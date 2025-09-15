Fantasy basketball mock draft analysis 2025-26: Where to go after drafting Luka Doncic?

While standard leagues are limited to 12 teams, there are formats in which more managers are involved. That can make the draft process tricky, with managers having to weigh the pluses and minuses of reaching for their preferred targets.

In a 16-team snake draft, you’re almost forced to reach, as the player may not be on the board when your pick comes back around.

I recently participated in a 16-team, 9-cat head-to-head mock draft, picking fifth overall. How does one go about building a team anchored by Luka Dončić? Find out below.

Round 1

Pick

Manager

Position

Player

Team

1

NBA Fantasy Bible

C

Nikola Jokić

Denver Nuggets

2

Matty Garrett

C

Victor Wembanyama

San Antonio Spurs

3

Sloan Piva

PF, C

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks

4

Eric

PG

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Oklahoma City Thunder

5

Raphielle Johnson

PG, SG

Luka Dončić

Los Angeles Lakers

6

Adam King

PF, C

Anthony Davis

Dallas Mavericks

7

Steve St. Pierre

PG

Tyrese Maxey

Philadelphia 76ers

8

Philip

PG, SG

Anthony Edwards

Minnesota Timberwolves

9

Dan Titus

PG, SG

Cade Cunningham

Detroit Pistons

10

Kirien Sprecher

PG

Trae Young

Atlanta Hawks

11

Matt Lawson

C

Domantas Sabonis

Sacramento Kings

12

Adam Stock

PF, C

Karl-Anthony Towns

New York Knicks

13

Scott Keller

PG, SG

Devin Booker

Phoenix Suns

14

Alex Barutha

PG, SG

James Harden

LA Clippers

15

Kayla Fonte

SG, SF, PF

Scottie Barnes

Toronto Raptors

16

Papi Roi

PG

Stephen Curry

Golden State Warriors



Sitting in the fifth spot, I entered the draft anticipating that I would have to choose between Giannis and Anthony Davis. However, the curveball that was Giannis going third overall left me with an even more enticing option: one of Dončić or Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, depending on who was left after Eric made his pick. He went with SGA, so I “settled” for Luka. While free-throw percentage has been an issue for Dončić in the past, blocks and turnovers are the two categories where fantasy managers are most likely to suffer in nine-cat head-to-head leagues.

Round 2

Pick

Manager

Position

Player

Team

1

Papi Roi

PG, SG

Donovan Mitchell

Cleveland Cavaliers

2

Kayla Fonte

PG

Jalen Brunson

New York Knicks

3

Alex Barutha

PG, SG

Josh Giddey

Chicago Bulls

4

Scott Keller

SF, PF

Jalen Williams

Oklahoma City Thunder

5

Adam Stock

SF, PF

Kevin Durant

Houston Rockets

6

Matt Lawson

PF, C

Paolo Banchero

Orlando Magic

7

Kirien Sprecher

PG, SG

LaMelo Ball

Charlotte Hornets

8

Dan Titus

C

Alperen Şengün

Houston Rockets

9

Philip

SF, PF

LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers

10

Steve St. Pierre

PF, C

Evan Mobley

Cleveland Cavaliers

11

Adam King

PG, SG, SF

Amen Thompson

Houston Rockets

12

Raphielle Johnson

PF, C

Pascal Siakam

Indiana Pacers

13

Eric

PF, C

Chet Holmgren

Oklahoma City Thunder

14

Sloan Piva

PG, SG

De’Aaron Fox

San Antonio Spurs

15

Matty Garrett

SF, PF

Jalen Johnson

Atlanta Hawks

16

NBA Fantasy Bible

PG, SG

Jamal Murray

Denver Nuggets



A “fun” experience for fantasy managers in online drafts is to watch your queue disappear right before your eyes. That happened to me in the second round, with Mobley and Thompson coming off the board the two picks prior. However, Siakam is anything but a consolation prize, especially with Tyrese Haliburton already ruled out for the 2025-26 season with a ruptured Achilles tendon. Losing a playmaker of Haliburton’s caliber isn’t good, but this may result in Siakam spending more time on the ball. I’m betting on that boosting his fantasy value this season.

Round 3

Pick

Manager

Position

Player

Team

1

NBA Fantasy Bible

SF, PF

Trey Murphy

New Orleans Pelicans

2

Matty Garrett

PF, C

Jaren Jackson Jr.

Memphis Grizzlies

3

Sloan Piva

SG, SF

Jaylen Brown

Boston Celtics

4

Eric

PG, SG

Derrick White

Boston Celtics

5

Raphielle Johnson

SF, PF

Franz Wagner

Orlando Magic

6

Adam King

PG, SG, SF

Dyson Daniels

Atlanta Hawks

7

Steve St. Pierre

C

Myles Turner

Milwaukee Bucks

8

Philip

PG

Ja Morant

Memphis Grizzlies

9

Dan Titus

PF, C

Bam Adebayo

Miami Heat

10

Kirien Sprecher

PG, SG

Tyler Herro

Miami Heat

11

Matt Lawson

C

Ivica Zubac

LA Clippers

12

Adam Stock

SG, SF

Desmond Bane

Orlando Magic

13

Scott Keller

SF

Cooper Flagg

Dallas Mavericks

14

Alex Barutha

SF, PF

Brandon Miller

Charlotte Hornets

15

Kayla Fonte

C

Jarrett Allen

Cleveland Cavaliers

16

Papi Roi

SF, PF

Kawhi Leonard

LA Clippers



I understand why so many are hyping up Paolo Banchero heading into the 2025-26 season. However, for category leagues, I like Wagner’s ceiling more. He finished last season ranked within the top-40 in eight- and nine-cat formats, offering better percentages and a lower turnover average than Banchero while averaging 1.3 steals per game. Even if Wagner’s scoring decreases slightly due to the arrival of Desmond Bane, his skill set is varied enough to compensate in other areas.

Round 4

Pick

Manager

Position

Player

Team

1

Papi Roi

SF, PF

Zion Williamson

New Orleans Pelicans

2

Kayla Fonte

SF, PF

Jimmy Butler III

Golden State Warriors

3

Alex Barutha

SF, PF

Deni Avdija

Portland Trail Blazers

4

Scott Keller

PG, SG

Austin Reaves

Los Angeles Lakers

5

Adam Stock

C

Walker Kessler

Utah Jazz

6

Matt Lawson

SF, PF

Lauri Markkanen

Utah Jazz

7

Kirien Sprecher

PF, C

Kristaps Porziņģis

Atlanta Hawks

8

Dan Titus

C

Jalen Duren

Detroit Pistons

9

Philip

C

Joel Embiid

Philadelphia 76ers

10

Steve St. Pierre

PG

Darius Garland

Cleveland Cavaliers

11

Adam King

C

Jakob Poeltl

Toronto Raptors

12

Raphielle Johnson

SF, PF

Michael Porter Jr.

Brooklyn Nets

13

Eric

PG, SG

Zach LaVine

Sacramento Kings

14

Sloan Piva

SG, SF, PF

Josh Hart

New York Knicks

15

Matty Garrett

PG

Payton Pritchard

Boston Celtics

16

NBA Fantasy Bible

C

Nikola Vučević

Chicago Bulls



While the Siakam and Wagner picks felt relatively safe, going with Porter in the fourth round is a roll of the dice. He never offered top-50 value while in Denver, which can be partially attributed to the star power around him. That won’t be the case in Brooklyn. However, the perceived “free rein” that comes with being the primary scoring option on a rebuilding team can be both a gift and a curse. How will the Nets’ roster impact Porter’s efficiency numbers? And what can he offer beyond points, rebounds and a solid field-goal percentage? If Porter “hits,” he can return high fantasy value, but this move does not come without risks.

Round 5

Pick

Manager

Position

Player

Team

1

NBA Fantasy Bible

PG, SG

Coby White

Chicago Bulls

2

Matty Garrett

C

Mark Williams

Phoenix Suns

3

Sloan Piva

SF, PF

Miles Bridges

Charlotte Hornets

4

Eric

PG

Jalen Suggs

Orlando Magic

5

Raphielle Johnson

C

Rudy Gobert

Minnesota Timberwolves

6

Adam King

SF, PF

Ausar Thompson

Detroit Pistons

7

Steve St. Pierre

PG

Fred VanVleet

Houston Rockets

8

Philip

SF

DeMar DeRozan

Sacramento Kings

9

Dan Titus

PG, SG

Jordan Poole

New Orleans Pelicans

10

Kirien Sprecher

PG, SG

Immanuel Quickley

Toronto Raptors

11

Matt Lawson

SG, SF, PF

Paul George

Philadelphia 76ers

12

Adam Stock

SF, PF

OG Anunoby

New York Knicks

13

Scott Keller

C

Alex Sarr

Washington Wizards

14

Alex Barutha

PF, C

Julius Randle

Minnesota Timberwolves

15

Kayla Fonte

PG, SG

Andrew Nembhard

Indiana Pacers

16

Papi Roi

C

Deandre Ayton

Los Angeles Lakers



Siakam has center eligibility in Yahoo! leagues, but this was a round in which I wanted to target a post player, especially with the lineups calling for two starting centers. Gobert is a safe option for those seeking rebounds and field-goal percentage boosts. However, his shot blocking slipped some last season, with the veteran center averaging 1.4 per game. And is the 67.4 percentage from the foul line sustainable? He’s shot 65 percent or better from the line in four of his 12 NBA seasons, with 2024-25 being the first since 2021-22 (Gobert’s last with the Jazz).

Round 6

Pick

Manager

Position

Player

Team

1

Papi Roi

C

Donovan Clingan

Portland Trail Blazers

2

Kayla Fonte

PG, SG

Jalen Green

Phoenix Suns

3

Alex Barutha

PF, C

Kel’el Ware

Miami Heat

4

Scott Keller

SF, PF

Cameron Johnson

Denver Nuggets

5

Adam Stock

SF, PF

Toumani Camara

Portland Trail Blazers

6

Matt Lawson

SG, SF

Cam Thomas

Brooklyn Nets

7

Kirien Sprecher

C

Zach Edey

Memphis Grizzlies

8

Dan Titus

PG, SG

Anfernee Simons

Boston Celtics

9

Philip

SF, PF

RJ Barrett

Toronto Raptors

10

Steve St. Pierre

SF, PF

Mikal Bridges

New York Knicks

11

Adam King

SF, PF

Matas Buzelis

Chicago Bulls

12

Raphielle Johnson

SG, SF

Devin Vassell

San Antonio Spurs

13

Eric

PF, C

John Collins

LA Clippers

14

Sloan Piva

SG, SF, PF

Brandon Ingram

Toronto Raptors

15

Matty Garrett

SG, SF

Bradley Beal

LA Clippers

16

NBA Fantasy Bible

SG, SF

Christian Braun

Denver Nuggets



Vassell comes with considerable injury risk, having surpassed 65 games played once in his first five seasons. However, he’s been a top-100 player in the last four, so I was willing to take the risk in the sixth round. Also, lottery pick Dylan Harper is not guaranteed to be fully healthy when the regular season begins after undergoing thumb surgery. That may alleviate some of the fantasy managers’ concerns about a logjam on the perimeter in San Antonio.

Round 7

Pick

Manager

Position

Player

Team

1

NBA Fantasy Bible

PF

Tobias Harris

Detroit Pistons

2

Matty Garrett

SG, SF

Shaedon Sharpe

Portland Trail Blazers

3

Sloan Piva

SG, SF

Bennedict Mathurin

Indiana Pacers

4

Eric

C

Onyeka Okongwu

Atlanta Hawks

5

Raphielle Johnson

C

Isaiah Hartenstein

Oklahoma City Thunder

6

Adam King

C

Nic Claxton

Brooklyn Nets

7

Steve St. Pierre

C

Isaiah Jackson

Indiana Pacers

8

Philip

SG

Malik Monk

Sacramento Kings

9

Dan Titus

PF, C

Naz Reid

Minnesota Timberwolves

10

Kirien Sprecher

PF, C

Santi Aldama

Memphis Grizzlies

11

Matt Lawson

SG, SF

Andrew Wiggins

Miami Heat

12

Adam Stock

SF, PF

Keegan Murray

Sacramento Kings

13

Scott Keller

PG, SG

Brandin Podziemski

Golden State Warriors

14

Alex Barutha

PF, C

Draymond Green

Golden State Warriors

15

Kayla Fonte

C

Dereck Lively II

Dallas Mavericks

16

Papi Roi

SG, SF

Norman Powell

Miami Heat



This is the point in the draft when I remembered that lineups include two center slots. Based on how this round played out, I may not have been the only participating manager to realize this. Hartenstein has offered top-75 value each of the last two seasons, and his skill set is such that it should not be difficult to extend that streak to three. What may also help Hartenstein from a fantasy standpoint is first-round pick Thomas Sorber being ruled out for the 2025-26 season with a torn ACL. The Thunder will have to wait to truly evaluate their most recent first-round pick, who could ultimately become a low-cost replacement for Hartenstein, with the veteran having a team option for the 2026-27 season.

Round 8

Pick

Manager

Position

Player

Team

1

Papi Roi

PG, SG

Jaden Ivey

Detroit Pistons

2

Kayla Fonte

SF, PF

Jaden McDaniels

Minnesota Timberwolves

3

Alex Barutha

PG, SG

Kevin Porter Jr.

Milwaukee Bucks

4

Scott Keller

SF, PF

Zaccharie Risacher

Atlanta Hawks

5

Adam Stock

PG, SG

Donte DiVincenzo

Minnesota Timberwolves

6

Matt Lawson

PG, SG

CJ McCollum

Washington Wizards

7

Kirien Sprecher

PF, C

Bobby Portis

Milwaukee Bucks

8

Dan Titus

PG, SG

Keyonte George

Utah Jazz

9

Philip

PF, C

Aaron Gordon

Denver Nuggets

10

Steve St. Pierre

PG

Kyrie Irving

Dallas Mavericks

11

Adam King

C

Mitchell Robinson

New York Knicks

12

Raphielle Johnson

PG

D’Angelo Russell

Dallas Mavericks

13

Eric

SF, PF

Sam Hauser

Boston Celtics

14

Sloan Piva

PG, SG

Stephon Castle

San Antonio Spurs

15

Matty Garrett

PG, SG

Jrue Holiday

Portland Trail Blazers

16

NBA Fantasy Bible

C

Jay Huff

Indiana Pacers



With Kyrie Irving being selected two picks prior, why not target Russell, who will begin the season as Dallas’ starting point guard? Irving has made progress in his recovery from a torn ACL, but one should not expect him to rush the process to return to game action. Russell can be “hit or miss” as a fantasy option, but sharing the court with Anthony Davis and two lob-friendly bigs in Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford may benefit the Mavericks’ newest point guard.

Round 9

Pick

Manager

Position

Player

Team

1

NBA Fantasy Bible

SF, PF

Herb Jones

New Orleans Pelicans

2

Matty Garrett

PG

Scoot Henderson

Portland Trail Blazers

3

Sloan Piva

SF, PF

PJ Washington

Dallas Mavericks

4

Eric

SF, PF

Tari Eason

Houston Rockets

5

Raphielle Johnson

PF, C

Jabari Smith Jr.

Houston Rockets

6

Adam King

PG, SG

Cason Wallace

Oklahoma City Thunder

7

Steve St. Pierre

SF

Ace Bailey

Utah Jazz

8

Philip

SF, PF

De’Andre Hunter

Cleveland Cavaliers

9

Dan Titus

PF, C

Jeremy Sochan

San Antonio Spurs

10

Kirien Sprecher

SF

Kon Knueppel

Charlotte Hornets

11

Matt Lawson

PG

Chris Paul

LA Clippers

12

Adam Stock

SF

Aaron Nesmith

Indiana Pacers

13

Scott Keller

PF, C

Neemias Queta

Boston Celtics

14

Alex Barutha

PG

TJ McConnell

Indiana Pacers

15

Kayla Fonte

SG

VJ Edgecombe

Philadelphia 76ers

16

Papi Roi

C

Daniel Gafford

Dallas Mavericks



I hoped to get Eason with my ninth-round pick but settled for teammate Smith, who is not guaranteed to be a starter. Rockets head coach Ime Udoka said recently that the fifth spot will be up for grabs in training camp, and Eason and Smith are perceived to be two of the possibilities. Eason offers a better category league profile, but playing alongside Kevin Durant could also benefit Smith in terms of the looks he gets offensively. That will be one of the position battles to focus on when training camps open at the end of the month.

Round 10

Pick

Manager

Position

Player

Team

1

Papi Roi

SF, PF

Jonathan Kuminga

Golden State Warriors

2

Kayla Fonte

SG, SF

Ayo Dosunmu

Chicago Bulls

3

Alex Barutha

PG, SG

Bub Carrington

Washington Wizards

4

Scott Keller

SG

Dylan Harper

San Antonio Spurs

5

Adam Stock

SF, PF

Kelly Oubre Jr.

Philadelphia 76ers

6

Matt Lawson

PF, C

Al Horford

Free Agent

7

Kirien Sprecher

PG, SG

Collin Sexton

Charlotte Hornets

8

Dan Titus

SF, PF

Jerami Grant

Portland Trail Blazers

9

Philip

C

Brook Lopez

LA Clippers

10

Steve St. Pierre

PG, SG

Lonzo Ball

Cleveland Cavaliers

11

Adam King

SF, PF

Taylor Hendricks

Utah Jazz

12

Raphielle Johnson

SG, SF

Klay Thompson

Dallas Mavericks

13

Eric

C

Adem Bona

Philadelphia 76ers

14

Sloan Piva

PG

Egor Demin

Brooklyn Nets

15

Matty Garrett

PG, SG

Scotty Pippen Jr.

Memphis Grizzlies

16

NBA Fantasy Bible

PG, SG

Dejounte Murray

New Orleans Pelicans



I wanted to add another three-point shooter to my roster, and one of the best in NBA history was on the board. I’m betting on Thompson being better in his second season with the Mavericks, even with Irving unavailable at the start. While there was an opportunity to take a “swing” on a young talent in this spot, there’s nothing wrong with taking the more proven option, primarily if that player can address a need.

Round 11

Pick

Manager

Position

Player

Team

1

NBA Fantasy Bible

SF, PF

Cam Whitmore

Washington Wizards

2

Matty Garrett

SG, SF

Kyshawn George

Washington Wizards

3

Sloan Piva

SG, SF

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Atlanta Hawks

4

Eric

PF, C

Kyle Filipowski

Utah Jazz

5

Raphielle Johnson

SG, SF

Alex Caruso

Oklahoma City Thunder

6

Adam King

C

Ryan Kalkbrenner

Charlotte Hornets

7

Steve St. Pierre

PF, C

Chris Boucher

Boston Celtics

8

Philip

SG, SF

Bilal Coulibaly

Washington Wizards

9

Dan Titus

SG, SF

Caris LeVert

Detroit Pistons

10

Kirien Sprecher

PG, SG

Reed Sheppard

Houston Rockets

11

Matt Lawson

SF, PF

Rui Hachimura

Los Angeles Lakers

12

Adam Stock

SG, SF

Gary Trent Jr.

Milwaukee Bucks

13

Scott Keller

SG, SF

Ziaire Williams

Brooklyn Nets

14

Alex Barutha

SG

Ty Jerome

Memphis Grizzlies

15

Kayla Fonte

SG, SF

Grayson Allen

Phoenix Suns

16

Papi Roi

PG

Cole Anthony

Milwaukee Bucks



Caruso is a player who, when healthy, can offer excellent value in category leagues. The question heading into this season: even if he remains relatively healthy, will the minutes remain low? Beyond starter Luguentz Dort, the Thunder have Cason Wallace, Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins to call upon on the perimeter, not to mention Ajay Mitchell. Caruso will be in the rotation, but the fantasy ceiling may be limited due to Oklahoma City’s depth.

Round 12

Pick

Manager

Position

Player

Team

1

Papi Roi

C

Moussa Diabaté

Charlotte Hornets

2

Kayla Fonte

C

Trayce Jackson-Davis

Golden State Warriors

3

Alex Barutha

SF, PF

Kyle Kuzma

Milwaukee Bucks

4

Scott Keller

SG, SF

Malik Beasley

Free Agent

5

Adam Stock

C

Yves Missi

New Orleans Pelicans

6

Matt Lawson

SG

Tre Johnson

Washington Wizards

7

Kirien Sprecher

PF

Obi Toppin

Indiana Pacers

8

Dan Titus

SF, PF

Khris Middleton

Washington Wizards

9

Philip

C

Jusuf Nurkić

Utah Jazz

10

Steve St. Pierre

SF, PF

Brice Sensabaugh

Utah Jazz

11

Adam King

C

Day’Ron Sharpe

Brooklyn Nets

12

Raphielle Johnson

PG

Mike Conley

Minnesota Timberwolves

13

Eric

PG, SG

Jared McCain

Philadelphia 76ers

14

Sloan Piva

SG, SF

Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Miami Heat

15

Matty Garrett

C

Wendell Carter Jr.

Orlando Magic

16

NBA Fantasy Bible

PG, SG

Marcus Smart

Los Angeles Lakers



Conley has unquestionably had his moments as a fantasy option over the years, and this pick would represent excellent value if he were to turn back the clock. However, last season was underwhelming, and even with Nickeil Alexander-Walker moving on, other factors may limit Conley’s value. Donte DiVincenzo may be asked to do more, especially if he remains healthy, and Anthony Edwards’ influence as a playmaker should only increase as he continues to develop as one of the NBA’s rising young stars. In hindsight, I wish I’d gone with McCain instead.

Round 13

Pick

Manager

Position

Player

Team

1

NBA Fantasy Bible

PG

Davion Mitchell

Miami Heat

2

Matty Garrett

SG, SF

Quentin Grimes

Philadelphia 76ers

3

Sloan Piva

SF, PF

Peyton Watson

Denver Nuggets

4

Eric

PG, SG

Keon Ellis

Sacramento Kings

5

Raphielle Johnson

C

Khaman Maluach

Phoenix Suns

6

Adam King

SG, SF

Matisse Thybulle

Portland Trail Blazers

7

Steve St. Pierre

C

Derik Queen

New Orleans Pelicans

8

Philip

PG

Russell Westbrook

Free Agent

9

Dan Titus

C

Clint Capela

Houston Rockets

10

Kirien Sprecher

SG, SF

Gradey Dick

Toronto Raptors

11

Matt Lawson

PG

Tyus Jones

Orlando Magic

12

Adam Stock

SG, SF

Luguentz Dort

Oklahoma City Thunder

13

Scott Keller

PG

Jeremiah Fears

New Orleans Pelicans

14

Alex Barutha

C

Luka Garza

Boston Celtics

15

Kayla Fonte

SF, PF

Dillon Brooks

Phoenix Suns

16

Papi Roi

SF, PF

Ryan Dunn

Phoenix Suns



I like rolling the dice on a rookie with my last draft pick. With Charlotte’s Ryan Kalkbrenner off the board, Maluach was the pick despite him likely serving as Mark Williams’ backup. A note about Williams: he did not hit 50 games played in any of his first three seasons. One would hope that he can stay healthy in his first season with the Suns, but Williams may have an extended absence at some point based on the track record. For this reason, Maluach was my final pick.

Final Roster:

Luka Dončić

Pascal Siakam

Franz Wagner

Michael Porter Jr.

Rudy Gobert

Devin Vassell

Isaiah Hartenstein

D’Angelo Russell

Jabari Smith Jr.

Klay Thompson

Alex Caruso

Mike Conley

Khaman Maluach