Fantasy Basketball 2030: Projecting the top 25 players of the future

Figuring out where to rank players is difficult enough in any particular season. But how about doing it with an eye towards what the NBA may look like in five years? That’s the point of this exercise, with Rotoworld basketball writers Raphielle Johnson and Noah Rubin combining to put together their top-25 fantasy list for 2030. While the list is primarily populated with players currently in the NBA, there are a few who have yet to play an official NBA game.

Some players, whether in the NBA now or yet to reach that point, will break through by 2030. Here’s our top 25, and it should not be surprising who leads the way.

1. C Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

Age (as of October 10): 21

After taking the NBA by storm as a rookie, Wembanyama’s impact was muted last season due to a blood clot that sidelined him from the All-Star break onward. The 7-foot-3 phenom has been given a clean bill of health and is poised to usher in a new era in the NBA. Before his season-ending injury in February, Wembanyama averaged 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.1 steals, 3.8 blocks and 3.1 three-pointers per game with 47.6/35.2/83.6 shooting splits.

2. F Cooper Flagg, Dallas Mavericks

Age: 18

Flagg has yet to play in an official NBA game, but the incoming rookie is deserving of being high on any list that’s looking ahead to five years from now. He won’t turn 19 until just before Christmas, making it possible (likely, even) that the Mavericks forward still will not have reached his prime by 2030. He’s got all the skills a franchise could want in a cornerstone, which is a void the Mavericks need to fill after trading Luka Dončić to the Lakers.

Cooper Flagg was EVERYWHERE during his preseason debut 🔥🔥🔥



10p/6r/3a/1b in 14 minutespic.twitter.com/p8CGp8A6mF — NBA (@NBA) October 7, 2025

3. G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

Age: 27

Gilgeous-Alexander, who won NBA Most Valuable Player and NBA Finals MVP honors while leading the Thunder to their first title last season, is still not 30 years old. Yet it feels like he’s been around for far longer than that, with the Canadian point guard being the 11th overall pick in the 2018 draft. Who knows how many titles and individual accolades he’ll have on his résumé by the time 2030 rolls around, but SGA should remain one of the best assets in fantasy basketball.

4. G Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons

Age: 24

Cunningham’s production has increased in each of his four NBA seasons, with the 2024-25 campaign being the one in which his growth coincided with that of the franchise he leads. Appearing a career-best 70 games, Cunningham averaged 26.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.8 blocks and 2.1 three-pointers. The Pistons point guard recorded career-high averages in points, assists, blocks and three-pointers with a 46.9/35.6/84.6 shooting split. If Cunningham can keep the turnovers in check, as he averaged 4.4 per game last season, he’ll be an even better player to have rostered in fantasy leagues.

5. G Luka Dončić, Los Angeles Lakers

Age: 26

Like many who follow basketball, Dončić was stunned when the Mavericks traded him to the Lakers in late January. He appeared in a career-low 50 games in 2024-25, appearing in 60 or more in each of his first six seasons. While LeBron James remains active currently, the Lakers have already made it clear that the franchise has begun the “Dončić Era,” and this summer, he signed an extension that runs through the 2028-29 campaign. As long as Luka is healthy, he’ll be one of the best players in fantasy basketball in 2030.

6. F/C Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers

Age: 24

Mobley’s fourth NBA season was his best, with the Cavaliers forward/center averaging 18.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 0.9 steals, 1.6 blocks and 1.2 three-pointers per game. His role on the offensive end of the floor expanded in the first season of Kenny Atkinson’s tenure as head coach, and there’s still plenty of room for growth. The only question is what will Cleveland’s frontcourt look like in 2030. Will Mobley continue to share the court with another big man, as he currently does with Jarrett Allen? Or will he shift to center full-time?

7. G Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

Age: 24

Like Mobley, Edwards’ position could change by the time the year 2030 rolls around. Current Timberwolves starting point guard Mike Conley turns 38 on October 11, meaning there could come a point in the near future where Edwards is either sharing the backcourt with Rob Dillingham or being utilized as an uber-athletic scoring point guard. Whatever is decided, Ant-Man has the skill needed to be a cornerstone for his franchise and fantasy rosters.

8. C Alperen Şengün, Houston Rockets

Age: 23

Şengün, who led Türkiye to a silver medal at EuroBasket this past summer, turned 23 in late July. While his scoring average decreased by two points compared to his 2023-24 number, the Rockets center earned his first All-Star Game appearance last season and averaged a double-double for the first time in four NBA seasons. Şengün’s all-around skill set makes him a center who should be highly valuable in fantasy leagues five years from now, especially if he were to develop a more reliable perimeter shot.

9. G/F Amen Thompson, Houston Rockets

Age: 22

After taking on a supplementary role as a rookie, the versatile Thompson figured more prominently in the Rockets’ rotation last season. And with Fred VanVleet sidelined by a torn ACL, the 2025-26 season could be a preview of what’s to come for Thompson. Compared to his rookie season, the 6-foot-7 wing’s averages improved in all major categories while shooting nearly 56 percent from the field. Like Şengün, Thompson is in a position where things could get truly scary if he’s able to develop a consistent perimeter shot over the next five years.

10. F/C Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder

Age: 23

The biggest concern for Holmgren is the injuries. After sitting out the entire 2022-23 season with a foot injury, he was limited to 32 games last season by a broken hip. Sandwiched in between those two seasons was a 2023-24 campaign in which Holmgren did not miss a game. When on the floor, he’s a gifted frontcourt player who can be used at power forward or center, and that versatility will serve Holmgren well over the next five years.

11. F Jalen Johnson, Atlanta Hawks

Age: 23

Like Holmgren, availability has been an issue for Johnson during the early stages of his NBA career. He’s appeared in more than 60 games just once and is coming off a 2024-25 campaign in which he was limited to 36 appearances. However, Johnson did finish last season with career-high averages in points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocked shots while shooting 50 percent from the field. As long as he stays relatively healthy, the tools are there for Johnson to be a highly impactful fantasy player in 2030.

12. G Darryn Peterson, Kansas Jayhawks

Age: 18

Peterson is the first of three players on this list who have yet to play a college game, much less enter the NBA. But the Kansas freshman is that good. A combo guard who can play on or off the ball, the 6-foot-5 Peterson is on the short list of many regarding the top draft-eligible prospects for 2026. Winner of the 2025 Naismith Trophy Boys School Player of the Year award, Peterson was also a McDonald’s All-American this past season.

High praise from Coach B 🙌



Our 2011-12 @Werner_Safety Naismith Men’s College COY shares how impressed he is with incoming Freshman Darryn Peterson. 👀 pic.twitter.com/YZrxWsxzZM — Naismith Awards (@NaismithTrophy) October 6, 2025

13. G Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers

Age: 24

Maxey, who will turn 25 in early November, has averaged 25.9 and 26.3 points per game over the last two seasons. While there are significant questions regarding teammate Joel Embiid’s injury history, the 2024-25 campaign was the first in which Maxey failed to play at least 60 games. In five years’ time, he should be the cornerstone in Philadelphia and an elite player worthy of first-round consideration, regardless of league format.

14. F Cameron Boozer, Duke Blue Devils

Age: 18

The 6-foot-9 Boozer, whose father Carlos enjoyed a 13-year NBA career, was a two-time winner of the Gatorade National Player of the Year award while in high school. The combination of build, athleticism and skill set makes the younger Boozer a player capable of playing anywhere in the frontcourt, and that versatility tends to make for an excellent fantasy option. Like Peterson and another player a little further down on this list, Boozer is projected to be among the top draft-eligible talents for 2026.

15. G Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers

Age: 25

While it remains to be seen how Haliburton’s recovery from a ruptured Achilles tendon will go, he’s already one of the best players in fantasy basketball when healthy. Last season, he averaged 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 1.4 steals, 0.7 blocks and 3.0 three-pointers per game while leading the Pacers to their first NBA Finals appearance since 2000. He’ll miss the entire 2025-26 campaign, but Haliburton should remain one of the best players in fantasy basketball in 2030.

16. F Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic

Age: 24

After three seasons in which he played at least 70 games, Wagner suffered an oblique injury that limited him to 60 appearances last season. However, he was excellent when on the floor, providing fourth-round value in eight- and nine-cat formats. A healthy Wagner can be an even greater asset, regardless of league format, because of his efficiency and versatile game. Like a few of the players above him on this list, Wagner needs to improve his perimeter shot, as he’s shot 28.1 and 29.5 percent from three over the past two seasons.

17. F Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder

Age: 24

The reigning champion Thunder have three players on this list, and none are over 27 years old. Williams can be plugged in just about anywhere within a lineup; that’s how versatile his game is. Due to injuries, he even spent some time at the center position last season. Williams’ averages have increased in each of his three NBA seasons, and he earned third-team All-NBA and second-team All-Defense honors in 2024-25. He won’t be 30 years old until the latter stages of the 2030-31 regular season and still has not begun his athletic prime.

18. F Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Age: 27

Like Haliburton, Tatum is recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon suffered during last season’s playoffs. However, the Celtics star’s recovery will be interesting to watch, as he has not been officially ruled out for the 2025-26 season. Will Tatum attempt to return? And how would that impact the next five years of his NBA career? Tatum already has eight NBA seasons under his belt, but he has the skill set that can make him a serious factor in fantasy basketball when 2030 rolls around.

19. F AJ Dybantsa, BYU Cougars

Age: 18

The third and final current collegian on this list, Dybantsa will also be in contention to go first overall in next summer’s draft if he declares. The 6-foot-10 forward will be the biggest story in the state of Utah this season, especially with the Jazz in the midst of a rebuild. Dybantsa was the top-ranked prospect in the Class of 2025 and is a three-time FIBA gold medalist. Dybantsa’s explosive athleticism and varied skill set make him a player who can have a significant impact in fantasy basketball by the time 2030 rolls around.

AJ Dybantsa made his BYU debut tonight at Marriott Madness 🔥 @MarchMadnessMBB pic.twitter.com/yGdZqWHRBz — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) October 10, 2025

20. G Dylan Harper, San Antonio Spurs

Age: 19

The second overall pick in the 2025 draft, the 6-foot-6 Harper can be used anywhere on the perimeter. During his lone season at Rutgers, he spent most of his time on the ball but can also take on an off-ball role. On a Spurs roster that includes Wembanyama, De’Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle, that may be something Harper has to do early on, but he’s capable of progressing into a lead playmaker role over the next five seasons.

21. F Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic

Age: 22

The 6-foot-10 Banchero has recorded increased points and rebounds averages in each of his three NBA seasons, but turnovers have limited his impact in fantasy basketball, especially in category leagues. However, that should not be the case in 2030, when Banchero may be beginning his athletic prime. Five years from now, this spot on the list may prove to be egregiously low for Banchero.

22. G LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets

Age: 24

Despite his age, Ball has already played five NBA seasons. However, while production has not been an issue for the Hornets’ point guard, staying on the court has. The 2021-22 season is the only one in which Ball has played at least 60 games; he’s appeared in 47 or fewer in each of the last three. The injury concerns have knocked Ball down many fantasy draft boards; hopefully, that won’t be an issue five years from now.

23. C Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

Age: 30

Jokić is the only player on this list aged 30 years or older. However, the skill set and elite production cannot be ignored, especially for a player whose game is not reliant on “jump out of the gym” athleticism. The Joker has been the top-ranked player in fantasy basketball in per-game value in four of the last five seasons, and no lower than second in totals in six straight. Will Jokić still be in the NBA in five years’ time? We’ll see, but the track record of excellence is why he has to be on this list.

24. F Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors

Age: 24

After earning his first All-Star Game appearance in 2023-24, Barnes recorded similar numbers last season. And he’s capable of doing more, provided he becomes a more consistent shooter. Barnes shot 27.1 percent from three last season and is a career 30 percent shooter from deep on 3.6 attempts per game. He doesn’t have to turn into the next Stephen Curry, but consistent shooting would improve Barnes’ fantasy profile, given what he can already do as a playmaker and defender.

25. G Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

Age: 27

Young has played 73 games or more in three of the last four seasons, and most recently, he led the NBA in assists. Having averaged a points/assists double-double each of the last three seasons, the Hawks’ point guard can remain a fantasy force for years to come. Something to watch is how young players like Jalen Johnson and Dyson Daniels progress, as their development may benefit Young in the turnover category. He’s averaged at least four per game each of the last six seasons, lowering Young’s value in nine-cat formats.