Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Bub Carrington, Tristan Vukcevic shine for Wizards

While some other lottery-bound teams have not been transparent about how they’ll handle their rosters the rest of the season, there have been few secrets in the nation’s capital. It’s been established that the team’s younger players will get all the minutes they can handle, give or take a few if some of the Wizards’ vets are available. But fantasy managers know they’ll see the youngster playing rotation minutes. As a result, some players have begun to provide tangible fantasy value during the stretch run.

Washington’s win over Sacramento was spearheaded by some of the team’s younger options, including PG/SG Bub Carrington (14%), C Tristan Vukcevic (9%) and SG AJ Johnson (2%). Carrington and Johnson scored 19 points apiece and provided solid overall stat lines, while Vukcevic chipped in with 17 points, eight rebounds, three assists, one block and two three-pointers off the bench.

Carrington, who has been close to a top-75 player over the past week, supplemented his 19 points with two rebounds, seven assists and five three-pointers, with the five triples matching his season-high. Johnson added two rebounds, six asists, one steal and two three-pointers to his 19 points before fouling out. Carrington has been the most valuable of the three, and one can also throw Justin Champagnie (13 percent rostered, Yahoo!) into the mix. But all will continue to have their chances to produce, and the Wizards play games on Thursday and Sunday to end Week 22.

Let’s look at a few other low-rostered standouts from Wednesday’s slate:

SF/PF Tari Eason (47%), Houston Rockets

The Rockets played Wednesday’s game against the Jazz without Fred VanVleet, who sat out due to soreness in the same ankle he injured earlier this season. That opened up a spot in the lineup for Eason, who finished the blowout win over Utah with a solid line of 15 points, nine rebounds, three assists, two steals, two blocks and one three-pointer in 24 minutes. Also of note was Dillon Brooks picking up his 16th technical foul of the season, which triggers an automatic one-game suspension. Even if VanVleet can play in Friday’s game against the Thunder, Eason may stay in the starting lineup due to Brooks’ suspension.

PG/SG Isaiah Collier (26%), Utah Jazz

Sure, the Jazz were beaten by a 143-105 final score. But that should not take away from Collier’s stat line, which was one of the best of his rookie campaign. The first-round pick shot 7-of-11 from the field and 6-of-8 from the foul line, scoring 22 points with five rebounds, 10 assists, one block, two three-pointers and zero turnovers. The ride hasn’t always been smooth, but Collier has done enough to hold onto the starting point guard role since late-January, while 2023 first-round pick Keyonte George continues to come off the bench.

PG Jose Alvarado (18%), New Orleans Pelicans

Alvarado’s fantasy value over the past two weeks hasn’t been much to write home about, as he’s been a 12th-round player in eight-cat formats. However, with CJ McCollum done for the season, there’s reason to roll the dice on “Grand Theft Alvarado.” And he rewarded deep-league managers on Wednesday, finishing the Pelicans’ loss to the Clippers with 17 points, two rebounds, 10 assists and one steal in 27 minutes. A 0-of-5 night from three isn’t good, but Alvarado was 7-of-11 from two.

PG/SG Davion Mitchell (15%) and SG Pelle Larsson (9%), Miami Heat

Mitchell gave the Heat good minutes off the bench in their 21-point win over Boston, tallying 13 points, four rebounds, seven assists, three steals and three three-pointers in 34 minutes. He has been a top 100 player over the past two weeks. As for Larsson, he made his third consecutive start, finishing with 16 points, four rebounds, four assists, one steal and two three-pointers in 30 minutes. The second-round pick out of Arizona has scored in double figures in three straight games and should have added value as long as Andrew Wiggins and Duncan Robinson remain out.

SG/SF Tim Hardaway Jr. (8%), Detroit Pistons

Before Sunday’s loss to the Timberwolves, Hardaway had not scored 20 points or more in consecutive games this season. He’s now met or exceeded that number in three straight, most recently finishing Wednesday’s loss to the Thunder with 23 points, three rebounds, three assists and five three-pointers. Hardaway’s lackluster defensive stats make him a tough sell in most fantasy leagues. Still, his ceiling has been raised due to the continued absence of Cade Cunningham, and Tobias Harris exiting Wednesday’s game with a case of Achilles tendinopathy.

C DeAndre Jordan (2%), Denver Nuggets

None of the Nuggets’ usual starters were available for Wednesday’s game, resulting in multiple players not usually in the rotation logging significant minutes. Jordan was one of those replacements, and he finished the loss to the Spurs with 10 points, 17 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one blocked shot in 36 minutes. Streaming him paid dividends for the few who took the plunge, especially if they needed rebounding production. Also, Jalen Pickett (zero percent) recorded his first triple-double, finishing with 17 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists, one steal and three three-pointers. Neither Pickett nor Jordan is worth holding onto, as the Nuggets should be much closer to full strength when they visit the Warriors on Saturday.