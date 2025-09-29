Fantasy Basketball: Cooper Flagg leads top 10 rookies for 2025-26

The 2025-26 rookie class is filled with talent, and that starts at the top. Cooper Flagg is the most highly-anticipated prospect since Zion Williamson, and the Duke product is our clear No. 1 rookie. It’s not particularly close.

How do the other rookies in this class shake out in terms of fantasy basketball value? Where do Rutgers teammates and lottery selections Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper land? Can Summer League MVP and Flagg teammate Kon Knueppel make an immediate impact for the Hornets? What can VJ Edgecomb do for the 76ers in Year 1?

Here are Rotoworld’s top-10 fantasy rookies for the 2025-26 campaign:

1) Cooper Flagg, SF, Mavericks

Rookie Rank: 1

Overall Rank: 47

Flagg is ranked inside the top 50 in our 2025-26 fantasy rankings, and he’s nearly 100 spots ahead of the next rookie on this list. The Duke standout is one of the most complete prospects we’ve seen in quite some time. In his one-and-done college season with the Blue Devils, he averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals, 1.4 blocks and 1.4 threes. He’s 6’9 and can play elite basketball on both ends of the court, giving him massive upside in the realm of fantasy hoops. Kyrie Irving is going to miss significant time to start the season, which means we should see plenty of Flagg from the jump. He’s well worth a mid-round selection in fantasy drafts.

2) VJ Edgecomb, SG, 76ers

Rookie Rank: 2

Overall Rank: 125

The Baylor product is one of the most athletic players in this year’s draft class, showcased by his 38” vertical and highlight reel of dunks in college. He averaged 15.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.6 three-pointers with the Bears across 33 games last season, and he’ll look to make a name for himself as an elite two-way option at the next level. Edgecomb can make an impact on offense, but his biggest impact will surely come on defense. He’ll likely play behind Jared McCain to start the season, but Edgecomb could play meaningful minutes off the bench right away and eventually overtake McCain in the starting five. Philly was one of the most injury-plagued teams in the Association a season ago, so finding playing time shouldn’t be a problem for our No. 2 ranked rookie.

Edgecombe and Maxey really getting after it (and the rook is winning) pic.twitter.com/wtbTyL1787 — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) September 28, 2025

3) Khaman Maluach, C, Suns

Rookie Rank: 3

Overall Rank: 140

At 7’2”, Maluach has the size to make an immediate impact as an interior scorer, rim protector and offensive rebounder. The Suns sorely lacked such an interior presence a season ago, so naturally, they traded for the Hornets’ Mark Williams and took Maluach in this year’s draft. Williams, who has never played more than 44 games in a season across a three-year career, sits atop Phoenix’s depth chart as the starting center. Should he miss time this season, Maluach would surely see big minutes. The rookie can provide serviceable boards, blocks and FG%, and he’s a serviceable free-throw shooter at his position.

4) Dylan Harper, SG, Spurs

Rookie Rank: 4

Overall Rank: 144

The consensus No. 2 prospect in this class behind Flagg, Harper comes in at fourth in our rookie rankings due to landing spot. The Rutgers standout averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.7 three-pointers per game last season, and he’s got huge upside, particularly on offense. Unfortunately for Harper, he’ll be competing for backcourt minutes with De’Aaron Fox and reigning Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle. The path to meaningful minutes isn’t immediately clear, but Harper could operate as San Antonio’s Sixth Man. At the very least, he should be involved in the rotation early in the season and work his way into more meaningful playing time as the season progresses.

5) Ace Bailey, SF, Jazz

Rookie Rank: 5

Overall Rank: 178

Bailey averaged 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.0 steal, 1.3 blocks and 1.6 threes per game for Rutgers last season, showcasing his upside on both ends of the court. He’s got some work to do from an efficiency standpoint, but at 6’8” with a seven-foot wingspan, Bailey can make plays at the rim with his excellent physical tools. The Jazz boast one of the worst rosters in the Association, and Bailey should be the team’s starting SF to open the season. Expect him to push for 30 minutes a night right away.

6) Kon Knueppel, SF, Hornets

Rookie Rank: 6

Overall Rank: 190

The No. 4 pick in the draft is a marksman of the highest order and arguably the best pure shooter in this class. He averaged 14.4 points and 2.2 triples for Duke last season while shooting 40.6% from three-point range and 91.4% from the free throw line. Knueppel isn’t just a catch-and-shoot threat. He can put the ball on the floor and get teammates involved with quality playmaking abilities, and he’s a competitive defender as well. The 2025 Summer League MVP should be a starter from Day 1.

Lights out shooter. Incredible feel for the game. Larry Bird-esque. Your Summer League Championship MVP.



Kon Knueppel. 🥶 pic.twitter.com/5gPnlo00C3 — HornetsHoops (@hornetshoops_) July 25, 2025

7) Tre Johnson, SG, Wizards

Rookie Rank: 7

Overall Rank: 195

Johnson’s offensive upside is tremendous, and he may be the best pure scorer in this draft class. He averaged 19.9 points per game for Texas last season, which was tops among freshmen in Division I. The 6’6” guard has a nearly seven-foot wingspan, and he’s an elite long-range shooter. Johnson shot 39.7% from beyond the arc and 87.1% from the charity stripe last season. Size and shooting ability give Johnson a nice floor heading into Year 1, and he brings offense to a Washington team that desperately needed it a season ago. He should compete for rotation minutes immediately.

8) Egor Demin, PG, Nets

Rookie Rank: 8

Overall Rank: 196

A 6’9” point guard with high IQ and elite passing skills obviously makes heads turn, but Demin has plenty of question marks. He’s not a great defender or an efficient shooter, but his size and playmaking ability give him enough upside to keep him inside the top 200 in our fantasy hoops rankings. Demin should be given big minutes right out of the gate as the starting PG for a rebuilding franchise. There will be no shortage of opportunity or volume.

9) Jeremiah Fears, PG, Pelicans

Rookie Rank: 9

Overall Rank: 200

Fears isn’t expected to make a huge impact defensively, but he’s got a deep bag on the other end of the court. The Oklahoma product averaged 17.1 points last season with the Sooners, getting tough buckets in the ultra-competitive Big 12. He’ll play behind Jordan Poole to start the season, and Fears will compete with Jose Alvarado for backup guard minutes, at least until Dejounte Murray is back on the court. Fears is too talented to ride the bench all season, and he should have no problem earning enough playing time to make him relevant in deep fantasy leagues by the end of the season. He’s got tremendous upside, and he can capitalize on it if given the opportunity.

Jeremiah Fears getting work in at Oklahoma with Trae Young and Buddy Hield 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4AClXPyz63 — Justin (@ProPelsTalk) September 9, 2025

10) Ryan Kalkbrenner, C, Hornets

Rookie Rank: 10

Overall Rank: Outside top-200

The five-year man out of Creighton is one of the oldest rookies in the draft at 24 years old, though that maturity should be beneficial at the next level. At 7’1” and 257 pounds, he’ll get an immediate size advantage over most of his competition. The Hornets’ center depth includes Moussa Diabate and Mason Plumlee. Diabate has not made a major impact over his three years in the NBA, and the journeyman Plumlee is on the roster as a steady veteran presence, not because of his elite skills. Neither Diabate nor Plumlee are owed much money for the upcoming season, so Charlotte should prioritize Kalkbrenner’s development. By the end of the season, he should be the Hornets’ starting center.