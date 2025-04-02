Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Nickeil Alexander-Walker saves the day

Tuesday’s matchup between the Timberwolves and Nuggets was critical regarding the Western Conference standings. While Denver is looking to make a run at the two-seed, Minnesota hopes to avoid the play-in tournament. The two teams combined to stage an instant classic, with the visiting Timberwolves winning 140-139 on two SG/SF Nickeil Alexander-Walker (seven percent rostered, Yahoo! leagues) free throws with one-tenth of a second remaining in double overtime.

The free throws capped a big night for Alexander-Walker, who finished with 26 points, seven rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and five three-pointers in 45 minutes. While he remained in a bench role, the absences of Naz Reid and Donte DiVincenzo (both were suspended) raised Alexander-Walker’s fantasy ceiling. He made the most of his opportunity, and Minnesota is now tied with Memphis for sixth in the West.

Reid and DiVincenzo were only suspended for one game, so they’ll be available for Thursday’s game against the Nets. That doesn’t help Alexander-Walker managers, but there may be additional minutes due to the competition. Minnesota ends its week with games against two teams (Brooklyn and Philadelphia) focused more on improving their draft lottery odds than racking up wins.

Let’s look at a few of Tuesday’s other low-rostered standouts:

PG Ryan Rollins (13%), Milwaukee Bucks

Rollins had the best night of his NBA career, finishing Tuesday’s win over the Suns with 23 points, five rebounds, five assists, two steals and five three-pointers in 31 minutes. Shooting 8-of-10 from the field, he established career highs in points and three-pointers. With Damian Lillard (calf) out indefinitely and the Bucks playing three games in the final four days of Week 22, there’s no reason not to roll the dice on Rollins now that he’s serving as the starting point guard.

SF/PF Julian Champagnie (12%), San Antonio Spurs

Champagnie was solid in Tuesday’s loss to the Magic, finishing with 19 points, four rebounds, two assists and five three-pointers in 32 minutes. While he was not Jeremy Sochan’s replacement in the starting lineup, Sochan’s absence due to back spasms raised Champagnie’s fantasy ceiling. With Sochan not expected to play in Wednesday’s game against the Nuggets, it would be a good idea to add Julian ahead of that contest. Bismack Biyombo (three percent) returned to the starting lineup and finished with an 11/5/1/1/2 in 26 minutes, but Champagnie is the superior streamer.

PG/SG/SF Grayson Allen (11%), Phoenix Suns

The Suns were without Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant on Tuesday, with the latter sidelined for at least one week. Allen moved into the starting lineup and provided valuable offensive production, finishing the loss to Milwaukee with 23 points, four rebounds, three assists, one steal and six three-pointers in 34 minutes. Allen shot 6-of-13 from beyond the arc, and the shots will continue to be there as long as Durant and Beal are sidelined. The lone negative is the upcoming schedule, as the Suns don’t play again until Friday against the Celtics.

C Mitchell Robinson (10%), New York Knicks

With Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) ruled out, Robinson received the starting nod on his 27th birthday. The Knicks center only needed 21 minutes to record 14 points, 14 rebounds, one steal and two blocked shots. Robinson shot 5-of-9 from the field and 4-of-4 from the foul line in his best performance of the season. Robinson has yet to play both games of a back-to-back this season, so he may not be available for Wednesday’s game against the Cavaliers. However, his only playing 21 minutes may keep the door cracked open ever so slightly.

SG Ja’Kobe Walter (6%), Toronto Raptors

Walter started Tuesday’s game because the Raptors held out RJ Barrett (rest), and the rookie had a good night in the loss to Chicago. In 27 minutes, he accounted for 17 points, four rebounds, four assists, one steal and five three-pointers. Walter was 5-of-5 from deep, and it isn’t difficult to envision his playing time increasing. Tuesday’s defeat eliminated Toronto from postseason contention, so there’s even less reason to play guys like Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and Jakob Poeltl (Scottie Barnes is held to a different availability standard by the league due to his being an All-Star) down the stretch.

PG/SF Talen Horton-Tucker (0%), Chicago Bulls

Horton-Tucker wasn’t on anyone’s fantasy radar before Tuesday, and with good reason. However, the Bulls were down multiple rotation guards, and he played 32 minutes against the Raptors. THT finished with 27 points, six rebounds, three assists and three three-pointers, shooting 8-of-16 from the field. There’s no need to add him in the aftermath of this performance. Also, there’s hope that Lonzo Ball will be able to return from his wrist injury as soon as Friday. That said, while Horton-Tucker should not be added, he deserved a mention after his performance against the Raptors.