Fantasy Basketball Dynasty Top 300: Wembanyama, SGA, and the arrival of Cooper Flagg

What an exciting time for dynasty managers.

It’s not often that a rookie can be valued in the top five before ever suiting up for a regular season game, but here we are with Cooper Flagg. This is the second time it has happened in the last three years, and there are three players that will enter the league next season that already have a case to be valued in the top 25 despite not yet suiting up for a college game yet. Those three players are Darryn Peterson (Kansas), Cam Boozer (Duke) and AJ Dybantsa (BYU), and every fantasy manager, even if you don’t play dynasty leagues, should be keeping an eye on them throughout this upcoming season.

The consensus top four players in dynasty leagues are the same four players for single-season leagues. The future is here, and it’s here to stay. Getting a top pick gives managers such an edge in every format, which is why a third-round reversal is often used to help level the playing field. However, that doesn’t mean drafts are won or lost in the first round. This list is littered with players that have tremendous upside and can eventually help you win your league.

These rankings are tailored for category leagues, which means that players will be valued differently by every manager in your league, depending on team direction and build. However, regardless of those factors, this is how I’d value the top 300 players in dynasty leagues.