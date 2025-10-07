Fantasy Basketball Dynasty Top 300: Wembanyama, SGA, and the arrival of Cooper Flagg
What an exciting time for dynasty managers.
It’s not often that a rookie can be valued in the top five before ever suiting up for a regular season game, but here we are with Cooper Flagg. This is the second time it has happened in the last three years, and there are three players that will enter the league next season that already have a case to be valued in the top 25 despite not yet suiting up for a college game yet. Those three players are Darryn Peterson (Kansas), Cam Boozer (Duke) and AJ Dybantsa (BYU), and every fantasy manager, even if you don’t play dynasty leagues, should be keeping an eye on them throughout this upcoming season.
The consensus top four players in dynasty leagues are the same four players for single-season leagues. The future is here, and it’s here to stay. Getting a top pick gives managers such an edge in every format, which is why a third-round reversal is often used to help level the playing field. However, that doesn’t mean drafts are won or lost in the first round. This list is littered with players that have tremendous upside and can eventually help you win your league.
These rankings are tailored for category leagues, which means that players will be valued differently by every manager in your league, depending on team direction and build. However, regardless of those factors, this is how I’d value the top 300 players in dynasty leagues.
|Rank
|Position
|Player Name
|Team
|1
|C
|Victor Wembanyama
|SAS
|2
|SG
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|OKC
|3
|PG
|Luka Doncic
|LAL
|4
|C
|Nikola Jokic
|DEN
|5
|PF
|Cooper Flagg
|DAL
|6
|PG
|Cade Cunningham
|DET
|7
|PF
|Evan Mobley
|CLE
|8
|SG
|Anthony Edwards
|MIN
|9
|PF
|Chet Holmgren
|OKC
|10
|SF
|Amen Thompson
|HOU
|11
|PF
|Jalen Johnson
|ATL
|12
|SF
|Jalen Williams
|OKC
|13
|PG
|LaMelo Ball
|CHA
|14
|PF
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|MIL
|15
|C
|Alperen Sengun
|HOU
|16
|PG
|Trae Young
|ATL
|17
|SF
|Jayson Tatum
|BOS
|18
|PG
|Tyrese Haliburton
|IND
|19
|PG
|Tyrese Maxey
|PHI
|20
|C
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|NYK
|21
|PF
|Scottie Barnes
|TOR
|22
|SF
|Franz Wagner
|ORL
|23
|SG
|Devin Booker
|PHO
|24
|SG
|Donovan Mitchell
|CLE
|25
|PF
|Paolo Banchero
|ORL
|26
|PF
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|MEM
|27
|SF
|Trey Murphy III
|NOR
|28
|PG
|Darius Garland
|CLE
|29
|PG
|Dylan Harper
|SAS
|30
|C
|Domantas Sabonis
|SAC
|31
|PF
|Anthony Davis
|DAL
|32
|SF
|Brandon Miller
|CHA
|33
|SG
|Desmond Bane
|ORL
|34
|PG
|Jalen Brunson
|NYK
|35
|PG
|De’Aaron Fox
|SAS
|36
|PG
|Ja Morant
|MEM
|37
|SG
|Dyson Daniels
|ATL
|38
|SF
|Jaylen Brown
|BOS
|39
|C
|Bam Adebayo
|MIA
|40
|SF
|Ausar Thompson
|DET
|41
|PG
|Stephen Curry
|GSW
|42
|SF
|Kevin Durant
|HOU
|43
|PG
|Jamal Murray
|DEN
|44
|SG
|VJ Edgecombe
|PHI
|45
|SF
|Deni Avdija
|POR
|46
|SG
|Austin Reaves
|LAL
|47
|C
|Walker Kessler
|UTA
|48
|C
|Onyeka Okongwu
|ATL
|49
|PF
|Lauri Markkanen
|UTA
|50
|PF
|Zion Williamson
|NOR
|51
|SG
|Tyler Herro
|MIA
|52
|PF
|Alex Sarr
|WAS
|53
|C
|Dereck Lively II
|DAL
|54
|C
|Jalen Duren
|DET
|55
|SF
|Ace Bailey
|UTA
|56
|SG
|James Harden
|LAC
|57
|C
|Myles Turner
|MIL
|58
|PF
|Pascal Siakam
|IND
|59
|PG
|Jordan Poole
|NOR
|60
|PG
|Kyrie Irving
|DAL
|61
|PG
|Derrick White
|BOS
|62
|PG
|Josh Giddey
|CHI
|63
|SG
|Reed Sheppard
|HOU
|64
|C
|Donovan Clingan
|POR
|65
|SF
|OG Anunoby
|NYK
|66
|PG
|Coby White
|CHI
|67
|SG
|Zach LaVine
|SAC
|68
|C
|Jarrett Allen
|CLE
|69
|PG
|Jalen Suggs
|ORL
|70
|PG
|Immanuel Quickley
|TOR
|71
|PG
|Scoot Henderson
|POR
|72
|SF
|Tari Eason
|HOU
|73
|SF
|Kon Knueppel
|CHA
|74
|SF
|Devin Vassell
|SAS
|75
|C
|Ivica Zubac
|LAC
|76
|C
|Isaiah Hartenstein
|OKC
|77
|PG
|Dejounte Murray
|NOR
|78
|PF
|Naz Reid
|MIN
|79
|SG
|Brandin Podziemski
|GSW
|80
|SG
|Tre Johnson
|WAS
|81
|SF
|Brandon Ingram
|TOR
|82
|SF
|Matas Buzelis
|CHI
|83
|PF
|Collin Murray-Boyles
|TOR
|84
|C
|Khaman Maluach
|PHO
|85
|PG
|Nikola Topić
|OKC
|86
|C
|Kristaps Porziņģis
|ATL
|87
|C
|Mark Williams
|PHO
|88
|PG
|Payton Pritchard
|BOS
|89
|SF
|Mikal Bridges
|NYK
|90
|SF
|Kawhi Leonard
|LAC
|91
|SF
|Jaden McDaniels
|MIN
|92
|SG
|Jared McCain
|PHI
|93
|SG
|Anfernee Simons
|BOS
|94
|C
|Kel’el Ware
|MIA
|95
|SG
|Stephon Castle
|SAS
|96
|SG
|Cam Thomas
|BKN
|97
|PF
|Jabari Smith Jr.
|HOU
|98
|C
|Joel Embiid
|PHI
|99
|PG
|Rob Dillingham
|MIN
|100
|PG
|Cason Wallace
|OKC
|101
|SG
|Shaedon Sharpe
|POR
|102
|SG
|Jaden Ivey
|DET
|103
|SF
|Jimmy Butler
|GSW
|104
|SF
|Miles Bridges
|CHA
|105
|SG
|Christian Braun
|DEN
|106
|PG
|Andrew Nembhard
|IND
|107
|SF
|Bilal Coulibaly
|WAS
|108
|PF
|Taylor Hendricks
|UTA
|109
|SF
|LeBron James
|LAL
|110
|SF
|Zaccharie Risacher
|ATL
|111
|SF
|Ron Holland II
|DET
|112
|SF
|Kyshawn George
|WAS
|113
|SG
|Jalen Green
|PHO
|114
|PF
|Derik Queen
|NOR
|115
|SF
|Cameron Johnson
|DEN
|116
|C
|Zach Edey
|MEM
|117
|PG
|Jeremiah Fears
|NOR
|118
|PF
|Toumani Camara
|POR
|119
|PF
|Julius Randle
|MIN
|120
|PG
|Egor Dëmin
|BKN
|121
|SG
|Malik Monk
|SAC
|122
|SF
|Josh Hart
|NYK
|123
|PF
|Keegan Murray
|SAC
|124
|C
|Jakob Poeltl
|TOR
|125
|C
|Kyle Filipowski
|UTA
|126
|PF
|Nikola Jović
|MIA
|127
|PG
|Bub Carrington
|WAS
|128
|SF
|Paul George
|PHI
|129
|C
|Thomas Sorber
|OKC
|130
|SF
|Herbert Jones
|NOR
|131
|SF
|Michael Porter Jr.
|BKN
|132
|C
|Yves Missi
|NOR
|133
|C
|Rudy Gobert
|MIN
|134
|C
|Nic Claxton
|BKN
|135
|C
|Deandre Ayton
|LAL
|136
|PG
|Kasparas Jakučionis
|MIA
|137
|PF
|Ryan Dunn
|PHO
|138
|PG
|Damian Lillard
|POR
|139
|SF
|Cedric Coward
|MEM
|140
|C
|Yang Hansen
|POR
|141
|PG
|Isaiah Collier
|UTA
|142
|C
|Daniel Gafford
|DAL
|143
|PF
|Jeremy Sochan
|SAS
|144
|PF
|John Collins
|LAC
|145
|PF
|Jarace Walker
|IND
|146
|SG
|Keon Ellis
|SAC
|147
|SG
|Keyonte George
|UTA
|148
|SG
|RJ Barrett
|TOR
|149
|C
|Joan Beringer
|MIN
|150
|PF
|Santi Aldama
|MEM
|151
|SF
|Carter Bryant
|SAS
|152
|SG
|Norman Powell
|MIA
|153
|SG
|Donte DiVincenzo
|MIN
|154
|PG
|Collin Sexton
|CHA
|155
|C
|Nikola Vučević
|CHI
|156
|SF
|Nique Clifford
|SAC
|157
|PG
|Walter Clayton Jr.
|UTA
|158
|SF
|Noa Essengue
|CHI
|159
|PG
|Fred VanVleet
|HOU
|160
|SF
|DeMar DeRozan
|SAC
|161
|SG
|Bennedict Mathurin
|IND
|162
|SF
|Gradey Dick
|TOR
|163
|PF
|Peyton Watson
|DEN
|164
|PF
|P.J. Washington
|DAL
|165
|SF
|Jaylen Wells
|MEM
|166
|SF
|Aaron Nesmith
|IND
|167
|PG
|Anthony Black
|ORL
|168
|SG
|CJ McCollum
|WAS
|169
|SG
|Quentin Grimes
|PHI
|170
|PF
|Rasheer Fleming
|PHO
|171
|PG
|Ayo Dosunmu
|CHI
|172
|PF
|Aaron Gordon
|DEN
|173
|SF
|Jonathan Kuminga
|FA
|174
|SF
|Cam Whitmore
|HOU
|175
|SF
|Vince Williams Jr.
|MEM
|176
|SG
|Bradley Beal
|LAC
|177
|SG
|Max Christie
|DAL
|178
|SG
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker
|ATL
|179
|C
|Ryan Kalkbrenner
|CHA
|180
|PF
|GG Jackson
|MEM
|181
|SF
|Andrew Wiggins
|MIA
|182
|PG
|Nolan Traoré
|BKN
|183
|C
|Wendell Carter Jr.
|ORL
|184
|SG
|Jase Richardson
|ORL
|185
|PG
|Dennis Schröder
|SAC
|186
|C
|Goga Bitadze
|ORL
|187
|SF
|De’Andre Hunter
|CLE
|188
|PG
|Jrue Holiday
|POR
|189
|SG
|Devin Carter
|SAC
|190
|SG
|Luguentz Dort
|OKC
|191
|C
|Danny Wolf
|BKN
|192
|PF
|Draymond Green
|GSW
|193
|PF
|Tobias Harris
|DET
|194
|PG
|D’Angelo Russell
|DAL
|195
|SF
|Jake LaRavia
|LAL
|196
|PF
|Jonathan Mogbo
|TOR
|197
|SG
|Alex Caruso
|OKC
|198
|C
|Mitchell Robinson
|NYK
|199
|PG
|Lonzo Ball
|CLE
|200
|SG
|Tre Mann
|CHA
|201
|PG
|Miles McBride
|NYK
|202
|SF
|Brice Sensabaugh
|UTA
|203
|C
|Bobby Portis Jr.
|MIL
|204
|C
|Day’Ron Sharpe
|BKN
|205
|PF
|Asa Newell
|ATL
|206
|SF
|Kelly Oubre Jr.
|PHI
|207
|C
|Maxime Raynaud
|SAC
|208
|SF
|Cody Williams
|UTA
|209
|PG
|Tyus Jones
|ORL
|210
|PF
|Jerami Grant
|POR
|211
|PG
|Ajay Mitchell
|OKC
|212
|PG
|Scotty Pippen Jr.
|MEM
|213
|PF
|Obi Toppin
|IND
|214
|PG
|Ty Jerome
|MEM
|215
|SF
|Aaron Wiggins
|OKC
|216
|SF
|Jaylon Tyson
|CLE
|217
|SF
|Julian Strawther
|DEN
|218
|SG
|Kevin Porter Jr.
|MIL
|219
|PF
|Rui Hachimura
|LAL
|220
|SF
|Naji Marshall
|DAL
|221
|PF
|Guerschon Yabusele
|NYK
|222
|C
|DaRon Holmes II
|DEN
|223
|SF
|Moses Moody
|GSW
|224
|SG
|Jordan Hawkins
|NOR
|225
|C
|Oso Ighodaro
|PHO
|226
|PG
|Davion Mitchell
|MIA
|227
|PF
|Patrick Williams
|CHI
|228
|SF
|Adou Thiero
|LAL
|229
|SG
|Ja’Kobe Walter
|TOR
|230
|SG
|Kris Dunn
|LAC
|231
|SG
|Caris LeVert
|DET
|232
|SF
|Dillon Brooks
|PHO
|233
|PG
|T.J. McConnell
|IND
|234
|C
|Moussa Diabaté
|CHA
|235
|PG
|Jose Alvarado
|NOR
|236
|SF
|Keldon Johnson
|SAS
|237
|PF
|Jalen Smith
|CHI
|238
|SF
|Liam McNeeley
|CHA
|239
|PF
|Noah Penda
|ORL
|240
|PF
|Jonathan Isaac
|ORL
|241
|SF
|Dalton Knecht
|LAL
|242
|SF
|Jaime Jaquez Jr.
|MIA
|243
|SG
|Kevin Huerter
|CHI
|244
|SG
|Bruce Brown
|DEN
|245
|SG
|Max Strus
|CLE
|246
|SF
|Khris Middleton
|WAS
|247
|SF
|Tristan da Silva
|ORL
|248
|PF
|Kyle Kuzma
|MIL
|249
|C
|Nick Richards
|PHO
|250
|SG
|Grayson Allen
|PHO
|251
|PG
|Cole Anthony
|MIL
|252
|C
|Robert Williams III
|POR
|253
|PG
|Kam Jones
|IND
|254
|C
|Isaiah Stewart
|DET
|255
|SG
|Hugo Gonzalez
|BOS
|256
|PF
|Tidjane Salaün
|CHA
|257
|C
|Brook Lopez
|LAC
|258
|C
|Adem Bona
|PHI
|259
|PG
|Russell Westbrook
|FA
|260
|SG
|Drake Powell
|BKN
|261
|PG
|Kobe Bufkin
|BKN
|262
|SG
|AJ Johnson
|WAS
|263
|SG
|Alijah Martin
|TOR
|264
|SF
|Justin Champagnie
|WAS
|265
|SG
|Buddy Hield
|GSW
|266
|SG
|Klay Thompson
|DAL
|267
|SG
|Gary Trent Jr.
|MIL
|268
|SF
|Julian Champagnie
|SAS
|269
|SG
|Bogdan Bogdanović
|LAC
|270
|SF
|Ziaire Williams
|BKN
|271
|C
|Clint Capela
|HOU
|272
|C
|Isaiah Jackson
|IND
|273
|C
|Yanic Konan Niederhauser
|LAC
|274
|SG
|Chaz Lanier
|DET
|275
|C
|Neemias Queta
|BOS
|276
|SG
|Marcus Smart
|LAL
|277
|C
|Quinten Post
|GSW
|278
|SG
|Malik Beasley
|FA
|279
|C
|Brandon Clarke
|MEM
|280
|C
|Karlo Matković
|NOR
|281
|SG
|Keon Johnson
|BKN
|282
|C
|Trayce Jackson-Davis
|GSW
|283
|PF
|Mouhamed Gueye
|ATL
|284
|PG
|Tre Jones
|CHI
|285
|PG
|Jamal Shead
|TOR
|286
|PG
|Ben Saraf
|BKN
|287
|SG
|Ochai Agbaji
|TOR
|288
|C
|Jay Huff
|IND
|289
|C
|Johni Broome
|PHI
|290
|SF
|Baylor Scheierman
|BOS
|291
|SF
|Johnny Furphy
|IND
|292
|PF
|Leonard Miller
|MIN
|293
|SF
|Dillon Jones
|WAS
|294
|SF
|Terrence Shannon Jr.
|MIN
|295
|SF
|Will Riley
|WAS
|296
|SG
|Tyrese Proctor
|CLE
|297
|SF
|Justin Edwards
|PHI
|298
|SG
|Craig Porter Jr.
|CLE
|299
|SG
|Isaiah Joe
|OKC
|300
|PG
|Vít Krejci
|ATL