Fantasy Basketball Week 11 Schedule Breakdown

Like Week 10, Week 11 starts with a major holiday, as Monday is New Year’s Day. The schedule for the week includes two light game days and a 14-game slate on Friday. Something else for fantasy managers to navigate is the first major in-season trade, as the Raptors and Knicks made a deal on Saturday that significantly impacts both rotations. Let’s look ahead to Week 11 in the NBA without further ado.

Week 11 Games Played

4 Games: BKN, CLE, DAL, DEN, DET, GSW, HOU, IND, LAC, MEM, MIL, MIN, NOR, NYK, ORL, PHO, POR, SAC, TOR, UTA

3 Games: ATL, BOS, CHA, CHI, LAL, MIA, OKC, PHI, SAS, WAS

Week 11 Storylines

-- When will the newest Knicks and Raptors debut?

For those needing a refresher, the Knicks sent RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and a 2024 second-round pick (via Detroit) to Toronto in exchange for OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa, and Malachi Flynn. Anunoby, Barrett, and Quickley are the most impactful names regarding fantasy value, and Week 11 is a four-game week for New York and Toronto. Both teams are in action on Monday, with the Knicks having a Friday/Saturday back-to-back during Week 11. Anunoby and Quickley appear to be the early winners regarding fantasy value, with Achiuwa also in line for a boost due to New York’s injury issues at the center position. Also worth noting for the Knicks is that Jericho Sims returned from a sprained ankle on Saturday.

-- Will Zach LaVine be able to return during Week 11?

Sidelined with a foot injury, LaVine is expected to resume practicing during Week 11. He isn’t likely to be available for Chicago’s two road games, at Philadelphia on Tuesday and New York the following night. But will he be available for Friday’s game against the Hornets? Should he sit out that game, Chicago’s next game wouldn’t be until January 8 in Charlotte. LaVine’s availability impacts the entire Bulls rotation, as Coby White has been sensational in his absence. Patrick Williams has also taken advantage of additional touches as a starter. In addition to LaVine’s availability, Nikola Vucevic’s groin injury is also a concern. The fantasy impact is straightforward, as Andre Drummond is the man in the middle until Vooch is cleared to return, and he still doesn’t have a timeline.

-- Will Kawhi Leonard be able to return?

Leonard has missed the Clippers’ last four games with a hip contusion, an injury that had been bothering him for a little while before aggravating it during a December 20 win over the Mavericks. Is Kawhi day-to-day, or is he closer to week-to-week? Regardless of the answer, the Clippers play four games during Week 11 with a back-to-back. Until Leonard is cleared to return, Amir Coffey (his replacement in the starting lineup) and Norman Powell will be more valuable to fantasy managers than they are when the Clippers are whole.

-- When will the curtain close on “Paul Reed Time?”

Reed has been in the starting lineup for Philadelphia’s last four games due to Joel Embiid being sidelined with a sprained ankle. Will the reigning MVP be healthy enough to play in Tuesday’s game against Chicago? If not, fantasy managers could be looking at a one-game week for Embiid, and that’s only if he can get cleared during Week 11. After Tuesday, the 76ers end their week with a Friday/Saturday back-to-back, and it’s difficult to envision a player returning from injury playing both legs, especially when considering Embiid’s overall medical history (to be fair, availability hasn’t been as big of an issue in recent seasons).

-- Does the end of the losing streak mean that Monty Williams will settle on a rotation?

For fantasy managers, the tough thing about a lengthy losing streak is that few players can argue for consistent roles. The Pistons ended their 28-game losing streak with a win over the Raptors on Saturday, moving their record to 3-29. While Cade Cunningham has largely done his job, and the same can be said for Jalen Duren since his return, inconsistency from some and flat-out poor play from others were the hallmarks of that record-setting futility. Detroit hits the road for four games in Week 11, beginning with the Rockets on Monday (Thompson twins reunion!), and no back-to-backs. We’ll see how Williams handles the rotation now that the losing streak is over, but the good news for fantasy managers is that they’ll have four games to work with.

-- How close is Kyrie Irving to a return to action?

Irving has been sidelined since December 8 with a heel contusion and may be close to a return. If he can return during Week 11, we’ll see the lineup of Irving, Luka Doncic, Dante Exum, Derrick Jones Jr., and Dereck Lively II. Dallas plays four games without a back-to-back, starting with the final game of their current road trip against the Jazz on Monday. Could Wednesday against the Trail Blazers be Irving’s “target date”? If so, that would mean a three-game week for the Mavericks’ star guard, as long as he isn’t held out for injury management reasons.

-- Some Celtics could be looking at a two-game week

Boston plays three games during Week 11, which includes a home/away back-to-back against the Jazz (Friday) and Pacers (Saturday). Given how bigs Kristaps Porzingis (calf) and Al Horford (rest) have been managed, they could be looking at a two-game week for injury management reasons. Porzingis’ status will be more impactful in fantasy basketball, as he’s provided top-25 per-game value in 9-cat formats. Also, Jayson Tatum has missed the second game of Boston’s last two back-to-backs. Depending on what happens, players such as Sam Hauser, Payton Pritchard, and Luke Kornet could be in play as streamers during Week 11.

Light Game Days

Thursday: 2 Games

MIL vs. SAS

DEN vs. GSW

Saturday: 4 Games

BOS vs. IND

NYK vs. WAS

UTA vs. PHI

MIL vs. HOU

Week 11 Back-to-backs

Monday-Tuesday: CHA

Tuesday-Wednesday: BKN, CHI, MEM, NOR, OKC, ORL, SAC

Wednesday-Thursday: MIL

Thursday-Friday: DEN, GSW

Friday-Saturday: BOS, HOU, IND, NYK, PHI, UTA, WAS

Saturday-Sunday: None

Sunday-Monday (Week 12): LAC, PHO