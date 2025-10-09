Fantasy Basketball 2025-26: Top three-point targets include Payton Pritchard, Norman Powell

The NBA preseason is well underway, and we’re a little over a week away from the regular season tipping off. That means we’ve got plenty of fantasy basketball draft content up on the site.

Whether it’s dynasty sleepers or players to avoid at ADP or just straight rankings, we’ve got it all up there. Today, I’m going to add to that collection by looking at players who can help you in drafts if you’re looking for three-point value.

In a standard 9-category fantasy basketball league, you pile up stats in Points, Rebounds, Assists, Steals, Blocks, Field Goal Percentage (FG%), Free Throw Percentage (FT%), 3-Pointers Made, and Turnovers. That means, when we’re looking for three-point help, we are looking for accumulators, players who will make a lot of threes, but also players who shoot at a high enough percent that they won’t tank our field goal percentage.

In this article, I looked at some of my favorite targets, specifically for three-point value, spread throughout the draft. I separated the article into two sections: early round picks (guys in the top 100 in ADP, which is approximately the first eight rounds) and then everybody outside of that. So flag some of these guys in your draft prep, and good luck assembling your teams.

2024-25 NBA Three-Point Leaders

TOP 10 IN THREE-POINTERS MADE PER GAME



Rank Name Team Pos 3pt/g 1 Stephen Curry GSW PG/SG 4.4 2 Anthony Edwards MIN SG/SF 4.1 3 Malik Beasley DET SG/SF 3.9 4 Brandon Miller CHA SG/SF/PF 3.9 5 LaMelo Ball CHA PG/SG 3.8 6 Luka Doncic LAL PG/SG 3.5 7 Derrick White BOS PG/SG 3.5 8 Jayson Tatum BOS SF/PF 3.5 9 Jordan Poole WAS PG/SG 3.5 10 Damian Lillard MIL PG 3.4

TOP 10 IN THREE-POINT FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE (QUALIFIED)



Rank Name Team POS 3pt% 1 Seth Curry GS SG 45.6 2 Zach LaVine SAC SG 44.6 3 Taurean Price MIL PF 43.9 4 Ty Jerome MEM SG 43.9 5 Vit Krejci ATL PG/SG 43.7 6 Nic Batum LAC PF 43.3 7 Harrison Barnes SAS SF 43.3 8 Keon Ellis SAC PG/SG 43.3 9 Luke Kennard ATL SG/SF 43.3 10 Aaron Nesmith IND SG/SF 43.1

Fantasy Basketball Draft Targets: Three-Pointers

It’s obvious that, if you want three-point value, you’re going to want to draft the best three-point shooters in the league, so I’m not going to include guys like Steph Curry, Anthony Edwards, Derrick White, Zach LaVine, Klay Thompson, etc. We’re going to focus on guys going in the early rounds (inside the top 100 picks) and guys going in the later rounds (post top 100 picks) who can provide you with 3-point value if your team is lagging there at various points in the draft.

▶ EARLY ROUNDS

Jordan Poole - PG/SG, NOR

(ADP: 66)

It’s fun to clown on Jordan Poole on social media because he’s made some boneheaded plays, and he also got punched in the face by his own teammate once, but he can shoot. Poole had a bit of a mini-breakout with Washington last season, and put up 9.1 three-pointers per game, ninth-most in the league, while making 37.8% of them. His 3.5 made threes per game was 9th-best in basketball. Poole now heads to the Pelicans, where only Zion Williamson is a really high-usage player in the starting lineup. Trey Murphy III is a talented player, but Poole didn’t have a 30% usage rate in Washington just to cede tons of opportunities to Murphy. Zion also only played 30 games last year and has a checked injury past, so when he is inevitably out for a bit, who do you think it’s going to be putting up shots?

Brandon Miller - SG/SF/PF, CHA

(ADP: 71)

Miller put up the third-most three-point field goals per game at 10.9 attempts and also made a solid 35.5% of them. That’s not shooting the lights out, but that’s a pretty good clip given the amount of shooting he’s doing. The 22-year-old played only 27 games last season, but he had a 28% usage rate, and I see no reason why that wouldn’t continue. I think you’re getting a bit of a discount based on his injury, but I will take a 36.6% career three-point shooter who has put up nearly eight threes per game in his young career.

Payton Pritchard - PG, BOS (ADP: 78)

Anfernee Simons - PG/SG, BOS (ADP: 82)

Yes, it’s possible that we’ve pushed Pritchard’s draft cost up too high in this new-look Celtics offense that tried hard to rid themselves of big salaries after the Jayson Tatum injury, so they could get under the second apron. We know Pritchard is going to start and see big minutes, but a top-80 pick is certainly a decent investment. Still, if you need three-point value, it’s hard to pass up on a guy who shot 40.7% from behind the arc and whose 3.2 made threes per game was 14th-best in basketball. The Celtics as a team love to shoot threes. Now, that philosophy might change a bit with the new personnel, but I can’t see them simply becoming a grind-it-out team like the Marc Gasol Grizzlies, so there will be three-point shots taken, and both Pritchard and Simons are likely to take them. I’m shocked the Celtics were able to get Simons this offseason, but it’s a nice add for the team, and his 3.1 made threes per game last year with Portland was 17th-best in basketball. Simons is not as efficient a shooter as Pritchard is, but I like his all-around game better, so I’d rather take him since both are going in the same range.

Payton Pritchard, the 2024-25 Kia NBA Sixth Man of the Year!



☘️ Most 3PM in a season off the bench in NBA history (246)

☘️ Most PTS off the bench this season (1,079)@Kia | #KiaSixth pic.twitter.com/wZaDQXgDOd — NBA (@NBA) April 22, 2025

Cam Thomas - PG/SG/SF, BKN

(ADP: 79)

Thomas is another guy who didn’t play a full season last year, playing only 25 games due to hamstring injuries. When he was on the court, he was a 32% usage player who took 7.8 three-point attempts per game, which was 24th-most in basketball. His 2.7 made three-pointers per game last year ranked 33rd in the NBA, and while he shot them at just 34.9%, which is slightly below a few players on this list, it’s not really a mark that’s going to hurt your overall field goal percentage. Since you want to focus more on the made three-pointers when targeting three-point value in the draft, I like Thomas because who else is going to shoot on Brooklyn? Thomas is also playing on a qualifying offer, which means he’s going to be an unrestricted free agent after this season, and you know he’s going to try and earn a big payday.

Norman Powell - SG/SF, MIA

(ADP: 84)

His 3.0 made threes per game was 19th-best in basketball. While that was with the Clippers, he finds himself in a pretty good situation in Miami with Tyler Herro out. Andrew Wiggins posted just a 25.5% usage rate last year and is not a three-point shooter. Davion Mitchell is not a huge usage player and averaged just 2.9 three-point attempts per game in his career. The Heat are going to need Powell to space the floor and create space in the post for Bam Adebayo and slashing lanes for Wiggins. I think the three-point value will be here again.

Matas Buzelis - SF/PF, CHI

(ADP: 88)

A little over a week ago, I had Buzelis as a sleeper based on his ADP of 110 at the time. That ADP has since been slowly creeping up, and then he went out on Tuesday night and scored 19 points in 18 minutes in the first preseason game. Buzelis shot 36.1% from deep last season, but he played only 19 minutes per game and took only 6.9 total shots per game. However, he joined the Bulls starting lineup in February and took 4.9 three-pointers per game in 22 games between March and April. He also shot 39% from deep over those 22 games. I think this kid is going to be special, and I could see him being a high usage player on this Bulls team.

Matas Buzelis' first 30-piece of his young career.



31 points | 12-18 FG | 5-10 3PT pic.twitter.com/YES5FOgH88 — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) March 23, 2025

Cameron Johnson - SF/PF, DEN

(ADP: 92)

Look, Cam Johnson is not going to head to Denver and be a high-usage player, but the good news is that he wasn’t one in Brooklyn either. Johnson had just a 22.5% usage rate in Brooklyn last season, but still took 7.2 three-point attempts per game with the Nets, which was 33rd-most in basketball. His 2.8 made three-pointers per game ranked 31st in the NBA, and he shot them at 39%. Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, and Aaron Gordon are not three-point shooters. This is what Johnson was brought to Denver to do, and now he gets to do it on a significantly better team.

▶ LATE ROUNDS

De’Andre Hunter - SF/PF, CLE

(ADP: 152)

Hunter was pretty good in Cleveland after coming over in the middle of the season from Atlanta, but a lot of his totals dipped a bit in a bench role. Still, on the season, his 2.5 made three-pointers per game last year ranked 44th in the NBA, and he shot them at a 40.5% clip. With Max Strus hurt and Isaac Okoro no longer in Cleveland, there’s a decent chance that Hunter will begin the season as the starting small forward for the Cavs. If that’s the case, he should put up something closer to his 6.7 three-point attempts per game with the Hawks, and, considering he’s a career 37.3% shooter from deep, that you could be looking at around 2.5 made three-pointers per game while also posting stats across the board on one of the best teams he’s ever been on.

Jerami Grant - SF/PF, POR

(ADP: 188)

Last year in Portland, Grant had just a 19.5% usage rate, but he still put up 6.3 three-point attempts per game, which was 49th-best in basketball. He shot them at a 36.5% mark, so he didn’t hurt your field goal percentage, and hit 2.3 per game, which made him a value in that category. With Anfernee Simons now in Boston, opportunities are there for the taking. Jrue Holiday was brought in, but he’s more of a facilitator than a guard who looks for his own shot. I like Deni Avdija, and Shaedon Sharpe could take a big step forward this year, but he’s a career 33% shooter from three, so I don’t think he’s going to threaten Grant’s ability to space the floor. Plus, at this ADP, the risk is so minimal.

Royce O’Neale - SF/PF, PHO

(ADP: 196)

I don’t know what O’Neale’s role is going to be on this team with Durant gone, but Jalen Green in town. Still, his 2.4 made three-pointers per game last year ranked tied for 46th in the NBA, and he shot them at a career-high 40.6%. There is a chance that Green and Devin Booker will simply shoot so much that O’Neale doesn’t get enough opportunities, and that also goes for Grayson Allen - PG/SG/SF, PHO (ADP: 219), but both of these guys are willing to launch from deep and can hit at a high clip, so if we start to see one getting more opportunities this pre-season, it’s time to pounce.

Gary Trent - SG/SF, MIL

(ADP: 242)

I mentioned Trent Jr. on Twitter/X as one of my sleepers for this season because I think he has a good chance to start on this Milwaukee team. There are a lot of high usage players in this lineup, but there are also a lot of players who command defensive attention, so Trent is going to be used to space the floor, and he’s likely going to get plenty of open looks. His 2.4 made three-pointers per game last year ranked 46th in the NBA, and he shot them at 41.6%, which was the second-best mark of his career. If you need three-point value with one of your last picks, he’s perhaps my favorite.