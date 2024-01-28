Fantasy Basketball Week 15 Schedule Breakdown

With the entire NBA having passed the halfway point, the next benchmark for the league is the February 8 trade deadline. However, we’ve already seen multiple teams making key moves well ahead of that point. What happens with struggling teams like the Hawks and Nets? And that’s a question that can also be asked of the Lakers, who began a six-game road trip on Saturday against the Warriors. Add in Doc Rivers’ return to coaching, and Week 15 should be an interesting one in the NBA and fantasy basketball. Let’s look at the upcoming schedule.

Week 15 Games Played

4 Games: BOS, CHA, CLE, DEN, HOU, IND, LAC, LAL, MEM, MIA, MIL, MIN, NYK, OKC, ORL, PHI, PHO, POR, SAC, SAS, UTA, WAS

3 Games: ATL, BKN, CHI, DAL, DET, GSW, NOR, TOR

Week 15 Storylines

-- Doc Rivers’ first full week in charge of the Bucks

Monday’s matchup between the Bucks and Jazz, the first of a five-game road trip, won’t be Rivers’ first in charge of the team; that will be Saturday night against the Pelicans. But how the coaching change impacts the fantasy values of the Bucks’ leading players is worth tracking. The general feeling is that stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard will be fine, and the same can be said for Brook Lopez due to his shot-blocking ability. But what happens with Khris Middleton?

Having recently cracked the top 100 in 8-cat per-game value, he’s approaching that threshold in 9-cat. However, his usage of 24.6% is already four points lower than his mark from last season. With the addition of Lillard, a decrease was expected, especially considering the restrictions Middleton played under to begin the season. Does his usage drop even more with Rivers in charge? Or will it hold steady? Managers who have Middleton rostered will undoubtedly be tracking this during Week 15 as the fantasy trade deadline approaches in many leagues.

— How long will the Knicks be without Julius Randle?

The Knicks pulled away from Miami on Saturday, but there was a significant

injury for the NBA’s hottest team. Julius Randle suffered a dislocated right shoulder during the fourth quarter. While the severity of the injury wasn’t known at publishing, it’s safe to assume he’s going to miss some time. As a result, it’s “Josh Hart season” in the Big Apple, as he’s the player most likely to move into the starting lineup. This also brings into question how this will impact the Knicks’ approach to the trade deadline. And this isn’t the only injury-related question that the Knicks will have to address during Week 15.

-- What will the Knicks get out of Isaiah Hartenstein?

After missing two games with soreness in his left Achilles tendon, Hartenstein returned to the Knicks lineup on Saturday. He’s been excellent in filling the void left by the injured Mitchell Robinson, providing top-20 per-game value in 9-cat formats over the past month. The Knicks play four games during Week 15, a stretch that begins with a Monday/Tuesday back-to-back against the Hornets (road) and Jazz (home).

Will Hartenstein be available for both games, especially with three games in four days? Neither Jericho Sims nor Precious Achiuwa was productive enough to merit being rostered consistently in Hartenstein’s absence; the streaming value wasn’t even reliable. As a result, fantasy managers could remain in a position where they’re looking to other teams for value if Hartenstein is rested at some point.

-- Shorthanded Grizzlies to navigate two back-to-backs within a week

Memphis will be the busiest team in the NBA during Week 15, beginning with the second game of a back-to-back against the Kings on Monday. And after two days off, they’ve got another back-to-back, hosting the Cavaliers and Warriors on Thursday and Friday. The good news for Memphis is that three of the five games they’ll play are at home, except Indiana (Sunday, Week 14) and Boston (Sunday, Week 15). As a result, players like Vince Williams Jr., Luke Kennard, Santi Aldama, John Konchar, and even Xavier Tillman are of greater importance in fantasy and “real” basketball for a team that is down multiple stars.

While Williams is rostered in 69% of Yahoo leagues and Kennard comes in at 36%, the other three are all available in more than 80%. None of those players should be considered “must-adds,” and Aldama and Tillman’s prior knee issues could complicate things regarding the two back-to-backs. But there will be ample opportunity for all to provide value.

-- Will Ben Simmons be cleared to return during Week 15?

A back injury has sidelined Simmons since early November, but a return may be on the horizon. Sent to the Nets’ G League affiliate to go through a few practices; he could cleared as soon as the start of Week 15 if everything goes well. Simmons can provide solid rebound, assist, and defensive numbers when on the court.

Of course, the trade-off is poor foul shooting, limited scoring, and injury concerns. However, due to the inconsistency of Spencer Dinwiddie and Dennis Smith Jr., this is a spot where Simmons managers could benefit if he’s cleared and can stay healthy. Of course, one has to account for the likelihood of a minutes restriction, so managers shouldn’t expect too much, too soon. Brooklyn plays three games during Week 15, beginning with the Jazz on Monday.

-- How much longer will Dallas be without Kyrie Irving?

Irving missed Dallas’s last three games with a right thumb sprain, including Saturday’s matchup with the Kings. Of course, it’s known what his absence does to Luka Doncic’s already-high usage (ask the Hawks). As for the impact on the rest of the roster, Grant Williams started the two games Irving missed, while Tim Hardaway Jr. is of greater importance whenever the Mavericks are without one of their star guards. Jaden Hardy started on Saturday, but that was due to Dallas also being without Derrick Jones Jr. and Dante Exum. Unlike Hardaway, he needs a lot to happen to become relevant in standard leagues. Dallas plays three games during Week 15, beginning with the Magic on Monday.

-- How many games will fantasy managers get out of Kristaps Porzingis?

After suffering a sprained ankle during Thursday’s win over the Heat, Porzingis was unavailable for Saturday’s game against the Clippers. How much time he’ll miss remains to be seen, and the Celtics won’t have the best Week 15 schedule regarding rest and recovery. A four-game week begins with a home back-to-back against the Pelicans and Pacers. With Al Horford yet to play both ends of a back-to-back this season, Sam Hauser, Luke Kornet, and Payton Pritchard could be worthwhile streamers, depending on who is (or isn’t) available. All three will be easy to find on waiver wires, as none are rostered in 10% of Yahoo leagues.

Light Game Days

Thursday: 4 Games

LAL vs. BOS

IND vs. NYK

CLE vs. MEM

PHI vs. UTA

Week 15 Back-to-backs

Sunday (Week 14)-Monday: MEM, OKC, ORL, PHO, POR

Monday-Tuesday: BOS, LAL, NYK, PHI, UTA

Tuesday-Wednesday: CHI

Wednesday-Thursday: CLE

Thursday-Friday: IND, MEM

Friday-Saturday: ATL, GSW, SAC, SAS

Saturday-Sunday: MIL

Sunday-Monday (Week 16): CHA, LAC, TOR