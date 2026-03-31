Knicks at Rockets Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for March 31

The New York Knicks (48-27) travel to Houston to face the Rockets (45-29) on NBC and Peacock. This is the second and final meeting between the two. New York won the only matchup, 108-106 on February 21st.

New York has dropped its last two games after winning seven straight prior. The Knicks clinched a playoff spot in the top six last night and are positioned in the third seed with a 1.0 game-lead over the Cavaliers. Over the last 10 games, the Knicks have the third-best rated offense in the NBA, but come in at 16th defensively.

Houston sits in the six-seed of the West and are a 0.5 game back of Minnesota and 2.0 games behind Denver. The Rockets have won its last two games, but have been inconsistent with a 5-5 record over the last 10 games. Houston has the 16th-rated offense in that 10-game span and 13th-ranked defense.

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

After 24 years, the NBA is back on NBC and Peacock, combining the nostalgia of an iconic era with the innovative future of basketball coverage. The NBA on NBC YouTube channel delivers fans must-see highlights, analysis, and exclusive and unique content.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: Knicks at Rockets

Date: Tuesday, March 31, 2026

Time: 8:00 PM EST

Site: Toyota Center

City: Houston, TX

Network/Streaming: Peacock/NBC Sports

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest NBA Player News for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Game Odds: Knicks at Rockets

The latest odds as of Tuesday, courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Houston Rockets (-112), New York Knicks (-108)

Spread: Houston -1.5

Total: O/U 217.5 points

This game opened New York -1.5 with the Total set at 218.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups: Knicks at Rockets

New York Knicks

PG Jalen Brunson

SG Josh Hart

SF Mikal Bridges

PF OG Anunoby

C Karl-Anthony Towns

Houston Rockets

PG Amen Thompson

SG Reed Sheppard

SF Kevin Durant

PF Jabari Smith

C Alperen Sengun

Injury Report: Knicks at Rockets

New York Knicks

Landry Shamet (knee) is OUT for tonight’s game

(knee) is OUT for tonight’s game Miles McBride (pelvis) is QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game

Houston Rockets

None

Important stats, trends and insights: Knicks at Rockets

Houston is 31-43 ATS, ranking 3rd-worst

Houston is 13-22 ATS at home, ranking 2nd-worst

Houston is 40-33-1 to the Under, ranking 10th-best

Houston is 22-12-1 to the Under at home, ranking 4th-best

New York is 39-37 ATS this season

New York is 14-24 ATS on the road, ranking 2nd-worst

New York is 40-36 to the Under and 22-16 to the Under on the road

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s Knicks and Rockets’ game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Knicks’ Moneyline

Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Knicks +1.5 ATS

Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 217.5

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: