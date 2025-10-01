Fantasy Basketball: Donovan Clingan, Alexandre Sarr among top second-year targets

As the late Al McGuire famously said, “The best thing about freshmen is that they become sophomores.” While the NBA does not use the same classification as college basketball, that adage tends to prove true for young players. Having a season under their belts can help young talents hit the ground running in Year Two, providing reliable fantasy value in many instances.

Among last season’s rookie class, none ranked within the Top-100 in nine-cat formats, with post players Kel’el Ware, Zach Edey and Donovan Clingan leading the way. Below is a look at the Top 20 second-year players that fantasy managers need to be aware of heading into their drafts.

1. C Donovan Clingan, Portland Trail Blazers

Overall Fantasy Rank: 85

Clingan, who moved into the starting lineup for good just before the All-Star break as a rookie, has top-100 potential for the Trail Blazers this season. After the All-Star break, the 7-foot-2 center averaged 8.0 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.8 blocks in 25.2 minutes, shooting 53.1 percent from the field and 52.6 percent from the foul line. While Robert Williams III remains on the roster and Portland used its first-round pick on Yang Hansen, Clingan will be at the front of the line for playing time. He should be especially useful to managers willing to punt points or free-throw percentage.

2. PF/C Alexandre Sarr, Washington Wizards

Overall Fantasy Rank: 102

Sarr, who appeared in 67 games as a rookie, served as the lone big in the starting lineup more often than not, but there were times when he shared the court with Jonas Valančiūnas. The veteran center, now in Denver, was traded to Sacramento at the February deadline, and Sarr’s production improved over the season’s final six weeks. From March 1 onward, he averaged 15.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 0.6 steals, 1.4 blocks and 1.7 three-pointers in 27.5 minutes. The concerns for managers considering Sarr are the efficiency, as he shot 39.4 percent from the field during that season-ending stretch, and a calf injury suffered while representing France at EuroBasket. He’ll likely miss the beginning of the season but will take on a prominent role once cleared. Managers willing to punt field-goal percentage should have Sarr high on their list of second-year players.

3. C Zach Edey, Memphis Grizzlies

Overall Fantasy Rank: 108

Edey had no shortage of critics ahead of his rookie campaign, with many wondering if the 7-foot-4 center’s game would translate to the NBA. Starting 55 of the 66 games he played, Edey averaged 9.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.3 blocks in 21.5 minutes as a rookie. Shooting 58 percent from the field and 70.9 percent from the foul line, he finished fifth in Rookie of the Year voting. If there’s a concern for Edey, it’s that he’s recovering from offseason ankle surgery and is not a lock to be ready when the regular season begins. That said, he’s a center who needs to be selected in drafts, even if he won’t be ready to go immediately.

4. PF/C Kel’el Ware, Miami Heat

Overall Fantasy Rank: 119

Ware, who was on the outskirts of the Heat rotation to begin his rookie campaign, moved into the starting lineup in January, a few weeks before Jimmy Butler was traded to the Warriors. In 36 starts, he averaged 10.8 points, 10.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.7 steals, 1.3 blocks and 0.6 three-pointers in 28.4 minutes, shooting 53.6 percent from the field and 68.4 percent from the foul line. While playing alongside Bam Adebayo limits Ware’s fantasy ceiling, having a place in the starting lineup will make him a solid late-round option, especially for managers needing three-pointers, blocks and field-goal percentage.

5. C Yves Missi, New Orleans Pelicans

Overall Fantasy Rank: 113

Missi was one of the few Pelicans rotation players who avoided missing a significant amount of time due to injury last season. The first-round pick appeared in 73 games as a rookie, starting 67, and finished with averages of 9.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game. Missi shot a respectable 54.7 percent from the field, but he’s another post player whose free-throw shooting (62.3 percent) would make him a solid option in FT%-punt builds. However, a healthy Pelicans rotation could complicate things, especially if Derik Queen doesn’t have to miss much time after undergoing offseason wrist surgery.

6. PG/SG Stephon Castle, San Antonio Spurs

Overall Fantasy Rank: 121

Castle has an argument to be higher on this list, especially after winning Rookie of the Year last season. Add De’Aaron Fox (hamstring) and Dylan Harper (thumb) recovering from injuries that may sideline them for the start of the season, and Castle is well worth the risk in fantasy drafts regardless of format. In 81 appearances last season, he averaged 14.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.2 three-pointers in 26.7 minutes. As a starter, he averaged 16.6 points and 4.9 assists per game, and those are categories where Castle could be more valuable to fantasy managers with Fox out. The efficiency was an issue last season, but that’s the case for many rookies.

7. SF/PF Matas Buzelis, Chicago Bulls

Overall Fantasy Rank: 124

Like Castle, Buzelis certainly has an argument to be higher on this list, especially after moving into the Bulls’ starting lineup at the February trade deadline. In his final 31 games, the athletic wing averaged 13.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.6 steals. 1.1 blocks and 1.7 three-pointers in 26.8 minutes, shooting 47.3 percent from the field and 80.6 percent from the foul line. Being locked into a starting role strengthens Buzelis’ fantasy value, especially with the Bulls needing wing scoring.

8. SG/SF Kyshawn George, Washington Wizards

Overall Fantasy Rank: 129

While he made a few starts early in the season, George did not move into the Wizards’ starting lineup full-time until late January. From January 25 onward, he made 30 starts, averaging 10.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.9 blocks and 2.0 three-pointers in 27.7 minutes. The defensive stats and three-pointers are what make George an enticing fantasy prospect. While having a healthy Khris Middleton and adding Cam Whitmore to the mix will cause a bit of a logjam on the wings, fantasy managers should not lose too much sleep over this. The front office has made it clear that they’re rebuilding, and developing talents like George is the priority.

9. PG/SG Reed Sheppard, Houston Rockets

Overall Fantasy Rank: 141

Sheppard’s potential for the 2025-26 season changed when the Rockets announced that Fred VanVleet was out indefinitely with a torn ACL. If there’s one area where Houston had concerns even before the injury, it was their lack of depth at point guard. Some responsibilities that would have gone to VanVleet will be spread among multiple players. However, this is where Sheppard will likely be given every opportunity to show if he’s up to the task. That makes him worth a roll of the dice, even though he only averaged 12.6 minutes per game as a rookie. He played 20 minutes or more on five occasions, including a March 3 loss to the Thunder in which he tallied 25 points, two rebounds, five assists, two steals, one block and three three-pointers.

10. C Adem Bona, Philadelphia 76ers

Overall Fantasy Rank: 143

When a team’s starter has an injury history like Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid, seeking the backup as an “insurance policy” isn’t the worst idea. Bona, who did not begin to play consistent rotation minutes as a rookie until January, took on a more significant role late in the regular season when the 76ers pulled the plug on their disappointing season. From March 1 onward, he averaged 12.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 2.2 blocks in 25.6 minutes, shooting 70.5 percent from the field and 69.2 percent from the foul line. He isn’t going to get similar playing time with a healthy Embiid in the fold, but as we’ve seen, that’s far from a sure thing. And Bona’s rebounds and blocks can be valuable, even in a reserve role.

11. PF/C Kyle Filipowski, Utah Jazz

Overall Fantasy Rank: 147

While Utah’s 2024 lottery pick, Cody Williams, was a disappointment last season, Filipowski’s play was a bright spot for the rebuilding franchise. In 72 games, he averaged 9.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.1 three-pointers in 21.1 minutes. Filipowski’s play during summer league was more encouraging, giving the appearance that he’s ready to contribute even more than he did as a rookie. Selecting him with a late-round pick isn’t the biggest gamble, but it may require some patience. He’ll slot in behind Lauri Markkanen on the depth chart, and the Jazz added Jusuf Nurkić to the frontcourt rotation (we’ll see if they hold onto Kevin Love). Filipowski is a player who could be especially valuable after the All-Star break.

12. SG/SF Jaylen Wells, Memphis Grizzlies

Overall Fantasy Rank: 150

Wells, the 39th overall pick in last summer’s draft, was one of the big surprises among the rookie class, as he finished third in Rookie of the Year voting. He started 74 of the 79 games he played, averaging 10.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.7 three-pointers in 25.9 minutes. With Memphis trading Desmond Bane to Orlando during the summer, an enhanced role may be in the cards for Wells, especially with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope being more of a 3-and-D option than someone who can get his own offense. Interestingly, while Wells is a plus defender, that did not result in high steal numbers last season.

13. PG/SG Jared McCain, Philadelphia 76ers

Overall Fantasy Rank: 152

McCain was rolling to begin his rookie campaign, going on a run of seven straight games with 20 points or more in November. Unfortunately, a torn meniscus ended his season in mid-December. And McCain is currently dealing with another injury, as he underwent thumb surgery just before training camp and will miss the start of the regular season. While the injury history is concerning, McCain will have a prominent role within the 76ers’ rotation once healthy enough to play. He’s unquestionably worth selecting in fantasy drafts, especially as a late-round flier.

14. PG/SG Bub Carrington, Washington Wizards

Overall Fantasy Rank: 159

Carrington alternated between starting and coming off the bench as a rookie, averaging 9.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.7 three-pointers in 30.0 minutes per game. The Wizards guard started 57 of the 82 games he played, and as is the case with Sarr and George, the team’s ongoing rebuild means Bub will once again figure prominently in the rotation. The addition of CJ McCollum may be concerning to some, as he’ll soak up some of the on-ball opportunities that went Jordan Poole’s way last season. However, Carrington’s playing time should not be an issue, whether he starts or comes off the bench.

15. SF/PF Ryan Dunn, Phoenix Suns

Overall Fantasy Rank: 169

Dunn stood out the most as a rookie on the defensive end of the floor, as he displayed the ability to take on a variety of assignments. The offense, however, remains a work in progress, as he shot 31.1 percent from three while averaging 6.9 points per game. The Suns’ addition of Dillon Brooks via the Kevin Durant trade may result in fewer minutes for Dunn in the short term. However, there’s always a need for quality wing defenders, and Dunn can earn more playing time by making progress as a shooter.

16. SG/SF Zaccharie Risacher, Atlanta Hawks

Overall Fantasy Rank: 185

Risacher started slowly last season but was considerably better after the All-Star break. In 27 post-break appearances, the Hawks wing averaged 14.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.6 steals, 0.6 blocks and 2.2 three-pointers in 26.1 minutes, shooting 49.8 percent from the field and 71.1 percent from the foul line. Given the finish to the season, an argument can be made that Risacher should be higher on this list. However, during the offseason, the Hawks acquired Kristaps Porziņģis and signed Nickeil Alexander-Walker. The former doesn’t play the same position as Risacher, but his addition could alter the rotation, as will Alexander-Walker’s ability to fill multiple roles.

17. PG/SG Isaiah Collier, Utah Jazz

Overall Fantasy Rank: 188

Utah began last season with Keyonte George as the starting point guard, but would hand the keys to Collier after the New Year. Starting 44 of the 48 games he played from New Year’s Day onward, Collier averaged 11.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 7.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.8 three-pointers in 29.9 minutes. He may not provide great value as a three-point shooter, but the ability to set up others and guard the position gives Collier a chance of earning the starting job in training camp. In addition to George, he’ll be competing with first-round pick Walter Clayton Jr., whose selection in June was a clear sign that the Jazz are still searching for the player best equipped to run the show for years to come.

18. SF Tristan da Silva, Orlando Magic

Overall Fantasy Rank: Outside top-200

After playing a total of five minutes in Orlando’s first five games, da Silva found himself in the starting lineup after the Magic lost Paolo Banchero to an oblique injury. With Franz Wagner eventually suffering a similar injury, da Silva was asked to do more than many expected when he was selected 18th overall in the 2024 draft. From November 3 to January 21, he made 34 starts, averaging 8.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.2 three-pointers during that stretch. With Banchero and Wagner healthy, da Silva’s role won’t be the same. However, he showed last season the ability to step up when needed.

19. SF Ron Holland, Detroit Pistons

Overall Fantasy Rank: Outside top-200

Holland only started two of the 81 games he played as a rookie, averaging 6.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.6 steals in 15.6 minutes. His playing time was not significantly impacted by the season-ending injury Jaden Ivey suffered on New Year’s Day, and Holland will face increased competition for rotation minutes this season. In addition to having a healthy Ivey and Ausar Thompson, the Pistons added Caris LeVert and Duncan Robinson during the offseason. While that doesn’t bode well for Holland potentially breaking out, the 2024 lottery pick will have every opportunity to earn more minutes and is worth considering as a late-round option.

20. PG Ajay Mitchell, Oklahoma City Thunder

Overall Fantasy Rank: Outside top-200

Initially signed to a two-way contract, Mitchell earned himself a standard contract by the trade deadline and agreed to a multi-year deal this summer. He only appeared in 36 games as a rookie, but that was due to a sprained toe suffered in early January. Of course, backing up Shai Gilgeous-Alexander isn’t the best spot to be regarding fantasy potential. However, the Thunder have consistently shown a willingness to give young players opportunities if they’ve earned them. Mitchell isn’t a must-draft player, but he’ll emerge as a worthwhile streamer at various points this season.