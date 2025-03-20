Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Aaron Wiggins stands out for Oklahoma City

Based solely on win/loss records, Wednesday’s game between the 76ers and Thunder would not be classified as a “showdown.” However, with the Thunder receiving Philadelphia’s first-round pick if it falls outside the top six, the visitors have been doing all they can to improve their chances of keeping it. This made Oklahoma City’s injury report downright hilarious.

Already without Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City also ruled out Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luguentz Dort and Isaiah Hartenstein. It would be difficult for most teams to win with that much firepower in street clothes. Oklahoma City, which boasts the NBA’s best record, isn’t most teams. Their reserves made the most of their opportunity and rolled to a 133-100 victory.

PF/C Jaylin Williams (2%) recorded his second triple-double, finishing with 19 points, 17 rebounds, 11 assists, two steals and three three-pointers in 38 minutes. SG/SF Aaron Wiggins (17%) led the team with 26 points while also tallying four rebounds, six assists and four three-pointers in 29 minutes, while PG/SG Isaiah Joe (4%) contributed 21 points, three rebounds, five assists and five three-pointers.

All three players have been in the Thunder rotation, but their fantasy ceilings are low due to the production of the starters they were filling in for. Wiggins offers the highest ceiling moving forward of the three who shined on Wednesday. However, due to Oklahoma City’s lead atop the standings, Wednesday may not be the last time this season the Thunder decide to rely on the standouts who played so well against the 76ers. Let’s look at a few more of Wednesday’s top pickups.

SF/PF/C Jeremy Sochan (43%), San Antonio Spurs

Sochan, who has positional eligibility at all three frontcourt spots in Yahoo! leagues, replaced Bismack Biyombo in the Spurs’ starting lineup for Wednesday’s win over the Knicks. He logged 38 minutes, finishing with 10 points, six rebounds, three assists and one steal. While the production was modest, Sochan’s playing time was not. Even if he does not remain in the starting lineup, Sochan consistently hitting (or surpassing) 30 minutes would do wonders for his fantasy ceiling. Also, a tip of the cap to Sandro Mamukelashvili, who went off for 34 points, nine rebounds, three assists, one steal and seven three-pointers in just 19 minutes. While he should not be added in most leagues based on one historic performance, he’s worth watching for the rest of Week 20.

Sandro Mamukelashvili finished with 34 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 assists in 19 minutes. Mamukelashvili is the ONLY player in NBA history to record at least 34 points and 5 rebounds in under 20 minutes. — Justin Russo (@flybyknite.bsky.social) 2025-03-20T02:23:16.608Z

SG/SF Bennedict Mathurin (41%), Indiana Pacers

The Pacers were again without Tyrese Haliburton, which ensured that Mathurin would remain in the starting lineup. And he was productive in the Pacers’ win over Dallas, accounting for 23 points (6-of-12 FGs, 10-of-12 FTs), seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and one three-pointer in 32 minutes. Mathurin’s value for Indiana’s final two games of Week 20, Thursday and Saturday matchups with the Nets, depends on Haliburton’s availability. If Haliburton can return from his back injury and play in both games, Mathurin’s value will take a hit.

PF/C Kel’el Ware (41%), Miami Heat

Ware returned to the Heat starting lineup on Wednesday after coming off the bench in a loss to the Knicks two nights prior. He played 33 minutes and recorded a solid stat line, finishing with 14 points, 12 rebounds, one steal and three blocked shots. The issue for Ware is that the Heat lineup has undergone multiple changes in hopes of ending the team’s nine-game losing streak. Ware offers a relatively high ceiling, but his ever-changing role has made the rookie challenging to trust in shallower fantasy leagues.

PF/C Kyle Filipowski (32%) and PG/SG Isaiah Collier (31%), Utah Jazz

Walker Kessler and Collin Sexton were in the Jazz starting lineup on Wednesday, but they logged 15 and 19 minutes, respectively. With John Collins (ankle) injured and Lauri Markkanen (personal) away from the team, there was even more reason to trust Filipowski and Collier. Filipowski finished Wednesday’s win over the Wizards with 21 points, four rebounds, two assists and four three-pointers in 21 minutes. Sure, getting more rebounds and some defensive production out of the rookie forward/center would have been nice, but he shot 8-of-11 from the field.

As for Collier, he only committed one turnover while recording a line of 16 points, three rebounds, six assists, four steals and two three-pointers in 28 minutes. He has been a fixture in the Jazz starting lineup since late January, which appears unlikely to change before the end of the season. Fantasy managers looking for low-rostered players who should not have to worry about their playing time would be wise to consider Collier and Filipowski.

PG/SG Spencer Dinwiddie (25%), Dallas Mavericks

Dinwiddie was only 6-of-16 from the field in the Mavericks’ loss to the Pacers, but the overall stat line was solid. He tallied 17 points, three rebounds, 12 assists, three steals, two three-pointers and just one turnover in 42 minutes. Jaden Hardy (one percent) had a good night off the bench in his first game back from an ankle injury that sidelined him for two weeks, finishing with 24 points, two rebounds, two assists and three three-pointers in 24 minutes. However, he was a risky play since he saw action for the first time in two weeks, and nights like Wednesday have not been the norm for Hardy. Dinwiddie is the safer play, especially with Brandon Williams (who was out on Wednesday) approaching his 50-game limit as a two-way contract player.

C Yves Missi (23%), New Orleans Pelicans

Missi played 26 minutes in Wednesday’s win over the Timberwolves, recording 13 points, seven rebounds, two assists and three blocked shots. While the rookie only shot 1-of-4 from the foul line, he was 6-of-12 from the field. Missi can provide points, rebounds and defensive stats in his role, but category league managers must take a hit in the free throw percentage category.

C Tristan Vukcevic (6%), Washington Wizards

With Kyshawn George unavailable due to injury, Vukcevic made his first start of the season on Wednesday. Now a double-digit scorer in three straight games, he finished Washington’s loss to Utah with 17 points, five rebounds, two blocks and one three-pointer in 21 minutes. Vukcevic shot 8-of-11 from the field and is 20-of-39 over his last three outings. While his fantasy potential depends partially on George’s availability, Vukcevic played 25 and 24 minutes in the two games before his start on Wednesday. The playing time is there, and he can take advantage of his opportunities.

SF/PF Ryan Dunn (4%), Phoenix Suns

Dunn has started the Suns’ last four games and hit double figures in each. Shooting 7-of-11 from the field, he finished Wednesday’s win over the Bulls with 16 points, five rebounds, one steal, one block and two three-pointers in 30 minutes. Bradley Beal’s absence with a hamstring injury raises Dunn’s fantasy ceiling, especially if he’s allowed to remain in the starting lineup. The only negative is that the Suns only play once more during Week 20, but they have a four-game slate for Week 21.

C Kai Jones (4%), Dallas Mavericks

Jaden Hardy wasn’t the only Mavericks player who returned after a two-week absence on Wednesday. Jones, who missed time with a quad injury, was immediately inserted into the starting lineup due to Dallas’ lack of healthy bigs. Despite playing just 24 minutes, he accounted for 18 points, 11 rebounds and one assist, shooting 8-of-9 from the field. We’ll see if (or when) Anthony Davis can return from his groin injury, but Jones will be worthy of a look for Week 21. Week 20 is a two-game week for Dallas, so there will only be one more opportunity to slot Jones into your lineups (Friday vs. Detroit), but they’ll play four games during Week 21.

SF Justin Edwards (3%), Philadelphia 76ers

With the 76ers doing all they can to improve their chances of holding onto their first-round pick, losing games is a positive right now. Playing against the franchise that would claim the pick if it lands outside the top six, the 76ers were blown out in Oklahoma City on Wednesday. However, Edwards was one of the bright spots, as he finished with 19 points, two rebounds, two assists, two steals, one block and three three-pointers in 30 minutes. While there is a lot that the 76ers front office got wrong this season, they did well with their rookie class. Jared McCain was playing excellent basketball before his season-ending injury, and second-round pick Adem Bona has shown flashes recently when healthy. The same can be said for Edwards, who went undrafted last summer. He shouldn’t lack opportunities to prove himself before the season ends, especially with Paul George out.

