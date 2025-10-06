Fantasy Basketball 2025-26: Kyshawn George headlines group of dynasty sleepers

What is a sleeper? There can be multiple interpretations of who the word can apply to, and there are so many factors that can impact that. Depending on league size, scoring format or even fandoms within leagues, players are valued uniquely in every single league.

In my mind, a player is a “sleeper” if consensus isn’t high enough. Some of these players are sleepers in the more traditional sense that you can find them on the waiver wire or trade for them pretty easily. A few may already hold decent value, but I think there is still a ton of untapped potential there.

So basically, this is a list of dynasty sleepers, but that doesn’t mean every player on this list will be a sleeper in your league. I would say that dynasty leagues should roster 250-300 players at minimum, but some people play in leagues that roster 150 players, and I have a league that can roster over 600 players, depending on how many IR spots are being used.

Some of these players may be such deep cuts that you shouldn’t consider rostering them in your dynasty league that rosters 200 players. Others may not qualify as a sleeper in a league that rosters 400+ players. And of course, if you’re playing with friends that are all fans of the same team, they’re probably all well aware of a player that most may consider as a sleeper.

Here are 11 players I’d consider sleepers in dynasty leagues:

1. SG/SF Kyshawn George, Washington Wizards

I was lower on George entering last year’s draft, but his rookie season really impressed me. He averaged 8.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.7 three-pointers per game. His shooting ability was arguably his strongest attribute entering the league, but he shot really poorly during his first year at 37.2 percent from the floor and 32.2 percent from deep. I’m confident his shot will come around, and his defense and playmaking were both really strong for a rookie. The Wizards have a lot of young talent on this roster, and George sticks out as one of the more well-rounded.

2. PG/SG Keon Ellis, Sacramento Kings

Eventually, someone is going to give Ellis a consistent starting job, and he’ll quickly become an elite player in fantasy. This may or may not be the year. The Dennis Schroder signing doesn’t give me much hope, but Ellis is talented enough to be worth hanging onto, and he can still be productive in a reserve role. He averaged 8.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.5 steals, 0.8 blocks and 1.7 three-pointers in 24.4 minutes per game last season. All he needs is a chance, and he can be a dominant source of threes and defensive stats.

3. PF Nikola Jovic, Miami Heat

I think Jovic has the chance to be an excellent late-round value pick in redraft leagues, which means that his dynasty value could skyrocket quickly. That just means you need to acquire him before the hype train leaves the station. Last season, Jovic averaged 10.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.7 three-pointers in 25.1 minutes per game. I already had Jovic pinned as a dynasty sleeper, but Erik Spoelstra starting him over Kel’el Ware only makes this more true. Miami is going to need help on offense with Tyler Herro (ankle) sidelined, and Jovic’s presence in the opening group will help with that. He could break out sooner rather than later.

4. C Ryan Kalkbrenner, Charlotte Hornets

Sometimes, dynasty sleepers aren’t long-term options. They can also be players that are being undervalued that are set up to have a run of success, but they can quickly become overrated and should be traded after that. Kalkbrenner fits that mold. The center rotation in Charlotte is wide open, with Kalkbrenner competing with Moussa Diabate and Mason Plumlee. He averaged 19.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.7 blocks per game for Creighton last season as one of the best players in college basketball. There’s also, of course, the chance that Kalkbrenner could end up having a successful NBA career after dominating college basketball. Many dynasty managers may be scared off by him being 23 years old, but there’s a path for quick and sustained success.

5. SF/PF Jake LaRavia, Los Angeles Lakers

The 2022 first round pick spent the first two years of his career in Memphis before being traded to the Kings at the deadline last season. He hasn’t seen a consistent role with either of his two previous teams, but he has a chance with Los Angeles this season. LaRavia should play a significant reserve role for the Lakers, which will give him an opportunity to finally live up to his potential, though in a limited capacity. However, it won’t be long before LeBron James retires. LaRavia could get the first opportunity to be the small forward of the future in Los Angeles. He averaged 6.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.9 three-pointers per game between his time with the Grizzlies and Kings last season.

6. PF/C Jonathan Mogbo, Toronto Raptors

When Mogbo got the chance last season, he was able to turn in some excellent performances. In 18 starts during his rookie year, Mogbo averaged 7.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks per game. He’s not much of a shooter, but the well-rounded production makes him an enticing fantasy option. The short-term downside is that Toronto has multiple players that fit this mold as well in Scottie Barnes and Collin Murray-Boyles. Playing all three together could create headaches for opposing teams when Toronto is on defense, but those same headaches will be replicated when the Raptors are on offense. Whether it is with Toronto or elsewhere, Mogbo has intriguing potential.

7. C Goga Bitadze, Orlando Magic

Though the Magic may prioritize Wendell Carter Jr. in the lineup, Bitadze was a fantastic fantasy option last season when he was given the opportunity. It may not be with Orlando, but Bitadze could end up being a valuable player with a new team. In 42 starts last year, Bitadze averaged 9.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.8 blocks in just 24.9 minutes per game. WCJ fits better alongside Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner due to his spacing ability, so this could be another scenario where Bitadze ends up breaking out on a different team. The encouraging thing is that we’ve already seen it happen. Now, we just need him to get an opportunity to play a large role somewhere else.

8. SF Jaylon Tyson, Cleveland Cavaliers

The 2024 first round pick is going to get a chance to shine early on with Darius Garland (toe) sidelined to start next season and Max Strus (foot) set to miss a few months. Tyson won’t start unless there is another injury, but he had success when he played a large role last season, which includes a 16/11/7/2 line in a start in November and a 31/7/4/3/1 line with four triples as a starter in April. He also averaged 19.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 1.3 steals, 1.3 blocks and 2.7 threes per game during summer league.

9. C Oso Ighodaro, Phoenix Suns

Phoenix added Ighodaro in the second round of the 2024 draft, and he showcased some enticing upside during summer league. They put the ball in his hands, and he was able to average 12.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.8 blocks per game in Las Vegas. If they’re able to develop him into a seven-foot ball handler, the sky is the limit.

10. C Adem Bona, Philadelphia 76ers

When Joel Embiid has been sidelined, Bona has turned in some impressive performances, and it appears that he’ll get the opportunity to play a large role often this year. Over the final two months of last season, Bona averaged 10.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in 23.4 minutes per game while shooting 70.7 percent from the floor. With Embiid’s health always in question, Bona could get a chance to play a significant role this season.

11. PF/C Mouhamed Gueye, Atlanta Hawks

Gueye was the starter in place of Jalen Johnson down the stretch of last season, and while he didn’t play big minutes, he was effective when he was given the opportunity. He played at least 20 minutes nine times last year, and he averaged 9.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.7 steals, 1.3 blocks and 1.1 threes per game while only exceeding 25 minutes once. In that game, he played 33 minutes and grabbed 18 rebounds. Gueye may not get as much of an opportunity for what should be a better Hawks team this season, but he’s worth stashing.