Fantasy Basketball 2025-26 Preseason Top 200: Nikola Jokić, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander lead the way
While familiar names sit atop the preseason fantasy basketball rankings, the 2025-26 season has the potential to be a wild one, thanks to injuries that occurred either during the offseason or during last year’s playoffs. Fred VanVleet‘s ACL tear means multiple players will be asked to do more in Houston, which may benefit Amen Thompson, Alperen Şengün, and Reed Sheppard. And Achilles tendon tears suffered by Damian Lillard, Jayson Tatum, and Tyrese Haliburton will also be impactful.
While Lillard’s on-court return to Portland will be delayed, this will be a critical season for Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe, whether we’re talking fantasy or “real” basketball. Boston lost multiple rotation players in the aftermath of Tatum’s injury; how will this impact Jaylen Brown and Derrick White? As for the Pacers, the combination of Haliburton’s injury and Myles Turner moving to Milwaukee raises the ceilings of Pascal Siakam and Andrew Nembhard, to name two. Below is our preseason top-200 ranking, led by Denver’s Nikola Jokić.
|Rank
|Position(s)
|Player
|Team
|1
|C
|Nikola Jokić
|Denver Nuggets
|2
|PG
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|3
|C
|Victor Wembanyama
|San Antonio Spurs
|4
|PG, SG
|Luka Dončić
|Los Angeles Lakers
|5
|PF, C
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|Milwaukee Bucks
|6
|PF, C
|Anthony Davis
|Dallas Mavericks
|7
|PG, SG
|Cade Cunningham
|Detroit Pistons
|8
|PF, C
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|New York Knicks
|9
|PG, SG
|Anthony Edwards
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|10
|PG, SG
|Devin Booker
|Phoenix Suns
|11
|PG
|Trae Young
|Atlanta Hawks
|12
|SF, PF
|Kevin Durant
|Houston Rockets
|13
|PG, SG
|Donovan Mitchell
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|14
|SF, PF
|Jalen Williams
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|15
|PG, SG, SF
|Amen Thompson
|Houston Rockets
|16
|PG
|Stephen Curry
|Golden State Warriors
|17
|PG, SG
|James Harden
|LA Clippers
|18
|C
|Alperen Şengün
|Houston Rockets
|19
|PG
|Tyrese Maxey
|Philadelphia 76ers
|20
|PF, C
|Evan Mobley
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|21
|C
|Domantas Sabonis
|Sacramento Kings
|22
|SF, PF
|Jalen Johnson
|Atlanta Hawks
|23
|PF, C
|Pascal Siakam
|Indiana Pacers
|24
|SG, SF, PF
|Scottie Barnes
|Toronto Raptors
|25
|PG
|Jalen Brunson
|New York Knicks
|26
|PF, C
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|Memphis Grizzlies
|27
|PG, SG
|Josh Giddey
|Chicago Bulls
|28
|C
|Myles Turner
|Milwaukee Bucks
|29
|SF, PF
|LeBron James
|Los Angeles Lakers
|30
|PG, SG
|LaMelo Ball
|Charlotte Hornets
|31
|PF, C
|Chet Holmgren
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|32
|PF, C
|Paolo Banchero
|Orlando Magic
|33
|PG, SG
|De’Aaron Fox
|San Antonio Spurs
|34
|SG, SF
|Desmond Bane
|Orlando Magic
|35
|PG, SG, SF
|Dyson Daniels
|Atlanta Hawks
|36
|PG, SG
|Derrick White
|Boston Celtics
|37
|SF, PF
|Franz Wagner
|Orlando Magic
|38
|PG, SG
|Jamal Murray
|Denver Nuggets
|39
|C
|Bam Adebayo
|Miami Heat
|40
|PG
|Darius Garland
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|41
|PG
|Ja Morant
|Memphis Grizzlies
|42
|SG, SF
|Jaylen Brown
|Boston Celtics
|43
|SF, PF
|Kawhi Leonard
|LA Clippers
|44
|SF, PF
|Trey Murphy
|New Orleans Pelicans
|45
|PG, SG
|Austin Reaves
|Los Angeles Lakers
|46
|C
|Ivica Zubac
|LA Clippers
|47
|C
|Nikola Vučević
|Chicago Bulls
|48
|SF, PF
|Deni Avdija
|Portland Trail Blazers
|49
|SF
|Cooper Flagg
|Dallas Mavericks
|50
|SF, PF
|Lauri Markkanen
|Utah Jazz
|51
|C
|Walker Kessler
|Utah Jazz
|52
|C
|Jarrett Allen
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|53
|C
|Kristaps Porziņģis
|Atlanta Hawks
|54
|SF, PF
|Zion Williamson
|New Orleans Pelicans
|55
|SF, PF
|OG Anunoby
|New York Knicks
|56
|SF, PF
|Jimmy Butler III
|Golden State Warriors
|57
|SF, PF
|Michael Porter Jr.
|Brooklyn Nets
|58
|C
|Joel Embiid
|Philadelphia 76ers
|59
|PG, SG
|Immanuel Quickley
|Toronto Raptors
|60
|PF, C
|Julius Randle
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|61
|SF
|DeMar DeRozan
|Sacramento Kings
|62
|SF, PF
|Mikal Bridges
|New York Knicks
|63
|SF, PF
|Brandon Miller
|Charlotte Hornets
|64
|SF, PF
|Ausar Thompson
|Detroit Pistons
|65
|PG, SG
|Jordan Poole
|New Orleans Pelicans
|66
|PG, SG
|Tyler Herro
|Miami Heat
|67
|C
|Mark Williams
|Phoenix Suns
|68
|SG, SF, PF
|Josh Hart
|New York Knicks
|69
|SF, PF
|Cameron Johnson
|Denver Nuggets
|70
|PG, SG
|Anfernee Simons
|Boston Celtics
|71
|PG, SG
|Zach LaVine
|Sacramento Kings
|72
|C
|Jalen Duren
|Detroit Pistons
|73
|PG, SG
|Andrew Nembhard
|Indiana Pacers
|74
|PG, SG
|Coby White
|Chicago Bulls
|75
|SG, SF
|Christian Braun
|Denver Nuggets
|76
|SG, SF, PF
|Brandon Ingram
|Toronto Raptors
|77
|SF, PF
|Miles Bridges
|Charlotte Hornets
|78
|SG, SF
|Norman Powell
|Miami Heat
|79
|PG, SG
|Jalen Green
|Phoenix Suns
|80
|SG, SF
|Cam Thomas
|Brooklyn Nets
|81
|PG
|Kyrie Irving
|Dallas Mavericks
|82
|PG
|Payton Pritchard
|Boston Celtics
|83
|SG, SF
|Devin Vassell
|San Antonio Spurs
|84
|SF, PF
|Tari Eason
|Houston Rockets
|85
|SG, SF, PF
|Paul George
|Philadelphia 76ers
|86
|C
|Donovan Clingan
|Portland Trail Blazers
|87
|C
|Onyeka Okongwu
|Atlanta Hawks
|88
|SF, PF
|Jaden McDaniels
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|89
|PG
|D’Angelo Russell
|Dallas Mavericks
|90
|PF, C
|John Collins
|LA Clippers
|91
|C
|Jakob Poeltl
|Toronto Raptors
|92
|C
|Deandre Ayton
|Los Angeles Lakers
|93
|C
|Rudy Gobert
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|94
|C
|Isaiah Hartenstein
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|95
|SG, SF
|Bennedict Mathurin
|Indiana Pacers
|96
|PG, SG
|CJ McCollum
|Washington Wizards
|97
|SG, SF
|Bradley Beal
|LA Clippers
|98
|PF, C
|Draymond Green
|Golden State Warriors
|99
|SF, PF
|Keegan Murray
|Sacramento Kings
|100
|SF, PF
|Andrew Wiggins
|Miami Heat
|101
|SG
|Malik Monk
|Sacramento Kings
|102
|PG, SG
|Brandin Podziemski
|Golden State Warriors
|103
|PF, C
|Naz Reid
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|104
|PF, C
|Alex Sarr
|Washington Wizards
|105
|SF, PF
|Herbert Jones
|New Orleans Pelicans
|106
|PF, C
|Santi Aldama
|Memphis Grizzlies
|107
|PF
|Tobias Harris
|Detroit Pistons
|108
|C
|Nicolas Claxton
|Brooklyn Nets
|109
|C
|Dereck Lively II
|Dallas Mavericks
|110
|C
|Zach Edey
|Memphis Grizzlies
|111
|PG, SG
|Collin Sexton
|Charlotte Hornets
|112
|C
|Daniel Gafford
|Dallas Mavericks
|113
|PF, C
|Bobby Portis
|Milwaukee Bucks
|114
|C
|Yves Missi
|New Orleans Pelicans
|115
|C
|Mitchell Robinson
|New York Knicks
|116
|PG, SG
|Jaden Ivey
|Detroit Pistons
|117
|SG, SF
|Shaedon Sharpe
|Portland Trail Blazers
|118
|C
|Brook Lopez
|LA Clippers
|119
|PG
|Scoot Henderson
|Portland Trail Blazers
|120
|C
|Wendell Carter Jr.
|Orlando Magic
|121
|PF, C
|Kel’El Ware
|Miami Heat
|122
|PG, SG
|Cason Wallace
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|123
|PG
|Dennis Schröder
|Sacramento Kings
|124
|PG, SG
|Stephon Castle
|San Antonio Spurs
|125
|SG, SF
|Bilal Coulibaly
|Washington Wizards
|126
|SF, PF
|Toumani Camara
|Portland Trail Blazers
|127
|SF, PF
|Matas Buzelis
|Chicago Bulls
|128
|SG, SF
|Klay Thompson
|Dallas Mavericks
|129
|PF, C
|Jabari Smith Jr.
|Houston Rockets
|130
|SG
|VJ Edgecombe
|Philadelphia 76ers
|131
|SG, SF
|Donte DiVincenzo
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|132
|PG, SG
|Keyonte George
|Utah Jazz
|133
|SG, SF
|Kyshawn George
|Washington Wizards
|134
|SF
|Aaron Nesmith
|Indiana Pacers
|135
|PG, SG
|Dejounte Murray
|New Orleans Pelicans
|136
|C
|Isaiah Jackson
|Indiana Pacers
|137
|PG, SG
|Jrue Holiday
|Portland Trail Blazers
|138
|PG
|Chris Paul
|LA Clippers
|139
|PF
|Nikola Jović
|Miami Heat
|140
|SF, PF
|Taylor Hendricks
|Utah Jazz
|141
|PG, SG
|Kevin Porter Jr.
|Milwaukee Bucks
|142
|PG, SG
|Lonzo Ball
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|143
|C
|Jay Huff
|Indiana Pacers
|144
|SF, PF
|De’Andre Hunter
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|145
|PG, SG
|Reed Sheppard
|Houston Rockets
|146
|PG, SG
|Davion Mitchell
|Miami Heat
|147
|C
|Khaman Maluach
|Phoenix Suns
|148
|C
|Adem Bona
|Philadelphia 76ers
|149
|PG, SG
|Marcus Smart
|Los Angeles Lakers
|150
|C
|Jonas Valančiūnas
|Denver Nuggets
|151
|SG
|Dylan Harper
|San Antonio Spurs
|152
|PF, C
|Kyle Filipowski
|Utah Jazz
|153
|PF, C
|Al Horford
|Golden State Warriors
|154
|SF, PF
|Rui Hachimura
|Los Angeles Lakers
|155
|SG, SF
|Jaylen Wells
|Memphis Grizzlies
|156
|PG
|Mike Conley
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|157
|SF, PF
|PJ Washington
|Dallas Mavericks
|158
|SF, PF
|Khris Middleton
|Washington Wizards
|159
|SF, PF
|RJ Barrett
|Toronto Raptors
|160
|SF, PF
|Sam Hauser
|Boston Celtics
|161
|PG, SG
|Scotty Pippen Jr.
|Memphis Grizzlies
|162
|SF, PF
|Jerami Grant
|Portland Trail Blazers
|163
|PF, C
|Aaron Gordon
|Denver Nuggets
|164
|PG, SG
|Bub Carrington
|Washington Wizards
|165
|SG, SF
|Grayson Allen
|Phoenix Suns
|166
|PG, SG
|Jared McCain
|Philadelphia 76ers
|167
|SG, SF
|Quentin Grimes
|Philadelphia 76ers
|168
|PG
|Ty Jerome
|Memphis Grizzlies
|169
|SG, SF
|Alex Caruso
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|170
|PG
|Cole Anthony
|Milwaukee Bucks
|171
|SF, PF
|Brice Sensabaugh
|Utah Jazz
|172
|C
|Moussa Diabaté
|Charlotte Hornets
|173
|PF, C
|Chris Boucher
|Boston Celtics
|174
|SG, SF
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|Memphis Grizzlies
|175
|SF, PF
|Ryan Dunn
|Phoenix Suns
|176
|PG
|TJ McConnell
|Indiana Pacers
|177
|SG, SF
|Gary Trent Jr.
|Milwaukee Bucks
|178
|SG, SF
|Aaron Wiggins
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|179
|PF, C
|Noah Clowney
|Brooklyn Nets
|180
|SF, PF
|Jonathan Kuminga
|Golden State Warriors
|181
|C
|Jusuf Nurkić
|Utah Jazz
|182
|SG, SF
|Duncan Robinson
|Detroit Pistons
|183
|PF
|Obi Toppin
|Indiana Pacers
|184
|SF, PF
|Dillon Brooks
|Phoenix Suns
|185
|SF, PF
|Naji Marshall
|Dallas Mavericks
|186
|C
|Yang Hansen
|Portland Trail Blazers
|187
|SF
|Ace Bailey
|Utah Jazz
|188
|PG, SG
|Miles McBride
|New York Knicks
|189
|PF, C
|Brandon Clarke
|Memphis Grizzlies
|190
|SG, SF
|Buddy Hield
|Golden State Warriors
|191
|SG, SF
|Ziaire Williams
|Brooklyn Nets
|192
|SF, PF
|Zaccharie Risacher
|Atlanta Hawks
|193
|PG, SG
|Anthony Black
|Orlando Magic
|194
|C
|Neemias Queta
|Boston Celtics
|195
|PG, SG
|Isaiah Collier
|Utah Jazz
|196
|SF, PF
|Royce O’Neale
|Phoenix Suns
|197
|PG
|Russell Westbrook
|Free Agent
|198
|PG
|Tyus Jones
|Orlando Magic
|199
|SF
|Kon Knueppel
|Charlotte Hornets
|200
|SF, PF
|Kelly Oubre Jr.
|Philadelphia 76ers