks

Positions: SF/PF

2024-25 Stats: 18.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.5 steals, 0.9 blocks, 2.3 three-pointers

Anunoby’s first full season with the Knicks was excellent, with his scoring average increasing by more than three points per game. Compared to his 2023-24 numbers, the 6-foot-8 forward also recorded superior averages in rebounds, assists, steals and blocked shots. The question for Anunoby and the other Knicks is what the offensive system will look like with Mike Brown taking over as head coach. If Brown can get New York to play with increased pace and spacing, an athletic wing like Anunoby can certainly benefit. Expecting another top-50 season from OG would be reasonable.

20. Jimmy Butler III, Golden State Warriors

Positions: SF/PF

2024-25 Stats: 17.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.4 steals, 0.6 three-pointers

Butler began last season in Miami, and the deterioration of that relationship could be predicted as soon as the Heat decided not to give him an extension last summer. Traded to the Warriors at the February deadline, Butler appeared in 30 regular-season games for Golden State, averaging 17.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.6 three-pointers in 32.7 minutes. While capable of offering elite fantasy value when available, Butler’s availability has been the issue. He’s surpassed 60 games once since the 2019-20 season and has not been an All-Star since 2021-22. The move west also gave Butler the financial security he desired, as the Warriors signed him to a two-year extension to make the trade happen, and that should help keep him locked in this season.

21. Michael Porter Jr., Brooklyn Nets

Positions: SF/PF

2024-25 Stats: 18.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals, 0.5 blocks, 2.5 three-pointers

After seven seasons in Denver, Porter was traded to the Nets this summer in a deal that sent Cameron Johnson in the opposite direction. While MPJ loses out on the opportunity to contend for a title, the move to Brooklyn could result in more scoring from the 6-foot-10 forward. In the six seasons he saw action (Porter did not play in 2018-19), MPJ had a usage percentage over 22 percent twice. That won’t be an issue on a Nets roster that includes five 2025 first-round picks. If Porter can score efficiently despite being on a rebuilding team, his fantasy value may improve after providing middle-round value while in Denver.

22. Julius Randle, Minnesota Timberwolves

Positions: PF/C

2024-25 Stats: 18.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 0.7 steals, 1.6 three-pointers

Randle’s first season in Minnesota was one that required significant adjustments on his part, sharing the court with Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert, among others. Compared to his final season in New York, Randle’s scoring and rebounding decreased, but he did help Minnesota reach the Western Conference Finals for a second consecutive season. The area of concern for Randle in category leagues is turnovers; averaging 2.8 per game in 2024-25, he ranked outside the top-100 in 9-cat formats. If Randle can get the turnover average closer to two per game, he should not have much trouble finishing the season as a top-100 player, at a minimum.

23. DeMar DeRozan, Sacramento Kings

Position: SF

2024-25 Stats: 22.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 0.8 steals, 1.1 three-pointers

After spending the three seasons prior in Chicago, DeRozan moved to Sacramento last summer via sign-and-trade. While his averages decreased slightly, the dip was not enough to have a significant impact on the veteran forward’s fantasy value. After Sacramento fired Mike Brown, DeRozan averaged 23.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.3 three-pointers per game while shooting 47.6 percent from the field. With Doug Christie’s interim tag being removed, fantasy managers should expect similar production from DeRozan. What may help him this season is Sacramento addressing the point guard position in free agency, signing Dennis Schröder.

24. Mikal Bridges, New York Knicks

Positions: SF/PF

2024-25 Stats: 17.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.5 blocks, 2.0 three-pointers

After spending the 2023-24 season as Brooklyn’s top offensive option, Bridges took on a supplementary role in his first season with the Knicks. However, while the decrease in scoring was unsurprising, he was also less productive in other categories such as rebounding, defensive stats and three-pointers. While there are questions as to how the Knicks will play offensively with Mike Brown replacing Tom Thibodeau as head coach, one thing not up for debate is Bridges’ availability. He’s yet to miss a game as an NBA player, and the reliability enhances his fantasy value.

25. Brandon Miller, Charlotte Hornets

Positions: SF/PF

2024-25 Stats: 21.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.7 blocks, 3.9 three-pointers

After finishing third in Rookie of the Year voting in 2024, Miller improved his averages across the board in his second season. However, a torn ligament in his right wrist ended the forward’s season in mid-January, limiting him to 27 games. Miller can be highly productive when on the court, but his prospects in 2025-26 depend not only on his health but also on that of LaMelo Ball. Miller is capable of approaching top-50 value, but the injury-shortened 2024-25 season may push him a bit further down draft boards.

26. Ausar Thompson, Detroit Pistons

Positions: SF/PF

2024-25 Stats: 10.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.7 steals, 0.7 blocks

27. Josh Hart, New York Knicks

Positons: SG/SF/PF

2024-25 Stats: 13.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.5 steals, 1.1 three-pointers

28. Cameron Johnson, Denver Nuggets

Positions: SF/PF

2024-25 Stats: 18.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.9 steals, 2.8 three-pointers

29. Brandon Ingram, Toronto Raptors

Positons: SG/SF/PF

2024-25 Stats: 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.6 blocks, 2.4 three-pointers

30. Miles Bridges, Charlotte Hornets

Positions: SF/PF

2024-25 Stats: 20.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.7 steals, 0.7 blocks, 2.2 three-pointers

31. Norman Powell, Miami Heat

Positions: SG/SF

2024-25 Stats: 21.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.2 steals, 3.0 three-pointers

32. Devin Vassell, San Antonio Spurs

Positions: SG/SF

2024-25 Stats: 16.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.3 steals, 0.5 blocks, 2.5 three-pointers

33. Tari Eason, Houston Rockets

Positions: SF/PF

2024-25 Stats: 12.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.7 steals, 0.9 blocks, 1.1 three-pointers

34. Paul George, Philadelphia 76ers

Positions: SF/PF

2024-25 Stats: 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.8 steals, 0.5 blocks, 2.3 three-pointers

35. Jaden McDaniels, Minnesota Timberwolves

Positions: SF/PF

2024-25 Stats: 12.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals, 0.9 blocks, 1.2 three-pointers

36. John Collins, LA Clippers

Positions: PF/C

2024-25 Stats: 19.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.0 blocks, 1.5 three-pointers

37. Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors

Positions: PF/C

2024-25 Stats: 9.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.5 steals, 1.0 blocks, 1.2 three-pointers

38. Andrew Wiggins, Miami Heat

Positions: SF/PF

2024-25 Stats: 18.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.8 blocks, 2.2 three-pointers

39. Naz Reid, Minnesota Timberwolves

Positions: PF/C

2024-25 Stats: 14.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.7 steals, 0.9 blocks, 2.2 three-pointers

40. Herbert Jones, New Orleans Pelicans

Positions: SF/PF

2024-25 Stats: 10.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.9 steals, 0.5 blocks, 1.1 three-pointers

41. Santi Aldama, Memphis Grizzlies

Positions: PF/C

2024-25 Stats: 12.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.8 steals, 1.8 three-pointers

42. Tobias Harris, Detroit Pistons

Position: PF

2024-25 Stats: 13.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.8 blocks, 1.2 three-pointers

43. Bilal Coulibaly, Washington Wizards

Positions: SG/SF

2024-25 Stats: 12.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.3 steals, 0.7 blocks, 1.1 three-pointers

44. Toumani Camara, Portland Trail Blazers

Positions: SF/PF

2024-25 Stats: 11.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.5 steals, 0.6 blocks, 1.7 three-pointers

45. Matas Buzelis, Chicago Bulls

Positions: SF/PF

2024-25 Stats: 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.9 blocks, 1.2 three-pointers

46. Klay Thompson, Dallas Mavericks

Positions: SG/SF

2024-25 Stats: 14.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.7 steals, 3.0 three-pointers

47. Jabari Smith Jr., Houston Rockets

Positions: PF/C

2024-25 Stats: 12.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.7 blocks, 1.7 three-pointers

48. Kyshawn George, Washington Wizards

Positions: SG/SF

2024-25 Stats: 8.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.7 blocks, 1.7 three-pointers

49. Aaron Nesmith, Indiana Pacers

Position: SF

2024-25 Stats: 12.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.8 steals, 1.9 three-pointers

50. Nikola Jović, Miami Heat

Position: PF

2024-25 Stats: 10.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 0.8 steals, 1.7 three-pointers