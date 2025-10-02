 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

South Bend, IN - September.20.2025 - Notre Dame vs. Purdue
How to watch Boise State vs No. 21 Notre Dame: TV, live stream info, storylines for Saturday’s game
MLB: Wildcard-Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Guardians
Tigers at Guardians Wild Card Game 3 prediction: Odds, expert picks, pitching matchup, betting trends, stats
LOTTE Championship Presented By Hoakalei 2025 - Round One
Akie Iwai leads LPGA event in Hawaii; Nelly Korda birdies first three holes, shoots 69

Top Clips

nbc_pft_shedeureaglesravens_251002.jpg
Does Sanders regret closing door on BAL, PHI?
nbc_pft_mylesgarrett_251002.jpg
Cabot: Garrett is a ‘warrior type of player’
nbc_pft_sandersspotlight_251002.jpg
Sanders trying to not steal spotlight from Gabriel

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Fantasy Basketball 2025-26 Preseason Top 200: Nikola Jokić, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander lead the way

  
Published October 2, 2025 09:05 AM

While familiar names sit atop the preseason fantasy basketball rankings, the 2025-26 season has the potential to be a wild one, thanks to injuries that occurred either during the offseason or during last year’s playoffs. Fred VanVleet‘s ACL tear means multiple players will be asked to do more in Houston, which may benefit Amen Thompson, Alperen Şengün, and Reed Sheppard. And Achilles tendon tears suffered by Damian Lillard, Jayson Tatum, and Tyrese Haliburton will also be impactful.

While Lillard’s on-court return to Portland will be delayed, this will be a critical season for Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe, whether we’re talking fantasy or “real” basketball. Boston lost multiple rotation players in the aftermath of Tatum’s injury; how will this impact Jaylen Brown and Derrick White? As for the Pacers, the combination of Haliburton’s injury and Myles Turner moving to Milwaukee raises the ceilings of Pascal Siakam and Andrew Nembhard, to name two. Below is our preseason top-200 ranking, led by Denver’s Nikola Jokić.

2025 NBA Finals - Indiana Pacers v Oklahoma City Thunder
Fantasy Basketball Draft Prep Guide: 2025-26 rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results, and more
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s fantasy basketball draft coverage.

﻿Rank Position(s) Player Team
1 C Nikola Jokić Denver Nuggets
2 PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Oklahoma City Thunder
3 C Victor Wembanyama San Antonio Spurs
4 PG, SG Luka Dončić Los Angeles Lakers
5 PF, C Giannis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks
6 PF, C Anthony Davis Dallas Mavericks
7 PG, SG Cade Cunningham Detroit Pistons
8 PF, C Karl-Anthony Towns New York Knicks
9 PG, SG Anthony Edwards Minnesota Timberwolves
10 PG, SG Devin Booker Phoenix Suns
11 PG Trae Young Atlanta Hawks
12 SF, PF Kevin Durant Houston Rockets
13 PG, SG Donovan Mitchell Cleveland Cavaliers
14 SF, PF Jalen Williams Oklahoma City Thunder
15 PG, SG, SF Amen Thompson Houston Rockets
16 PG Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors
17 PG, SG James Harden LA Clippers
18 C Alperen Şengün Houston Rockets
19 PG Tyrese Maxey Philadelphia 76ers
20 PF, C Evan Mobley Cleveland Cavaliers
21 C Domantas Sabonis Sacramento Kings
22 SF, PF Jalen Johnson Atlanta Hawks
23 PF, C Pascal Siakam Indiana Pacers
24 SG, SF, PF Scottie Barnes Toronto Raptors
25 PG Jalen Brunson New York Knicks
26 PF, C Jaren Jackson Jr. Memphis Grizzlies
27 PG, SG Josh Giddey Chicago Bulls
28 C Myles Turner Milwaukee Bucks
29 SF, PF LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers
30 PG, SG LaMelo Ball Charlotte Hornets
31 PF, C Chet Holmgren Oklahoma City Thunder
32 PF, C Paolo Banchero Orlando Magic
33 PG, SG De’Aaron Fox San Antonio Spurs
34 SG, SF Desmond Bane Orlando Magic
35 PG, SG, SF Dyson Daniels Atlanta Hawks
36 PG, SG Derrick White Boston Celtics
37 SF, PF Franz Wagner Orlando Magic
38 PG, SG Jamal Murray Denver Nuggets
39 C Bam Adebayo Miami Heat
40 PG Darius Garland Cleveland Cavaliers
41 PG Ja Morant Memphis Grizzlies
42 SG, SF Jaylen Brown Boston Celtics
43 SF, PF Kawhi Leonard LA Clippers
44 SF, PF Trey Murphy New Orleans Pelicans
45 PG, SG Austin Reaves Los Angeles Lakers
46 C Ivica Zubac LA Clippers
47 C Nikola Vučević Chicago Bulls
48 SF, PF Deni Avdija Portland Trail Blazers
49 SF Cooper Flagg Dallas Mavericks
50 SF, PF Lauri Markkanen Utah Jazz
51 C Walker Kessler Utah Jazz
52 C Jarrett Allen Cleveland Cavaliers
53 C Kristaps Porziņģis Atlanta Hawks
54 SF, PF Zion Williamson New Orleans Pelicans
55 SF, PF OG Anunoby New York Knicks
56 SF, PF Jimmy Butler III Golden State Warriors
57 SF, PF Michael Porter Jr. Brooklyn Nets
58 C Joel Embiid Philadelphia 76ers
59 PG, SG Immanuel Quickley Toronto Raptors
60 PF, C Julius Randle Minnesota Timberwolves
61 SF DeMar DeRozan Sacramento Kings
62 SF, PF Mikal Bridges New York Knicks
63 SF, PF Brandon Miller Charlotte Hornets
64 SF, PF Ausar Thompson Detroit Pistons
65 PG, SG Jordan Poole New Orleans Pelicans
66 PG, SG Tyler Herro Miami Heat
67 C Mark Williams Phoenix Suns
68 SG, SF, PF Josh Hart New York Knicks
69 SF, PF Cameron Johnson Denver Nuggets
70 PG, SG Anfernee Simons Boston Celtics
71 PG, SG Zach LaVine Sacramento Kings
72 C Jalen Duren Detroit Pistons
73 PG, SG Andrew Nembhard Indiana Pacers
74 PG, SG Coby White Chicago Bulls
75 SG, SF Christian Braun Denver Nuggets
76 SG, SF, PF Brandon Ingram Toronto Raptors
77 SF, PF Miles Bridges Charlotte Hornets
78 SG, SF Norman Powell Miami Heat
79 PG, SG Jalen Green Phoenix Suns
80 SG, SF Cam Thomas Brooklyn Nets
81 PG Kyrie Irving Dallas Mavericks
82 PG Payton Pritchard Boston Celtics
83 SG, SF Devin Vassell San Antonio Spurs
84 SF, PF Tari Eason Houston Rockets
85 SG, SF, PF Paul George Philadelphia 76ers
86 C Donovan Clingan Portland Trail Blazers
87 C Onyeka Okongwu Atlanta Hawks
88 SF, PF Jaden McDaniels Minnesota Timberwolves
89 PG D’Angelo Russell Dallas Mavericks
90 PF, C John Collins LA Clippers
91 C Jakob Poeltl Toronto Raptors
92 C Deandre Ayton Los Angeles Lakers
93 C Rudy Gobert Minnesota Timberwolves
94 C Isaiah Hartenstein Oklahoma City Thunder
95 SG, SF Bennedict Mathurin Indiana Pacers
96 PG, SG CJ McCollum Washington Wizards
97 SG, SF Bradley Beal LA Clippers
98 PF, C Draymond Green Golden State Warriors
99 SF, PF Keegan Murray Sacramento Kings
100 SF, PF Andrew Wiggins Miami Heat
101 SG Malik Monk Sacramento Kings
102 PG, SG Brandin Podziemski Golden State Warriors
103 PF, C Naz Reid Minnesota Timberwolves
104 PF, C Alex Sarr Washington Wizards
105 SF, PF Herbert Jones New Orleans Pelicans
106 PF, C Santi Aldama Memphis Grizzlies
107 PF Tobias Harris Detroit Pistons
108 C Nicolas Claxton Brooklyn Nets
109 C Dereck Lively II Dallas Mavericks
110 C Zach Edey Memphis Grizzlies
111 PG, SG Collin Sexton Charlotte Hornets
112 C Daniel Gafford Dallas Mavericks
113 PF, C Bobby Portis Milwaukee Bucks
114 C Yves Missi New Orleans Pelicans
115 C Mitchell Robinson New York Knicks
116 PG, SG Jaden Ivey Detroit Pistons
117 SG, SF Shaedon Sharpe Portland Trail Blazers
118 C Brook Lopez LA Clippers
119 PG Scoot Henderson Portland Trail Blazers
120 C Wendell Carter Jr. Orlando Magic
121 PF, C Kel’El Ware Miami Heat
122 PG, SG Cason Wallace Oklahoma City Thunder
123 PG Dennis Schröder Sacramento Kings
124 PG, SG Stephon Castle San Antonio Spurs
125 SG, SF Bilal Coulibaly Washington Wizards
126 SF, PF Toumani Camara Portland Trail Blazers
127 SF, PF Matas Buzelis Chicago Bulls
128 SG, SF Klay Thompson Dallas Mavericks
129 PF, C Jabari Smith Jr. Houston Rockets
130 SG VJ Edgecombe Philadelphia 76ers
131 SG, SF Donte DiVincenzo Minnesota Timberwolves
132 PG, SG Keyonte George Utah Jazz
133 SG, SF Kyshawn George Washington Wizards
134 SF Aaron Nesmith Indiana Pacers
135 PG, SG Dejounte Murray New Orleans Pelicans
136 C Isaiah Jackson Indiana Pacers
137 PG, SG Jrue Holiday Portland Trail Blazers
138 PG Chris Paul LA Clippers
139 PF Nikola Jović Miami Heat
140 SF, PF Taylor Hendricks Utah Jazz
141 PG, SG Kevin Porter Jr. Milwaukee Bucks
142 PG, SG Lonzo Ball Cleveland Cavaliers
143 C Jay Huff Indiana Pacers
144 SF, PF De’Andre Hunter Cleveland Cavaliers
145 PG, SG Reed Sheppard Houston Rockets
146 PG, SG Davion Mitchell Miami Heat
147 C Khaman Maluach Phoenix Suns
148 C Adem Bona Philadelphia 76ers
149 PG, SG Marcus Smart Los Angeles Lakers
150 C Jonas Valančiūnas Denver Nuggets
151 SG Dylan Harper San Antonio Spurs
152 PF, C Kyle Filipowski Utah Jazz
153 PF, C Al Horford Golden State Warriors
154 SF, PF Rui Hachimura Los Angeles Lakers
155 SG, SF Jaylen Wells Memphis Grizzlies
156 PG Mike Conley Minnesota Timberwolves
157 SF, PF PJ Washington Dallas Mavericks
158 SF, PF Khris Middleton Washington Wizards
159 SF, PF RJ Barrett Toronto Raptors
160 SF, PF Sam Hauser Boston Celtics
161 PG, SG Scotty Pippen Jr. Memphis Grizzlies
162 SF, PF Jerami Grant Portland Trail Blazers
163 PF, C Aaron Gordon Denver Nuggets
164 PG, SG Bub Carrington Washington Wizards
165 SG, SF Grayson Allen Phoenix Suns
166 PG, SG Jared McCain Philadelphia 76ers
167 SG, SF Quentin Grimes Philadelphia 76ers
168 PG Ty Jerome Memphis Grizzlies
169 SG, SF Alex Caruso Oklahoma City Thunder
170 PG Cole Anthony Milwaukee Bucks
171 SF, PF Brice Sensabaugh Utah Jazz
172 C Moussa Diabaté Charlotte Hornets
173 PF, C Chris Boucher Boston Celtics
174 SG, SF Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Memphis Grizzlies
175 SF, PF Ryan Dunn Phoenix Suns
176 PG TJ McConnell Indiana Pacers
177 SG, SF Gary Trent Jr. Milwaukee Bucks
178 SG, SF Aaron Wiggins Oklahoma City Thunder
179 PF, C Noah Clowney Brooklyn Nets
180 SF, PF Jonathan Kuminga Golden State Warriors
181 C Jusuf Nurkić Utah Jazz
182 SG, SF Duncan Robinson Detroit Pistons
183 PF Obi Toppin Indiana Pacers
184 SF, PF Dillon Brooks Phoenix Suns
185 SF, PF Naji Marshall Dallas Mavericks
186 C Yang Hansen Portland Trail Blazers
187 SF Ace Bailey Utah Jazz
188 PG, SG Miles McBride New York Knicks
189 PF, C Brandon Clarke Memphis Grizzlies
190 SG, SF Buddy Hield Golden State Warriors
191 SG, SF Ziaire Williams Brooklyn Nets
192 SF, PF Zaccharie Risacher Atlanta Hawks
193 PG, SG Anthony Black Orlando Magic
194 C Neemias Queta Boston Celtics
195 PG, SG Isaiah Collier Utah Jazz
196 SF, PF Royce O’Neale Phoenix Suns
197 PG Russell Westbrook Free Agent
198 PG Tyus Jones Orlando Magic
199 SF Kon Knueppel Charlotte Hornets
200 SF, PF Kelly Oubre Jr. Philadelphia 76ers

