Fantasy basketball mock draft analysis 2025-26: Where to go after drafting Luka Doncic?
While standard leagues are limited to 12 teams, there are formats in which more managers are involved. That can make the draft process tricky, with managers having to weigh the pluses and minuses of reaching for their preferred targets.
In a 16-team snake draft, you’re almost forced to reach, as the player may not be on the board when your pick comes back around.
I recently participated in a 16-team, 9-cat head-to-head mock draft, picking fifth overall. How does one go about building a team anchored by Luka Dončić? Find out below.
Round 1
|Pick
|Manager
|Position
|Player
|Team
|1
|NBA Fantasy Bible
|C
|Nikola Jokić
|Denver Nuggets
|2
|Matty Garrett
|C
|Victor Wembanyama
|San Antonio Spurs
|3
|Sloan Piva
|PF, C
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|Milwaukee Bucks
|4
|Eric
|PG
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|5
|Raphielle Johnson
|PG, SG
|Luka Dončić
|Los Angeles Lakers
|6
|Adam King
|PF, C
|Anthony Davis
|Dallas Mavericks
|7
|Steve St. Pierre
|PG
|Tyrese Maxey
|Philadelphia 76ers
|8
|Philip
|PG, SG
|Anthony Edwards
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|9
|Dan Titus
|PG, SG
|Cade Cunningham
|Detroit Pistons
|10
|Kirien Sprecher
|PG
|Trae Young
|Atlanta Hawks
|11
|Matt Lawson
|C
|Domantas Sabonis
|Sacramento Kings
|12
|Adam Stock
|PF, C
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|New York Knicks
|13
|Scott Keller
|PG, SG
|Devin Booker
|Phoenix Suns
|14
|Alex Barutha
|PG, SG
|James Harden
|LA Clippers
|15
|Kayla Fonte
|SG, SF, PF
|Scottie Barnes
|Toronto Raptors
|16
|Papi Roi
|PG
|Stephen Curry
|Golden State Warriors
Sitting in the fifth spot, I entered the draft anticipating that I would have to choose between Giannis and Anthony Davis. However, the curveball that was Giannis going third overall left me with an even more enticing option: one of Dončić or Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, depending on who was left after Eric made his pick. He went with SGA, so I “settled” for Luka. While free-throw percentage has been an issue for Dončić in the past, blocks and turnovers are the two categories where fantasy managers are most likely to suffer in nine-cat head-to-head leagues.
Round 2
|Pick
|Manager
|Position
|Player
|Team
|1
|Papi Roi
|PG, SG
|Donovan Mitchell
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|2
|Kayla Fonte
|PG
|Jalen Brunson
|New York Knicks
|3
|Alex Barutha
|PG, SG
|Josh Giddey
|Chicago Bulls
|4
|Scott Keller
|SF, PF
|Jalen Williams
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|5
|Adam Stock
|SF, PF
|Kevin Durant
|Houston Rockets
|6
|Matt Lawson
|PF, C
|Paolo Banchero
|Orlando Magic
|7
|Kirien Sprecher
|PG, SG
|LaMelo Ball
|Charlotte Hornets
|8
|Dan Titus
|C
|Alperen Şengün
|Houston Rockets
|9
|Philip
|SF, PF
|LeBron James
|Los Angeles Lakers
|10
|Steve St. Pierre
|PF, C
|Evan Mobley
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|11
|Adam King
|PG, SG, SF
|Amen Thompson
|Houston Rockets
|12
|Raphielle Johnson
|PF, C
|Pascal Siakam
|Indiana Pacers
|13
|Eric
|PF, C
|Chet Holmgren
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|14
|Sloan Piva
|PG, SG
|De’Aaron Fox
|San Antonio Spurs
|15
|Matty Garrett
|SF, PF
|Jalen Johnson
|Atlanta Hawks
|16
|NBA Fantasy Bible
|PG, SG
|Jamal Murray
|Denver Nuggets
A “fun” experience for fantasy managers in online drafts is to watch your queue disappear right before your eyes. That happened to me in the second round, with Mobley and Thompson coming off the board the two picks prior. However, Siakam is anything but a consolation prize, especially with Tyrese Haliburton already ruled out for the 2025-26 season with a ruptured Achilles tendon. Losing a playmaker of Haliburton’s caliber isn’t good, but this may result in Siakam spending more time on the ball. I’m betting on that boosting his fantasy value this season.
Round 3
|Pick
|Manager
|Position
|Player
|Team
|1
|NBA Fantasy Bible
|SF, PF
|Trey Murphy
|New Orleans Pelicans
|2
|Matty Garrett
|PF, C
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|Memphis Grizzlies
|3
|Sloan Piva
|SG, SF
|Jaylen Brown
|Boston Celtics
|4
|Eric
|PG, SG
|Derrick White
|Boston Celtics
|5
|Raphielle Johnson
|SF, PF
|Franz Wagner
|Orlando Magic
|6
|Adam King
|PG, SG, SF
|Dyson Daniels
|Atlanta Hawks
|7
|Steve St. Pierre
|C
|Myles Turner
|Milwaukee Bucks
|8
|Philip
|PG
|Ja Morant
|Memphis Grizzlies
|9
|Dan Titus
|PF, C
|Bam Adebayo
|Miami Heat
|10
|Kirien Sprecher
|PG, SG
|Tyler Herro
|Miami Heat
|11
|Matt Lawson
|C
|Ivica Zubac
|LA Clippers
|12
|Adam Stock
|SG, SF
|Desmond Bane
|Orlando Magic
|13
|Scott Keller
|SF
|Cooper Flagg
|Dallas Mavericks
|14
|Alex Barutha
|SF, PF
|Brandon Miller
|Charlotte Hornets
|15
|Kayla Fonte
|C
|Jarrett Allen
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|16
|Papi Roi
|SF, PF
|Kawhi Leonard
|LA Clippers
I understand why so many are hyping up Paolo Banchero heading into the 2025-26 season. However, for category leagues, I like Wagner’s ceiling more. He finished last season ranked within the top-40 in eight- and nine-cat formats, offering better percentages and a lower turnover average than Banchero while averaging 1.3 steals per game. Even if Wagner’s scoring decreases slightly due to the arrival of Desmond Bane, his skill set is varied enough to compensate in other areas.
Round 4
|Pick
|Manager
|Position
|Player
|Team
|1
|Papi Roi
|SF, PF
|Zion Williamson
|New Orleans Pelicans
|2
|Kayla Fonte
|SF, PF
|Jimmy Butler III
|Golden State Warriors
|3
|Alex Barutha
|SF, PF
|Deni Avdija
|Portland Trail Blazers
|4
|Scott Keller
|PG, SG
|Austin Reaves
|Los Angeles Lakers
|5
|Adam Stock
|C
|Walker Kessler
|Utah Jazz
|6
|Matt Lawson
|SF, PF
|Lauri Markkanen
|Utah Jazz
|7
|Kirien Sprecher
|PF, C
|Kristaps Porziņģis
|Atlanta Hawks
|8
|Dan Titus
|C
|Jalen Duren
|Detroit Pistons
|9
|Philip
|C
|Joel Embiid
|Philadelphia 76ers
|10
|Steve St. Pierre
|PG
|Darius Garland
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|11
|Adam King
|C
|Jakob Poeltl
|Toronto Raptors
|12
|Raphielle Johnson
|SF, PF
|Michael Porter Jr.
|Brooklyn Nets
|13
|Eric
|PG, SG
|Zach LaVine
|Sacramento Kings
|14
|Sloan Piva
|SG, SF, PF
|Josh Hart
|New York Knicks
|15
|Matty Garrett
|PG
|Payton Pritchard
|Boston Celtics
|16
|NBA Fantasy Bible
|C
|Nikola Vučević
|Chicago Bulls
While the Siakam and Wagner picks felt relatively safe, going with Porter in the fourth round is a roll of the dice. He never offered top-50 value while in Denver, which can be partially attributed to the star power around him. That won’t be the case in Brooklyn. However, the perceived “free rein” that comes with being the primary scoring option on a rebuilding team can be both a gift and a curse. How will the Nets’ roster impact Porter’s efficiency numbers? And what can he offer beyond points, rebounds and a solid field-goal percentage? If Porter “hits,” he can return high fantasy value, but this move does not come without risks.
Round 5
|Pick
|Manager
|Position
|Player
|Team
|1
|NBA Fantasy Bible
|PG, SG
|Coby White
|Chicago Bulls
|2
|Matty Garrett
|C
|Mark Williams
|Phoenix Suns
|3
|Sloan Piva
|SF, PF
|Miles Bridges
|Charlotte Hornets
|4
|Eric
|PG
|Jalen Suggs
|Orlando Magic
|5
|Raphielle Johnson
|C
|Rudy Gobert
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|6
|Adam King
|SF, PF
|Ausar Thompson
|Detroit Pistons
|7
|Steve St. Pierre
|PG
|Fred VanVleet
|Houston Rockets
|8
|Philip
|SF
|DeMar DeRozan
|Sacramento Kings
|9
|Dan Titus
|PG, SG
|Jordan Poole
|New Orleans Pelicans
|10
|Kirien Sprecher
|PG, SG
|Immanuel Quickley
|Toronto Raptors
|11
|Matt Lawson
|SG, SF, PF
|Paul George
|Philadelphia 76ers
|12
|Adam Stock
|SF, PF
|OG Anunoby
|New York Knicks
|13
|Scott Keller
|C
|Alex Sarr
|Washington Wizards
|14
|Alex Barutha
|PF, C
|Julius Randle
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|15
|Kayla Fonte
|PG, SG
|Andrew Nembhard
|Indiana Pacers
|16
|Papi Roi
|C
|Deandre Ayton
|Los Angeles Lakers
Siakam has center eligibility in Yahoo! leagues, but this was a round in which I wanted to target a post player, especially with the lineups calling for two starting centers. Gobert is a safe option for those seeking rebounds and field-goal percentage boosts. However, his shot blocking slipped some last season, with the veteran center averaging 1.4 per game. And is the 67.4 percentage from the foul line sustainable? He’s shot 65 percent or better from the line in four of his 12 NBA seasons, with 2024-25 being the first since 2021-22 (Gobert’s last with the Jazz).
Round 6
|Pick
|Manager
|Position
|Player
|Team
|1
|Papi Roi
|C
|Donovan Clingan
|Portland Trail Blazers
|2
|Kayla Fonte
|PG, SG
|Jalen Green
|Phoenix Suns
|3
|Alex Barutha
|PF, C
|Kel’el Ware
|Miami Heat
|4
|Scott Keller
|SF, PF
|Cameron Johnson
|Denver Nuggets
|5
|Adam Stock
|SF, PF
|Toumani Camara
|Portland Trail Blazers
|6
|Matt Lawson
|SG, SF
|Cam Thomas
|Brooklyn Nets
|7
|Kirien Sprecher
|C
|Zach Edey
|Memphis Grizzlies
|8
|Dan Titus
|PG, SG
|Anfernee Simons
|Boston Celtics
|9
|Philip
|SF, PF
|RJ Barrett
|Toronto Raptors
|10
|Steve St. Pierre
|SF, PF
|Mikal Bridges
|New York Knicks
|11
|Adam King
|SF, PF
|Matas Buzelis
|Chicago Bulls
|12
|Raphielle Johnson
|SG, SF
|Devin Vassell
|San Antonio Spurs
|13
|Eric
|PF, C
|John Collins
|LA Clippers
|14
|Sloan Piva
|SG, SF, PF
|Brandon Ingram
|Toronto Raptors
|15
|Matty Garrett
|SG, SF
|Bradley Beal
|LA Clippers
|16
|NBA Fantasy Bible
|SG, SF
|Christian Braun
|Denver Nuggets
Vassell comes with considerable injury risk, having surpassed 65 games played once in his first five seasons. However, he’s been a top-100 player in the last four, so I was willing to take the risk in the sixth round. Also, lottery pick Dylan Harper is not guaranteed to be fully healthy when the regular season begins after undergoing thumb surgery. That may alleviate some of the fantasy managers’ concerns about a logjam on the perimeter in San Antonio.
Round 7
|Pick
|Manager
|Position
|Player
|Team
|1
|NBA Fantasy Bible
|PF
|Tobias Harris
|Detroit Pistons
|2
|Matty Garrett
|SG, SF
|Shaedon Sharpe
|Portland Trail Blazers
|3
|Sloan Piva
|SG, SF
|Bennedict Mathurin
|Indiana Pacers
|4
|Eric
|C
|Onyeka Okongwu
|Atlanta Hawks
|5
|Raphielle Johnson
|C
|Isaiah Hartenstein
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|6
|Adam King
|C
|Nic Claxton
|Brooklyn Nets
|7
|Steve St. Pierre
|C
|Isaiah Jackson
|Indiana Pacers
|8
|Philip
|SG
|Malik Monk
|Sacramento Kings
|9
|Dan Titus
|PF, C
|Naz Reid
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|10
|Kirien Sprecher
|PF, C
|Santi Aldama
|Memphis Grizzlies
|11
|Matt Lawson
|SG, SF
|Andrew Wiggins
|Miami Heat
|12
|Adam Stock
|SF, PF
|Keegan Murray
|Sacramento Kings
|13
|Scott Keller
|PG, SG
|Brandin Podziemski
|Golden State Warriors
|14
|Alex Barutha
|PF, C
|Draymond Green
|Golden State Warriors
|15
|Kayla Fonte
|C
|Dereck Lively II
|Dallas Mavericks
|16
|Papi Roi
|SG, SF
|Norman Powell
|Miami Heat
This is the point in the draft when I remembered that lineups include two center slots. Based on how this round played out, I may not have been the only participating manager to realize this. Hartenstein has offered top-75 value each of the last two seasons, and his skill set is such that it should not be difficult to extend that streak to three. What may also help Hartenstein from a fantasy standpoint is first-round pick Thomas Sorber being ruled out for the 2025-26 season with a torn ACL. The Thunder will have to wait to truly evaluate their most recent first-round pick, who could ultimately become a low-cost replacement for Hartenstein, with the veteran having a team option for the 2026-27 season.
Round 8
|Pick
|Manager
|Position
|Player
|Team
|1
|Papi Roi
|PG, SG
|Jaden Ivey
|Detroit Pistons
|2
|Kayla Fonte
|SF, PF
|Jaden McDaniels
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|3
|Alex Barutha
|PG, SG
|Kevin Porter Jr.
|Milwaukee Bucks
|4
|Scott Keller
|SF, PF
|Zaccharie Risacher
|Atlanta Hawks
|5
|Adam Stock
|PG, SG
|Donte DiVincenzo
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|6
|Matt Lawson
|PG, SG
|CJ McCollum
|Washington Wizards
|7
|Kirien Sprecher
|PF, C
|Bobby Portis
|Milwaukee Bucks
|8
|Dan Titus
|PG, SG
|Keyonte George
|Utah Jazz
|9
|Philip
|PF, C
|Aaron Gordon
|Denver Nuggets
|10
|Steve St. Pierre
|PG
|Kyrie Irving
|Dallas Mavericks
|11
|Adam King
|C
|Mitchell Robinson
|New York Knicks
|12
|Raphielle Johnson
|PG
|D’Angelo Russell
|Dallas Mavericks
|13
|Eric
|SF, PF
|Sam Hauser
|Boston Celtics
|14
|Sloan Piva
|PG, SG
|Stephon Castle
|San Antonio Spurs
|15
|Matty Garrett
|PG, SG
|Jrue Holiday
|Portland Trail Blazers
|16
|NBA Fantasy Bible
|C
|Jay Huff
|Indiana Pacers
With Kyrie Irving being selected two picks prior, why not target Russell, who will begin the season as Dallas’ starting point guard? Irving has made progress in his recovery from a torn ACL, but one should not expect him to rush the process to return to game action. Russell can be “hit or miss” as a fantasy option, but sharing the court with Anthony Davis and two lob-friendly bigs in Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford may benefit the Mavericks’ newest point guard.
Round 9
|Pick
|Manager
|Position
|Player
|Team
|1
|NBA Fantasy Bible
|SF, PF
|Herb Jones
|New Orleans Pelicans
|2
|Matty Garrett
|PG
|Scoot Henderson
|Portland Trail Blazers
|3
|Sloan Piva
|SF, PF
|PJ Washington
|Dallas Mavericks
|4
|Eric
|SF, PF
|Tari Eason
|Houston Rockets
|5
|Raphielle Johnson
|PF, C
|Jabari Smith Jr.
|Houston Rockets
|6
|Adam King
|PG, SG
|Cason Wallace
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|7
|Steve St. Pierre
|SF
|Ace Bailey
|Utah Jazz
|8
|Philip
|SF, PF
|De’Andre Hunter
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|9
|Dan Titus
|PF, C
|Jeremy Sochan
|San Antonio Spurs
|10
|Kirien Sprecher
|SF
|Kon Knueppel
|Charlotte Hornets
|11
|Matt Lawson
|PG
|Chris Paul
|LA Clippers
|12
|Adam Stock
|SF
|Aaron Nesmith
|Indiana Pacers
|13
|Scott Keller
|PF, C
|Neemias Queta
|Boston Celtics
|14
|Alex Barutha
|PG
|TJ McConnell
|Indiana Pacers
|15
|Kayla Fonte
|SG
|VJ Edgecombe
|Philadelphia 76ers
|16
|Papi Roi
|C
|Daniel Gafford
|Dallas Mavericks
I hoped to get Eason with my ninth-round pick but settled for teammate Smith, who is not guaranteed to be a starter. Rockets head coach Ime Udoka said recently that the fifth spot will be up for grabs in training camp, and Eason and Smith are perceived to be two of the possibilities. Eason offers a better category league profile, but playing alongside Kevin Durant could also benefit Smith in terms of the looks he gets offensively. That will be one of the position battles to focus on when training camps open at the end of the month.
Round 10
|Pick
|Manager
|Position
|Player
|Team
|1
|Papi Roi
|SF, PF
|Jonathan Kuminga
|Golden State Warriors
|2
|Kayla Fonte
|SG, SF
|Ayo Dosunmu
|Chicago Bulls
|3
|Alex Barutha
|PG, SG
|Bub Carrington
|Washington Wizards
|4
|Scott Keller
|SG
|Dylan Harper
|San Antonio Spurs
|5
|Adam Stock
|SF, PF
|Kelly Oubre Jr.
|Philadelphia 76ers
|6
|Matt Lawson
|PF, C
|Al Horford
|Free Agent
|7
|Kirien Sprecher
|PG, SG
|Collin Sexton
|Charlotte Hornets
|8
|Dan Titus
|SF, PF
|Jerami Grant
|Portland Trail Blazers
|9
|Philip
|C
|Brook Lopez
|LA Clippers
|10
|Steve St. Pierre
|PG, SG
|Lonzo Ball
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|11
|Adam King
|SF, PF
|Taylor Hendricks
|Utah Jazz
|12
|Raphielle Johnson
|SG, SF
|Klay Thompson
|Dallas Mavericks
|13
|Eric
|C
|Adem Bona
|Philadelphia 76ers
|14
|Sloan Piva
|PG
|Egor Demin
|Brooklyn Nets
|15
|Matty Garrett
|PG, SG
|Scotty Pippen Jr.
|Memphis Grizzlies
|16
|NBA Fantasy Bible
|PG, SG
|Dejounte Murray
|New Orleans Pelicans
I wanted to add another three-point shooter to my roster, and one of the best in NBA history was on the board. I’m betting on Thompson being better in his second season with the Mavericks, even with Irving unavailable at the start. While there was an opportunity to take a “swing” on a young talent in this spot, there’s nothing wrong with taking the more proven option, primarily if that player can address a need.
Round 11
|Pick
|Manager
|Position
|Player
|Team
|1
|NBA Fantasy Bible
|SF, PF
|Cam Whitmore
|Washington Wizards
|2
|Matty Garrett
|SG, SF
|Kyshawn George
|Washington Wizards
|3
|Sloan Piva
|SG, SF
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker
|Atlanta Hawks
|4
|Eric
|PF, C
|Kyle Filipowski
|Utah Jazz
|5
|Raphielle Johnson
|SG, SF
|Alex Caruso
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|6
|Adam King
|C
|Ryan Kalkbrenner
|Charlotte Hornets
|7
|Steve St. Pierre
|PF, C
|Chris Boucher
|Boston Celtics
|8
|Philip
|SG, SF
|Bilal Coulibaly
|Washington Wizards
|9
|Dan Titus
|SG, SF
|Caris LeVert
|Detroit Pistons
|10
|Kirien Sprecher
|PG, SG
|Reed Sheppard
|Houston Rockets
|11
|Matt Lawson
|SF, PF
|Rui Hachimura
|Los Angeles Lakers
|12
|Adam Stock
|SG, SF
|Gary Trent Jr.
|Milwaukee Bucks
|13
|Scott Keller
|SG, SF
|Ziaire Williams
|Brooklyn Nets
|14
|Alex Barutha
|SG
|Ty Jerome
|Memphis Grizzlies
|15
|Kayla Fonte
|SG, SF
|Grayson Allen
|Phoenix Suns
|16
|Papi Roi
|PG
|Cole Anthony
|Milwaukee Bucks
Caruso is a player who, when healthy, can offer excellent value in category leagues. The question heading into this season: even if he remains relatively healthy, will the minutes remain low? Beyond starter Luguentz Dort, the Thunder have Cason Wallace, Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins to call upon on the perimeter, not to mention Ajay Mitchell. Caruso will be in the rotation, but the fantasy ceiling may be limited due to Oklahoma City’s depth.
Round 12
|Pick
|Manager
|Position
|Player
|Team
|1
|Papi Roi
|C
|Moussa Diabaté
|Charlotte Hornets
|2
|Kayla Fonte
|C
|Trayce Jackson-Davis
|Golden State Warriors
|3
|Alex Barutha
|SF, PF
|Kyle Kuzma
|Milwaukee Bucks
|4
|Scott Keller
|SG, SF
|Malik Beasley
|Free Agent
|5
|Adam Stock
|C
|Yves Missi
|New Orleans Pelicans
|6
|Matt Lawson
|SG
|Tre Johnson
|Washington Wizards
|7
|Kirien Sprecher
|PF
|Obi Toppin
|Indiana Pacers
|8
|Dan Titus
|SF, PF
|Khris Middleton
|Washington Wizards
|9
|Philip
|C
|Jusuf Nurkić
|Utah Jazz
|10
|Steve St. Pierre
|SF, PF
|Brice Sensabaugh
|Utah Jazz
|11
|Adam King
|C
|Day’Ron Sharpe
|Brooklyn Nets
|12
|Raphielle Johnson
|PG
|Mike Conley
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|13
|Eric
|PG, SG
|Jared McCain
|Philadelphia 76ers
|14
|Sloan Piva
|SG, SF
|Jaime Jaquez Jr.
|Miami Heat
|15
|Matty Garrett
|C
|Wendell Carter Jr.
|Orlando Magic
|16
|NBA Fantasy Bible
|PG, SG
|Marcus Smart
|Los Angeles Lakers
Conley has unquestionably had his moments as a fantasy option over the years, and this pick would represent excellent value if he were to turn back the clock. However, last season was underwhelming, and even with Nickeil Alexander-Walker moving on, other factors may limit Conley’s value. Donte DiVincenzo may be asked to do more, especially if he remains healthy, and Anthony Edwards’ influence as a playmaker should only increase as he continues to develop as one of the NBA’s rising young stars. In hindsight, I wish I’d gone with McCain instead.
Round 13
|Pick
|Manager
|Position
|Player
|Team
|1
|NBA Fantasy Bible
|PG
|Davion Mitchell
|Miami Heat
|2
|Matty Garrett
|SG, SF
|Quentin Grimes
|Philadelphia 76ers
|3
|Sloan Piva
|SF, PF
|Peyton Watson
|Denver Nuggets
|4
|Eric
|PG, SG
|Keon Ellis
|Sacramento Kings
|5
|Raphielle Johnson
|C
|Khaman Maluach
|Phoenix Suns
|6
|Adam King
|SG, SF
|Matisse Thybulle
|Portland Trail Blazers
|7
|Steve St. Pierre
|C
|Derik Queen
|New Orleans Pelicans
|8
|Philip
|PG
|Russell Westbrook
|Free Agent
|9
|Dan Titus
|C
|Clint Capela
|Houston Rockets
|10
|Kirien Sprecher
|SG, SF
|Gradey Dick
|Toronto Raptors
|11
|Matt Lawson
|PG
|Tyus Jones
|Orlando Magic
|12
|Adam Stock
|SG, SF
|Luguentz Dort
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|13
|Scott Keller
|PG
|Jeremiah Fears
|New Orleans Pelicans
|14
|Alex Barutha
|C
|Luka Garza
|Boston Celtics
|15
|Kayla Fonte
|SF, PF
|Dillon Brooks
|Phoenix Suns
|16
|Papi Roi
|SF, PF
|Ryan Dunn
|Phoenix Suns
I like rolling the dice on a rookie with my last draft pick. With Charlotte’s Ryan Kalkbrenner off the board, Maluach was the pick despite him likely serving as Mark Williams’ backup. A note about Williams: he did not hit 50 games played in any of his first three seasons. One would hope that he can stay healthy in his first season with the Suns, but Williams may have an extended absence at some point based on the track record. For this reason, Maluach was my final pick.
Final Roster:
Luka Dončić
Pascal Siakam
Franz Wagner
Michael Porter Jr.
Rudy Gobert
Devin Vassell
Isaiah Hartenstein
D’Angelo Russell
Jabari Smith Jr.
Klay Thompson
Alex Caruso
Mike Conley
Khaman Maluach