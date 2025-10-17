2025-26 Fantasy Basketball Draft Strategy Mega Guide

For some of you, this weekend is when you’ll select your fantasy basketball teams for the upcoming season. But if you’re like the Rotoworld crew, you would have gotten some of your drafts done well beforehand. However, there’s still the need to pay attention to the final preseason games while scouring the waiver wire for value. Noah Rubin and Raphielle Johnson provide their thoughts on approaching the draft, including strategies and some of their favorite picks for each round.

Who is your favorite pick in each round?

Round 1

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder - I love SGA’s skill set and production, and he’s a player who allows for versatility when building out your fantasy roster. Add in the fact that the Thunder are unlikely to be able to coast through the regular season, given the depth of the Western Conference, and I don’t think you can go wrong with drafting Gilgeous-Alexander. - Raphielle Johnson

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks - Avoiding the consensus top-four, Giannis is my favorite pick of the first round. He has his obvious limitations, but Antetokounmpo should be in for a big season with the Bucks. Some people may shy away from being forced to punt free throws and three-pointers in round one, but I’m happy to lean into those. - Noah Rubin

Round 2

Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers - Of the 76ers’ “big three,” he’s the one I trust the most regarding fantasy basketball due to the availability concerns for Joel Embiid and Paul George. While Maxey’s 2024-25 season ended prematurely due to injury, playing in 52 games, he’s been available for the entire preseason. That should alleviate any concerns, and Maxey played at least 60 games in each of his first four seasons. If you can get him in the second round of your draft, do so. - RJ

Amen Thompson, Houston Rockets - I’m all in on Thompson’s breakout this season. I was excited about him prior to Fred VanVleet’s season-ending knee injury, and now I think he has first-round upside. First All-Star appearance is on the way. - NR

Round 3

Pascal Siakam, Indiana Pacers - The Pacers were already in a challenging spot when Tyrese Haliburton was ruled out for the entire 2025-26 season with a ruptured Achilles tendon. During the preseason, they lost T.J. McConnell to a hamstring injury, and Delon Wright suffered a nasty head injury. While Andrew Nembhard will be the point guard, I can envision Siakam having more playmaking responsibilities out of necessity, raising his fantasy ceiling. - RJ

Jalen Johnson, Atlanta Hawks - Johnson enjoyed a breakout year that was cut short by shoulder injuries. Those aren’t recurring issues to worry about like knees and ankles; it’s just a random occurrence. However, I think he has another level to reach, and he can get there this season. -NR

Round 4

Myles Turner, Milwaukee Bucks - After ten seasons with the Pacers, Turner moved to a Central Division rival this offseason. While his scoring decreased last season, I don’t think that will be an issue on a Bucks team that will need more offensive production from Turner. And he’ll provide valuable floor spacing in a lineup headlined by Giannis Antetokounmpo. After averaging 5.5 three-point attempts per game last season, Turner may take even more in Milwaukee, and the blocks will always be there. - RJ

Cooper Flagg, Dallas Mavericks - The rookie has been starting at point guard for Dallas even with D’Angelo Russell healthy. He may have the same efficiency issues that many players have during their first season, but he should be a strong source of rebounds, assists, steals and blocks with the upside to contribute in other categories. -NR

Round 5

Brandon Miller, Charlotte Hornets - Injuries limited Miller to 27 games last season, but he’s mostly been excellent when on the court. Having a reasonably healthy LaMelo Ball on the floor will also help the third-year wing, who averaged 21.0 points per game last season. If he stays healthy, Miller can put together a top-50 fantasy season in Charlotte. - RJ

Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz - Following a down year in Utah, I’m buying the Markkanen bounceback. The Jazz need to increase his trade value, whether they want to actually move him or not. I think they’ll emphasize him early and often. -NR

Round 6

OG Anunoby, New York Knicks - Despite providing fourth-round per-game value in his first full season with the Knicks, Anunoby’s ADP would place him in the sixth round of 12-team drafts. That may be too low for him, especially with Mike Brown taking over as head coach. Brown’s desire to ramp up the pace did not come to fruition during the preseason, as the Knicks were dead last in that category, but the talent is there to make things happen once everyone gets comfortable with the system. And I think the wings, especially Anunoby, will benefit if they can have the ball in their hands a bit more than they did last season. - RJ

Jordan Poole, New Orleans Pelicans - Poole was really good last season in Washington, but it went under the radar because the team was so bad. Now, he’s on a team that isn’t expected to be good but doesn’t have their own pick. Poole shouldn’t be considered a shutdown candidate, and if New Orleans is going to get back to the postseason, he’s going to have to shine. -NR

Round 7

Mikal Bridges, New York Knicks - Last season wasn’t easy for Bridges, as many did not hesitate to bring up what adding him to the roster cost the Knicks. Year two should be easier for him, for multiple reasons. He’s solidified his contract situation, and Bridges is one of the players who may benefit from the change to Mike Brown as head coach. He’s had the ball in his hands more during the preseason, which could raise Bridges’ ceiling if that carries over into the regular season. Also, you know he’ll be available, as he’s yet to miss a game in his NBA career. - RJ

Ausar Thompson, Detroit Pistons - Amen broke out last year, and I think it’s Ausar’s turn. He’s the best defender on the team and was really good down the stretch of last season. I’m happy to take him two rounds before this; that’s how confident I am in Thompson this year. -NR

Round 8

Christian Braun, Denver Nuggets - Braun’s third NBA season was by far his best, as he more than doubled his scoring average from the season prior. Transitioning from bench contributor to starter, he looks like a player who can offer more in 2025-26. Of course, playing in a lineup headlined by Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray limits his ceiling, but I like Braun’s floor, especially with an eighth-round ADP. - RJ

Donovan Clingan, Portland Trail Blazers - Clingan was really good in limited action during his rookie season and is now the full-time starter in Portland. He’ll play a career-high in minutes and put up a ton of double-doubles and blocks while maintaining a sky-high field goal percentage. -NR

Round 9

Devin Vassell, San Antonio Spurs - If I can get Vassell in the ninth round of a draft, sign me up. Since being limited to 38 appearances in 2022-23, he’s played 68 and 64 games the past two seasons, so injuries should not be a significant concern for fantasy managers. While the Spurs have a deep perimeter rotation when healthy, few options provide the versatility on both ends of the floor that Vassell does. - RJ

Toumani Camara, Portland Trail Blazers - I’ve loved Camara for a while, and he’s one of the most important players in Portland this season. The Trail Blazers are good enough to compete for a play-in spot, and Camara should provide plenty of threes and steals. -NR

Round 10

Brandin Podziemski, Golden State Warriors - What Podziemski was able to do after the Warriors acquired Jimmy Butler III last season should not be overlooked, especially when gauging his fantasy value for this season. In 27 games (24 starts), he averaged 14.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.4 three-pointers while shooting 45.8 percent from the field. That’s excellent value, especially for a player who may be available in the 10th round based on his current ADP. - RJ

Zach Edey, Memphis Grizzlies - He’s injured to start the season, but Memphis is going to be focused on running pick-and-rolls with Ja Morant and Edey when both are healthy. Even if Morant is hurt, Ty Jerome and Scotty Pippen Jr. will be there to feed Edey down low. -NR

Who is your least favorite pick in each round?

Round 1

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks - With the additions the Hawks made this offseason, this will likely be the best team Young has played on since entering the NBA. However, while adding Kristaps Porziņģis, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and others to the roster while getting Jalen Johnson back strengthens the roster, this may negatively impact Young’s scoring. He led the NBA in assists last season while scoring 24.2 points per game, but he also did so while shooting a career-worst 41.1 percent from the field. - RJ

Anthony Davis, Dallas Mavericks - I like all of the first-round options this year, but I just feel that Davis is the riskiest. Sure, he’s elite when he’s healthy, but he’s back at power forward, which likely means a slight drop in rebounds. Honestly, it’s not the talent here. I think he’ll easily return first-round value, but it’s the injury risk that makes me hesitate. -NR

Round 2

Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks - While Brunson is coming off another exceptional season, his ADP (22.3 as of Friday morning) may be a bit high. Considering the head coaching change and an offensive system that may take the ball out of Brunson’s hands more often, I can see his fantasy value taking a hit. Not to the point where he becomes a poor selection, but to where using a second-round pick on him would not be the best approach. - RJ

Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings - The hamstring injury strengthens my case, even if it ends up being a minor injury. I’m fine with Sabonis in certain builds, but there are so many other players in the second round that I’m really excited about this season. Plus, I just don’t feel confident in Sacramento having a good season, which makes me want to steer clear when I can. -NR

Round 3

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers - Despite being sidelined by sciatica, James still has a third-round ADP heading into the final weekend before the regular season. I understand the man’s greatness, but the ADP is too high considering the circumstances. The Lakers will prioritize ensuring James, who turns 41 in December, is healthy for the stretch run. That could make him a more challenging player to rely on during the “dog days” of the NBA season. - RJ

Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors - I still like Barnes long-term, but he’s looked rough during the preseason, and there are so many ways that this season can go south for Toronto. Playing alongside Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett and Brandon Ingram could also limit Barnes’ touches. Hopefully, he’s able to make up for it with bonus defensive production. -NR

Round 4

Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies - Sadly, fellow South Carolina native Zion Williamson is another option for this spot, as both have struggled to remain healthy during their NBA careers. In Morant’s case, it feels like a safe bet that he’ll have at least one extended absence during the season, and he sat out the preseason with an ankle injury. One would hope he’ll stay relatively healthy, but Morant played 59 games the prior two seasons and has not surpassed 65 games since his rookie campaign. - RJ

Ivica Zubac, Los Angeles Clippers - Zubac is coming off the best season of his career. He took legitimate steps forward, but the lack of an effective backup center forced him into a career-high for minutes. With Brook Lopez and John Collins in town, I’m confident that Tyronn Lue doesn’t play Zubac quite as much as he did last year. -NR

Round 5

Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz - Due to his skill set, selecting Markkanen in the fifth round can represent excellent value. The issue for me is the franchise he plays for. Utah said all the right things during the offseason regarding competing after a few seasons or tanking, but how high can they finish in the West? Add in a 2026 draft class that appears very strong at the top, with BYU’s AJ Dybanta in the mix to go first overall, and I’m not sure they’ll let established players like Markkanen “run through the tape” this season. - RJ

Nikola Vucevic, Chicago Bulls - If you don’t like taking risks, this is probably a fine pick for you. Vucevic started off playing at a high level last season, but he cooled off as the year progressed. He’s pretty reliable, but he’s 35 years old. I’m not confident that he’ll return fifth round value. -NR

Round 6

Josh Hart, New York Knicks - Hart returned excellent fantasy value last season. Boasting Yahoo! ADP of 116, he finished the year just outside the top-25 in nine-cat per-game value. Unfortunately, Hart has been banged up during the preseason, dealing with an aggravation of a prior finger injury and a back issue. Add in the likelihood that Mitchell Robinson will replace him in the starting lineup, and Hart’s ceiling appears to be considerably lower than last season’s when he was a starter. - RJ

DeMar DeRozan, Sacramento Kings - DeRozan regressed late last season, but people seem happy to take him in the top-75. I just think the risks outweigh the rewards. On a team with Sabonis, Zach LaVine, Malik Monk, Dennis Schroder and now Russell Westbrook, is there enough touches to go around? I could see DeRozan taking a pretty significant step back this season. -NR

Round 7

Jalen Green, Phoenix Suns - Green is currently dealing with a hamstring injury and won’t be available when the regular season begins. Beyond that, I’m not sold on his fantasy potential, especially as part of a Suns roster that seems stuck between rebuilding and trying to sneak into the postseason. Green will undoubtedly have opportunities, but the inefficient shooting is an issue. - RJ

Paul George, Philadelphia 76ers - I think I’ll just let someone else take George here. He’s gonna miss the start of the season, and when he was available last season, he wasn’t as good as he had been. There’s tremendous upside with this pick if he is able to return to who he was two years ago, but I’m just not a believer in that happening. -NR

Round 8

RJ Barrett, Toronto Raptors - As of October 17, Barrett had a Yahoo! ADP of 91.4, which is too high for me. Not only has he never been a top-100 player in per-game or total value, but he has just one top-150 season to his credit. Add in Brandon Ingram being healthy, and I don’t see Barrett returning top-100 fantasy value this season. - RJ

Kel’el Ware, Miami Heat - Ware has started in two preseason games for the Heat, but they were both games where Nikola Jovic didn’t play. Though Ware has looked good during the preseason, he has been a reserve. I don’t dislike many picks in this range, and I don’t absolutely hate selecting Ware here, but I’d rather wait a little bit to add a backup big. -NR

Round 9

Jaden Ivey, Detroit Pistons - Ivey was playing good basketball last season at the time of his leg injury, which ended his 2024-25 campaign on New Year’s Day. Unfortunately, a knee procedure unrelated to the fractured fibula suffered last year will keep Ivey out for at least four weeks. Combined with Ausar Thompson’s emergence, that may conspire to limit Ivey’s fantasy value this season. He certainly would not be a “bad” pick, but there’s reason for concern. - RJ

Nic Claxton, Brooklyn Nets - This is not a talent issue; Claxton can be a borderline top-25 player in category leagues when he’s in the right situation. This Nets team simply isn’t that. Brooklyn is going to be bad (by design), which makes Claxton a shutdown candidate. Plus, even though Brooklyn added a bunch of ball handlers, he isn’t going to have an elite pick-and-roll operator to set him up at the rim. This is a recipe for a disaster season for Claxton, though it will likely lead to him being a value pick next year. -NR

Round 10

Dennis Schröder, Sacramento Kings - As great as Schröder looked in leading Germany to EuroBasket glory this summer, I’m not too big on his fit in Sacramento, especially with the Kings signing Russell Westbrook. The starting lineup includes two wings in Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan who like to play with the ball in their hands, and center Domantas Sabonis also has playmaking abilities that he can showcase. Schröder has been a top-150 player once in the last five seasons, during the 2023-24 campaign. - RJ

Keyonte George, Utah Jazz - George has been starting during the preseason, but Isaiah Collier hasn’t been healthy. I assume that Collier will be the starting point guard when he’s available, but even if George starts, he hasn’t been effective in category leagues. He’s an inefficient scoring guard that doesn’t get defensive stats. The assists have been decent at times, but he’s not a player I’m looking to draft this year. -NR

What is your favorite punt build, and why?

Punt turnovers

I like punting this category because it keeps so many roster-building options open. High-usage players benefit the most from this approach, whether you’re talking about point guards or post players. I’m not passing on Cade Cunningham or Anthony Edwards because of their turnover numbers; I’m fine losing that category. - RJ

Punt threes and frees

This works out well with Giannis! Some of my favorite players to watch and draft are athletic freaks that rack up defensive stats and get to the rim. Usually, they’re below average shooters. Plus, you can add shooters in the last few rounds to at least give yourself a chance to win threes any week. There are way more elite shooters than elite defenders that are available at the end of drafts. - NR

What is your least favorite punt build, and why?

Punt points

Maybe you can get away with this in Yahoo’s new High Score game, but I’d prefer not to do this in traditional fantasy formats. Things can get really weird when punting the points category. Of the top 24 players in fantasy basketball last season, only one averaged less than 18.5 points per game: Atlanta’s Dyson Daniels. For this reason, I prefer not to punt points. - RJ

Punt defense

Defense wins championships, or something like that. It’s certainly a strategy, but it’s honestly pretty boring to punt both steals and blocks. Plus, players that don’t play defense can be taken off the floor if their offense isn’t offsetting those issues. -NR

How do you identify value in drafts?

The first step for me is to identify the categories in which a player can provide solid production. The more, the merrier, especially when drafting in the early rounds. I’d prefer to avoid a scenario in which I’m selecting a player who’s deficient in multiple categories, but that’s unavoidable at times. You can usually pick off a “specialist” or two in the later rounds to help address production gaps, so I’d prefer not to do that early. I try to to worry too much about the ADP data that may be displayed on a draft board, as that can be somewhat deceiving. - RJ

Zig when others zag. When other people are loading up on specific categories or positions, add what nobody else is adding that round. Try and balance getting “your guys” with players that may have slipped further than they should. There aren’t really any “bad players” in fantasy basketball, but there are bad picks. I have zero interest in drafting Paul George this year, but at what point has he fallen far enough for me to take him? Pick 90? Pick 100? Everyone will have a different number for that. -NR

How do you leverage rankings to your advantage while drafting?

Rankings help, but having a proper understanding of player roles and places within their team’s rotations is of far greater importance. How much did a preseason injury impact the player’s role? It’s not enough to have the numbers (rankings); you also have to know what’s influencing them. If you have that information and the other managers in your league don’t, that goes a long way toward being able to win. - RJ

Most people you draft with are going to draft players close to where they’re ranked on the platform you’re drafting on. It’s just natural. Sometimes, I fall victim to it as well. That helps you get a nice range of when you need to reach for someone. If you’re at pick 49 and know your next pick is 72, but “your guy” has an ADP of 74, you may need to consider reaching to ensure you get that player, especially if everyone you’re drafting against is aware of your biases. - NR

How soon do you reach for your guys? Describe your approach to reaching in general.

I tend to be more conservative when it comes to reaching. The third round is when I’ll begin to consider doing something wild, depending on how the draft board has played out. The other area where I’ll reach is in the final two or three rounds, which may be what a lot of drafters look to do. If taking a swing works out, you’ve got a player who may help you win the league. If not? You aren’t losing out on too much from a value standpoint if you have to drop a late-round pick. - RJ

Typically, I try not to reach early in drafts. As the draft progresses, I’m more likely to reach further down the board. In the first couple rounds, I’ll reach a few spots. In the middle rounds, I’ll reach by a round or two. Once it gets past pick 90-100, it’s a free-for-all. Also, it helps to even things out. If you reach for a player in round six, make a value pick in round seven to help mitigate the risk. - NR

Name 3 players you’re much higher on than consensus.

OG Anunoby - I think the Knicks wings are in for excellent seasons with Mike Brown at the helm. Anunoby was a top-40 player last season, yet still has an ADP in the sixties. - RJ

Devin Vassell - While the scoring did decrease last season, I think Vassell is in for a bounce-back season. Instead of focusing on getting healthy, he was able to focus on improving his game this summer, which should pay dividends. - RJ

Trey Murphy - His Yahoo! ADP places him in the fourth round of 12-team leagues, which is respectable. But I think he’ll be even more productive than he was during the 2024-25 campaign, even with Zion Williamson back in the mix. Don’t be surprised if Murphy puts up a top-25 season. - RJ

Ausar Thompson - It’s breakout season for Ausar. I think we can be talking about him as a round three pick at this time next season. - NR

Jordan Poole - For dynasty managers, Poole’s value has a clock on it, but he’s going to be really good this season. - NR

Brandin Podziemski - Podz was a top-75 player in category leagues over the final two months of last season, but he’s going outside the top-120 in Yahoo! leagues. That doesn’t make sense to me. Steve Kerr will continue to toy with the Warriors’ lineup, which will be a headache, but he’s worth a top-100 selection. - NR

Name 3 players you’re much lower on than consensus.

Domantas Sabonis - His ADP has decreased somewhat after being just outside the top-10, but the team situation still concerns me. Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan will need their touches, as will new point guard Dennis Schröder. And now the Kings have added Russell Westbrook? Sabonis’ points and assists may take a hit this season. - RJ

Ivica Zubac - Zubac is coming off a career year, but Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue has already said during the preseason that he believes his starting center played too much last season. To that point, the Clippers added John Collins and Brook Lopez during the offseason, which may push Zubac back below 30 minutes per game (he averaged nearly 33 minutes in 2024-25). - RJ

Jaylen Brown - Due to Jayson Tatum’s Achilles injury and the departure of multiple rotation players, Brown’s role will expand. However, will his percentages and turnovers improve? That’s been the issue for him in the past regarding fantasy value, and I’m not sold on Brown being able to improve in those areas while leading a roster that’s taken a step back. - RJ

Jalen Brunson - I think Brunson is really, really good. I just don’t think things are set up in New York for him to return second-round value, which is where he’s going in Yahoo! leagues. Mike Brown is likely going to manage his minutes and usage more than Tom Thibodeau did. - NR

Josh Giddey - I understand why people are high on Giddey this season. He was phenomenal down the stretch of last season. I just don’t think I’d take him until the fourth round, but he’s been going in round two of most of the recent drafts I’ve participated in. He’ll be a quality source of rebounds and assists this year, but I’m not confident that he’ll do enough elsewhere to make him worth your second selection. - NR

Jalen Green - I think a fresh start will be good for Green, but I don’t think that means he’s going to be better than he had been previously. It’s not like he didn’t have a green light in Houston. We’ve seen Green in a high-usage role, and that’s what he’s going to play in Phoenix. I don’t see why he’s a top-75 pick now. - NR

Which 3 players have the biggest range of outcomes this season?

Joel Embiid - At his current ADP, he can be a league-winner if reasonably healthy due to the ability to provide elite fantasy value. However, there’s also the possibility of another significant injury that would put him on the shelf. Embiid could be anywhere from top-5 to a player who can’t be rostered due to the injury concerns. - RJ

Scottie Barnes - The overall skill set is such that he can be a solid fantasy option, even with the lack of three-point shooting. However, Barnes struggled during the preseason and seems to have regressed as a perimeter shooter. Add in Brandon Ingram, and Barnes’ ceiling and floor are separated by a significant amount. - RJ

Mark Williams - The Suns center has a seventh-round ADP in Yahoo! leagues, but there’s no telling when he’ll be cleared to play in games. When available, he has top-50 fantasy potential. However, Williams played 43, 19 and 44 games in his first three NBA seasons. Betting on him being able to stay relatively healthy is a major risk, even in the middle rounds of drafts. - RJ

Alperen Sengun - Sengun appears poised for a breakout season, and he could average career-highs across the board and bounce back after a drop in field goal percentage last season, which could result in elite value. However, he has yet to finish in the top-50 in nine-cat leagues, and there is a scenario where the emergence of Amen Thompson and addition of Kevin Durant prevents Sengun from breaking out. I’d lean towards the first option, but the second is a real possibility. - NR

Joel Embiid - This one’s obvious. He’s capable of being a top-five player in fantasy basketball, but the injury question marks are real. He could win you leagues, and he could lose you leagues. - NR

Lauri Markkanen - Markkanen is coming off a rough season, but I think he’ll bounce back. After two straight top-20 seasons, he finished barely inside the top-100 last year. Either could happen this year, though I’d lean towards him being a top-50 player. - NR

Name 3 late-round fliers you love taking.

Ryan Kalkbrenner - He may not be guaranteed to be the Hornets’ starting center on opening night, but he’s the best option as far as fantasy basketball is concerned. And good luck keeping a 7-footer who was a four-time Big East Defensive Player of the Year off the floor. And you’ve probably seen my reaction to being sniped on Kalkbrenner by now. - RJ

Brandin Podziemski - Referring to Podziemski as a late-round flier feels weird, but he qualifies based on his ADP. He fit well in the Warriors’ starting lineup after the team acquired Jimmy Butler III in February, and I see no reason for that to change this season. - RJ

VJ Edgecombe - Another rookie makes the cut for me. Due to the combination of his athleticism and Jared McCain’s most recent injury, Edgecombe is well-positioned to hit the ground running in Philadelphia, whether he starts or comes off the bench. Cooper Flagg is the betting favorite to win Rookie of the Year, but I fully expect Edgecombe to be, at minimum, a finalist for the award. - RJ

Taylor Hendricks - Somebody’s going to have to play defense in Utah. Hendricks has upside to be a productive offensive player, but he’ll at least be on the floor and able to provide defensive stats. - NR

Nikola Jovic - He’s starting, and he’s able to provide well-rounded production. I get that Kel’el Ware being there scares people off, but he could end up starting all season. - NR

Ryan Dunn - Much like Hendricks, Dunn’s defense is going to keep him in the starting lineup. The offense is shaky, but it was much better as a rookie than we expected. Draft him for the defense and enjoy whatever offense he can give as a bonus. - NR

Describe Your Favorite Draft Strategy.

No dice rolls until the third round

I play it relatively safe in the first two rounds, looking to go with “best available” in the first and then a solid complementary option in the second who can fill any apparent gaps. After that, I’m rolling the dice. That leads to some risks, but the reward outweighs the risk for me. If you’re right, that may be what pushes your team to the top of the league. And if not, there’s always the ability to make trades, provided you don’t wait too long to make a move. - RJ

Get your guys, and then even things out

Early on, get your favorite player in the first few rounds. Can’t go wrong either way. In the middle rounds, take a few swings, but when you’re not reaching, take the value pick. It helps make you feel a little better about taking a risk. As I said earlier in the article, the worst feeling is to leave your draft without that guys that you just have to have because you were playing it too safe. Set yourself up to take a risk by taking the value picks when you can. - NR

