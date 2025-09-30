Fantasy Basketball Category Punt Guide for 2025-26

While some fantasy managers prefer to draft the best available player, allowing for positional need, others are willing to “punt” on a particular category. To do this is to ignore a category to strengthen your production in other categories. Those more experienced in fantasy basketball may be willing to punt multiple categories during the draft process. For those willing to execute a punting strategy, it would be best to stop at three categories, with the percentages and turnovers being the simplest trifecta to pull off in most cases.

So, when should you decide to punt a category? For one, never before a draft begins, because this does not account for the picks made by other managers. For example, you’re in a draft position where you expect Giannis Antetokounmpo to be on the board, setting up a free-throw percentage punt. And then he’s off the board before your pick comes up, or someone of higher value slips down the board. A fantasy manager needs to be able to adjust on the fly, so one should not predetermine what category (or categories) they’re going to punt.

Below is a look at each of the nine major categories and some potential options when punting each.

2024-25 rankings credit: Basketball Monster

Points

Punting the points category tends to boost the values of players who aren’t primary scoring options for their respective teams. However, this approach will likely take fold after the first round. Players such as Victor Wembanyama, Nikola Jokić and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander can fit in various punt builds and all averaged at least 24 points per game last season. The value comes deeper in drafts, with the Thompson twins, Dyson Daniels and Josh Hart being attractive options for fantasy managers looking to punt points. Daniels and Hart finished last season as top-10 players in punt points builds. Hart’s value may take a hit this season if he’s moved to the bench, but he should play plenty for the Knicks, whether he starts or not.

First-round Targets: Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs), Nikola Jokić (Denver Nuggets), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Second-round Targets: Amen Thompson (Houston Rockets), Chet Holmgren (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Third round and later: Dyson Daniels (Atlanta Hawks), Josh Giddey (Chicago Bulls), Jimmy Butler (Golden State Warriors), Jakob Poeltl (Toronto Raptors), Tari Eason (Houston Rockets), Josh Hart (New York Knicks)

2024-25 Top 12 for points punt builds:

1. Nikola Jokić

2. Victor Wembanyama

3. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

4. Tyrese Haliburton

5. Anthony Davis

6. Dyson Daniels

7. Karl-Anthony Towns

8. Damian Lillard

9. Josh Hart

10. Stephen Curry

11. Luka Dončić

12. Nikola Vučević

Rebounds

Punting the rebounds category boosts the value of guards, but some bigs aren’t great at hitting the glass. Memphis’ Jaren Jackson Jr. and Milwaukee’s Myles Turner are two examples, as they averaged 5.6 and 6.5 rebounds per game last season. The good news for managers who land either is that both are productive shot blockers and can provide additional value in the three-point category. James Harden averaged a respectable 5.8 rebounds per game last season, but that number could decrease with a healthy Kawhi Leonard on the floor, not to mention the additions of John Collins and Brook Lopez.

First-round Targets: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder), Luka Dončić (Los Angeles Lakers), Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks)

Second-round Targets: James Harden (LA Clippers), Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns), Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors), Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers), Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers)

Third round and later: Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies), Myles Turner (Milwaukee Bucks), Austin Reaves (Los Angeles Lakers), Payton Pritchard (Boston Celtics)

2024-25 Top 12 for rebounds punt builds:

1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

2. Nikola Jokić

3. Victor Wembanyama

4. Tyrese Haliburton

5. Tyrese Maxey

6. Damian Lillard

7. Stephen Curry

8. Kyrie Irving

9. Kevin Durant

10. Luka Dončić

11. Jamal Murray

12. Anthony Davis

Assists

Don’t need assists? Punting the category may be the path for managers who land Wembanyama, Davis or Towns early. However, don’t assume this approach will only benefit the post players. Some guards will be of higher value in punt-assist builds, including Curry and Anthony Edwards in the early rounds and Derrick White just inside the top-50. White will be an interesting case this season, as the Celtics won’t have Jayson Tatum to start, potentially meaning he’ll be asked to do a little more scoring to supplement Jaylen Brown‘s efforts.

First-round Targets: Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs), Anthony Davis (Dallas Mavericks), Karl-Anthony Towns (New York Knicks)

Second-round Targets: Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors), Kevin Durant (Houston Rockets), Evan Mobley (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Third round and later: Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers), Rudy Gobert (Minnesota Timberwolves), Walker Kessler (Utah Jazz), Ausar Thompson (Detroit Pistons)

2024-25 Top 12 for assists punt builds:

1. Victor Wembanyama

2. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

3. Nikola Jokić

4. Anthony Davis

5. Karl-Anthony Towns

6. Kevin Durant

7. Kyrie Irving

8. Kristaps Porziņǵis

9. Stephen Curry

10. Dyson Daniels

11. Nikola Vučević

12. Jaren Jackson Jr.

Steals

Punting steals? Look for post players and guards not known for jumping passing lanes or stripping their opponents to be of greater value. Towns and Durant are two early-round players to consider in a build where you’re punting steals, with the latter more capable of offering additional value as a shot blocker. Walker Kessler, Ivica Zubac and Nikola Vučević are among the post players who should be available as your drafts progress into the middle rounds, as well as Phoenix’s Mark Williams if you’re willing to roll the dice on his injury history.

First-round Targets: Nikola Jokić (Denver Nuggets), Karl-Anthony Towns (New York Knicks), Anthony Davis (Dallas Mavericks)

Second-round Targets: Domantas Sabonis (Sacramento Kings), Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns), Kevin Durant (Houston Rockets), Chet Holmgren (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Third round and later: Myles Turner (Milwaukee Bucks), Walker Kessler (Utah Jazz), Ivica Zubac (LA Clippers), Nikola Vučević (Chicago Bulls), Tyler Herro (Miami Heat)

2024-25 Top 12 for steals punt builds:

1. Victor Wembanyama

2. Nikola Jokić

3. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

4. Anthony Davis

5. Karl-Anthony Towns

6. Kevin Durant

7. Tyrese Haliburton

8. Damian Lillard

9. Stephen Curry

10. Domantas Sabonis

11. Jayson Tatum

12. Nikola Vučević

Blocks

While punting steals will benefit post players on average, the values of guards tend to increase in builds where blocks are punted. Jokić averaged 0.6 blocks per game last season and is at 0.7 for his career, so managers willing to decide early on a punt build should strongly consider blocked shots if they’re fortunate enough to land The Joker. Dyson Daniels would be a solid option, as he averaged 0.7 blocks per game last season. However, the Hawks guard was an elite producer of steals, so you’ll definitely get some defensive value despite ignoring the blocks category.

First-round Targets: Nikola Jokić (Denver Nuggets), Luka Dončić (Los Angeles Lakers), Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks)

Second-round Targets: Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors), James Harden (LA Clippers), Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers)

Third round and later: Dyson Daniels (Atlanta Hawks), Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets), Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers), Jimmy Butler (Golden State Warriors)

2024-25 Top 12 for blocks punt builds:

1. Nikola Jokić

2. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

3. Damian Lillard

4. Luka Dončić

5. Tyrese Haliburton

6. Stephen Curry

7. Karl-Anthony Towns

8. Tyrese Maxey

9. Kyrie Irving

10. Jayson Tatum

11. Victor Wembanyama

12. Domantas Sabonis

Turnovers

Punting turnovers can benefit two types of players: guards and high-usage post players. Nikola Jokić, Luka Dončić, Cade Cunningham and Trae Young are first-round options who would be helpful for those willing to punt turnovers, while James Harden is an enticing option in the second round. Another option will be Houston’s Amen Thompson. He won’t be the only Rockets player asked to take on more playmaking responsibilities after Fred VanVleet tore his ACL. Still, he will have more opportunities after he filled in admirably for FVV last season. LeBron James will be worth a look outside the first two rounds, especially after he provided first-round value in 12-team formats where turnovers were punted.

First-round Targets: Nikola Jokić (Denver Nuggets), Luka Dončić (Los Angeles Lakers), Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons), Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks)

Second-round Targets: James Harden (LA Clippers), Amen Thompson (Houston Rockets), Jalen Johnson (Atlanta Hawks)

Third round and later: LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers), Scottie Barnes (Toronto Raptors), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers), Kristaps Porziņǵis (Atlanta Hawks)

2024-25 Top 12 for turnover punt builds:

1. Nikola Jokić

2. Victor Wembanyama

3. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

4. Luka Dončić

5. Anthony Davis

6. James Harden

7. Karl-Anthony Towns

8. Damian Lillard

9. Stephen Curry

10. Kevin Durant

11. Cade Cunningham

12. LeBron James

Three-pointers

Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s 8-cat value last season may not have been as elite as we’ve become accustomed to, but he’ll still be a first-round pick in fantasy drafts. He’ll be helpful to managers willing to punt three-pointers or free-throw percentage. Anthony Davis is another first-round option for those willing to punt triples, while Domantas Sabonis, Jalen Johnson and Evan Mobley are all potential second-round targets. Outside of the first two rounds, Zion Williamson offers intrigue, but selecting him early comes with significant risk due to his injury history. Also, post players such as Rudy Gobert, Walker Kessler and Jarrett Allen will have added value in this build. However, in Allen’s case, he may take a hit due to sharing the frontcourt with Mobley, whose role may expand even more this season.

First-round Targets: Nikola Jokić (Denver Nuggets), Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks), Anthony Davis (Dallas Mavericks)

Second-round Targets: Domantas Sabonis (Sacramento Kings), Evan Mobley (Cleveland Cavaliers), Jalen Johnson (Atlanta Hawks)

Third round and later: Ivica Zubac (LA Clippers), Dyson Daniels (Atlanta Hawks), Zion Williamson (New Orleans Pelicans), Rudy Gobert (Minnesota Timberwolves), Jakob Poeltl (Toronto Raptors)

2024-25 Top 12 for three-pointer punt builds:

1. Nikola Jokić

2. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

3. Victor Wembanyama

4. Anthony Davis

5. Karl-Anthony Towns

6. Dyson Daniels

7. Ivica Zubac

8. Tyrese Haliburton

9. Domantas Sabonis

10. Mark Williams

11. Jalen Johnson

12. Jakob Poeltl

Field-goal percentage

High-usage guards who can struggle with accuracy tend to be the targets in a build where field-goal percentage is punted. Anthony Edwards, Luka Dončić, and Trae Young are among the players who should go in the first round in most drafts. Stephen Curry and LaMelo Ball would be helpful in this build among the second-round options. Beyond the third round, Charlotte’s Brandon Miller and Toronto’s Immanuel Quickley would fit into this punt build, as both shot 42 percent or worse from the field last season.

First-round Targets: Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves), Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks), Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs)

Second-round Targets: Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors), Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers), LaMelo Ball (Charlotte Hornets)

Third round and later: Derrick White (Boston Celtics), Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics), Brandon Miller (Charlotte Hornets), Immanuel Quickley (Toronto Raptors)

2024-25 Top 12 for field-goal percentage punt builds:

1. Victor Wembanyama

2. Nikola Jokić

3. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

4. Luka Dončić

5. Tyrese Maxey

6. Damian Lillard

7. Tyrese Haliburton

8. Stephen Curry

9. Anthony Davis

10. James Harden

11. Jayson Tatum

12. Kyrie Irving

Free-throw percentage

One would assume that post players would benefit from punting free-throw percentage, and there’s no shortage of options regardless of round. However, there will also be some perimeter players who can fit into the build. Luka Dončić shot a career-best 79.1 percent from the line after joining the Lakers last season, but he’s a career 75.1 percent shooter. That isn’t terrible, but it could fit into an FT%-punt build. However, Giannis Antetokounmpo is the one first-round player who could immediately trigger punting this category. A career 69.3 percent shooter, he’s shot 68.5 percent or worse from the line in five of his last six seasons, including a career-low 61.7 percent last season.

First-round Targets: Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks), Luka Dončić (Los Angeles Lakers)

Second-round Targets: Amen Thompson (Houston Rockets), Evan Mobley (Cleveland Cavaliers), Alperen Şengün (Houston Rockets), Jalen Johnson (Atlanta Hawks)

Third round and later: Dyson Daniels (Atlanta Hawks), LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers), Walker Kessler (Utah Jazz), Zion Williamson (New Orleans Pelicans), Jakob Poeltl (Toronto Raptors), Ausar Thompson (Detroit Pistons)

2024-25 Top 12 for free-throw percentage punt builds:

1. Nikola Jokić

2. Victor Wembanyama

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo

4. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

5. Anthony Davis

6. Luka Dončić

7. Dyson Daniels

8. Tyrese Haliburton

9. Karl-Anthony Towns

10. Walker Kessler

11. Evan Mobley

12. Ivica Zubac