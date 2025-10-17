Fantasy Basketball 2025-26: 15 tips to make draft day (and your season) more fun

With the preseason concluding on Friday, October 17, many fantasy leagues usually hold their drafts now. There are no games to worry about over the weekend, and NBA teams will finalize their rosters. We’ll have a general idea of each team’s rotation, including factoring in how they’ll compensate for players who won’t be available when the regular season begins on October 21.

The NBA returns to NBC and streams on Peacock on Tuesday, October 21 with an Opening Night doubleheader featuring the Houston Rockets vs. the defending NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by Golden State Warriors at the Los Angeles Lakers at 10 p.m.

With many fantasy basketball drafts being held this weekend, Rotoworld’s Raphielle Johnson, Noah Rubin and Zak Hanshew have some tips that should help make the fantasy basketball process fun and hopefully rewarding.

How to Play Fantasy Basketball 2025-26: Draft tips and beginner’s guide With fantasy basketball drafts beginning this month, here’s everything first-time players need to know about how to play and win their league.

1. Enter the draft with a list of “your guys,” but don’t be afraid to pivot

No matter which draft guide you’ve read during the preseason, writers will have lists of their “guys” that they’re high on entering the season. You can and should use that information and your gut feelings to craft a list of players you’re hoping to land in your draft. However, whether or not you get those players will be impacted by the roster build and the moves made by other managers. Don’t be afraid to go in a different direction based on who’s still on the board. - Raphielle Johnson

🌠 2. Reach for your guys

I’ve broken this rule enough to know it never feels good when you leave your draft without that player. For me, Jalen Johnson and Ausar Thompson fit this description best this season. Last season, it was Dyson Daniels. The year before, it was Derrick White. This isn’t me saying that it will always hit; I have definitely had players I just HAD to have that ended up having a terrible season. But the worst thing is when you try to wait for your guy at ADP, and they get scooped up by someone else. Don’t let it happen. - Noah Rubin

3. Read and React

If you’ve played or watched basketball at any level, you’ve heard the phrase “Read and React.” You’re taking what the defense gives you on offense rather than running a play and going through the motions. See the backdoor cut, find an open three-point shooter, drive the lane if the defense is spread out. You get the idea.

The same is true when drafting a fantasy basketball team. I may come into a draft with certain players on my “Do Not Draft” list, but lists like that should be loose. I won’t take Joel Embiid in the first three rounds, but if he’s available at Pick 50, you bet I’ll be scooping him up! RJ Barrett at Pick 120? Say less.

Don’t be stubborn in your strategy. Be adaptable. Take what the Draft Room gives you. Read and React. - Zak Hanshew

4. You’ll want to draft a high-level big man early

The good news is that, after Nikola Jokić and Victor Wembanyama, there will still be more than a few post players on the board who can return excellent value. So, this advice won’t apply to the first round alone. You may want to draft at least one high-level frontcourt player early. Alperen Şengün appears poised for a big year in Houston, while Sacramento’s Domantas Sabonis has consistently offered excellent value (his ADP may be a bit high for my liking). Being able to build out a roster and not have to worry about the center position can be helpful, as it will likely be easier to find solid guards and wings in the later rounds than big men. - RJ

📚 5. Do Your Homework

Pay attention to the latest news. Preseason injuries have piled up quickly this year, and being out of the loop can have dramatic consequences. Guys like Domantas Sabonis, Jalen Williams and Jalen Green are all set to miss time to start the season. Ditto LeBron James. Oh, and don’t forget Paul George.

Joel Embiid? He might actually play in the season-opener. Staying up-to-date on the latest news can keep you from reaching for a player who may not be readily available. It can also give you insight into who might pick up the slack. Is Cason Wallace a sneaky upside pick in standard leagues? What about Aaron Wiggins in deeper formats? Can Grayson Allen provide early-season value as a starter for the Suns? Is Embiid worth a look in Rounds 4-5? - ZH

🤯 6. Draft players that you want to watch

Is it fun to draft players and watch the box score to see who wins? I mean, maybe for some people, but getting a little skin in the game makes things more entertaining for me. Get someone from your favorite or local team. Watch them in person if you’re able. Fantasy basketball is most fun when you’re watching your team’s stars shine. - NR

7. Remain flexible when it comes to your draft strategy

Sometimes, it can be easy to lock yourself into a particular strategy early in a draft. For many who draft Giannis Antetokounmpo, it’s easy to decide at that point that you’ll be punting free-throw percentage and/or three-pointers. However, one should remain flexible in this approach. One can never know what the other managers in a league will do with their draft picks, so stay flexible. The ability to do so could be the difference between winning some money and ending the season empty-handed. - RJ

Fantasy Basketball Category Punt Guide for 2025-26 Depending on the category you’re willing to punt, players like Giannis Antetokounmpo will have greater fantasy value.

8. “To Thine Own Self Be True”

Polonius’ immortal words from Shakespeare’s Hamlet fit aptly into the realm of fantasy basketball.

There are so many excellent fantasy analysts, and they deliver a TON of content on the web, in apps and on social media. Absorb the information, and seek other points of view so you’re not lost in an echo chamber. Digest that information, but don’t let it change how you draft. Like a guy in the mid rounds, but his “expert ranking” is in the later rounds? Take him where you think it’s appropriate. High on a player labeled as a “consensus bust?” Draft him anyway.

Stay true to yourself when drafting your fantasy basketball team. Whether you like playing it safe or prefer to swing for the fences with high-risk, high-reward players, do what feels right. Take in the outside noise, but don’t let it change your strategy. - ZH

📝 9. Check your league’s scoring settings

It’s not fun to draft a team that would’ve been good in a different league but doesn’t have the same juice in the one you’re playing in. This is more for points leagues, though it can still be important in category leagues if it isn’t the standard nine categories. I’ve played in leagues with bonuses for double-doubles and triple-doubles, leagues that take points for ejections, leagues that give you two points per rebound and another for an offensive rebound and a bunch of other weird rules. If you know where to take advantage early on, you can exploit the rankings in your draft room. - NR

10. Know the league roster rules

This may not be the “sexiest” piece of advice when competing in a fantasy league, but it may be the most important. If you don’t know what your league’s roster is supposed to look like, how are you supposed to win? Managers who neglect to understand their rosters fully can certainly come out on top, but you’re saving yourself some potential aggravation by knowing that information before the draft begins. How many centers do you need to have in your lineup? Does your league have standard IL spots or the far superior IL+ spots?

Also, be sure to know the rules for free agents. Is it “first come, first served,” or will you have to place a bid for all, whether the player is a free agent or on waivers? If you don’t have to worry about knowing the rules, that’s a big part of the battle regarding winning your league. - RJ

2025-26 Fantasy Basketball: Franz Wagner, Zion Williamson headline staff favorites Rotoworld basketball analysts Cole Huff, Noah Rubin, Raphielle Johnson and Zak Hanshew pick their “guys” for the upcoming fantasy season.

11. Mock Draft

Practice makes perfect. Mock draft from multiple different spots and with many different people. Start early and continue throughout the offseason to understand trends, track ADP risers and fallers and get a general feel for how you like to approach the early, middle and late rounds of drafts. A good opening is important in chess, but Garry Kasparov wouldn’t have become one of the greatest of all time without a strong endgame. Ensure you are prepared for as many scenarios as possible so you don’t get stumped on draft day. - ZH

12. Play with people you know

This isn’t saying you can’t have fun playing with strangers, but I have found that the optimal experience for me is to play with people I want to talk to throughout the season. Whether it’s friends I can meet up with in person for a draft or people I know online, it makes it more fun to talk trash, tell jokes, or communicate throughout the year. It also makes it easier to make trades. If you’re playing with people you don’t know, get to know them! Use a league chat, whether it’s on your fantasy platform or on a different app, create a space to talk to your league mates. - NR

🤔 13. This one is serious. Know your limits, whether it’s financially or what “forfeit” you’re willing to do if you finish dead last

Losing is no fun; quite frankly, no one wants to plan for the possibility. But, be sure only to take on what you’re willing and able to handle, whether it’s a financial loss or potentially having to do something silly if your team finishes dead last (like getting a tattoo, for example). Failing to do so can result in a negative fantasy experience, and possibly some hard feelings if playing amongst friends. Be sure to keep things fun. - RJ

14. Branch Out, Have Fun!

Of course, you’re going to take it seriously. Of course, you’re going to dive into analytics and mock drafts. Of course, you’re going to do your homework and keep up-to-date on the latest news. But at the end of the day, don’t forget that fantasy hoops is about having fun. Get your guys. Try playing using a new format. Play with new groups of people. Get your family and friends involved. Enjoy yourself! Otherwise, what are we doing here? - ZH

➡️ 15. Use the Rotoworld Draft Prep Guide

Too on the nose? I don’t care! One last plug for the content we’ve worked on throughout the preseason. Mock drafts, rankings, strategy guides and player profiles to help you win your league. Utilize the free content to help you make decisions! - NR

