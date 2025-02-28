Fantasy Basketball Week 18 Waiver Wire: Pick up Toumani Camara

The fantasy basketball trade deadline is on the horizon in Yahoo! public leagues (Thursday, March 6). However, that isn’t the only way for managers to improve their rosters before the postseason begins. There’s some good value on waiver wires, whether through adding a low-rostered player who has been a consistent starter or by rolling the dice on a key reserve.

PF/C Santi Aldama (50%), Memphis Grizzlies

Aldama has played well all season long for the Grizzlies, averaging career-highs in points (12.8), rebounds (6.7), assists (2.7), steals (0.8) and three-pointers (1.9) while shooting a career-high 49.1 percent from the field. A double-digit scorer in six of his last seven appearances, the Grizzlies forward has been a top-40 player in nine-cat formats over the past two weeks. Also boosting Aldama’s stock in the short term is that the Grizzlies play four games during Week 18, starting with the Hawks on Monday.

SG/SF/PF Toumani Camara (48%), Portland Trail Blazers

While Aldama has been solid in a reserve role this season, Camara has been consistently productive as a starter. Already an excellent defender, the second-year wing’s offensive strides have made him a viable option in 12-team leagues. Over the past two weeks, Camara has averaged 14.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.5 steals, 0.8 blocks and 1.8 three-pointers per game. Shooting 61.1 percent from the field and 87.5 percent from the foul line, that production has been good for top-20 value in eight- and nine-cat formats, per Basketball Monster. Portland plays four games during Week 18, starting with the reeling 76ers on Monday.

SG/SF Shaedon Sharpe (39%), Portland Trail Blazers

Sharpe’s Wednesday night in the nation’s capital was one of the most explosive performances of his career. He went off for a season-high 36 points along with eight rebounds, five assists, one steal, one block, three three-pointers and arguably the best in-game dunk in the NBA this season. The limited defensive production limits Sharpe’s ceiling in category leagues, but the way he’s been scoring recently (19.8 ppg over the past two weeks) makes him worth adding. Especially with Deni Avdija injuring his thigh during Portland’s win over the Wizards.

PF/C Bol Bol (29%), Phoenix Suns

Bol is back in the Suns’ starting lineup, which means he should be back on fantasy managers’ radars. In losses to the Grizzlies and Pelicans, he shot 14-of-21 from the field, tallying 38 points (23 vs. Memphis), 14 rebounds, two assists, four blocks and five three-pointers. The way in which Bol’s minutes have been handled since his solid run just before the All-Star break has been frustrating, to say the least. The most significant concern regarding Bol currently is how Mike Budenholzer will handle his playing time. It appears evident that Bol should continue to play starters’ minutes, but I’m not the one making the decision.

SG/SF Aaron Wiggins (25%), Oklahoma City Thunder

Wiggins has been playing arguably the best basketball of his NBA career over the past month. Since going off for 41 points and 14 rebounds in a February 1 rout of the Kings, he has averaged 19.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 2.8 three-pointers in 27.6 minutes, averaging 54.3 percent from the field and 91.3 percent from the foul line. Wiggins has started six of the 12 games in this stretch, so he doesn’t have to be in that role in order to provide value. Also, the Thunder are scheduled to play four games during Week 18, beginning with the Rockets on Monday.

PG/SG Ty Jerome (21%), Cleveland Cavaliers

Jerome has scored 19 points or more in three straight games as a key member of the Cavaliers’ supporting cast. And over the past two weeks, he has provided seventh-round value in eight- and nine-cat formats. Darius Garland has been removed from the injury report ahead of Friday’s showdown with the Celtics, but that doesn’t mean bad things for Jerome. His role remains the same, and he has been consistently productive off the bench for the team with the best record in the East. Cleveland plays four games during Week 18.

PG/SG Keon Johnson (18%), Brooklyn Nets

Despite shooting below 35 percent from the field, Johnson has been a top 100 player in nine-cat formats over the past three weeks. In 27.5 minutes per game, he has averaged 10.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.1 steals, 1.0 blocks and 1.1 three-pointers, with the defensive stats helping to compensate for the poor shooting. With the exception of Brooklyn’s January 19 loss to the Thunder, Johnson has been a starter since the beginning of December, and that appears unlikely to change anytime soon. Even with the Nets playing three games during Week 18, he’s worth rostering.

PF/C Zach Collins (13%), Chicago Bulls

The Bulls played most of Week 17 without Nikola Vucevic and Jalen Smith, opening the door for Collins to move into the starting lineup. In Chicago’s February 26 loss to the Clippers, he tallied 21 points, 17 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and two three-pointers in 38 minutes. Vucevic is dealing with a calf injury, making Collins a worthwhile addition to deep-league fantasy rosters until that changes, even with the Bulls playing three games during Week 18.

SG/SF Kyshawn George (12%), Washington Wizards

Like the other Wizards youngsters, George has endured some struggles with his shot. However, he’s been a fixture in the starting lineup since late January, and the defensive production may be too good to pass up in category leagues. Over the past three weeks, George has averaged 5.7 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game, a reason why he has been a 12th-round player in nine-cat formats. Fantasy managers can also consider PG/SG Bub Carrington (12 percent rostered) despite his coming off the bench, as he’s averaging over 31 minutes per game. Washington’s young players will see a lot of time on the court between now and the end of the season.

PF/C Karlo Matkovic (12%), New Orleans Pelicans

Matkovic, who most recently started for the absent Kelly Olynky in the Pelicans’ February 27 win over the Suns, has reached double figures in three of his last five appearances. In those outings, the rookie averaged 13.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.0 blocks and 1.2 three-pointers, shooting 69.4 percent from the field and 90.9 percent from the foul line. Matkovic has only started one of those games; the bench role has not prohibited him from offering useful value to deep-league managers. And if the Pelicans reach a point where they look to bench some of their more established players outright, Karlo should be one of the beneficiaries.

PG/SG Davion Mitchell (5%), Miami Heat

Mitchell has never been a great fantasy option due mainly to inconsistent offensive production. However, he’s started all seven games he’s appeared in since being traded to Miami, most recently recording a line of 20 points, six assists, two steals and five three-pointers in a February 26 win over the Hawks. With the Heat, Mitchell has shot 55.1 percent from the field, 46.2 percent from three and 80 percent from the foul line. What also helps in the short term is Miami being scheduled to play four games during Week 18, starting with the Wizards on Monday.