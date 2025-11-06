Fantasy Basketball Minutes Report: Injuries to Trae Young, Walker Kessler shake up rotations

Welcome to the inaugural edition of the Fantasy Basketball Minutes Report. Every week, I will be going through each team’s updated minutes per game to see which players are seeing the court more or less than in previous weeks. With this information in hand, I’ll try to discuss any relevant fantasy risers or fallers; players who we should be adding off waivers or removing from our teams.

The charts below are also great for exploring on your own. You can track the minutes over the last three games, five games, ten games, and for the entire season to see what trends stand out to you. All of this data was made accessible by Kyle Bland, who is incredibly talented and also incredibly generous, so make sure to give him a follow to check out all of his baseball data as well.

Atlanta Hawks

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Dyson Daniels 36.4 35.5 32.4 Jalen Johnson 33.7 32.4 31.9 Nickeil Alexander-Walker 32.7 32.1 31.1 Luke Kennard 26.3 25.5 25.2 Onyeka Okongwu 26 27.1 29.1 Kristaps Porziņģis 25.8 25.5 25.5 Zaccharie Risacher 24 24 23.5 Trae Young — 20.6 27.8

Obviously, the big change here is the knee injury to Trae Young, which will keep him out at least a month. In the meantime, we haven’t seen a major spike for any one player. Minutes have ticked up a bit for all starters, and those five (Daniels, Johnson, Alexander-Walker, Porziņģis, and Risacher) and going to be leaned on heavily. Kennard and Okongwu will see enough time to maybe pop a big fantasy day here and then, especially Kennard with his three-point shooting, but the biggest shift will be the way the usage rates tick up for the other starters.

Boston Celtics

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Jaylen Brown 28.4 29.8 31.1 Payton Pritchard 28.3 29.9 31.9 Derrick White 26.9 30.1 31.9 Anfernee Simons 24.3 25.6 26.9 Josh Minott 22.7 24.6 22.5 Sam Hauser 22.4 22.5 23.6 Neemias Queta 22 22.2 22.9 Jordan Walsh 21.3 14.7 9.6

The Celtics continue to toy around with their rotation in a season without Jayson Tatum. Recently, we’ve seen Joe Mazzulla use a lot of smaller lineups with Josh Minott spelling Neemias Queta at center. This has allowed Jordan Walsh to enter the rotation as a bigger guard/wing. That has cut into minutes for Hugo Gonzalez and Baylor Scheierman, but none of that is actionable in fantasy leagues other than the fact that Minott has settled into a consistent role and is contributing across most categories in his nearly 23 minutes per game.

Brooklyn Nets

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Michael Porter Jr. 33.4 31.9 32.4 Nic Claxton 32.5 29.9 28.7 Terance Mann 32.2 29.8 27.9 Tyrese Martin 25.6 24 20.9 Noah Clowney 25.5 23.4 22.6 Cam Thomas 25 27.1 28.3 Ziaire Williams 22.5 22.5 20.5 Egor Dëmin 16.7 16.6 18.9 Ben Saraf 3.6 13.8 15.7

As I mentioned last week. Brooklyn is a young team that is going to try and work in a bunch of rookies and second-year players around the main cogs Michael Porter Jr., Cam Thomas, and Nic Claxton. Thomas’ recent hamstring injury makes his minute totals look lower than they are, and we’ve seen Terance Mann grow into a bit more of a prominent role. It’s been a struggle early on for Egor Dëmin and Ben Saraf, but the rookies figure to continue to get plenty of minutes throughout the year.

Charlotte Hornets

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Miles Bridges 35.6 34.2 33.6 LaMelo Ball 33.5 32.7 33.3 Kon Knueppel 32.9 30.6 30.4 Sion James 29.2 27.7 24.3 Ryan Kalkbrenner 27.2 28.8 27.4 Collin Sexton 26.3 26.2 26.4 Tre Mann 23 22.3 20.8 Moussa Diabaté 19.6 19.6 19.9 Pat Connaughton 12.7 9.1 7.4 Brandon Miller — — 19.9

The injury to Brandon Miller, which will keep him out at least a few weeks, has led to an uptick in minutes and usage from Kon Knueppel, who’s having a solid rookie season and averaging 14.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and very few defensive stats. Sion James has also stepped into a bigger role, but there isn’t much fantasy juice there. Ryan Kalkbrenner also continues to lead the center battle here and is putting up plenty of fantasy value because he’s blocking 2.4 shots per game with 7.1 rebounds and an elite field goal percentage.

Chicago Bulls

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Josh Giddey 38.1 35.6 34.2 Nikola Vučević 31.3 32.1 32 Matas Buzelis 30.3 31.4 29 Ayo Dosunmu 29.3 25.8 26.1 Tre Jones 28.2 29 29.4 Kevin Huerter 24 23.6 24.9 Isaac Okoro 23.7 24.8 24 Patrick Williams 23.3 22.3 22.5

The Bulls are 6-1. Who saw that coming? (Yes, I will continue to ask that question if they continue to play this well). Ayo Dosunmu has been great off the bench and should be back on Friday after missing one game with a quad injury. The rest of the minutes have been relatively consistent and likely will be until Coby White returns, which is still a couple of weeks away.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Donovan Mitchell 35.5 33.1 33.8 Evan Mobley 34.7 33.7 34.1 De’Andre Hunter 32.3 29.8 29.2 Jarrett Allen 29.5 26.6 27.4 Jaylon Tyson 28.9 28.2 24.8 Sam Merrill 26.8 22.4 26 Darius Garland 26.1 26.1 26.1 Lonzo Ball 25.1 24.9 24.1 Craig Porter Jr. 20 21.2 18 Larry Nance Jr. 19.7 18.1 16.9

Darius Garland is back, and his numbers here are from just one game. I would expect his minutes to continue to tick up here, and we should see other minutes fall as a result. In Garland’s first game back, we saw Sam Merrill move to the bench but still play 27 minutes. Craig Porter Jr., Larry Nance Jr., and Lonzo Ball all saw their minutes take a hit, but Ball still played 23 minutes, so he would be usable if he was doing much on the statsheet.

Dallas Mavericks

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 P.J. Washington 36.6 35.3 34.6 Cooper Flagg 34.2 33.7 33 Max Christie 31.1 31.6 30 D’Angelo Russell 26.5 25.9 22.8 Naji Marshall 23.5 23.3 23.6 Daniel Gafford 22.3 22.3 22.3 Klay Thompson 19.8 20.7 20.4 Anthony Davis — 22.3 29.9 Dereck Lively II — — 16.9 Ryan Nembhard — — 9.2

The injuries are starting to pile up for the Mavericks, with Dereck Lively II and Anthony Davis joining Kyrie Irving on the sideline. Lively II is expected back next week, and Davis could return later this week, so these don’t seem like major injuries that will drastically impact playing time. Daniel Gafford has gotten the most immediate bump, and might until Lively returns, but the other changes have mostly been added minutes for guys like P.J. Washington and Cooper Flagg.

Denver Nuggets

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Nikola Jokić 36.5 34.7 35.2 Jamal Murray 33.4 32.5 33.5 Christian Braun 32.3 30.3 31.6 Aaron Gordon 30.9 29.6 30.3 Cameron Johnson 28 26 26.7 Bruce Brown 23.2 20.3 20.4 Tim Hardaway Jr. 23.2 23.1 23.3 Jonas Valančiūnas 11.2 11.7 11.9

It’s been pretty status quo for the Nuggets, who don’t have any major injuries and have kept their rotation consistent.

Detroit Pistons

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Cade Cunningham 37.7 35.5 36.1 Tobias Harris 35.5 27.9 32.2 Duncan Robinson 34.2 31.6 32.3 Jalen Duren 32.7 30.3 26.4 Isaiah Stewart 30.1 26.8 24.7 Ausar Thompson 28.5 26 27.9 Ronald Holland II 22 23.1 21.8 Caris LeVert 19.3 18.4 19

Tobias Harris is dealing with an ankle injury that kept him out earlier this week, and has led to Isiah Stewart and Jalen Duren getting some more playing time. With how Stewart has looked, it might make sense for the Pistons to keep his minutes increasing even when Harris comes back, which could be later this week. Stewart would be really interesting in fantasy if we knew he wouldn’t dip back to 23-ish minutes per game.

Golden State Warriors

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Will Richard 34.5 17.5 16.7 Stephen Curry 31.3 30.8 31.1 Draymond Green 31.3 31.5 29.6 Jonathan Kuminga 30.7 30.4 30.8 Brandin Podziemski 30.2 28.6 29.4 Moses Moody 29.5 24.1 23.4 Jimmy Butler III 24.3 29.3 31.1 Al Horford 20.9 20.6 22 Buddy Hield 16.4 15.3 16.8

The Warriors are an older team, so they are going to deal with injuries all season. Right now, all of Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green are listed as day-to-day and have missed recent games. That has obviously led to opportunities for second-round pick Will Richard, who had 30 points against the Kings. However, I don’t expect his playing time boost to last. Moses Moody has also seen his playing time increase in the wake of these injuries, and he’s been fine, but he hasn’t exactly played himself into a bigger role when the veterans all return.

Houston Rockets

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Amen Thompson 36.7 35.1 34.9 Alperen Sengun 35.1 34.1 36.8 Kevin Durant 34.1 32.8 35.4 Jabari Smith Jr. 30.9 30.9 34.2 Tari Eason 27.1 26 25.7 Josh Okogie 23.1 24.7 23 Steven Adams 18.8 18.3 22.5 Reed Sheppard 16.7 18.4 20 Clint Capela 14.9 12.9 10.9

Things have remained pretty consistent for the Rockets so far to start the season. We have seen Steven Adams cede some minutes to Clint Capela as he’s battled a hip injury, and Reed Sheppard continues to see his playing time dialed back a little, but the rest has remained the same.

Indiana Pacers

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Pascal Siakam 37.3 35.7 35.6 Aaron Nesmith 33.7 32.6 32.1 Jarace Walker 33.4 32.8 30.9 Quenton Jackson 25.4 22.7 20.1 Isaiah Jackson 23.6 21.8 18 Ben Sheppard 22.6 24.3 27.1 Johnny Furphy 17.8 17.8 12.2 Bennedict Mathurin — — 36.4 Obi Toppin — — 27.4 James Wiseman — — 19.8 Andrew Nembhard — — 16.9

The Pacers are riddled with injuries, as Bennedict Mathurin, Obi Toppin, James Wiseman, and Andrew Nembhard have all missed time due to injury. That has led to spikes in playing time all over the rotation, with Johnny Furphy and Isaiah Jackson being the biggest risers. We did expect Jackson to get a bigger role due to his previous performance, so I think some of his gains will stick, but guys like Furphy and Jarace Walker should see their minutes tick down when the key players return.

Los Angeles Clippers

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Kawhi Leonard 36.7 34.8 33.5 James Harden 36 35.5 33.6 Ivica Zubac 30.9 30.3 29 Bogdan Bogdanović 29.6 20.9 20.9 Derrick Jones Jr. 28.1 26 24.4 Kris Dunn 25.3 24.7 23.9 John Collins 22.9 23.7 24.3 Bradley Beal 20.7 20.7 20.4

Another team that has stayed relatively consistent so far this season. Kwahi Leonard is battling an ankle injury right now, and James Harden is dealing with a personal matter, but we have no indication that those situations will last beyond one day.

Los Angeles Lakers

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Luka Dončić 40 39.6 38.9 Austin Reaves 37.7 37.8 37.8 Jake LaRavia 36.2 33.8 30.5 Rui Hachimura 34.5 35.7 35.8 Deandre Ayton 31.8 28.9 31.5 Marcus Smart 30.7 31.7 28.7 Jaxson Hayes 20.1 19.3 18.4 Gabe Vincent — — 23.9

Luka Doncic missed a little bit of time, and Austin Reaves is now battling a groin injury, so we’ve seen an uptick in minutes and usage for Jake LaRavia. More offensive responsibility has also fallen to DeAndre Ayton and Rui Hachimura, but those guys were playing big minutes before anyway. Reaves is expected to return this week, so the rotation should remain similar to this until LeBron James returns, which might be another 2-3 weeks.

Memphis Grizzlies

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Ja Morant 34.3 32.8 30 Jaren Jackson Jr. 31 31.3 28.7 Cedric Coward 29.6 28.7 26.3 Santi Aldama 25.8 26.9 24.6 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 25.5 23.9 24.8 Jock Landale 24.3 24.4 23.9 Jaylen Wells 22.4 24.6 25.3

The Grizzlies are dealing with myriad injuries, so their rotation has been pretty small to start the season, at least in terms of meaningful minutes. Zach Edey is the closest player to returning since he has already been sent to Memphis’ G-League team, but Ty Jerome and Brandon Clarke are weeks away, so this rotation could continue to look like this for a while. It’s been nice to see Cedric Coward get a slight increase in minutes, and I expect that to continue given how good the rookie has looked.

Miami Heat

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Andrew Wiggins 33.5 33.1 31.5 Davion Mitchell 32.4 31.1 29.3 Norman Powell 29.4 29.4 30.3 Jaime Jaquez Jr. 29 29.9 29.1 Bam Adebayo 24.9 28.4 30.4 Pelle Larsson 24.4 26.1 18.3 Nikola Jović 21.6 19.3 21.4 Kel’el Ware 18.8 20.8 20.3

Norman Powell returned to the Heat, which is great, but now Bam Adebayo is dealing with a foot injury. Kel’el Ware played 27 minutes on Wednesday with Bam hurt, so he would see the biggest change in role and could certainly be usable in fantasy leagues since he had 13 points, 13 rebounds, and four steals on Wednesday. Jaime Jaquez Jr. remains a key bench piece, but he has seen his minutes dip a little with Powell back.

Milwaukee Bucks

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Ryan Rollins 31 31.1 31.1 Giannis Antetokounmpo 29.2 30.2 31.2 Gary Trent Jr. 29.1 29.6 28.7 Myles Turner 26.3 27.7 28.4 AJ Green 25.3 26.5 27 Kyle Kuzma 21.5 23.9 22.9 Cole Anthony 20.1 21.2 20.6 Bobby Portis 19.7 18.8 19.4 Kevin Porter Jr. — — 9.4

Kevin Porter Jr. remains out, so Ryan Rollins has moved into the starting rotation and looks like he may not relinquish the role. The rest of the rotation has been pretty consistent.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Julius Randle 34.6 34.8 34.9 Donte DiVincenzo 32.6 32.3 31 Rudy Gobert 32.4 32.4 32 Jaden McDaniels 31 33.8 32.6 Anthony Edwards 28.8 28.8 26.5 Mike Conley 23.7 25.1 21.5 Naz Reid 22.4 23.4 22.8

Anthony Edwards returned on Wednesday night, which led to Mike Conley seeing just 18 minutes and Bones Hyland falling out of the rotation altogether. The rest of the rotation is pretty secure, and Rob Dillingham is only seeing like 12 minutes per game, which was not enough to make the cut here.

New Orleans Pelicans

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Trey Murphy III 35.8 34.5 35.5 Herbert Jones 31.7 29.2 29.1 Zion Williamson 28 29 31.5 Jordan Poole 25.5 26.4 30.3 Saddiq Bey 25.1 23.3 24.7 Jose Alvarado 23.8 20.3 18.1 Jeremiah Fears 22.8 25.6 25.2 Yves Missi 22 24.5 23.2 Derik Queen 16.9 15.6 18.6 Kevon Looney 15.5 15.5 15.5

Another season, another injury to Zion Williamson, who is set to miss at least one week with a strained hamstring. The Pelicans are also without Jordan Poole for a bit this week, which could lead to extra opportunities for rookie Jeremiah Fears or Jose Alvarado. The most interesting change has been Derik Queen, who was electric in the fourth quarter on Tuesday and then played 26 minutes against the Mavs on Wednesday, scoring 11 points with seven rebounds, two assists, and three steals. He figures to see the biggest bump in minutes while Zion is sidelined.

New York Knicks

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 OG Anunoby 32.8 33.7 33.9 Karl-Anthony Towns 32.6 33 33.1 Jalen Brunson 32.5 33.5 34 Mikal Bridges 32.4 34.8 35.1 Josh Hart 26.6 24.3 24.1 Miles McBride 19.5 21.9 24.3 Jordan Clarkson 18.3 17 16.1 Landry Shamet 18.1 19.8 17.8 Mitchell Robinson 14.8 16.4 16.4

Mitchell Robinson has been battling a foot injury, so his minutes have been kept in check. We’ve also seen the bench minutes consolidate a bit to guys like Jordan Clarkson, Landry Shamet, and Deuce McBride, who missed some time for personal reasons, which is why his numbers seem low. The other thing to note is that no Knicks player is over 33 minutes per game after their starting five played more than any other unit last year.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 32.2 32.3 35.4 Chet Holmgren 30 30 33.4 Cason Wallace 29 28.2 30.1 Ajay Mitchell 27.1 27.1 27.1 Isaiah Hartenstein 26.8 27.4 30 Aaron Wiggins 26.6 27.6 27.6 Isaiah Joe 24.7 24.5 24.5 Jaylin Williams 19.1 19.3 17.7 Alex Caruso 17.9 19 21.3 Luguentz Dort 14.8 25.2 31.8

The Thunder have a few injuries of note here with Chet Holmgren battling a lower back injury, Lu Dort dealing with a shoulder injury, and Alex Caruso getting a rest day this week. We also saw the return of Isaiah Joe, which, importantly, didn’t really cut into the minutes for Ajay Mitchell, who has played himself into a key reserve role for the Thunder.

Orlando Magic

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Franz Wagner 33 33.8 34.2 Paolo Banchero 31.9 33.7 34.4 Wendell Carter Jr. 28.3 26.8 28.2 Anthony Black 27.1 27 26.2 Desmond Bane 23.4 27.1 29.1 Tristan da Silva 23.2 21 21.4 Jalen Suggs 19.8 20.2 19.4

The Magic are just 3-5, but they have no major injuries to report and no real changes to their rotation. They’re just shooting 33% from three as a team and struggling to take the next step in their development as a contender.

Philadelphia 76ers

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Tyrese Maxey 38.2 41.1 41.3 VJ Edgecombe 35.9 37.5 38.6 Kelly Oubre Jr. 34.6 37.6 37.4 Quentin Grimes 31.1 33 31.6 Andre Drummond 25.7 18.7 16.6 Joel Embiid 25.6 24.5 22.8 Trendon Watford 22.5 19.4 19.4 Adem Bona 18.3 16.7 16.9 Jared McCain 15.2 15.2 15.2

Joel Embiid continues to be in and out of the lineup with his knee injury, and Paul George has still not returned from knee surgery. We also saw Jared McCain back for one game and now out again as he manages a knee injury. McCain should be back soon, and the 76ers clearly don’t want to keep playing VJ Edgecombe, Kelly Oubre Jr., and Quentin Grimes as many minutes as they have, so expect those to reduce a bit as this team gets healthy. You’ll still likely want all three in fantasy, but they’ll be playing around three to five minutes per game less.

Phoenix Suns

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Devin Booker 37.6 38.7 36.8 Grayson Allen 33.8 35.9 34.6 Royce O’Neale 30.4 34.4 32.2 Ryan Dunn 30 27 25 Mark Williams 26 27.3 24.9 Collin Gillespie 23.4 26.6 24.7 Jordan Goodwin 20.4 20.4 14.4 Dillon Brooks — — 30.5

Dillon Brooks continues to battle a groin injury, and we’ve yet to see Jalen Green (hamstring) so far this season, so the Suns’ rotation could change a bit in the next week. As it stands, Ryan Dunn and Jordan Goodwin have seen an increase in minutes, but neither one is really fantasy viable.

Portland Trail Blazers

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Deni Avdija 35.2 34.4 33.4 Jrue Holiday 34.3 33.8 33 Toumani Camara 34 32.7 33 Jerami Grant 32.2 29.9 29.2 Shaedon Sharpe 24.9 25.6 26.7 Kris Murray 23.2 23.4 22.3 Donovan Clingan 22.3 24.2 24.6

Portland’s rotation and minutes have remained pretty consistent so far this season. Their top six players have each played in all eight games, and Kris Murray has only missed one. These are their guys for now.

Sacramento Kings

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Zach LaVine 37.8 36.8 36.9 DeMar DeRozan 37.6 36.2 36.8 Domantas Sabonis 36.9 35.1 34.6 Russell Westbrook 35.5 33.1 28.6 Dennis Schröder 34.8 32.8 32.7 Malik Monk 25.3 26.2 25.2 Nique Clifford 22.5 22.5 22.8 Keon Ellis 19.5 21.7 19.5

Russell Westbrook has worked into a bigger role with his new team and played well, recording a triple-double this week. It’s going to be hard for the Kings not to keep his minutes up. However, Zach LaVine missed one game this week with a back injury, and Domantas Sabonis has missed two games with a rib injury, so those two will get back onto their court and get their normal minutes allotment soon enough. That would likely cause Keon Ellis’ role to shrink a bit.

San Antonio Spurs

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Victor Wembanyama 35.6 34.8 33.7 Stephon Castle 35.5 33.5 32.8 Devin Vassell 35.4 34.3 34.6 Julian Champagnie 30.9 29.5 29.8 Harrison Barnes 28.7 28.6 29.7 Keldon Johnson 24 25 24.1 Jeremy Sochan 22.6 22.6 22.6 Dylan Harper 17.9 23 23.4 Luke Kornet — — 25.2

The Spurs are in the throes of some injuries right now, as Luke Kornet has been sidelined with an ankle injury, and Dylan Harper will now miss multiple weeks with a calf strain. In one game without Harper, we saw Devin Vassell‘s minutes tick up a bit, same with Stephon Castle. Julian Champagnie saw the biggest increase in minutes (just about five), but that was also the season debut for Jeremy Sochan, so it seems like a lot of minutes in the rotation will go to him now that he’s back.

Toronto Raptors

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 RJ Barrett 34.3 33.6 32.3 Brandon Ingram 33 32.9 32.6 Scottie Barnes 31.5 31.4 32.3 Immanuel Quickley 28.3 29.4 30.5 Collin Murray-Boyles 22 23 21.4 Jakob Poeltl 20 22 22.4 Jamal Shead 18.2 17.9 17.1

Everything is status quo for the Raptors so far. Jakob Poeltl’s minutes continue to be limited, but this is their rotation for now.

Utah Jazz

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Lauri Markkanen 36.5 36.4 37.1 Keyonte George 35.4 34.1 34.6 Svi Mykhailiuk 31.5 28.1 28.2 Jusuf Nurkić 28.6 23.9 21.5 Taylor Hendricks 18.9 15.3 16.3 Ace Bailey 18.9 18.9 17.7 Kyle Filipowski 18.5 16.2 18.9 Walker Kessler — 30.1 30.8

The Jazz just lost Walker Kessler (shoulder) for the season, which should mean a big uptick in minutes and usage for Jusuf Nurkić; he’s a player you have to add in fantasy. We’ve also seen the team toy with Taylor Hendricks starting over Kyle Filipowski, and while that hasn’t led to a huge breakthrough, it’s a situation to monitor because Hendricks could be intriguing with starter’s minutes.

Washington Wizards

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Alex Sarr 28.8 29.3 27.9 Kyshawn George 27.7 30.8 30.8 Bub Carrington 25.9 27.4 27.3 Bilal Coulibaly 23.6 23.8 23.8 Tre Johnson 23.3 24.5 25.5 CJ McCollum 20.6 25.1 27.3 Khris Middleton 20.4 23.5 24.9 Corey Kispert 14.1 17.4 18.2

The Wizrads got Bilal Coulibaly back, and in his four games, he has not really cut into the playing time for young guys like Bub Carrington, Kyshawn George, and Tre Johnson. The minutes have seemed to come at the expense of the veterans, which may also be related to Khris Middleton dealing with a knee injury. Still, this is great news for George, who remains a hold in fantasy leagues. I covered his breakout season earlier this week.