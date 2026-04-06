Dodgers vs. Blue Jays prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 6

The Dodgers’ early season road trip east continues tonight north of the border when they take the field in Toronto against the Blue Jays (4-5). Max Scherzer takes the mound for the Jays and Justin Wrobleski gets the ball for Los Angeles.

After a slow start to the season offensively, Los Angeles got their bats going in our nation’s capital over the weekend scoring 31 runs in a three-game sweep of the Nationals. Freddie Freeman drove in six runs. Shohei Ohtani picked up two hits in each of the three games and scored a run in each game. Kyle Tucker was 5-10 against the Nationals after going 4-23 previously.

Toronto’s offense is as cold as the Dodgers’ is hot. The Jays scored just seven runs in three games against the Chicago White Sox this weekend. Yesterday, Toronto managed just six hits and nine baserunners against Davis Martin and three Sox relievers in a 3-0 loss. The list of those struggling are headlined by George Springer who is two for his last 16, Addison Barger who has one hit in his last 19 ABs, and after a torrid start, Andres Gimenez who has reached base twice (one hit, one walk) in his last 15 trips to the plate.

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and the opener of this three-game series and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch: Dodgers vs. Blue Jays

Date: Monday, April 6, 2026

Time: 7:07PM EST

Site: Rogers Centre

City: Toronto, Ontario

Network/Streaming: MLB.TV, Fox Sports 1, Sportsnet, Sportsnet LA

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

The Latest Odds: Dodgers vs. Blue Jays

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of FanDuel:



Moneyline: Los Angeles Dodgers (-143), Toronto Blue Jays (+123)

Spread: Dodgers -1.5 (+113) / Blue Jays +1.5 (-136)

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable Starting Pitchers: Dodgers vs. Blue Jays

Pitching matchup for April 6:



Dodgers: Justin Wrobleski

Season Totals: 4.0 IP, 0-0, 6.75 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 2K, 1 BB

Justin Wrobleski Season Totals: 4.0 IP, 0-0, 6.75 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 2K, 1 BB Blue Jays: Max Scherzer

Season Totals: 6 IP, 1-0, 1.50 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, 4K, 1 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not! Dodgers vs. Blue Jays

Andy Pages has hit in 6 straight games and is 14-24 over that span.

has hit in 6 straight games and is 14-24 over that span. Teoscar Hernandez has hit in 5 straight going 9-19 with 3 RBIs in those 5

has hit in 5 straight going 9-19 with 3 RBIs in those 5 Vlad Guerrero Jr. is 3-15 in April

is 3-15 in April Kazuma Okamoto is 1 for his last 10 after picking up at least 1 hit in each of his first 6 major league games

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top Betting Trends & Insights: Dodgers vs. Blue Jays

The Dodgers are 5-4 on the Run Line this season

Toronto is 5-4 on the Run Line this season

The OVER has cashed 2 times in the Jays’ 9 games this season (2-7)

The OVER has cashed 5 times in the Dodgers’ first 9 games (5-4)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

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Expert picks & predictions: Dodgers vs. Blue Jays

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between Los Angeles and Toronto:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Dodgers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Dodgers on the Run Line.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 9.0.

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