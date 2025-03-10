Fantasy Basketball Week 19 Key Injuries

For many fantasy managers, Week 19 is the start of the fantasy postseason. And with the “silly season” in full effect, there are some availability issues to navigate while crafting lineups. Let’s look at some key injuries that will impact Week 19 in fantasy basketball, beginning with two Celtics starters.

SF/PF Jayson Tatum and PF/C Kristaps Porzingis, Boston Celtics

After playing 45 minutes in the Celtics’ March 8 win over the Lakers, Tatum is questionable for the team’s Week 19 opener against the Jazz with right knee tendinopathy. While the game is not part of a back-to-back, Boston may view this as an opportunity to get Tatum a night off. If so, Sam Hauser (two percent) would figure more prominently in the rotation, potentially as a starter. Also, Payton Pritchard (53 percent) would have increased value in fantasy leagues despite remaining in a reserve role.

As for Porzingis, his situation is more concerning. The Celtics forward/center has missed five games due to illness and is doubtful for the Utah game. Al Horford (28 percent) has been the usual fill-in when a starter is out and that will not change. However, Boston ends Week 19 with a Friday/Saturday back-to-back, making this a three-game week for Horford (he hasn’t played both ends of a back-to-back in either of the last two seasons). Luke Kornet (two percent) can be worthy of a look in extremely deep leagues when Horford and Porzingis are out, while Neemias Queta isn’t worth the risk.

SF/PF LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

James suffered a strained groin during the matchup with the Celtics and will miss at least two weeks. With Jaxson Hayes (knee) and Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle) also out for the Lakers’ March 10 matchup with the Nets, JJ Redick will work with limited options as the team continues its road trip. Luka Doncic, whose back gave him trouble on Saturday, will shoulder a heavy workload if he can play against Brooklyn, as will Austin Reaves. But are there any low-rostered players worth the risk in deep leagues?

Jarred Vanderbilt (five percent) will have increased importance on the defensive end of the floor, especially with Hayes and Finney-Smith out to begin the week. However, he offers minimal value offensively. There will be more opportunities for Dalton Knecht (14 percent) and Gabe Vincent (one percent) on offense, with the former offering a higher ceiling on that end of the floor. Also, Knecht hit double figures in three straight outings before scoring nine points in the loss to the Celtics.

PG Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

The Knicks lost Brunson for at least two weeks with a sprained right ankle, leaving a massive hole in the team’s starting lineup. While Miles McBride (15 percent) only shot 2-of-13 from the field in the Knicks’ March 7 loss to the Clippers, he remains the best streaming option on this roster. Cameron Payne (one percent) has struggled with inconsistency and isn’t worth a roll of the dice coming off the bench. Other than McBride, fantasy managers who have OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges or Josh Hart rostered have to hope they can provide consistent production alongside Karl-Anthony Towns.

Hart’s fantasy value has been excellent this season, but scoring is not a significant aspect of his game. Anunoby and Bridges will figure more prominently in the Knicks’ offensive attack, which may boost both. With Brunson out of the lineup, their fantasy ceilings will be raised at a minimum.

PG/SG Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers

Maxey has missed the 76ers’ last three games with a strained back, most recently sitting out their March 9 win over the Jazz. With Paul George (groin) also out, Quentin Grimes (47 percent) has spent more time on the ball and should be rostered in standard leagues for the rest of the season. Over the past two weeks, he has been a seventh-round player in eight- and nine-cat formats. Kelly Oubre Jr. (72 percent), who has been nearly as productive, will be worth a look in some shallow leagues if Maxey misses more time. Maxey is questionable for Philadelphia’s March 10 matchup with the Hawks after getting in an on-court workout the day prior.

Lonnie Walker IV (five percent) had his best game since signing with the 76ers against the Jazz, scoring 25 points off the bench. He’ll be most valuable if Maxey and George are out, as the same can be said for rookie Justin Edwards (three percent). And while Maxey’s status doesn’t directly impact this player’s opportunities, deep-league managers should watch rookie Adem Bona (seven percent). He blocked five shots against the Jazz and also accounted for 14 points and 14 rebounds. Andre Drummond being limited by an illness freed up additional minutes for Bona, and he took advantage of the opportunity.

PF/C Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies

Jackson suffered a sprained ankle during the Grizzlies’ March 3 loss to the Hawks and is considered week-to-week with a Grade 2 sprain. Add in Santi Aldama’s strained calf, and the Grizzlies will begin Week 19 without their two best frontcourt performers. Vince Williams Jr. (four percent) started the team’s March 9 win over the Pelicans, but with his recent return from a knee injury, he’s unlikely to be available for the March 10 game against the Suns. He offers limited fantasy value when healthy, and the Grizzlies’ schedule (they also have a Friday/Saturday back-to-back) makes Williams a non-factor in most fantasy leagues this week.

Jay Huff (one percent) returned to the rotation in New Orleans, but streaming him to begin Week 19 would be a significant roll of the dice, while Brandon Clarke (21 percent) offers limited value on the offensive end of the floor. Shallow-league managers will want to take a longer look at Zach Edey (70 percent). While he only scored six points against the Pelicans, the rookie center did grab a team-high 12 rebounds in 23 minutes on the court.

C Nikola Vucevic, Chicago Bulls

Vucevic has missed the Bulls’ last seven games with a strained right calf and was considered questionable for the March 10 matchup with the Pacers. From a fantasy standpoint, this has been relatively straightforward: Zach Collins (37 percent) needs to be rostered, especially with Vucevic sidelined. He’s ranked just outside the top 50 in nine-cat formats over the past three weeks, with production not being an issue outside of his showing against the Magic on March 6 (Collins played 12 minutes before fouling out). While Jalen Smith (four percent) has resumed his backup center duties after missing time with a concussion, Collins’ emergence has limited his streaming value, even with Vucevic unavailable.

PG/SG/SF/PF Amen Thompson, Houston Rockets

The Rockets reportedly received some bad news Sunday evening, as Thompson is expected to miss at least 10-14 days with a sprained ankle. With Fred VanVleet struggling with an ankle strain, which he aggravated in his first game back on March 1, the Rockets could begin Week 19 light on options at point guard. Jalen Green should have the ball in his hands more if both Thompson and VanVleet are unavailable (Fred is questionable for the March 10 matchup with Orlando), but he’s already rostered in 93 percent of Yahoo! leagues. Aaron Holiday (one percent) may see his minutes increase, and he’s averaged 10.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game as a starter this season (three starts).

Tari Eason (47 percent) is always an option in fantasy basketball, regardless of who’s available for the Rockets. However, a four-game Week 19 will likely be three for him due to Houston’s Friday/Saturday back-to-back. Dillon Brooks (22 percent) and Cam Whitmore (four percent) are risky plays in most fantasy leagues and should not be considered must-adds, even if VanVleet has to miss more time.

PF P.J. Washington, Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks have been hit hard by injuries, most recently finishing their March 9 loss to the Suns with nine available players. Washington is among the injured, having missed four games with a sprained ankle. With Anthony Davis, Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II also out, Washington’s absence significantly impacts the Mavericks’ frontcourt rotation. Dwight Powell suffered a head injury during the loss to Phoenix after colliding with teammate Kessler Edwards (six percent) and did not return. Edwards was able to play and has been a starter on multiple occasions. Under normal circumstances, he would not be worth a look in most fantasy leagues. The ongoing situation in Dallas is far from “normal.”

As for better targets due to the Mavericks’ many injuries, look no further than Naji Marshall (46 percent) and Max Christie (26 percent). Marshall scored a career-high 34 points against the Suns while also accounting for nine rebounds, 10 assists, two steals and three three-pointers in 41 minutes. Christie wasn’t as impactful, but injuries to Washington, Davis and Kyrie Irving (torn ACL) have raised his fantasy ceiling.

SF/PF Deni Avdija, Portland Trail Blazers

Avdija has missed Portland’s last two games with a quad injury, most recently sitting out the Blazers’ March 9 loss to the Pistons. His absence has allowed Shaedon Sharpe (52 percent) to remain in the starting lineup, and he has been a ninth-round player in eight-cat formats over the past three weeks. Scoot Henderson (35 percent) has scored in double figures in nine of his last 10 appearances, but the assist production has tailed off recently (four or fewer in his last three). However, he’s still worth rostering, especially with Portland losing four of its last five games. Also, there’s still time to hop onto the Toumani Camara (50 percent) bandwagon. While he only scored six points against the Pistons, he has been a fifth-round player in eight- and nine-cat formats over the past three weeks.

PG/SG Brandin Podziemski, Golden State Warriors

Monday’s game against the Trail Blazers will be the second that Podziemski has missed with a back strain, opening up a spot in the starting lineup. Rookie Quentin Post (four percent) filled the void on March 8, finishing the Warriors’ win over the Pistons with six points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 20 minutes. He shot 3-of-10 from the field, missing all five of his three-point attempts, but the opportunity was there. Gui Santos, another player who saw more time against Detroit, tallies 15 points, six rebounds, one assist, one block and one three-pointer in 25 minutes before fouling out. Is either player worth the risk with Podziemski out? In most leagues, the answer would be “no.” However, there may be some desperate situations toward the end of Week 19 if Podziemski remains out.

PF Aaron Gordon, Denver Nuggets

Gordon has struggled with injuries for most of this season, and he exited Sunday’s loss to the Thunder due to tightness in his right calf. Russell Westbrook (65 percent) has been the replacement in the starting lineup on most nights, shifting Michael Porter Jr. to the power forward position. Unfortunately, neither Peyton Watson (three percent) nor Zeke Nnaji is worth the risk in fantasy leagues, even if Gordon’s absence frees up additional minutes. As for those competing in shallow leagues, make sure Christian Braun (67 percent) isn’t sitting on the waiver wire. He’s been close to a top 50 player in nine-cat formats this season and is ranked within that threshold over the past three weeks.