Fantasy Basketball Week 13 Schedule Breakdown

By Raphielle Johnson

Comparatively speaking, Week 13 is a return to “normal” in the NBA, as the absence of an overseas trip means all 30 teams will play between two and four games. The week begins with observing Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, with Monday’s schedule consisting of 11 games with multiple matinees.

While there’s an intriguing return to consider, so is the fantasy impact of two elite point guards and a league MVP being sidelined. Let’s look ahead to the Week 13 schedule and critical storylines that will impact how managers put their lineups together.

Week 13 Games Played

4 Games: ATL, BOS, BKN, HOU, IND, LAL, MIA, NYK, OKC, ORL, PHI, SAS, TOR, UTA, WAS

3 Games: CHA, CHI, CLE, DAL, DEN, DET, GSW, MEM, MIN, NOR, PHO, POR

2 Games: LAC, MIL, SAC

Notable Week 13 Storylines

-- How many games will managers get out of Luka Doncic?

The Mavericks point guard has missed his team’s last two games with a sprained ankle, and Dallas is among the teams that will play three games during Week 13. His absence resulted in Tim Hardaway Jr. moving into the starting lineup, while Kyrie Irving has been outstanding running the show himself. Rostered in 57% of Yahoo leagues, Hardaway matched his season high with 32 points in Thursday’s win over the Knicks, in which Irving dropped 44 points and 10 assists. According to Basketball Monster, the latter is ranked first in 9-cat per-game value over the past week, while the former provides 8th-round value. Dallas plays on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday of Week 13. Will he be available for Monday’s game against the Pelicans? Or are road matchups with the Lakers (Wednesday) and Warriors (Friday) more realistic?

-- Joel Embiid and his potential timeline for return

The reigning MVP has missed Philadelphia’s last three games with a sore knee. Before Friday’s win over the Kings, 76ers coach Nick Nurse said that Embiid remains day-to-day and hopes to have him back for Monday’s game against the Rockets. Philadelphia plays four games during Week 13, but their schedule is weird in that they’ll play two back-to-backs. So, even if Embiid were to return on Monday, what happens with Tuesday’s game against Denver (which is nationally televised)? The 76ers finish the week with a road back-to-back against the Magic (Friday) and Hornets (Saturday). So, even if Embiid is given a clean bill of health to begin Week 13, managers who have Paul Reed rostered may want to hold onto him just to be safe.

-- Bucks, Clippers, and Kings only play two games

Three teams will be limited to two games during Week 13, with the Clippers and Kings being active during Tuesday’s three-game slate. That may protect the value of a deep-league option like Norman Powell, who’s rostered in 40% of Yahoo leagues. As for the Kings, there aren’t any great options, especially with the underwhelming Kevin Huerter having sprained his left ankle during Friday’s loss to Philadelphia. Chris Duarte would move into the starting lineup if Red Velvet misses time, but he hasn’t offered much value when given that responsibility. Milwaukee’s games are on Wednesday and Saturday, two of Week 13’s busy days, so fantasy managers should be able to find solid streaming options elsewhere.

-- Nets face a four-game week after Paris trip

Brooklyn and Cleveland are back in the States after facing off in Paris on Thursday. While the Cavaliers begin their Week 13 slate with two home games before closing in Atlanta on Saturday, the Nets play one at home before heading west for three. Monday’s matchup with the Heat will be followed by one game in Portland and two in Los Angeles (Lakers, then Clippers). The point guard position and how those minutes are divided up are things to watch with Brooklyn. Spencer Dinwiddie, benched for the final 8:50 and overtime of their January 7 loss to Portland, only played 16 minutes in Paris. Dennis Smith Jr., who’s rostered in 13% of Yahoo leagues, logged 23 off the bench. While Dinwiddie remains the higher-ranked player in season-long value, Smith has been far superior over the past two weeks.

-- Draymond Green is expected to make his return

The Warriors forward has not appeared in a game since December 12, when he was suspended indefinitely after striking Jusuf Nurkic in the head. Having rejoined his teammates before Week 12, Green has been ramping up his conditioning, and he could be back in action either Monday (at Memphis) or Wednesday (at Utah). The Warriors play three games during Week 13 without a back-to-back, so a return on Monday could mean a three-game week for Green. His return will undoubtedly impact Jonathan Kuminga. Dario Saric, Trayce Jackson-Davis, and Kevon Looney could also be affected if the Warriors use lineups that feature Green at the center position.

-- It’s still “T.J. McConnell Time” in Indiana

Doncic isn’t the only high-level point guard sidelined due to injury. Tyrese Haliburton has been out since straining his hamstring during a January 8 win over the Celtics. In the aftermath of the injury, it was reported that he would be re-evaluated in two weeks. As a result, Andrew Nembhard has moved into the starting point guard role, but he isn’t the player many fantasy managers targeted. T.J. McConnell was, and he’s provided top 50 per-game value in 9-cat formats over the past week. Nembhard is ranked outside the top 150, but at 14% rostered in Yahoo leagues, he’ll be much easier to find on waiver wires than McConnell (55%). The good news for fantasy managers, especially those who have McConnell rostered, is that the Pacers play four games during Week 13.

Light Game Days

Tuesday: 3 Games

DEN vs. PHI

SAC vs. PHO

OKC vs. LAC

Week 13 Back-to-backs

Sunday (Week 12)-Monday: IND, MIA

Monday-Tuesday: OKC, PHI

Tuesday-Wednesday: None

Wednesday-Thursday: MIN, NYK, TOR, UTA

Thursday-Friday: IND

Friday-Saturday: ATL, CHA, PHI, SAS

Saturday-Sunday: HOU, WAS

Sunday-Monday (Week 14): BOS, ORL, PHO