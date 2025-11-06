 Skip navigation
No. 20 USC vs. Northwestern prediction: Odds, expert picks, team and player news, trends, and stats
nbc_bte_byutexas_251106.jpg

No. 7 BYU at No. 8 Texas Tech prediction: Odds, expert picks, team and player news, trends, and stats
Indianapolis Colts v Pittsburgh Steelers
How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs LA Chargers: TV/live stream info, preview for Sunday's game

nbc_csu_lionscommanders_251106.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Lions vs. Commanders
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251106.jpg
Best odds for Dobbins in Raiders vs Broncos TNF
nbc_ffhh_qblovelist_251106.jpg
Patriots' Maye could 'ignite' vs Buccaneers

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
No. 20 USC vs. Northwestern prediction: Odds, expert picks, team and player news, trends, and stats
nbc_bte_byutexas_251106.jpg

No. 7 BYU at No. 8 Texas Tech prediction: Odds, expert picks, team and player news, trends, and stats
Indianapolis Colts v Pittsburgh Steelers
How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs LA Chargers: TV/live stream info, preview for Sunday's game

nbc_csu_lionscommanders_251106.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Lions vs. Commanders
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251106.jpg
Best odds for Dobbins in Raiders vs Broncos TNF
nbc_ffhh_qblovelist_251106.jpg
Patriots' Maye could 'ignite' vs Buccaneers

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Fantasy Basketball Minutes Report: Injuries to Trae Young, Walker Kessler shake up rotations

  
Published November 6, 2025 02:29 PM

Welcome to the inaugural edition of the Fantasy Basketball Minutes Report. Every week, I will be going through each team’s updated minutes per game to see which players are seeing the court more or less than in previous weeks. With this information in hand, I’ll try to discuss any relevant fantasy risers or fallers; players who we should be adding off waivers or removing from our teams.

The charts below are also great for exploring on your own. You can track the minutes over the last three games, five games, ten games, and for the entire season to see what trends stand out to you. All of this data was made accessible by Kyle Bland, who is incredibly talented and also incredibly generous, so make sure to give him a follow to check out all of his baseball data as well.

NBA: New Orleans Pelicans at Los Angeles Clippers
2025-26 Fantasy Basketball Top 200 Rankings: Kawhi Leonard jumps into the Top 10
“The Klaw” capped a short Week 2 for the Clippers with a buzzer-beater as his fantasy resurgence continues.

Atlanta Hawks

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Dyson Daniels36.435.532.4
Jalen Johnson33.732.431.9
Nickeil Alexander-Walker32.732.131.1
Luke Kennard26.325.525.2
Onyeka Okongwu2627.129.1
Kristaps Porziņģis25.825.525.5
Zaccharie Risacher242423.5
Trae Young20.627.8

Obviously, the big change here is the knee injury to Trae Young, which will keep him out at least a month. In the meantime, we haven’t seen a major spike for any one player. Minutes have ticked up a bit for all starters, and those five (Daniels, Johnson, Alexander-Walker, Porziņģis, and Risacher) and going to be leaned on heavily. Kennard and Okongwu will see enough time to maybe pop a big fantasy day here and then, especially Kennard with his three-point shooting, but the biggest shift will be the way the usage rates tick up for the other starters.

Boston Celtics

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Jaylen Brown28.429.831.1
Payton Pritchard28.329.931.9
Derrick White26.930.131.9
Anfernee Simons24.325.626.9
Josh Minott22.724.622.5
Sam Hauser22.422.523.6
Neemias Queta2222.222.9
Jordan Walsh21.314.79.6

The Celtics continue to toy around with their rotation in a season without Jayson Tatum. Recently, we’ve seen Joe Mazzulla use a lot of smaller lineups with Josh Minott spelling Neemias Queta at center. This has allowed Jordan Walsh to enter the rotation as a bigger guard/wing. That has cut into minutes for Hugo Gonzalez and Baylor Scheierman, but none of that is actionable in fantasy leagues other than the fact that Minott has settled into a consistent role and is contributing across most categories in his nearly 23 minutes per game.

Brooklyn Nets

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Michael Porter Jr.33.431.932.4
Nic Claxton32.529.928.7
Terance Mann32.229.827.9
Tyrese Martin25.62420.9
Noah Clowney25.523.422.6
Cam Thomas2527.128.3
Ziaire Williams22.522.520.5
Egor Dëmin16.716.618.9
Ben Saraf3.613.815.7

As I mentioned last week. Brooklyn is a young team that is going to try and work in a bunch of rookies and second-year players around the main cogs Michael Porter Jr., Cam Thomas, and Nic Claxton. Thomas’ recent hamstring injury makes his minute totals look lower than they are, and we’ve seen Terance Mann grow into a bit more of a prominent role. It’s been a struggle early on for Egor Dëmin and Ben Saraf, but the rookies figure to continue to get plenty of minutes throughout the year.

Charlotte Hornets

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Miles Bridges35.634.233.6
LaMelo Ball33.532.733.3
Kon Knueppel32.930.630.4
Sion James29.227.724.3
Ryan Kalkbrenner27.228.827.4
Collin Sexton26.326.226.4
Tre Mann2322.320.8
Moussa Diabaté19.619.619.9
Pat Connaughton12.79.17.4
Brandon Miller19.9

The injury to Brandon Miller, which will keep him out at least a few weeks, has led to an uptick in minutes and usage from Kon Knueppel, who’s having a solid rookie season and averaging 14.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and very few defensive stats. Sion James has also stepped into a bigger role, but there isn’t much fantasy juice there. Ryan Kalkbrenner also continues to lead the center battle here and is putting up plenty of fantasy value because he’s blocking 2.4 shots per game with 7.1 rebounds and an elite field goal percentage.

Chicago Bulls

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Josh Giddey38.135.634.2
Nikola Vučević31.332.132
Matas Buzelis30.331.429
Ayo Dosunmu29.325.826.1
Tre Jones28.22929.4
Kevin Huerter2423.624.9
Isaac Okoro23.724.824
Patrick Williams23.322.322.5

The Bulls are 6-1. Who saw that coming? (Yes, I will continue to ask that question if they continue to play this well). Ayo Dosunmu has been great off the bench and should be back on Friday after missing one game with a quad injury. The rest of the minutes have been relatively consistent and likely will be until Coby White returns, which is still a couple of weeks away.

Cleveland Cavaliers

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Donovan Mitchell35.533.133.8
Evan Mobley34.733.734.1
De’Andre Hunter32.329.829.2
Jarrett Allen29.526.627.4
Jaylon Tyson28.928.224.8
Sam Merrill26.822.426
Darius Garland26.126.126.1
Lonzo Ball25.124.924.1
Craig Porter Jr.2021.218
Larry Nance Jr.19.718.116.9

Darius Garland is back, and his numbers here are from just one game. I would expect his minutes to continue to tick up here, and we should see other minutes fall as a result. In Garland’s first game back, we saw Sam Merrill move to the bench but still play 27 minutes. Craig Porter Jr., Larry Nance Jr., and Lonzo Ball all saw their minutes take a hit, but Ball still played 23 minutes, so he would be usable if he was doing much on the statsheet.

Dallas Mavericks

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
P.J. Washington36.635.334.6
Cooper Flagg34.233.733
Max Christie31.131.630
D’Angelo Russell26.525.922.8
Naji Marshall23.523.323.6
Daniel Gafford22.322.322.3
Klay Thompson19.820.720.4
Anthony Davis22.329.9
Dereck Lively II16.9
Ryan Nembhard9.2

The injuries are starting to pile up for the Mavericks, with Dereck Lively II and Anthony Davis joining Kyrie Irving on the sideline. Lively II is expected back next week, and Davis could return later this week, so these don’t seem like major injuries that will drastically impact playing time. Daniel Gafford has gotten the most immediate bump, and might until Lively returns, but the other changes have mostly been added minutes for guys like P.J. Washington and Cooper Flagg.

Denver Nuggets

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Nikola Jokić36.534.735.2
Jamal Murray33.432.533.5
Christian Braun32.330.331.6
Aaron Gordon30.929.630.3
Cameron Johnson282626.7
Bruce Brown23.220.320.4
Tim Hardaway Jr.23.223.123.3
Jonas Valančiūnas11.211.711.9

It’s been pretty status quo for the Nuggets, who don’t have any major injuries and have kept their rotation consistent.

Detroit Pistons

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Cade Cunningham37.735.536.1
Tobias Harris35.527.932.2
Duncan Robinson34.231.632.3
Jalen Duren32.730.326.4
Isaiah Stewart30.126.824.7
Ausar Thompson28.52627.9
Ronald Holland II2223.121.8
Caris LeVert19.318.419

Tobias Harris is dealing with an ankle injury that kept him out earlier this week, and has led to Isiah Stewart and Jalen Duren getting some more playing time. With how Stewart has looked, it might make sense for the Pistons to keep his minutes increasing even when Harris comes back, which could be later this week. Stewart would be really interesting in fantasy if we knew he wouldn’t dip back to 23-ish minutes per game.

Golden State Warriors

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Will Richard34.517.516.7
Stephen Curry31.330.831.1
Draymond Green31.331.529.6
Jonathan Kuminga30.730.430.8
Brandin Podziemski30.228.629.4
Moses Moody29.524.123.4
Jimmy Butler III24.329.331.1
Al Horford20.920.622
Buddy Hield16.415.316.8

The Warriors are an older team, so they are going to deal with injuries all season. Right now, all of Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green are listed as day-to-day and have missed recent games. That has obviously led to opportunities for second-round pick Will Richard, who had 30 points against the Kings. However, I don’t expect his playing time boost to last. Moses Moody has also seen his playing time increase in the wake of these injuries, and he’s been fine, but he hasn’t exactly played himself into a bigger role when the veterans all return.

Houston Rockets

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Amen Thompson36.735.134.9
Alperen Sengun35.134.136.8
Kevin Durant34.132.835.4
Jabari Smith Jr.30.930.934.2
Tari Eason27.12625.7
Josh Okogie23.124.723
Steven Adams18.818.322.5
Reed Sheppard16.718.420
Clint Capela14.912.910.9

Things have remained pretty consistent for the Rockets so far to start the season. We have seen Steven Adams cede some minutes to Clint Capela as he’s battled a hip injury, and Reed Sheppard continues to see his playing time dialed back a little, but the rest has remained the same.

Indiana Pacers

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Pascal Siakam37.335.735.6
Aaron Nesmith33.732.632.1
Jarace Walker33.432.830.9
Quenton Jackson25.422.720.1
Isaiah Jackson23.621.818
Ben Sheppard22.624.327.1
Johnny Furphy17.817.812.2
Bennedict Mathurin36.4
Obi Toppin27.4
James Wiseman19.8
Andrew Nembhard16.9

The Pacers are riddled with injuries, as Bennedict Mathurin, Obi Toppin, James Wiseman, and Andrew Nembhard have all missed time due to injury. That has led to spikes in playing time all over the rotation, with Johnny Furphy and Isaiah Jackson being the biggest risers. We did expect Jackson to get a bigger role due to his previous performance, so I think some of his gains will stick, but guys like Furphy and Jarace Walker should see their minutes tick down when the key players return.

NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers
Fantasy Basketball Week 2 Injury Report: Luka Dončić, Anthony Edwards headline the list of sidelined stars
The Pacers, Lakers and Thunder are among the teams with lengthy injury reports at the halfway point of Week 2.

Los Angeles Clippers

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Kawhi Leonard36.734.833.5
James Harden3635.533.6
Ivica Zubac30.930.329
Bogdan Bogdanović29.620.920.9
Derrick Jones Jr.28.12624.4
Kris Dunn25.324.723.9
John Collins22.923.724.3
Bradley Beal20.720.720.4

Another team that has stayed relatively consistent so far this season. Kwahi Leonard is battling an ankle injury right now, and James Harden is dealing with a personal matter, but we have no indication that those situations will last beyond one day.

Los Angeles Lakers

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Luka Dončić4039.638.9
Austin Reaves37.737.837.8
Jake LaRavia36.233.830.5
Rui Hachimura34.535.735.8
Deandre Ayton31.828.931.5
Marcus Smart30.731.728.7
Jaxson Hayes20.119.318.4
Gabe Vincent23.9

Luka Doncic missed a little bit of time, and Austin Reaves is now battling a groin injury, so we’ve seen an uptick in minutes and usage for Jake LaRavia. More offensive responsibility has also fallen to DeAndre Ayton and Rui Hachimura, but those guys were playing big minutes before anyway. Reaves is expected to return this week, so the rotation should remain similar to this until LeBron James returns, which might be another 2-3 weeks.

Memphis Grizzlies

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Ja Morant34.332.830
Jaren Jackson Jr.3131.328.7
Cedric Coward29.628.726.3
Santi Aldama25.826.924.6
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope25.523.924.8
Jock Landale24.324.423.9
Jaylen Wells22.424.625.3

The Grizzlies are dealing with myriad injuries, so their rotation has been pretty small to start the season, at least in terms of meaningful minutes. Zach Edey is the closest player to returning since he has already been sent to Memphis’ G-League team, but Ty Jerome and Brandon Clarke are weeks away, so this rotation could continue to look like this for a while. It’s been nice to see Cedric Coward get a slight increase in minutes, and I expect that to continue given how good the rookie has looked.

Miami Heat

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Andrew Wiggins33.533.131.5
Davion Mitchell32.431.129.3
Norman Powell29.429.430.3
Jaime Jaquez Jr.2929.929.1
Bam Adebayo24.928.430.4
Pelle Larsson24.426.118.3
Nikola Jović21.619.321.4
Kel’el Ware18.820.820.3

Norman Powell returned to the Heat, which is great, but now Bam Adebayo is dealing with a foot injury. Kel’el Ware played 27 minutes on Wednesday with Bam hurt, so he would see the biggest change in role and could certainly be usable in fantasy leagues since he had 13 points, 13 rebounds, and four steals on Wednesday. Jaime Jaquez Jr. remains a key bench piece, but he has seen his minutes dip a little with Powell back.

Milwaukee Bucks

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Ryan Rollins3131.131.1
Giannis Antetokounmpo29.230.231.2
Gary Trent Jr.29.129.628.7
Myles Turner26.327.728.4
AJ Green25.326.527
Kyle Kuzma21.523.922.9
Cole Anthony20.121.220.6
Bobby Portis19.718.819.4
Kevin Porter Jr.9.4

Kevin Porter Jr. remains out, so Ryan Rollins has moved into the starting rotation and looks like he may not relinquish the role. The rest of the rotation has been pretty consistent.

Minnesota Timberwolves

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Julius Randle34.634.834.9
Donte DiVincenzo32.632.331
Rudy Gobert32.432.432
Jaden McDaniels3133.832.6
Anthony Edwards28.828.826.5
Mike Conley23.725.121.5
Naz Reid22.423.422.8

Anthony Edwards returned on Wednesday night, which led to Mike Conley seeing just 18 minutes and Bones Hyland falling out of the rotation altogether. The rest of the rotation is pretty secure, and Rob Dillingham is only seeing like 12 minutes per game, which was not enough to make the cut here.

New Orleans Pelicans

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Trey Murphy III35.834.535.5
Herbert Jones31.729.229.1
Zion Williamson282931.5
Jordan Poole25.526.430.3
Saddiq Bey25.123.324.7
Jose Alvarado23.820.318.1
Jeremiah Fears22.825.625.2
Yves Missi2224.523.2
Derik Queen16.915.618.6
Kevon Looney15.515.515.5

Another season, another injury to Zion Williamson, who is set to miss at least one week with a strained hamstring. The Pelicans are also without Jordan Poole for a bit this week, which could lead to extra opportunities for rookie Jeremiah Fears or Jose Alvarado. The most interesting change has been Derik Queen, who was electric in the fourth quarter on Tuesday and then played 26 minutes against the Mavs on Wednesday, scoring 11 points with seven rebounds, two assists, and three steals. He figures to see the biggest bump in minutes while Zion is sidelined.

New York Knicks

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
OG Anunoby32.833.733.9
Karl-Anthony Towns32.63333.1
Jalen Brunson32.533.534
Mikal Bridges32.434.835.1
Josh Hart26.624.324.1
Miles McBride19.521.924.3
Jordan Clarkson18.31716.1
Landry Shamet18.119.817.8
Mitchell Robinson14.816.416.4

Mitchell Robinson has been battling a foot injury, so his minutes have been kept in check. We’ve also seen the bench minutes consolidate a bit to guys like Jordan Clarkson, Landry Shamet, and Deuce McBride, who missed some time for personal reasons, which is why his numbers seem low. The other thing to note is that no Knicks player is over 33 minutes per game after their starting five played more than any other unit last year.

Oklahoma City Thunder

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander32.232.335.4
Chet Holmgren303033.4
Cason Wallace2928.230.1
Ajay Mitchell27.127.127.1
Isaiah Hartenstein26.827.430
Aaron Wiggins26.627.627.6
Isaiah Joe24.724.524.5
Jaylin Williams19.119.317.7
Alex Caruso17.91921.3
Luguentz Dort14.825.231.8

The Thunder have a few injuries of note here with Chet Holmgren battling a lower back injury, Lu Dort dealing with a shoulder injury, and Alex Caruso getting a rest day this week. We also saw the return of Isaiah Joe, which, importantly, didn’t really cut into the minutes for Ajay Mitchell, who has played himself into a key reserve role for the Thunder.

Orlando Magic

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Franz Wagner3333.834.2
Paolo Banchero31.933.734.4
Wendell Carter Jr.28.326.828.2
Anthony Black27.12726.2
Desmond Bane23.427.129.1
Tristan da Silva23.22121.4
Jalen Suggs19.820.219.4

The Magic are just 3-5, but they have no major injuries to report and no real changes to their rotation. They’re just shooting 33% from three as a team and struggling to take the next step in their development as a contender.

Philadelphia 76ers

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Tyrese Maxey38.241.141.3
VJ Edgecombe35.937.538.6
Kelly Oubre Jr.34.637.637.4
Quentin Grimes31.13331.6
Andre Drummond25.718.716.6
Joel Embiid25.624.522.8
Trendon Watford22.519.419.4
Adem Bona18.316.716.9
Jared McCain15.215.215.2

Joel Embiid continues to be in and out of the lineup with his knee injury, and Paul George has still not returned from knee surgery. We also saw Jared McCain back for one game and now out again as he manages a knee injury. McCain should be back soon, and the 76ers clearly don’t want to keep playing VJ Edgecombe, Kelly Oubre Jr., and Quentin Grimes as many minutes as they have, so expect those to reduce a bit as this team gets healthy. You’ll still likely want all three in fantasy, but they’ll be playing around three to five minutes per game less.

Phoenix Suns

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Devin Booker37.638.736.8
Grayson Allen33.835.934.6
Royce O’Neale30.434.432.2
Ryan Dunn302725
Mark Williams2627.324.9
Collin Gillespie23.426.624.7
Jordan Goodwin20.420.414.4
Dillon Brooks30.5

Dillon Brooks continues to battle a groin injury, and we’ve yet to see Jalen Green (hamstring) so far this season, so the Suns’ rotation could change a bit in the next week. As it stands, Ryan Dunn and Jordan Goodwin have seen an increase in minutes, but neither one is really fantasy viable.

Portland Trail Blazers

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Deni Avdija35.234.433.4
Jrue Holiday34.333.833
Toumani Camara3432.733
Jerami Grant32.229.929.2
Shaedon Sharpe24.925.626.7
Kris Murray23.223.422.3
Donovan Clingan22.324.224.6

Portland’s rotation and minutes have remained pretty consistent so far this season. Their top six players have each played in all eight games, and Kris Murray has only missed one. These are their guys for now.

Sacramento Kings

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Zach LaVine37.836.836.9
DeMar DeRozan37.636.236.8
Domantas Sabonis36.935.134.6
Russell Westbrook35.533.128.6
Dennis Schröder34.832.832.7
Malik Monk25.326.225.2
Nique Clifford22.522.522.8
Keon Ellis19.521.719.5

Russell Westbrook has worked into a bigger role with his new team and played well, recording a triple-double this week. It’s going to be hard for the Kings not to keep his minutes up. However, Zach LaVine missed one game this week with a back injury, and Domantas Sabonis has missed two games with a rib injury, so those two will get back onto their court and get their normal minutes allotment soon enough. That would likely cause Keon Ellis’ role to shrink a bit.

San Antonio Spurs

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Victor Wembanyama35.634.833.7
Stephon Castle35.533.532.8
Devin Vassell35.434.334.6
Julian Champagnie30.929.529.8
Harrison Barnes28.728.629.7
Keldon Johnson242524.1
Jeremy Sochan22.622.622.6
Dylan Harper17.92323.4
Luke Kornet25.2

The Spurs are in the throes of some injuries right now, as Luke Kornet has been sidelined with an ankle injury, and Dylan Harper will now miss multiple weeks with a calf strain. In one game without Harper, we saw Devin Vassell‘s minutes tick up a bit, same with Stephon Castle. Julian Champagnie saw the biggest increase in minutes (just about five), but that was also the season debut for Jeremy Sochan, so it seems like a lot of minutes in the rotation will go to him now that he’s back.

Toronto Raptors

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
RJ Barrett34.333.632.3
Brandon Ingram3332.932.6
Scottie Barnes31.531.432.3
Immanuel Quickley28.329.430.5
Collin Murray-Boyles222321.4
Jakob Poeltl202222.4
Jamal Shead18.217.917.1

Everything is status quo for the Raptors so far. Jakob Poeltl’s minutes continue to be limited, but this is their rotation for now.

Utah Jazz

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Lauri Markkanen36.536.437.1
Keyonte George35.434.134.6
Svi Mykhailiuk31.528.128.2
Jusuf Nurkić28.623.921.5
Taylor Hendricks18.915.316.3
Ace Bailey18.918.917.7
Kyle Filipowski18.516.218.9
Walker Kessler30.130.8

The Jazz just lost Walker Kessler (shoulder) for the season, which should mean a big uptick in minutes and usage for Jusuf Nurkić; he’s a player you have to add in fantasy. We’ve also seen the team toy with Taylor Hendricks starting over Kyle Filipowski, and while that hasn’t led to a huge breakthrough, it’s a situation to monitor because Hendricks could be intriguing with starter’s minutes.

Washington Wizards

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Alex Sarr28.829.327.9
Kyshawn George27.730.830.8
Bub Carrington25.927.427.3
Bilal Coulibaly23.623.823.8
Tre Johnson23.324.525.5
CJ McCollum20.625.127.3
Khris Middleton20.423.524.9
Corey Kispert14.117.418.2

The Wizrads got Bilal Coulibaly back, and in his four games, he has not really cut into the playing time for young guys like Bub Carrington, Kyshawn George, and Tre Johnson. The minutes have seemed to come at the expense of the veterans, which may also be related to Khris Middleton dealing with a knee injury. Still, this is great news for George, who remains a hold in fantasy leagues. I covered his breakout season earlier this week.