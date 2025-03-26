Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Gary Trent Jr. a must-add

Tuesday’s eight-game slate offered a number of quality performances, and injury updates shed some light on valuable waiver wire pickups.

Here are five guys to grab off your waiver wire.

PG/SG/SF Gary Trent Jr. (11% rostered in Yahoo! leagues), Milwaukee Bucks

GTJ has been hot over the last week, averaging 17.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 2.0 steals and 4.3 triples while shooting 48.5% from the field and a perfect 100% from the charity stripe.

Damian Lillard will be out indefinitely with a blood clot in his calf, and Trent Jr. should continue to pick up the slack in his extended absence.

He’s a top 25 per-game fantasy player over the last week, and he has eligibility at three different positions, making him a must-add in leagues of all sizes.

PG/SG Scotty Pippen Jr. (29% rostered), Memphis Grizzlies

SPJ has been stuffing the stat sheet with regularity, and his full range of skills was on display in Tuesday’s blowout win over the Jazz in which he delivered 16 points, five rebounds, 10 assists and a steal in just 24 minutes.

PG/SG Anthony Black (7% rostered), Orlando Magic

Black posted a 17/5/6 line in Monday’s win over the Lakers, and he followed it up with a 20/5 line on Tuesday.

Black has recorded five stocks across those two games, only adding to his surging fantasy value. Orlando - a team that has struggled mightily on offense this season - should consider giving him more minutes, and fantasy managers should take a long look at him on the waiver wire.

PF/C Al Horford (30% rostered), Boston Celtics

Big Al sat out Monday’s win over the Kings, but he’ll be back in action for Wednesday’s tilt with the Suns. With Jayson Tatum listed as doubtful, Horford should take his place in the starting five, making him worth streaming in this favorable matchup.

PG Tyler Kolek (0% rostered), New York Knicks

Kolek has seen a significant bump in playing time and production across his last two games, logging 37 total minutes due to the absences of Jalen Brunson and Miles McBride.

McBride has a chance to return Wednesday, but if he doesn’t, expect Kolek to see meaningful minutes again. Over his last two, Kolek has averaged three points, one rebound, two stocks and 8.5 dimes. He’s worth a look if McBride is out and you need assists.