Fantasy Basketball Minutes Report: Injuries to Trae Young, Walker Kessler shake up rotations
Welcome to the inaugural edition of the Fantasy Basketball Minutes Report. Every week, I will be going through each team’s updated minutes per game to see which players are seeing the court more or less than in previous weeks. With this information in hand, I’ll try to discuss any relevant fantasy risers or fallers; players who we should be adding off waivers or removing from our teams.
The charts below are also great for exploring on your own. You can track the minutes over the last three games, five games, ten games, and for the entire season to see what trends stand out to you. All of this data was made accessible by Kyle Bland, who is incredibly talented and also incredibly generous, so make sure to give him a follow to check out all of his baseball data as well.
Atlanta Hawks
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Dyson Daniels
|36.4
|35.5
|32.4
|Jalen Johnson
|33.7
|32.4
|31.9
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker
|32.7
|32.1
|31.1
|Luke Kennard
|26.3
|25.5
|25.2
|Onyeka Okongwu
|26
|27.1
|29.1
|Kristaps Porziņģis
|25.8
|25.5
|25.5
|Zaccharie Risacher
|24
|24
|23.5
|Trae Young
|—
|20.6
|27.8
Obviously, the big change here is the knee injury to Trae Young, which will keep him out at least a month. In the meantime, we haven’t seen a major spike for any one player. Minutes have ticked up a bit for all starters, and those five (Daniels, Johnson, Alexander-Walker, Porziņģis, and Risacher) and going to be leaned on heavily. Kennard and Okongwu will see enough time to maybe pop a big fantasy day here and then, especially Kennard with his three-point shooting, but the biggest shift will be the way the usage rates tick up for the other starters.
Boston Celtics
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Jaylen Brown
|28.4
|29.8
|31.1
|Payton Pritchard
|28.3
|29.9
|31.9
|Derrick White
|26.9
|30.1
|31.9
|Anfernee Simons
|24.3
|25.6
|26.9
|Josh Minott
|22.7
|24.6
|22.5
|Sam Hauser
|22.4
|22.5
|23.6
|Neemias Queta
|22
|22.2
|22.9
|Jordan Walsh
|21.3
|14.7
|9.6
The Celtics continue to toy around with their rotation in a season without Jayson Tatum. Recently, we’ve seen Joe Mazzulla use a lot of smaller lineups with Josh Minott spelling Neemias Queta at center. This has allowed Jordan Walsh to enter the rotation as a bigger guard/wing. That has cut into minutes for Hugo Gonzalez and Baylor Scheierman, but none of that is actionable in fantasy leagues other than the fact that Minott has settled into a consistent role and is contributing across most categories in his nearly 23 minutes per game.
Brooklyn Nets
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Michael Porter Jr.
|33.4
|31.9
|32.4
|Nic Claxton
|32.5
|29.9
|28.7
|Terance Mann
|32.2
|29.8
|27.9
|Tyrese Martin
|25.6
|24
|20.9
|Noah Clowney
|25.5
|23.4
|22.6
|Cam Thomas
|25
|27.1
|28.3
|Ziaire Williams
|22.5
|22.5
|20.5
|Egor Dëmin
|16.7
|16.6
|18.9
|Ben Saraf
|3.6
|13.8
|15.7
As I mentioned last week. Brooklyn is a young team that is going to try and work in a bunch of rookies and second-year players around the main cogs Michael Porter Jr., Cam Thomas, and Nic Claxton. Thomas’ recent hamstring injury makes his minute totals look lower than they are, and we’ve seen Terance Mann grow into a bit more of a prominent role. It’s been a struggle early on for Egor Dëmin and Ben Saraf, but the rookies figure to continue to get plenty of minutes throughout the year.
Charlotte Hornets
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Miles Bridges
|35.6
|34.2
|33.6
|LaMelo Ball
|33.5
|32.7
|33.3
|Kon Knueppel
|32.9
|30.6
|30.4
|Sion James
|29.2
|27.7
|24.3
|Ryan Kalkbrenner
|27.2
|28.8
|27.4
|Collin Sexton
|26.3
|26.2
|26.4
|Tre Mann
|23
|22.3
|20.8
|Moussa Diabaté
|19.6
|19.6
|19.9
|Pat Connaughton
|12.7
|9.1
|7.4
|Brandon Miller
|—
|—
|19.9
The injury to Brandon Miller, which will keep him out at least a few weeks, has led to an uptick in minutes and usage from Kon Knueppel, who’s having a solid rookie season and averaging 14.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and very few defensive stats. Sion James has also stepped into a bigger role, but there isn’t much fantasy juice there. Ryan Kalkbrenner also continues to lead the center battle here and is putting up plenty of fantasy value because he’s blocking 2.4 shots per game with 7.1 rebounds and an elite field goal percentage.
Chicago Bulls
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Josh Giddey
|38.1
|35.6
|34.2
|Nikola Vučević
|31.3
|32.1
|32
|Matas Buzelis
|30.3
|31.4
|29
|Ayo Dosunmu
|29.3
|25.8
|26.1
|Tre Jones
|28.2
|29
|29.4
|Kevin Huerter
|24
|23.6
|24.9
|Isaac Okoro
|23.7
|24.8
|24
|Patrick Williams
|23.3
|22.3
|22.5
The Bulls are 6-1. Who saw that coming? (Yes, I will continue to ask that question if they continue to play this well). Ayo Dosunmu has been great off the bench and should be back on Friday after missing one game with a quad injury. The rest of the minutes have been relatively consistent and likely will be until Coby White returns, which is still a couple of weeks away.
Cleveland Cavaliers
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Donovan Mitchell
|35.5
|33.1
|33.8
|Evan Mobley
|34.7
|33.7
|34.1
|De’Andre Hunter
|32.3
|29.8
|29.2
|Jarrett Allen
|29.5
|26.6
|27.4
|Jaylon Tyson
|28.9
|28.2
|24.8
|Sam Merrill
|26.8
|22.4
|26
|Darius Garland
|26.1
|26.1
|26.1
|Lonzo Ball
|25.1
|24.9
|24.1
|Craig Porter Jr.
|20
|21.2
|18
|Larry Nance Jr.
|19.7
|18.1
|16.9
Darius Garland is back, and his numbers here are from just one game. I would expect his minutes to continue to tick up here, and we should see other minutes fall as a result. In Garland’s first game back, we saw Sam Merrill move to the bench but still play 27 minutes. Craig Porter Jr., Larry Nance Jr., and Lonzo Ball all saw their minutes take a hit, but Ball still played 23 minutes, so he would be usable if he was doing much on the statsheet.
Dallas Mavericks
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|P.J. Washington
|36.6
|35.3
|34.6
|Cooper Flagg
|34.2
|33.7
|33
|Max Christie
|31.1
|31.6
|30
|D’Angelo Russell
|26.5
|25.9
|22.8
|Naji Marshall
|23.5
|23.3
|23.6
|Daniel Gafford
|22.3
|22.3
|22.3
|Klay Thompson
|19.8
|20.7
|20.4
|Anthony Davis
|—
|22.3
|29.9
|Dereck Lively II
|—
|—
|16.9
|Ryan Nembhard
|—
|—
|9.2
The injuries are starting to pile up for the Mavericks, with Dereck Lively II and Anthony Davis joining Kyrie Irving on the sideline. Lively II is expected back next week, and Davis could return later this week, so these don’t seem like major injuries that will drastically impact playing time. Daniel Gafford has gotten the most immediate bump, and might until Lively returns, but the other changes have mostly been added minutes for guys like P.J. Washington and Cooper Flagg.
Denver Nuggets
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Nikola Jokić
|36.5
|34.7
|35.2
|Jamal Murray
|33.4
|32.5
|33.5
|Christian Braun
|32.3
|30.3
|31.6
|Aaron Gordon
|30.9
|29.6
|30.3
|Cameron Johnson
|28
|26
|26.7
|Bruce Brown
|23.2
|20.3
|20.4
|Tim Hardaway Jr.
|23.2
|23.1
|23.3
|Jonas Valančiūnas
|11.2
|11.7
|11.9
It’s been pretty status quo for the Nuggets, who don’t have any major injuries and have kept their rotation consistent.
Detroit Pistons
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Cade Cunningham
|37.7
|35.5
|36.1
|Tobias Harris
|35.5
|27.9
|32.2
|Duncan Robinson
|34.2
|31.6
|32.3
|Jalen Duren
|32.7
|30.3
|26.4
|Isaiah Stewart
|30.1
|26.8
|24.7
|Ausar Thompson
|28.5
|26
|27.9
|Ronald Holland II
|22
|23.1
|21.8
|Caris LeVert
|19.3
|18.4
|19
Tobias Harris is dealing with an ankle injury that kept him out earlier this week, and has led to Isiah Stewart and Jalen Duren getting some more playing time. With how Stewart has looked, it might make sense for the Pistons to keep his minutes increasing even when Harris comes back, which could be later this week. Stewart would be really interesting in fantasy if we knew he wouldn’t dip back to 23-ish minutes per game.
Golden State Warriors
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Will Richard
|34.5
|17.5
|16.7
|Stephen Curry
|31.3
|30.8
|31.1
|Draymond Green
|31.3
|31.5
|29.6
|Jonathan Kuminga
|30.7
|30.4
|30.8
|Brandin Podziemski
|30.2
|28.6
|29.4
|Moses Moody
|29.5
|24.1
|23.4
|Jimmy Butler III
|24.3
|29.3
|31.1
|Al Horford
|20.9
|20.6
|22
|Buddy Hield
|16.4
|15.3
|16.8
The Warriors are an older team, so they are going to deal with injuries all season. Right now, all of Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green are listed as day-to-day and have missed recent games. That has obviously led to opportunities for second-round pick Will Richard, who had 30 points against the Kings. However, I don’t expect his playing time boost to last. Moses Moody has also seen his playing time increase in the wake of these injuries, and he’s been fine, but he hasn’t exactly played himself into a bigger role when the veterans all return.
Houston Rockets
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Amen Thompson
|36.7
|35.1
|34.9
|Alperen Sengun
|35.1
|34.1
|36.8
|Kevin Durant
|34.1
|32.8
|35.4
|Jabari Smith Jr.
|30.9
|30.9
|34.2
|Tari Eason
|27.1
|26
|25.7
|Josh Okogie
|23.1
|24.7
|23
|Steven Adams
|18.8
|18.3
|22.5
|Reed Sheppard
|16.7
|18.4
|20
|Clint Capela
|14.9
|12.9
|10.9
Things have remained pretty consistent for the Rockets so far to start the season. We have seen Steven Adams cede some minutes to Clint Capela as he’s battled a hip injury, and Reed Sheppard continues to see his playing time dialed back a little, but the rest has remained the same.
Indiana Pacers
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Pascal Siakam
|37.3
|35.7
|35.6
|Aaron Nesmith
|33.7
|32.6
|32.1
|Jarace Walker
|33.4
|32.8
|30.9
|Quenton Jackson
|25.4
|22.7
|20.1
|Isaiah Jackson
|23.6
|21.8
|18
|Ben Sheppard
|22.6
|24.3
|27.1
|Johnny Furphy
|17.8
|17.8
|12.2
|Bennedict Mathurin
|—
|—
|36.4
|Obi Toppin
|—
|—
|27.4
|James Wiseman
|—
|—
|19.8
|Andrew Nembhard
|—
|—
|16.9
The Pacers are riddled with injuries, as Bennedict Mathurin, Obi Toppin, James Wiseman, and Andrew Nembhard have all missed time due to injury. That has led to spikes in playing time all over the rotation, with Johnny Furphy and Isaiah Jackson being the biggest risers. We did expect Jackson to get a bigger role due to his previous performance, so I think some of his gains will stick, but guys like Furphy and Jarace Walker should see their minutes tick down when the key players return.
Los Angeles Clippers
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Kawhi Leonard
|36.7
|34.8
|33.5
|James Harden
|36
|35.5
|33.6
|Ivica Zubac
|30.9
|30.3
|29
|Bogdan Bogdanović
|29.6
|20.9
|20.9
|Derrick Jones Jr.
|28.1
|26
|24.4
|Kris Dunn
|25.3
|24.7
|23.9
|John Collins
|22.9
|23.7
|24.3
|Bradley Beal
|20.7
|20.7
|20.4
Another team that has stayed relatively consistent so far this season. Kwahi Leonard is battling an ankle injury right now, and James Harden is dealing with a personal matter, but we have no indication that those situations will last beyond one day.
Los Angeles Lakers
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Luka Dončić
|40
|39.6
|38.9
|Austin Reaves
|37.7
|37.8
|37.8
|Jake LaRavia
|36.2
|33.8
|30.5
|Rui Hachimura
|34.5
|35.7
|35.8
|Deandre Ayton
|31.8
|28.9
|31.5
|Marcus Smart
|30.7
|31.7
|28.7
|Jaxson Hayes
|20.1
|19.3
|18.4
|Gabe Vincent
|—
|—
|23.9
Luka Doncic missed a little bit of time, and Austin Reaves is now battling a groin injury, so we’ve seen an uptick in minutes and usage for Jake LaRavia. More offensive responsibility has also fallen to DeAndre Ayton and Rui Hachimura, but those guys were playing big minutes before anyway. Reaves is expected to return this week, so the rotation should remain similar to this until LeBron James returns, which might be another 2-3 weeks.
Memphis Grizzlies
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Ja Morant
|34.3
|32.8
|30
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|31
|31.3
|28.7
|Cedric Coward
|29.6
|28.7
|26.3
|Santi Aldama
|25.8
|26.9
|24.6
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|25.5
|23.9
|24.8
|Jock Landale
|24.3
|24.4
|23.9
|Jaylen Wells
|22.4
|24.6
|25.3
The Grizzlies are dealing with myriad injuries, so their rotation has been pretty small to start the season, at least in terms of meaningful minutes. Zach Edey is the closest player to returning since he has already been sent to Memphis’ G-League team, but Ty Jerome and Brandon Clarke are weeks away, so this rotation could continue to look like this for a while. It’s been nice to see Cedric Coward get a slight increase in minutes, and I expect that to continue given how good the rookie has looked.
Miami Heat
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Andrew Wiggins
|33.5
|33.1
|31.5
|Davion Mitchell
|32.4
|31.1
|29.3
|Norman Powell
|29.4
|29.4
|30.3
|Jaime Jaquez Jr.
|29
|29.9
|29.1
|Bam Adebayo
|24.9
|28.4
|30.4
|Pelle Larsson
|24.4
|26.1
|18.3
|Nikola Jović
|21.6
|19.3
|21.4
|Kel’el Ware
|18.8
|20.8
|20.3
Norman Powell returned to the Heat, which is great, but now Bam Adebayo is dealing with a foot injury. Kel’el Ware played 27 minutes on Wednesday with Bam hurt, so he would see the biggest change in role and could certainly be usable in fantasy leagues since he had 13 points, 13 rebounds, and four steals on Wednesday. Jaime Jaquez Jr. remains a key bench piece, but he has seen his minutes dip a little with Powell back.
Milwaukee Bucks
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Ryan Rollins
|31
|31.1
|31.1
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|29.2
|30.2
|31.2
|Gary Trent Jr.
|29.1
|29.6
|28.7
|Myles Turner
|26.3
|27.7
|28.4
|AJ Green
|25.3
|26.5
|27
|Kyle Kuzma
|21.5
|23.9
|22.9
|Cole Anthony
|20.1
|21.2
|20.6
|Bobby Portis
|19.7
|18.8
|19.4
|Kevin Porter Jr.
|—
|—
|9.4
Kevin Porter Jr. remains out, so Ryan Rollins has moved into the starting rotation and looks like he may not relinquish the role. The rest of the rotation has been pretty consistent.
Minnesota Timberwolves
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Julius Randle
|34.6
|34.8
|34.9
|Donte DiVincenzo
|32.6
|32.3
|31
|Rudy Gobert
|32.4
|32.4
|32
|Jaden McDaniels
|31
|33.8
|32.6
|Anthony Edwards
|28.8
|28.8
|26.5
|Mike Conley
|23.7
|25.1
|21.5
|Naz Reid
|22.4
|23.4
|22.8
Anthony Edwards returned on Wednesday night, which led to Mike Conley seeing just 18 minutes and Bones Hyland falling out of the rotation altogether. The rest of the rotation is pretty secure, and Rob Dillingham is only seeing like 12 minutes per game, which was not enough to make the cut here.
New Orleans Pelicans
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Trey Murphy III
|35.8
|34.5
|35.5
|Herbert Jones
|31.7
|29.2
|29.1
|Zion Williamson
|28
|29
|31.5
|Jordan Poole
|25.5
|26.4
|30.3
|Saddiq Bey
|25.1
|23.3
|24.7
|Jose Alvarado
|23.8
|20.3
|18.1
|Jeremiah Fears
|22.8
|25.6
|25.2
|Yves Missi
|22
|24.5
|23.2
|Derik Queen
|16.9
|15.6
|18.6
|Kevon Looney
|15.5
|15.5
|15.5
Another season, another injury to Zion Williamson, who is set to miss at least one week with a strained hamstring. The Pelicans are also without Jordan Poole for a bit this week, which could lead to extra opportunities for rookie Jeremiah Fears or Jose Alvarado. The most interesting change has been Derik Queen, who was electric in the fourth quarter on Tuesday and then played 26 minutes against the Mavs on Wednesday, scoring 11 points with seven rebounds, two assists, and three steals. He figures to see the biggest bump in minutes while Zion is sidelined.
New York Knicks
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|OG Anunoby
|32.8
|33.7
|33.9
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|32.6
|33
|33.1
|Jalen Brunson
|32.5
|33.5
|34
|Mikal Bridges
|32.4
|34.8
|35.1
|Josh Hart
|26.6
|24.3
|24.1
|Miles McBride
|19.5
|21.9
|24.3
|Jordan Clarkson
|18.3
|17
|16.1
|Landry Shamet
|18.1
|19.8
|17.8
|Mitchell Robinson
|14.8
|16.4
|16.4
Mitchell Robinson has been battling a foot injury, so his minutes have been kept in check. We’ve also seen the bench minutes consolidate a bit to guys like Jordan Clarkson, Landry Shamet, and Deuce McBride, who missed some time for personal reasons, which is why his numbers seem low. The other thing to note is that no Knicks player is over 33 minutes per game after their starting five played more than any other unit last year.
Oklahoma City Thunder
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|32.2
|32.3
|35.4
|Chet Holmgren
|30
|30
|33.4
|Cason Wallace
|29
|28.2
|30.1
|Ajay Mitchell
|27.1
|27.1
|27.1
|Isaiah Hartenstein
|26.8
|27.4
|30
|Aaron Wiggins
|26.6
|27.6
|27.6
|Isaiah Joe
|24.7
|24.5
|24.5
|Jaylin Williams
|19.1
|19.3
|17.7
|Alex Caruso
|17.9
|19
|21.3
|Luguentz Dort
|14.8
|25.2
|31.8
The Thunder have a few injuries of note here with Chet Holmgren battling a lower back injury, Lu Dort dealing with a shoulder injury, and Alex Caruso getting a rest day this week. We also saw the return of Isaiah Joe, which, importantly, didn’t really cut into the minutes for Ajay Mitchell, who has played himself into a key reserve role for the Thunder.
Orlando Magic
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Franz Wagner
|33
|33.8
|34.2
|Paolo Banchero
|31.9
|33.7
|34.4
|Wendell Carter Jr.
|28.3
|26.8
|28.2
|Anthony Black
|27.1
|27
|26.2
|Desmond Bane
|23.4
|27.1
|29.1
|Tristan da Silva
|23.2
|21
|21.4
|Jalen Suggs
|19.8
|20.2
|19.4
The Magic are just 3-5, but they have no major injuries to report and no real changes to their rotation. They’re just shooting 33% from three as a team and struggling to take the next step in their development as a contender.
Philadelphia 76ers
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Tyrese Maxey
|38.2
|41.1
|41.3
|VJ Edgecombe
|35.9
|37.5
|38.6
|Kelly Oubre Jr.
|34.6
|37.6
|37.4
|Quentin Grimes
|31.1
|33
|31.6
|Andre Drummond
|25.7
|18.7
|16.6
|Joel Embiid
|25.6
|24.5
|22.8
|Trendon Watford
|22.5
|19.4
|19.4
|Adem Bona
|18.3
|16.7
|16.9
|Jared McCain
|15.2
|15.2
|15.2
Joel Embiid continues to be in and out of the lineup with his knee injury, and Paul George has still not returned from knee surgery. We also saw Jared McCain back for one game and now out again as he manages a knee injury. McCain should be back soon, and the 76ers clearly don’t want to keep playing VJ Edgecombe, Kelly Oubre Jr., and Quentin Grimes as many minutes as they have, so expect those to reduce a bit as this team gets healthy. You’ll still likely want all three in fantasy, but they’ll be playing around three to five minutes per game less.
Phoenix Suns
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Devin Booker
|37.6
|38.7
|36.8
|Grayson Allen
|33.8
|35.9
|34.6
|Royce O’Neale
|30.4
|34.4
|32.2
|Ryan Dunn
|30
|27
|25
|Mark Williams
|26
|27.3
|24.9
|Collin Gillespie
|23.4
|26.6
|24.7
|Jordan Goodwin
|20.4
|20.4
|14.4
|Dillon Brooks
|—
|—
|30.5
Dillon Brooks continues to battle a groin injury, and we’ve yet to see Jalen Green (hamstring) so far this season, so the Suns’ rotation could change a bit in the next week. As it stands, Ryan Dunn and Jordan Goodwin have seen an increase in minutes, but neither one is really fantasy viable.
Portland Trail Blazers
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Deni Avdija
|35.2
|34.4
|33.4
|Jrue Holiday
|34.3
|33.8
|33
|Toumani Camara
|34
|32.7
|33
|Jerami Grant
|32.2
|29.9
|29.2
|Shaedon Sharpe
|24.9
|25.6
|26.7
|Kris Murray
|23.2
|23.4
|22.3
|Donovan Clingan
|22.3
|24.2
|24.6
Portland’s rotation and minutes have remained pretty consistent so far this season. Their top six players have each played in all eight games, and Kris Murray has only missed one. These are their guys for now.
Sacramento Kings
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Zach LaVine
|37.8
|36.8
|36.9
|DeMar DeRozan
|37.6
|36.2
|36.8
|Domantas Sabonis
|36.9
|35.1
|34.6
|Russell Westbrook
|35.5
|33.1
|28.6
|Dennis Schröder
|34.8
|32.8
|32.7
|Malik Monk
|25.3
|26.2
|25.2
|Nique Clifford
|22.5
|22.5
|22.8
|Keon Ellis
|19.5
|21.7
|19.5
Russell Westbrook has worked into a bigger role with his new team and played well, recording a triple-double this week. It’s going to be hard for the Kings not to keep his minutes up. However, Zach LaVine missed one game this week with a back injury, and Domantas Sabonis has missed two games with a rib injury, so those two will get back onto their court and get their normal minutes allotment soon enough. That would likely cause Keon Ellis’ role to shrink a bit.
San Antonio Spurs
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Victor Wembanyama
|35.6
|34.8
|33.7
|Stephon Castle
|35.5
|33.5
|32.8
|Devin Vassell
|35.4
|34.3
|34.6
|Julian Champagnie
|30.9
|29.5
|29.8
|Harrison Barnes
|28.7
|28.6
|29.7
|Keldon Johnson
|24
|25
|24.1
|Jeremy Sochan
|22.6
|22.6
|22.6
|Dylan Harper
|17.9
|23
|23.4
|Luke Kornet
|—
|—
|25.2
The Spurs are in the throes of some injuries right now, as Luke Kornet has been sidelined with an ankle injury, and Dylan Harper will now miss multiple weeks with a calf strain. In one game without Harper, we saw Devin Vassell‘s minutes tick up a bit, same with Stephon Castle. Julian Champagnie saw the biggest increase in minutes (just about five), but that was also the season debut for Jeremy Sochan, so it seems like a lot of minutes in the rotation will go to him now that he’s back.
Toronto Raptors
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|RJ Barrett
|34.3
|33.6
|32.3
|Brandon Ingram
|33
|32.9
|32.6
|Scottie Barnes
|31.5
|31.4
|32.3
|Immanuel Quickley
|28.3
|29.4
|30.5
|Collin Murray-Boyles
|22
|23
|21.4
|Jakob Poeltl
|20
|22
|22.4
|Jamal Shead
|18.2
|17.9
|17.1
Everything is status quo for the Raptors so far. Jakob Poeltl’s minutes continue to be limited, but this is their rotation for now.
Utah Jazz
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Lauri Markkanen
|36.5
|36.4
|37.1
|Keyonte George
|35.4
|34.1
|34.6
|Svi Mykhailiuk
|31.5
|28.1
|28.2
|Jusuf Nurkić
|28.6
|23.9
|21.5
|Taylor Hendricks
|18.9
|15.3
|16.3
|Ace Bailey
|18.9
|18.9
|17.7
|Kyle Filipowski
|18.5
|16.2
|18.9
|Walker Kessler
|—
|30.1
|30.8
The Jazz just lost Walker Kessler (shoulder) for the season, which should mean a big uptick in minutes and usage for Jusuf Nurkić; he’s a player you have to add in fantasy. We’ve also seen the team toy with Taylor Hendricks starting over Kyle Filipowski, and while that hasn’t led to a huge breakthrough, it’s a situation to monitor because Hendricks could be intriguing with starter’s minutes.
Washington Wizards
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Alex Sarr
|28.8
|29.3
|27.9
|Kyshawn George
|27.7
|30.8
|30.8
|Bub Carrington
|25.9
|27.4
|27.3
|Bilal Coulibaly
|23.6
|23.8
|23.8
|Tre Johnson
|23.3
|24.5
|25.5
|CJ McCollum
|20.6
|25.1
|27.3
|Khris Middleton
|20.4
|23.5
|24.9
|Corey Kispert
|14.1
|17.4
|18.2
The Wizrads got Bilal Coulibaly back, and in his four games, he has not really cut into the playing time for young guys like Bub Carrington, Kyshawn George, and Tre Johnson. The minutes have seemed to come at the expense of the veterans, which may also be related to Khris Middleton dealing with a knee injury. Still, this is great news for George, who remains a hold in fantasy leagues. I covered his breakout season earlier this week.