Fantasy Basketball Week 17 Key Injuries

Week 17 in Yahoo! leagues means fantasy basketball will be back on its regularly scheduled program, and the games are pretty evenly distributed. Thursday is the “light” day with five matchups on the slate, while every other day has between six and 10 games. The injury report is not as robust for most teams compared to other weeks since we’re only one week removed from the All-Star break. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t any critical situations that will impact fantasy basketball during Week 17.

C Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Embiid has only played in 19 games this season as he struggles with a left knee issue that may require surgery at some point. Various treatment methods have not had the desired effect, with Embiid most recently struggling through 31 minutes in Saturday’s loss to the Nets, and he did not play at all during the fourth quarter. On Sunday, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Embiid and the 76ers are considering alternative treatment options. Tony Jones of The Athletic wrote that the center will undergo further imaging of his knee this week.

The 76ers and Joel Embiid are consulting doctors and considering alternative options on his injured knee, sources tell ESPN. Sides have hoped for progress in Embiid’s body, but his efforts to play and current treatments, including injections, have not provided any improvement. pic.twitter.com/GXeqxC7Nwj — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 23, 2025

While he is officially listed as questionable for Monday’s game against the Bulls, fantasy managers will need to plan for the possibility of Embiid missing a game, if not shut down for an extended period. As has been the case throughout the season, Guerschon Yabusele (22 percent rostered, Yahoo!) is the first player to target with Embiid limited. Yabusele played the entire fourth quarter of Saturday’s loss to the Nets, and he has been especially valuable on nights when Embiid was unavailable. The 2023 MVP being shut down for the rest of the season would likely mean more opportunities for rookie Adem Bona, who has not reached the point where he needs to be stashed.

Also, Embiid’s status could impact others with health issues, most notably Paul George. The 76ers have lost seven straight and trail Chicago by 1.5 games for the final play-in spot in the East. While there’s still plenty of time to make a run for that spot, Philadelphia must be realistic about its chances of doing anything in the postseason if they advance out of the play-in tournament, as that would likely mean a first-round matchup with Cleveland or Boston.

PF Julius Randle and SG/SF Donte DiVincenzo, Minnesota Timberwolves

There was some good news on the injury front on Sunday, as Charania reported that there’s hope Randle (groin) and DiVincenzo (toe) will be able to return at some point during the Timberwolves’ four-game road trip. The trip begins in Oklahoma City on Monday and ends on March 2 (Sunday) in Phoenix. Randle has missed Minnesota’s last nine games and DiVincenzo the previous 17, with Naz Reid (89 percent) and Mike Conley (40 percent) replacing them in the starting lineup. While Reid has remained productive regardless of place within the rotation, Conley has continued to provide limited fantasy value.

Reporting for NBA Countdown on injury updates for Minnesota Timberwolves' Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo: pic.twitter.com/eZfAK0CaD4 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 24, 2025

Also, Minnesota has played the last two games without Rudy Gobert (back). Reid shifted to the center position in those games, with Nickeil Alexander-Walker (seven percent) and Jaylen Clark getting to start depending on the opponent. Unfortunately, Clark exited Sunday’s loss to the Thunder with neck pain after hitting the back of his head on the court after attempting a layup. Alexander-Walker will be worth a look for Monday’s rematch, especially with Conley not being a lock to play for rest reasons. And managers in shallow leagues should strongly consider Jaden McDaniels (59 percent), who has been a top-50 player in eight-cat formats since January 15.

PF/C Kristaps Porzingis, PF/C Al Horford and PG/SG Jrue Holiday, Boston Celtics

Porzingis, Holiday and Horford were all in the rotation for Sunday’s win over the Knicks, with the first two being starters. However, a four-game week for the reigning champs will likely be three for these veterans. The Celtics begin Week 17 with a road back-to-back against the Raptors (Tuesday) and Pistons (Wednesday). Neither Porzingis nor Horford has played both games of a back-to-back this season, while Holiday missed the final four games before the All-Star break with a right shoulder impingement.

By now, fantasy managers know where to look for value when the Celtics are shorthanded. Sixth Man of the Year frontrunner Payton Pritchard (49 percent) is at the top of the list, but Luke Kornet (two percent) has been solid recently when allowed to start. And Sam Hauser (two percent) can have value among category league managers needing three-point production.

PG Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers

While Jarrett Allen (finger) was able to play in Sunday’s win over the Grizzlies, Garland was held out with a left hip contusion. Isaac Okoro (one percent) replaced him in the starting lineup but offered limited value, finishing with six points, four rebounds, one block and one three-pointer in 19 minutes. The players to target if Garland has to miss additional time are De’Andre Hunter (40 percent) and Ty Jerome (14 percent), with the latter going off against Memphis. Jerome played 23 minutes off the bench, finishing with 26 points (15 in the fourth), five rebounds, four assists, two steals and three three-pointers. Hunter has been solid since joining the Cavaliers via trade and grabbed eight rebounds on Sunday. However, Jerome is the superior choice for managers needing assists and steals with Garland unavailable.

SG/SF Norman Powell, Los Angeles Clippers

Powell has missed the Clippers’ last first two games out of the All-Star break with a sore left knee. Kris Dunn (nine percent) started those games and has provided solid defensive production when allowed to start. However, he isn’t going to help fantasy managers account for the scoring lost when Powell is unavailable. Kawhi Leonard should be available for Monday’s game against the Pistons after not playing in Sunday’s loss to the Pacers; he’ll help the Clippers account for Powell’s absence if he cannot play. Derrick Jones Jr. (eight percent) may have added value to deep-league managers with Ben Simmons (back) sidelined for Monday’s game, while Bogdan Bogdanovic (55 percent) may be lurking on some 12-team waiver wires ahead of the Clippers’ four-game Week 17 schedule.

SF/PF Lauri Markkanen, C Walker Kessler, PF/C John Collins and PG/SG Jordan Clarkson, Utah Jazz

Collins (back) and Clarkson (foot) have already been ruled out for Monday’s game against the Trail Blazers, while Markkanen (back) and Kessler (illness) are listed as questionable. Keyonte George (79 percent) is still available in some shallow leagues and has provided eighth-round value in eight-cat formats over the past three weeks. Rookie Isaiah Collier (39 percent), who may be a bit underrated in the Rookie of the Year conversations, has also provided solid value recently, and he’s been a pretty safe bet to rack up the assists. Since January 15, Collier’s had one game with fewer than six assists (January 22 at Oklahoma City).

As for the frontcourt, Kyle Filipowski (four percent), Brice Sensabaugh (one percent), KJ Martin and Cody Williams all received increased opportunities to produce over the weekend. Filipowski offers the highest overall ceiling, but none have been consistent enough to merit full commitment from fantasy managers. It may not officially be “silly season” for the league as a whole, but the loaded injury report in Utah makes this a team worth mining for deep-league values now instead of waiting for mid-March.

PG Fred VanVleet, Houston Rockets

VanVleet has been out since February 1 with an ankle strain, and his absence has freed up more opportunities on the ball for Amen Thompson (92 percent). Initially inserted into the Rockets’ starting lineup after Jabari Smith Jr. fractured his hand, Thompson’s fantasy value has skyrocketed recently, and he’s remained a starter after Smith made his return over the weekend. Smith was able to slide back into the starting lineup for Saturday’s loss to the Jazz due to Tari Eason (40 percent) being unavailable, but the former lottery pick struggled in Salt Lake City.

A decision on VanVleet’s availability for Week 17 may come before the Rockets’ Tuesday/Wednesday back-to-back, and Ime Udoka will have to figure out who will come off the bench. Does Thompson resume his backup duties despite flourishing as a starter? Or will Smith or Dillon Brooks be asked to make way for VanVleet, leaving Thompson in the lineup? Thompson can provide reliable value as a reserve, but his fantasy ceiling will likely be lowered if that’s the role he’s asked to take on.

PG D’Angelo Russell, Brooklyn Nets

Russell sat out Saturday’s win over the 76ers with an ankle injury, and he will not be available for Monday’s game against the Wizards, either. Killian Hayes, who signed a 10-day contract last week, started in Philadelphia, but it was Trendon Watford (two percent) who was in the lineup in crunch time. Watford, Ziaire Williams (six percent), and Keon Johnson (15 percent) are all worth a look if Russell misses time beyond Monday, especially with Cam Thomas still sidelined by a hamstring injury. None of those three low-rostered players qualify as elite fantasy options, but all will be worth the risk due to their current places within the Nets rotation.

PF/C Nikola Jovic, Miami Heat

Jovic, who had his moments while the Heat were playing without the since-traded Jimmy Butler, fractured his right hand during Sunday’s loss to the Bucks. While he may not have been a consistently valuable fantasy option, the injury leaves Miami down a capable contributor in the frontcourt. Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11 percent) may be able to re-enter the rotation after being a DNP-CD on Sunday, while Kyle Anderson (one percent) only played nine minutes off the bench. Among the bigs, Kel’El Ware (50 percent) has seen his production taper off recently, but he did play well against the Bucks. While he’s worth a dice roll in some standard leagues, fantasy managers would be better served taking a conservative approach with Jaquez, Anderson, or Duncan Robinson (seven percent).

PG/SG/SF Ayo Dosunmu and PF Patrick Williams, Chicago Bulls

Before Saturday’s loss to the Suns, Bulls coach Billy Donovan said Dosunmu was still dealing with soreness in his shoulder and did not have a timeline for return. Add in Williams being ruled out for two weeks with right knee tendinitis and Jalen Smith landing in the league’s concussion protocol, and the Bulls are down three rotation players heading into Week 17. Matas Buzelis (19 percent) and Lonzo Ball (15 percent) are worthy streaming options. However, the latter still has availability concerns as he works his way back from a knee injury that cost him two seasons of competition. The Bulls play four games without a back-to-back during Week 17, but Ball still isn’t guaranteed to be available for each contest. Kevin Huerter (three percent) played well against the Suns, but he has been a difficult player to rely on in fantasy leagues this season.