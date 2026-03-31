Fantasy Basketball Stock Up, Stock Down: Can managers count on LeBron to win them a championship?

Welcome to Week 23, better known as Championship Week for most fantasy leagues. As the NBA prepares for its final full week of action, injuries and seeding are among the most important factors at this time of year. Who can you ultimately trust to bring valuable production to close the season? Who should you maybe avoid? We have some suggestions.

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📈 STOCK UP

Daniss Jenkins, PG/SG, Pistons

The Pistons essentially have hardly missed a beat after losing superstar point guard Cade Cunningham to a collapsed lung in the middle of March. Jenkins has played some good ball in the seven games since being elevated to the starting lineup as an injury replacement, averaging 18.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game. Those are not quite Cunningham-type numbers, but impactful ones nonetheless. Jenkins’ biggest moment came in a 30-point performance in a win over the Lakers recently, which was immediately followed by a 19-point, 10-rebound double-double. The sophomore guard isn’t someone who fantasy managers should necessarily lock in for big games on a nightly basis. However, the floor seems high, considering the current role and workload; any strong stat lines shouldn’t be surprising.

Gary Trent Jr., SG/SF, Bucks

Need scoring? Need three-pointers? Trent Jr. may be your guy! Although his 2025-26 season has been one of his least impressive in years, he finds himself currently back in the starting rotation for a Bucks team that is officially eliminated from the playoffs, dealing with several key injuries, and has just cut the guard who was likely occupying some of Trent Jr.’s backcourt minutes off the bench. In other words, he’s in a good position to play freely without much pressure, which he’s done effectively over the past week. The eighth-year guard has had 18-point, 20-point, and 36-point games in his most recent run, while tallying 20 made triples over the last four games. He’s surely capable of some lows — see his zero-point, 0-of-7 shooting outing against the Trail Blazers on March 25 — but his highs provide quality fantasy value for those in pursuit of three-point scoring.

Tim Hardaway Jr., SG/SF, Nuggets

Speaking of three-point shooting, how many players in the league off the bench are more capable of setting the nets on fire than Hardaway Jr.? He’s been filling such a role since his playoff runs with the Mavericks, and now appears to be gearing up for another significant one in his first year with the Nuggets. The veteran sharpshooter has drained at least four three-pointers in four of his last six games, scoring at least 16 points in each. There’s little else being contributed from a fantasy standpoint, so Hardaway Jr.’s appeal likely would be for those fantasy managers in category leagues. If three-point production is needed, THJ is a qualified streaming option.

📉 STOCK DOWN

Quentin Grimes, SG/SF, 76ers

“No Paul George. No Tyrese Maxey. No Joel Embiid. Just lots of Quentin Grimes lately,” — me, in last week’s column, labeling Grimes as a “Stock Up” performer. Well, each of those injured stars has returned, and now Grimes’ production has decreased significantly, and quickly. He’s, understandably, coming off the bench now and seeing far fewer attempts over his past three games, totaling 33 points, 12 rebounds, and 12 assists. Grimes’ most recent performance, an 11-point, five-rebound, four-assist line against the Hornets, reflects the type of numbers that should be considered as realistic moving forward, given his decreased role. The Sixers are both trying to cement a playoff spot while getting their core group acclimated and back in the flow ahead of the postseason. It may not be a good idea to rely on Grimes during Championship Week.

LeBron James, SF/PF, Lakers

It feels very weird to put a player of this caliber and status into the Stock Down category, but the numbers represent a player who probably shouldn’t be counted on to consistently put up game-changing numbers. To be fair, James, in Year 23, is coming off a triple-double against the Wizards on Monday. But for context, that was in a game that Luka Doncic missed to serve a one-game suspension. When the team has been healthy recently, James has logged stat lines that reflect a more measured approach and a seemingly backseat role to his teammates as the Lakers continue to collect wins. Barring key absences, it’s hard to see the formula changing much down the stretch of the season. Shout out to LeBron, though, for being able to adapt and play whichever role is required at the time.

Jay Huff, C, Pacers

Huff began March with five consecutive double-digit scoring performances and multiple three-pointers in each contest — his ending to the month hasn’t been quite as productive. Over his last five appearances, the floor-spacing center has failed to reach double figures in points four times and combined to shoot 6-of-16 from beyond the arc. His recent slippage isn’t a grand one; rather, it could be considered a letdown, based on the highs he’s reached at points this season, and how big his role could be on a banged-up Pacers team. Huff should still be in position to end the season strong. However, it’s difficult to get a feel for what to expect from him on a nightly basis.