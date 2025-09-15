Fantasy basketball mock draft analysis 2025-26: Where to go after drafting Luka Doncic?

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

St. Louis Cardinals v Seattle Mariners
MLB Power Rankings: Brewers, Phillies clinch playoff spots, Mariners surging, races galore
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
Trent Hidlay
Trent Hidlay wins wrestling world title with epic comeback in final
Texas A&M v Notre Dame
2025 Heisman Trophy Odds: Betting, Futures, Top Candidates in Week 4 including Beck, Mateer, Reed, Stockton!

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_jagnews_250915.jpg
Is it time to worry about Thomas, Hunter?
nbc_playernews_steelerpatsv2_250915.jpg
Steelers’ identity in question facing Patriots
nbc_playernews_dolphbillsv2_250915.jpg
Bills-Dolphins could get ugly on TNF

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

St. Louis Cardinals v Seattle Mariners
MLB Power Rankings: Brewers, Phillies clinch playoff spots, Mariners surging, races galore
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
Trent Hidlay
Trent Hidlay wins wrestling world title with epic comeback in final
Texas A&M v Notre Dame
2025 Heisman Trophy Odds: Betting, Futures, Top Candidates in Week 4 including Beck, Mateer, Reed, Stockton!

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_jagnews_250915.jpg
Is it time to worry about Thomas, Hunter?
nbc_playernews_steelerpatsv2_250915.jpg
Steelers’ identity in question facing Patriots
nbc_playernews_dolphbillsv2_250915.jpg
Bills-Dolphins could get ugly on TNF

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Fantasy basketball mock draft analysis 2025-26: Where to go after drafting Luka Doncic?

  
Published September 15, 2025 02:00 PM

While standard leagues are limited to 12 teams, there are formats in which more managers are involved. That can make the draft process tricky, with managers having to weigh the pluses and minuses of reaching for their preferred targets.

In a 16-team snake draft, you’re almost forced to reach, as the player may not be on the board when your pick comes back around.

I recently participated in a 16-team, 9-cat head-to-head mock draft, picking fifth overall. How does one go about building a team anchored by Luka Dončić? Find out below.

Round 1

Pick
Manager
Position
Player
Team
1
NBA Fantasy Bible
C
Nikola Jokić
Denver Nuggets
2
Matty Garrett
C
Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs
3
Sloan Piva
PF, C
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks
4
Eric
PG
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Oklahoma City Thunder
5
Raphielle Johnson
PG, SG
Luka Dončić
Los Angeles Lakers
6
Adam King
PF, C
Anthony Davis
Dallas Mavericks
7
Steve St. Pierre
PG
Tyrese Maxey
Philadelphia 76ers
8
Philip
PG, SG
Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves
9
Dan Titus
PG, SG
Cade Cunningham
Detroit Pistons
10
Kirien Sprecher
PG
Trae Young
Atlanta Hawks
11
Matt Lawson
C
Domantas Sabonis
Sacramento Kings
12
Adam Stock
PF, C
Karl-Anthony Towns
New York Knicks
13
Scott Keller
PG, SG
Devin Booker
Phoenix Suns
14
Alex Barutha
PG, SG
James Harden
LA Clippers
15
Kayla Fonte
SG, SF, PF
Scottie Barnes
Toronto Raptors
16
Papi Roi
PG
Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors

Sitting in the fifth spot, I entered the draft anticipating that I would have to choose between Giannis and Anthony Davis. However, the curveball that was Giannis going third overall left me with an even more enticing option: one of Dončić or Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, depending on who was left after Eric made his pick. He went with SGA, so I “settled” for Luka. While free-throw percentage has been an issue for Dončić in the past, blocks and turnovers are the two categories where fantasy managers are most likely to suffer in nine-cat head-to-head leagues.

Round 2

Pick
Manager
Position
Player
Team
1
Papi Roi
PG, SG
Donovan Mitchell
Cleveland Cavaliers
2
Kayla Fonte
PG
Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks
3
Alex Barutha
PG, SG
Josh Giddey
Chicago Bulls
4
Scott Keller
SF, PF
Jalen Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder
5
Adam Stock
SF, PF
Kevin Durant
Houston Rockets
6
Matt Lawson
PF, C
Paolo Banchero
Orlando Magic
7
Kirien Sprecher
PG, SG
LaMelo Ball
Charlotte Hornets
8
Dan Titus
C
Alperen Şengün
Houston Rockets
9
Philip
SF, PF
LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers
10
Steve St. Pierre
PF, C
Evan Mobley
Cleveland Cavaliers
11
Adam King
PG, SG, SF
Amen Thompson
Houston Rockets
12
Raphielle Johnson
PF, C
Pascal Siakam
Indiana Pacers
13
Eric
PF, C
Chet Holmgren
Oklahoma City Thunder
14
Sloan Piva
PG, SG
De’Aaron Fox
San Antonio Spurs
15
Matty Garrett
SF, PF
Jalen Johnson
Atlanta Hawks
16
NBA Fantasy Bible
PG, SG
Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets

A “fun” experience for fantasy managers in online drafts is to watch your queue disappear right before your eyes. That happened to me in the second round, with Mobley and Thompson coming off the board the two picks prior. However, Siakam is anything but a consolation prize, especially with Tyrese Haliburton already ruled out for the 2025-26 season with a ruptured Achilles tendon. Losing a playmaker of Haliburton’s caliber isn’t good, but this may result in Siakam spending more time on the ball. I’m betting on that boosting his fantasy value this season.

Round 3

Pick
Manager
Position
Player
Team
1
NBA Fantasy Bible
SF, PF
Trey Murphy
New Orleans Pelicans
2
Matty Garrett
PF, C
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Memphis Grizzlies
3
Sloan Piva
SG, SF
Jaylen Brown
Boston Celtics
4
Eric
PG, SG
Derrick White
Boston Celtics
5
Raphielle Johnson
SF, PF
Franz Wagner
Orlando Magic
6
Adam King
PG, SG, SF
Dyson Daniels
Atlanta Hawks
7
Steve St. Pierre
C
Myles Turner
Milwaukee Bucks
8
Philip
PG
Ja Morant
Memphis Grizzlies
9
Dan Titus
PF, C
Bam Adebayo
Miami Heat
10
Kirien Sprecher
PG, SG
Tyler Herro
Miami Heat
11
Matt Lawson
C
Ivica Zubac
LA Clippers
12
Adam Stock
SG, SF
Desmond Bane
Orlando Magic
13
Scott Keller
SF
Cooper Flagg
Dallas Mavericks
14
Alex Barutha
SF, PF
Brandon Miller
Charlotte Hornets
15
Kayla Fonte
C
Jarrett Allen
Cleveland Cavaliers
16
Papi Roi
SF, PF
Kawhi Leonard
LA Clippers

I understand why so many are hyping up Paolo Banchero heading into the 2025-26 season. However, for category leagues, I like Wagner’s ceiling more. He finished last season ranked within the top-40 in eight- and nine-cat formats, offering better percentages and a lower turnover average than Banchero while averaging 1.3 steals per game. Even if Wagner’s scoring decreases slightly due to the arrival of Desmond Bane, his skill set is varied enough to compensate in other areas.

Round 4

Pick
Manager
Position
Player
Team
1
Papi Roi
SF, PF
Zion Williamson
New Orleans Pelicans
2
Kayla Fonte
SF, PF
Jimmy Butler III
Golden State Warriors
3
Alex Barutha
SF, PF
Deni Avdija
Portland Trail Blazers
4
Scott Keller
PG, SG
Austin Reaves
Los Angeles Lakers
5
Adam Stock
C
Walker Kessler
Utah Jazz
6
Matt Lawson
SF, PF
Lauri Markkanen
Utah Jazz
7
Kirien Sprecher
PF, C
Kristaps Porziņģis
Atlanta Hawks
8
Dan Titus
C
Jalen Duren
Detroit Pistons
9
Philip
C
Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers
10
Steve St. Pierre
PG
Darius Garland
Cleveland Cavaliers
11
Adam King
C
Jakob Poeltl
Toronto Raptors
12
Raphielle Johnson
SF, PF
Michael Porter Jr.
Brooklyn Nets
13
Eric
PG, SG
Zach LaVine
Sacramento Kings
14
Sloan Piva
SG, SF, PF
Josh Hart
New York Knicks
15
Matty Garrett
PG
Payton Pritchard
Boston Celtics
16
NBA Fantasy Bible
C
Nikola Vučević
Chicago Bulls

While the Siakam and Wagner picks felt relatively safe, going with Porter in the fourth round is a roll of the dice. He never offered top-50 value while in Denver, which can be partially attributed to the star power around him. That won’t be the case in Brooklyn. However, the perceived “free rein” that comes with being the primary scoring option on a rebuilding team can be both a gift and a curse. How will the Nets’ roster impact Porter’s efficiency numbers? And what can he offer beyond points, rebounds and a solid field-goal percentage? If Porter “hits,” he can return high fantasy value, but this move does not come without risks.

Round 5

Pick
Manager
Position
Player
Team
1
NBA Fantasy Bible
PG, SG
Coby White
Chicago Bulls
2
Matty Garrett
C
Mark Williams
Phoenix Suns
3
Sloan Piva
SF, PF
Miles Bridges
Charlotte Hornets
4
Eric
PG
Jalen Suggs
Orlando Magic
5
Raphielle Johnson
C
Rudy Gobert
Minnesota Timberwolves
6
Adam King
SF, PF
Ausar Thompson
Detroit Pistons
7
Steve St. Pierre
PG
Fred VanVleet
Houston Rockets
8
Philip
SF
DeMar DeRozan
Sacramento Kings
9
Dan Titus
PG, SG
Jordan Poole
New Orleans Pelicans
10
Kirien Sprecher
PG, SG
Immanuel Quickley
Toronto Raptors
11
Matt Lawson
SG, SF, PF
Paul George
Philadelphia 76ers
12
Adam Stock
SF, PF
OG Anunoby
New York Knicks
13
Scott Keller
C
Alex Sarr
Washington Wizards
14
Alex Barutha
PF, C
Julius Randle
Minnesota Timberwolves
15
Kayla Fonte
PG, SG
Andrew Nembhard
Indiana Pacers
16
Papi Roi
C
Deandre Ayton
Los Angeles Lakers

Siakam has center eligibility in Yahoo! leagues, but this was a round in which I wanted to target a post player, especially with the lineups calling for two starting centers. Gobert is a safe option for those seeking rebounds and field-goal percentage boosts. However, his shot blocking slipped some last season, with the veteran center averaging 1.4 per game. And is the 67.4 percentage from the foul line sustainable? He’s shot 65 percent or better from the line in four of his 12 NBA seasons, with 2024-25 being the first since 2021-22 (Gobert’s last with the Jazz).

Round 6

Pick
Manager
Position
Player
Team
1
Papi Roi
C
Donovan Clingan
Portland Trail Blazers
2
Kayla Fonte
PG, SG
Jalen Green
Phoenix Suns
3
Alex Barutha
PF, C
Kel’el Ware
Miami Heat
4
Scott Keller
SF, PF
Cameron Johnson
Denver Nuggets
5
Adam Stock
SF, PF
Toumani Camara
Portland Trail Blazers
6
Matt Lawson
SG, SF
Cam Thomas
Brooklyn Nets
7
Kirien Sprecher
C
Zach Edey
Memphis Grizzlies
8
Dan Titus
PG, SG
Anfernee Simons
Boston Celtics
9
Philip
SF, PF
RJ Barrett
Toronto Raptors
10
Steve St. Pierre
SF, PF
Mikal Bridges
New York Knicks
11
Adam King
SF, PF
Matas Buzelis
Chicago Bulls
12
Raphielle Johnson
SG, SF
Devin Vassell
San Antonio Spurs
13
Eric
PF, C
John Collins
LA Clippers
14
Sloan Piva
SG, SF, PF
Brandon Ingram
Toronto Raptors
15
Matty Garrett
SG, SF
Bradley Beal
LA Clippers
16
NBA Fantasy Bible
SG, SF
Christian Braun
Denver Nuggets

Vassell comes with considerable injury risk, having surpassed 65 games played once in his first five seasons. However, he’s been a top-100 player in the last four, so I was willing to take the risk in the sixth round. Also, lottery pick Dylan Harper is not guaranteed to be fully healthy when the regular season begins after undergoing thumb surgery. That may alleviate some of the fantasy managers’ concerns about a logjam on the perimeter in San Antonio.

Round 7

Pick
Manager
Position
Player
Team
1
NBA Fantasy Bible
PF
Tobias Harris
Detroit Pistons
2
Matty Garrett
SG, SF
Shaedon Sharpe
Portland Trail Blazers
3
Sloan Piva
SG, SF
Bennedict Mathurin
Indiana Pacers
4
Eric
C
Onyeka Okongwu
Atlanta Hawks
5
Raphielle Johnson
C
Isaiah Hartenstein
Oklahoma City Thunder
6
Adam King
C
Nic Claxton
Brooklyn Nets
7
Steve St. Pierre
C
Isaiah Jackson
Indiana Pacers
8
Philip
SG
Malik Monk
Sacramento Kings
9
Dan Titus
PF, C
Naz Reid
Minnesota Timberwolves
10
Kirien Sprecher
PF, C
Santi Aldama
Memphis Grizzlies
11
Matt Lawson
SG, SF
Andrew Wiggins
Miami Heat
12
Adam Stock
SF, PF
Keegan Murray
Sacramento Kings
13
Scott Keller
PG, SG
Brandin Podziemski
Golden State Warriors
14
Alex Barutha
PF, C
Draymond Green
Golden State Warriors
15
Kayla Fonte
C
Dereck Lively II
Dallas Mavericks
16
Papi Roi
SG, SF
Norman Powell
Miami Heat

This is the point in the draft when I remembered that lineups include two center slots. Based on how this round played out, I may not have been the only participating manager to realize this. Hartenstein has offered top-75 value each of the last two seasons, and his skill set is such that it should not be difficult to extend that streak to three. What may also help Hartenstein from a fantasy standpoint is first-round pick Thomas Sorber being ruled out for the 2025-26 season with a torn ACL. The Thunder will have to wait to truly evaluate their most recent first-round pick, who could ultimately become a low-cost replacement for Hartenstein, with the veteran having a team option for the 2026-27 season.

Round 8

Pick
Manager
Position
Player
Team
1
Papi Roi
PG, SG
Jaden Ivey
Detroit Pistons
2
Kayla Fonte
SF, PF
Jaden McDaniels
Minnesota Timberwolves
3
Alex Barutha
PG, SG
Kevin Porter Jr.
Milwaukee Bucks
4
Scott Keller
SF, PF
Zaccharie Risacher
Atlanta Hawks
5
Adam Stock
PG, SG
Donte DiVincenzo
Minnesota Timberwolves
6
Matt Lawson
PG, SG
CJ McCollum
Washington Wizards
7
Kirien Sprecher
PF, C
Bobby Portis
Milwaukee Bucks
8
Dan Titus
PG, SG
Keyonte George
Utah Jazz
9
Philip
PF, C
Aaron Gordon
Denver Nuggets
10
Steve St. Pierre
PG
Kyrie Irving
Dallas Mavericks
11
Adam King
C
Mitchell Robinson
New York Knicks
12
Raphielle Johnson
PG
D’Angelo Russell
Dallas Mavericks
13
Eric
SF, PF
Sam Hauser
Boston Celtics
14
Sloan Piva
PG, SG
Stephon Castle
San Antonio Spurs
15
Matty Garrett
PG, SG
Jrue Holiday
Portland Trail Blazers
16
NBA Fantasy Bible
C
Jay Huff
Indiana Pacers

With Kyrie Irving being selected two picks prior, why not target Russell, who will begin the season as Dallas’ starting point guard? Irving has made progress in his recovery from a torn ACL, but one should not expect him to rush the process to return to game action. Russell can be “hit or miss” as a fantasy option, but sharing the court with Anthony Davis and two lob-friendly bigs in Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford may benefit the Mavericks’ newest point guard.

Round 9

Pick
Manager
Position
Player
Team
1
NBA Fantasy Bible
SF, PF
Herb Jones
New Orleans Pelicans
2
Matty Garrett
PG
Scoot Henderson
Portland Trail Blazers
3
Sloan Piva
SF, PF
PJ Washington
Dallas Mavericks
4
Eric
SF, PF
Tari Eason
Houston Rockets
5
Raphielle Johnson
PF, C
Jabari Smith Jr.
Houston Rockets
6
Adam King
PG, SG
Cason Wallace
Oklahoma City Thunder
7
Steve St. Pierre
SF
Ace Bailey
Utah Jazz
8
Philip
SF, PF
De’Andre Hunter
Cleveland Cavaliers
9
Dan Titus
PF, C
Jeremy Sochan
San Antonio Spurs
10
Kirien Sprecher
SF
Kon Knueppel
Charlotte Hornets
11
Matt Lawson
PG
Chris Paul
LA Clippers
12
Adam Stock
SF
Aaron Nesmith
Indiana Pacers
13
Scott Keller
PF, C
Neemias Queta
Boston Celtics
14
Alex Barutha
PG
TJ McConnell
Indiana Pacers
15
Kayla Fonte
SG
VJ Edgecombe
Philadelphia 76ers
16
Papi Roi
C
Daniel Gafford
Dallas Mavericks

I hoped to get Eason with my ninth-round pick but settled for teammate Smith, who is not guaranteed to be a starter. Rockets head coach Ime Udoka said recently that the fifth spot will be up for grabs in training camp, and Eason and Smith are perceived to be two of the possibilities. Eason offers a better category league profile, but playing alongside Kevin Durant could also benefit Smith in terms of the looks he gets offensively. That will be one of the position battles to focus on when training camps open at the end of the month.

Round 10

Pick
Manager
Position
Player
Team
1
Papi Roi
SF, PF
Jonathan Kuminga
Golden State Warriors
2
Kayla Fonte
SG, SF
Ayo Dosunmu
Chicago Bulls
3
Alex Barutha
PG, SG
Bub Carrington
Washington Wizards
4
Scott Keller
SG
Dylan Harper
San Antonio Spurs
5
Adam Stock
SF, PF
Kelly Oubre Jr.
Philadelphia 76ers
6
Matt Lawson
PF, C
Al Horford
Free Agent
7
Kirien Sprecher
PG, SG
Collin Sexton
Charlotte Hornets
8
Dan Titus
SF, PF
Jerami Grant
Portland Trail Blazers
9
Philip
C
Brook Lopez
LA Clippers
10
Steve St. Pierre
PG, SG
Lonzo Ball
Cleveland Cavaliers
11
Adam King
SF, PF
Taylor Hendricks
Utah Jazz
12
Raphielle Johnson
SG, SF
Klay Thompson
Dallas Mavericks
13
Eric
C
Adem Bona
Philadelphia 76ers
14
Sloan Piva
PG
Egor Demin
Brooklyn Nets
15
Matty Garrett
PG, SG
Scotty Pippen Jr.
Memphis Grizzlies
16
NBA Fantasy Bible
PG, SG
Dejounte Murray
New Orleans Pelicans

I wanted to add another three-point shooter to my roster, and one of the best in NBA history was on the board. I’m betting on Thompson being better in his second season with the Mavericks, even with Irving unavailable at the start. While there was an opportunity to take a “swing” on a young talent in this spot, there’s nothing wrong with taking the more proven option, primarily if that player can address a need.

Round 11

Pick
Manager
Position
Player
Team
1
NBA Fantasy Bible
SF, PF
Cam Whitmore
Washington Wizards
2
Matty Garrett
SG, SF
Kyshawn George
Washington Wizards
3
Sloan Piva
SG, SF
Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Atlanta Hawks
4
Eric
PF, C
Kyle Filipowski
Utah Jazz
5
Raphielle Johnson
SG, SF
Alex Caruso
Oklahoma City Thunder
6
Adam King
C
Ryan Kalkbrenner
Charlotte Hornets
7
Steve St. Pierre
PF, C
Chris Boucher
Boston Celtics
8
Philip
SG, SF
Bilal Coulibaly
Washington Wizards
9
Dan Titus
SG, SF
Caris LeVert
Detroit Pistons
10
Kirien Sprecher
PG, SG
Reed Sheppard
Houston Rockets
11
Matt Lawson
SF, PF
Rui Hachimura
Los Angeles Lakers
12
Adam Stock
SG, SF
Gary Trent Jr.
Milwaukee Bucks
13
Scott Keller
SG, SF
Ziaire Williams
Brooklyn Nets
14
Alex Barutha
SG
Ty Jerome
Memphis Grizzlies
15
Kayla Fonte
SG, SF
Grayson Allen
Phoenix Suns
16
Papi Roi
PG
Cole Anthony
Milwaukee Bucks

Caruso is a player who, when healthy, can offer excellent value in category leagues. The question heading into this season: even if he remains relatively healthy, will the minutes remain low? Beyond starter Luguentz Dort, the Thunder have Cason Wallace, Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins to call upon on the perimeter, not to mention Ajay Mitchell. Caruso will be in the rotation, but the fantasy ceiling may be limited due to Oklahoma City’s depth.

Round 12

Pick
Manager
Position
Player
Team
1
Papi Roi
C
Moussa Diabaté
Charlotte Hornets
2
Kayla Fonte
C
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Golden State Warriors
3
Alex Barutha
SF, PF
Kyle Kuzma
Milwaukee Bucks
4
Scott Keller
SG, SF
Malik Beasley
Free Agent
5
Adam Stock
C
Yves Missi
New Orleans Pelicans
6
Matt Lawson
SG
Tre Johnson
Washington Wizards
7
Kirien Sprecher
PF
Obi Toppin
Indiana Pacers
8
Dan Titus
SF, PF
Khris Middleton
Washington Wizards
9
Philip
C
Jusuf Nurkić
Utah Jazz
10
Steve St. Pierre
SF, PF
Brice Sensabaugh
Utah Jazz
11
Adam King
C
Day’Ron Sharpe
Brooklyn Nets
12
Raphielle Johnson
PG
Mike Conley
Minnesota Timberwolves
13
Eric
PG, SG
Jared McCain
Philadelphia 76ers
14
Sloan Piva
SG, SF
Jaime Jaquez Jr.
Miami Heat
15
Matty Garrett
C
Wendell Carter Jr.
Orlando Magic
16
NBA Fantasy Bible
PG, SG
Marcus Smart
Los Angeles Lakers

Conley has unquestionably had his moments as a fantasy option over the years, and this pick would represent excellent value if he were to turn back the clock. However, last season was underwhelming, and even with Nickeil Alexander-Walker moving on, other factors may limit Conley’s value. Donte DiVincenzo may be asked to do more, especially if he remains healthy, and Anthony Edwards’ influence as a playmaker should only increase as he continues to develop as one of the NBA’s rising young stars. In hindsight, I wish I’d gone with McCain instead.

Round 13

Pick
Manager
Position
Player
Team
1
NBA Fantasy Bible
PG
Davion Mitchell
Miami Heat
2
Matty Garrett
SG, SF
Quentin Grimes
Philadelphia 76ers
3
Sloan Piva
SF, PF
Peyton Watson
Denver Nuggets
4
Eric
PG, SG
Keon Ellis
Sacramento Kings
5
Raphielle Johnson
C
Khaman Maluach
Phoenix Suns
6
Adam King
SG, SF
Matisse Thybulle
Portland Trail Blazers
7
Steve St. Pierre
C
Derik Queen
New Orleans Pelicans
8
Philip
PG
Russell Westbrook
Free Agent
9
Dan Titus
C
Clint Capela
Houston Rockets
10
Kirien Sprecher
SG, SF
Gradey Dick
Toronto Raptors
11
Matt Lawson
PG
Tyus Jones
Orlando Magic
12
Adam Stock
SG, SF
Luguentz Dort
Oklahoma City Thunder
13
Scott Keller
PG
Jeremiah Fears
New Orleans Pelicans
14
Alex Barutha
C
Luka Garza
Boston Celtics
15
Kayla Fonte
SF, PF
Dillon Brooks
Phoenix Suns
16
Papi Roi
SF, PF
Ryan Dunn
Phoenix Suns

I like rolling the dice on a rookie with my last draft pick. With Charlotte’s Ryan Kalkbrenner off the board, Maluach was the pick despite him likely serving as Mark Williams’ backup. A note about Williams: he did not hit 50 games played in any of his first three seasons. One would hope that he can stay healthy in his first season with the Suns, but Williams may have an extended absence at some point based on the track record. For this reason, Maluach was my final pick.

Final Roster:

Luka Dončić
Pascal Siakam
Franz Wagner
Michael Porter Jr.
Rudy Gobert
Devin Vassell
Isaiah Hartenstein
D’Angelo Russell
Jabari Smith Jr.
Klay Thompson
Alex Caruso
Mike Conley
Khaman Maluach