Fantasy Basketball 2025-26 Preseason Top 200: Nikola Jokić, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander lead the way

While familiar names sit atop the preseason fantasy basketball rankings, the 2025-26 season has the potential to be a wild one, thanks to injuries that occurred either during the offseason or during last year’s playoffs. Fred VanVleet‘s ACL tear means multiple players will be asked to do more in Houston, which may benefit Amen Thompson, Alperen Şengün, and Reed Sheppard. And Achilles tendon tears suffered by Damian Lillard, Jayson Tatum, and Tyrese Haliburton will also be impactful.

While Lillard’s on-court return to Portland will be delayed, this will be a critical season for Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe, whether we’re talking fantasy or “real” basketball. Boston lost multiple rotation players in the aftermath of Tatum’s injury; how will this impact Jaylen Brown and Derrick White? As for the Pacers, the combination of Haliburton’s injury and Myles Turner moving to Milwaukee raises the ceilings of Pascal Siakam and Andrew Nembhard, to name two. Below is our preseason top-200 ranking, led by Denver’s Nikola Jokić.