Top News

WNBA: Finals-Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces
Aces’ championship experience could be crucial as they take 2-0 WNBA Finals lead to Phoenix
Suzuki Jason Anderson 21 a.jpg
Jason Anderson signs with Suzuki for 2026, joins Ken Roczen on team
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars
Getting Defensive: Week 6 fantasy plays led by Jaguars, Broncos; top streaming defenses

Top Clips

nbc_pft_marksanchezv2_251007.jpg
Sanchez incident an ‘all-time bizarre’ curveball
nbc_pft_gannondemercado_251007.jpg
Did Gannon drop the ball on Demercado’s fumble?
nbc_pft_importantjaxplays_251007.jpg
Jags go from disaster to joy on Lawrence’s late TD

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Fantasy Basketball Dynasty Top 300: Wembanyama, SGA, and the arrival of Cooper Flagg

  
Published October 7, 2025 11:07 AM

What an exciting time for dynasty managers.

It’s not often that a rookie can be valued in the top five before ever suiting up for a regular season game, but here we are with Cooper Flagg. This is the second time it has happened in the last three years, and there are three players that will enter the league next season that already have a case to be valued in the top 25 despite not yet suiting up for a college game yet. Those three players are Darryn Peterson (Kansas), Cam Boozer (Duke) and AJ Dybantsa (BYU), and every fantasy manager, even if you don’t play dynasty leagues, should be keeping an eye on them throughout this upcoming season.

NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers-Media Day
2025-26 Fantasy Basketball Draft Prep Guide: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results, and more
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s fantasy basketball draft coverage.

The consensus top four players in dynasty leagues are the same four players for single-season leagues. The future is here, and it’s here to stay. Getting a top pick gives managers such an edge in every format, which is why a third-round reversal is often used to help level the playing field. However, that doesn’t mean drafts are won or lost in the first round. This list is littered with players that have tremendous upside and can eventually help you win your league.

These rankings are tailored for category leagues, which means that players will be valued differently by every manager in your league, depending on team direction and build. However, regardless of those factors, this is how I’d value the top 300 players in dynasty leagues.

Rank Position Player Name Team
1 C Victor Wembanyama SAS
2 SG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OKC
3 PG Luka Doncic LAL
4 C Nikola Jokic DEN
5 PF Cooper Flagg DAL
6 PG Cade Cunningham DET
7 PF Evan Mobley CLE
8 SG Anthony Edwards MIN
9 PF Chet Holmgren OKC
10 SF Amen Thompson HOU
11 PF Jalen Johnson ATL
12 SF Jalen Williams OKC
13 PG LaMelo Ball CHA
14 PF Giannis Antetokounmpo MIL
15 C Alperen Sengun HOU
16 PG Trae Young ATL
17 SF Jayson Tatum BOS
18 PG Tyrese Haliburton IND
19 PG Tyrese Maxey PHI
20 C Karl-Anthony Towns NYK
21 PF Scottie Barnes TOR
22 SF Franz Wagner ORL
23 SG Devin Booker PHO
24 SG Donovan Mitchell CLE
25 PF Paolo Banchero ORL
26 PF Jaren Jackson Jr. MEM
27 SF Trey Murphy III NOR
28 PG Darius Garland CLE
29 PG Dylan Harper SAS
30 C Domantas Sabonis SAC
31 PF Anthony Davis DAL
32 SF Brandon Miller CHA
33 SG Desmond Bane ORL
34 PG Jalen Brunson NYK
35 PG De’Aaron Fox SAS
36 PG Ja Morant MEM
37 SG Dyson Daniels ATL
38 SF Jaylen Brown BOS
39 C Bam Adebayo MIA
40 SF Ausar Thompson DET
41 PG Stephen Curry GSW
42 SF Kevin Durant HOU
43 PG Jamal Murray DEN
44 SG VJ Edgecombe PHI
45 SF Deni Avdija POR
46 SG Austin Reaves LAL
47 C Walker Kessler UTA
48 C Onyeka Okongwu ATL
49 PF Lauri Markkanen UTA
50 PF Zion Williamson NOR
51 SG Tyler Herro MIA
52 PF Alex Sarr WAS
53 C Dereck Lively II DAL
54 C Jalen Duren DET
55 SF Ace Bailey UTA
56 SG James Harden LAC
57 C Myles Turner MIL
58 PF Pascal Siakam IND
59 PG Jordan Poole NOR
60 PG Kyrie Irving DAL
61 PG Derrick White BOS
62 PG Josh Giddey CHI
63 SG Reed Sheppard HOU
64 C Donovan Clingan POR
65 SF OG Anunoby NYK
66 PG Coby White CHI
67 SG Zach LaVine SAC
68 C Jarrett Allen CLE
69 PG Jalen Suggs ORL
70 PG Immanuel Quickley TOR
71 PG Scoot Henderson POR
72 SF Tari Eason HOU
73 SF Kon Knueppel CHA
74 SF Devin Vassell SAS
75 C Ivica Zubac LAC
76 C Isaiah Hartenstein OKC
77 PG Dejounte Murray NOR
78 PF Naz Reid MIN
79 SG Brandin Podziemski GSW
80 SG Tre Johnson WAS
81 SF Brandon Ingram TOR
82 SF Matas Buzelis CHI
83 PF Collin Murray-Boyles TOR
84 C Khaman Maluach PHO
85 PG Nikola Topić OKC
86 C Kristaps Porziņģis ATL
87 C Mark Williams PHO
88 PG Payton Pritchard BOS
89 SF Mikal Bridges NYK
90 SF Kawhi Leonard LAC
91 SF Jaden McDaniels MIN
92 SG Jared McCain PHI
93 SG Anfernee Simons BOS
94 C Kel’el Ware MIA
95 SG Stephon Castle SAS
96 SG Cam Thomas BKN
97 PF Jabari Smith Jr. HOU
98 C Joel Embiid PHI
99 PG Rob Dillingham MIN
100 PG Cason Wallace OKC
101 SG Shaedon Sharpe POR
102 SG Jaden Ivey DET
103 SF Jimmy Butler GSW
104 SF Miles Bridges CHA
105 SG Christian Braun DEN
106 PG Andrew Nembhard IND
107 SF Bilal Coulibaly WAS
108 PF Taylor Hendricks UTA
109 SF LeBron James LAL
110 SF Zaccharie Risacher ATL
111 SF Ron Holland II DET
112 SF Kyshawn George WAS
113 SG Jalen Green PHO
114 PF Derik Queen NOR
115 SF Cameron Johnson DEN
116 C Zach Edey MEM
117 PG Jeremiah Fears NOR
118 PF Toumani Camara POR
119 PF Julius Randle MIN
120 PG Egor Dëmin BKN
121 SG Malik Monk SAC
122 SF Josh Hart NYK
123 PF Keegan Murray SAC
124 C Jakob Poeltl TOR
125 C Kyle Filipowski UTA
126 PF Nikola Jović MIA
127 PG Bub Carrington WAS
128 SF Paul George PHI
129 C Thomas Sorber OKC
130 SF Herbert Jones NOR
131 SF Michael Porter Jr. BKN
132 C Yves Missi NOR
133 C Rudy Gobert MIN
134 C Nic Claxton BKN
135 C Deandre Ayton LAL
136 PG Kasparas Jakučionis MIA
137 PF Ryan Dunn PHO
138 PG Damian Lillard POR
139 SF Cedric Coward MEM
140 C Yang Hansen POR
141 PG Isaiah Collier UTA
142 C Daniel Gafford DAL
143 PF Jeremy Sochan SAS
144 PF John Collins LAC
145 PF Jarace Walker IND
146 SG Keon Ellis SAC
147 SG Keyonte George UTA
148 SG RJ Barrett TOR
149 C Joan Beringer MIN
150 PF Santi Aldama MEM
151 SF Carter Bryant SAS
152 SG Norman Powell MIA
153 SG Donte DiVincenzo MIN
154 PG Collin Sexton CHA
155 C Nikola Vučević CHI
156 SF Nique Clifford SAC
157 PG Walter Clayton Jr. UTA
158 SF Noa Essengue CHI
159 PG Fred VanVleet HOU
160 SF DeMar DeRozan SAC
161 SG Bennedict Mathurin IND
162 SF Gradey Dick TOR
163 PF Peyton Watson DEN
164 PF P.J. Washington DAL
165 SF Jaylen Wells MEM
166 SF Aaron Nesmith IND
167 PG Anthony Black ORL
168 SG CJ McCollum WAS
169 SG Quentin Grimes PHI
170 PF Rasheer Fleming PHO
171 PG Ayo Dosunmu CHI
172 PF Aaron Gordon DEN
173 SF Jonathan Kuminga FA
174 SF Cam Whitmore HOU
175 SF Vince Williams Jr. MEM
176 SG Bradley Beal LAC
177 SG Max Christie DAL
178 SG Nickeil Alexander-Walker ATL
179 C Ryan Kalkbrenner CHA
180 PF GG Jackson MEM
181 SF Andrew Wiggins MIA
182 PG Nolan Traoré BKN
183 C Wendell Carter Jr. ORL
184 SG Jase Richardson ORL
185 PG Dennis Schröder SAC
186 C Goga Bitadze ORL
187 SF De’Andre Hunter CLE
188 PG Jrue Holiday POR
189 SG Devin Carter SAC
190 SG Luguentz Dort OKC
191 C Danny Wolf BKN
192 PF Draymond Green GSW
193 PF Tobias Harris DET
194 PG D’Angelo Russell DAL
195 SF Jake LaRavia LAL
196 PF Jonathan Mogbo TOR
197 SG Alex Caruso OKC
198 C Mitchell Robinson NYK
199 PG Lonzo Ball CLE
200 SG Tre Mann CHA
201 PG Miles McBride NYK
202 SF Brice Sensabaugh UTA
203 C Bobby Portis Jr. MIL
204 C Day’Ron Sharpe BKN
205 PF Asa Newell ATL
206 SF Kelly Oubre Jr. PHI
207 C Maxime Raynaud SAC
208 SF Cody Williams UTA
209 PG Tyus Jones ORL
210 PF Jerami Grant POR
211 PG Ajay Mitchell OKC
212 PG Scotty Pippen Jr. MEM
213 PF Obi Toppin IND
214 PG Ty Jerome MEM
215 SF Aaron Wiggins OKC
216 SF Jaylon Tyson CLE
217 SF Julian Strawther DEN
218 SG Kevin Porter Jr. MIL
219 PF Rui Hachimura LAL
220 SF Naji Marshall DAL
221 PF Guerschon Yabusele NYK
222 C DaRon Holmes II DEN
223 SF Moses Moody GSW
224 SG Jordan Hawkins NOR
225 C Oso Ighodaro PHO
226 PG Davion Mitchell MIA
227 PF Patrick Williams CHI
228 SF Adou Thiero LAL
229 SG Ja’Kobe Walter TOR
230 SG Kris Dunn LAC
231 SG Caris LeVert DET
232 SF Dillon Brooks PHO
233 PG T.J. McConnell IND
234 C Moussa Diabaté CHA
235 PG Jose Alvarado NOR
236 SF Keldon Johnson SAS
237 PF Jalen Smith CHI
238 SF Liam McNeeley CHA
239 PF Noah Penda ORL
240 PF Jonathan Isaac ORL
241 SF Dalton Knecht LAL
242 SF Jaime Jaquez Jr. MIA
243 SG Kevin Huerter CHI
244 SG Bruce Brown DEN
245 SG Max Strus CLE
246 SF Khris Middleton WAS
247 SF Tristan da Silva ORL
248 PF Kyle Kuzma MIL
249 C Nick Richards PHO
250 SG Grayson Allen PHO
251 PG Cole Anthony MIL
252 C Robert Williams III POR
253 PG Kam Jones IND
254 C Isaiah Stewart DET
255 SG Hugo Gonzalez BOS
256 PF Tidjane Salaün CHA
257 C Brook Lopez LAC
258 C Adem Bona PHI
259 PG Russell Westbrook FA
260 SG Drake Powell BKN
261 PG Kobe Bufkin BKN
262 SG AJ Johnson WAS
263 SG Alijah Martin TOR
264 SF Justin Champagnie WAS
265 SG Buddy Hield GSW
266 SG Klay Thompson DAL
267 SG Gary Trent Jr. MIL
268 SF Julian Champagnie SAS
269 SG Bogdan Bogdanović LAC
270 SF Ziaire Williams BKN
271 C Clint Capela HOU
272 C Isaiah Jackson IND
273 C Yanic Konan Niederhauser LAC
274 SG Chaz Lanier DET
275 C Neemias Queta BOS
276 SG Marcus Smart LAL
277 C Quinten Post GSW
278 SG Malik Beasley FA
279 C Brandon Clarke MEM
280 C Karlo Matković NOR
281 SG Keon Johnson BKN
282 C Trayce Jackson-Davis GSW
283 PF Mouhamed Gueye ATL
284 PG Tre Jones CHI
285 PG Jamal Shead TOR
286 PG Ben Saraf BKN
287 SG Ochai Agbaji TOR
288 C Jay Huff IND
289 C Johni Broome PHI
290 SF Baylor Scheierman BOS
291 SF Johnny Furphy IND
292 PF Leonard Miller MIN
293 SF Dillon Jones WAS
294 SF Terrence Shannon Jr. MIN
295 SF Will Riley WAS
296 SG Tyrese Proctor CLE
297 SF Justin Edwards PHI
298 SG Craig Porter Jr. CLE
299 SG Isaiah Joe OKC
300 PG Vít Krejci ATL

