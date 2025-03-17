Fantasy Basketball Week 20 Key Injuries

Week 20 marks the beginning of the playoffs in Yahoo! public and default leagues. And there are many availability issues for fantasy managers to sift through, whether it’s legitimate injuries or teams looking to improve their draft lottery odds. Let’s look at some key players whose statuses impact how managers approach Week 20.

PG/SG Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Curry is dealing with a right lower back strain and is considered questionable for the Warriors’ March 17 matchup with the Nuggets. As a top-10 player, missing time due to the injury would significantly impact the Warriors’ rotation and fantasy basketball. Multiple Warriors would see their fantasy values affected in this scenario. Buddy Hield (29 percent rostered, Yahoo!) may have the most to gain regarding fantasy value, as he could return to the starting lineup.

Moses Moody (15 percent), who has fared well as a starter, is another player who may pick up more scoring opportunities if Curry has to sit. Jimmy Butler isn’t available on any waiver wire, but his usage would increase if the Warriors were to be without their top scorer. Lastly, Brandin Podziemski (59 percent) could return during Week 20, with Warriors coach Steve Kerr saying on Saturday that the team is targeting Tuesday (vs. MIL) for the second-year guard’s return from a back strain.

SF/PF LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

James has missed the Lakers’ last four games with a strained groin. On Sunday, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the 40-year-old forward is expected to miss at least another week, so he won’t be available for the Lakers’ four-game Week 20 slate. James went through his first on-court workout since the injury before the March 16 win over the Suns, but the clear priority will be to ensure he’s at full strength for the postseason. Dalton Knecht (25 percent) is worth a look in deeper points leagues, but the rookie has provided limited value in category leagues.

Reporting for ABC NBA Countdown: LeBron James has his first on-court workout today – with ESPN footage – plus a Lakers return timetable update: pic.twitter.com/xTeiMRblnp — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 16, 2025

The good news from the win over Phoenix was that Jaxson Hayes (16 percent) returned from a knee contusion, playing 29 minutes and finishing with 19 points, six rebounds, three assists, one steal and one blocked shot. Whether or not Hayes will be available for the March 17 matchup with the Spurs is unknown, but the players with center eligibility to consider if he sits are Dorian Finney-Smith (seven percent) and Jarred Vanderbilt (six percent), but they may also have availability concerns for injury management reasons.

PG Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

Brunson has missed the Knicks’ last four games with a sprained ankle and will be re-evaluated toward the end of this week. However, fantasy managers should not expect to see the two-time All-Star on the court anytime soon, as ESPN’s Charania reported on Saturday that a late-March or early April return for Brunson is most likely.

Reporting for ABC NBA Countdown -- Knicks' Jalen Brunson expected out through late March/early April, and fallout from Mikal Bridges and Tom Thibodeau meeting: pic.twitter.com/NtkgNMyI6R — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 16, 2025

Miles McBride (30 percent) has been an 11th-round player in nine-cat formats since March 6 and is effectively the only player worth picking up with Brunson sidelined. The Knicks play four games during Week 20, starting with the Heat on Monday, and Miami is the only team with postseason ambitions that New York will face. A midweek road back-to-back against the Spurs and Hornets is followed by a home game against the Wizards, which will likely boost McBride’s value if his shots are falling.

SG/SF/PF/C Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder

J-Dub has missed Oklahoma City’s last three games with a hip injury and does not have a concrete timeline for return. Given how far ahead of the pack the Thunder are in the West and how well the team has played without Williams, there’s no reason for him to rush a return. Aaron Wiggins (19 percent) played 19 minutes off the bench in Oklahoma City’s March 16 win over the Bucks, while Cason Wallace (26 percent) logged 27 minutes as a starter.

Wiggins started the first game Williams missed, a win over the Celtics in Boston, while Kenrich Williams (zero percent) filled the void in wins over the Pistons and Bucks. Wallace, a top 100 player since the All-Star break, and Wiggins are the players to target, with Isaiah Joe (three percent) having value among deep-league managers targeting three-point production specifically.

PG/SG Derrick White and SG/SF Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

White sat out the Celtics’ win over the Nets on March 15 with a knee contusion, while Brown was forced to exit during the second half with back spasms. The Celtics were also without Al Horford in Brooklyn, but his absence was expected since that was the second game of a back-to-back. The good news for Boston was that Kristaps Porzingis returned from an illness that sidelined him for eight games, playing 32 minutes and finishing with 24 points. He only grabbed two rebounds and shot 1-of-7 from three, but simply seeing Porzingis on the court was a fantastic development for the Celtics and fantasy managers.

As for what managers should do if White and Brown aren’t available for the start of Boston’s three-game Week 20 slate, Payton Pritchard (53 percent) always has added value when the team is down a starter. Sam Hauser (two percent) will be worth a look if White and Brown remain out, but he’s behind Horford (31 percent) in the pecking order when there are spaces in the starting lineup to fill.

PG/SG De’Aaron Fox, San Antonio Spurs

With it being announced on March 13 that Fox will undergo season-ending surgery on a pinkie finger that has been problematic since the start of the season, the Spurs had a void to fill in their starting lineup. As expected, rookie Stephon Castle (54 percent) received the nod, and in starts against the Hornets and Pelicans, he accumulated 43 points, four rebounds, eight assists, two steals, one block and three three-pointers. Castle struggled with his shot against New Orleans but dished out seven assists in the four-point victory. While he hasn’t been the best category league asset, Castle’s ceiling is raised with Fox out for the rest of the season.

Fox’s absence may not directly impact Keldon Johnson (35 percent), but he has provided 10th-round value since the All-Star break. Devin Vassell isn’t available in most leagues, but Johnson may be worth a look for managers seeking a player who has performed well and has a good schedule. San Antonio plays four games without a back-to-back during Week 20, starting with the Lakers on Monday.

PG/SG/SF Josh Giddey and PG/SG Lonzo Ball, Chicago Bulls

Giddey has missed the Bulls’ last two games with a sprained ankle and appears unlikely to be available for a March 17 matchup with the Jazz (he’s listed as doubtful). His absence opened up a place in the starting lineup for Kevin Huerter (11 percent), who recorded 27 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, one steal and three three-pointers in starts against the Nets and Rockets. Red Velvet shot 3-of-14 from three in those games, but the rebounds and assists were solid. He’s worth streaming as long as Giddey remains sidelined.

As for Ball, he has missed Chicago’s last seven games with a sprained right wrist. On Saturday, Bulls coach Billy Donovan said that Ball is not being shut down for the rest of the season, but there is no timeline for return, and there are no plans for offseason surgery. This is the same wrist Ball injured before the season began, costing him 15 games. Tre Jones (21 percent) has been Lonzo’s replacement in the starting lineup and is worth holding onto in deeper leagues. He’ll provide points and assists while keeping the turnovers to a minimum.

PF/C John Collins, Utah Jazz

Collins was diagnosed with a left lateral ankle sprain on March 13 and will miss at least two weeks. He did not play in games against the Raptors (March 14) and Timberwolves (March 16) and will not be available for Week 20. Given the timeline for Collins’s re-evaluation, he’s unlikely to help fantasy managers during the playoff weeks. Given the uncertain availability of fellow starters Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler, now would be a good time for fantasy managers to roll the dice on Utah’s low-rostered players. Kyle Filipowski (36 percent) and Isaiah Collier (32 percent) are at the top of the list, followed by Brice Sensabaugh (10 percent). Managers can afford to take a more conservative approach with Johnny Juzang (one percent), KJ Martin (one percent) and Cody Williams (zero percent).

PG/SG/SF Bradley Beal, Phoenix Suns

Beal exited the Suns’ March 16 loss to the Lakers due to left hamstring tightness. While the expectation may have been that Tyus Jones (61 percent) would fill the void, Collin Gillespie (zero percent) started the third quarter. He shot 1-of-7 from the field, finishing with three points, seven rebounds, three assists and one three-pointer in 23 minutes. Gillespie doesn’t need to be added, while Jones isn’t a player who shallow-league managers should rush to grab. Keep an eye on Ryan Dunn (one percent), who has provided minimal fantasy value since the All-Star break. However, in starts against the Kings and Lakers, he accounted for 29 points, eight rebounds, four assists, seven steals, two blocks and four three-pointers. It would be him if anyone is worth a dice roll for Phoenix’s three-game week, especially in category leagues.

SF/PF Andrew Wiggins, Miami Heat

Wiggins only played 22 minutes in Miami’s March 15 loss to the Grizzlies, and he was listed on the injury report as questionable for the March 17 game against the Knicks. The lower left leg contusion is a new injury for the Heat forward, who missed five games with a sprained ankle to begin the month. The potential replacements aren’t all that appealing from a fantasy standpoint, as Jaime Jaquez Jr. (nine percent) and Pelle Larsson (zero percent) are both ranked outside the top 350 (yes, 350) in nine-cat formats since the All-Star break. If anything, Wiggins’ undetermined status is an opportunity to seek Kel’el Ware (41 percent), who tallied 19 points, 11 rebounds and two three-pointers against the Grizzlies. While the rookie’s production tapered off before that performance, there’s more to gain from rostering him than Jaquez, Larsson or Duncan Robinson (12 percent).

SG/SF Cam Thomas, Brooklyn Nets

Due to a hamstring injury, Thomas will not play again this season. While the personnel hit the Nets take isn’t good, his absence opens up a spot in the starting lineup. Ziaire Williams (16 percent) and Keon Johnson (17 percent) are the first players to target, but the former is dealing with a sore Achilles tendon. Field goal percentage has been an issue for Johnson, but he shot 8-of-15 from the field and scored 21 points with five three-pointers against the reigning champs in his most recent outing. Also worth watching moving forward is center Day’Ron Sharpe (16 percent), who has the most to gain if the Nets decide to sit Nic Claxton. Sharpe grabbed 16 rebounds and dished out five assists against the Celtics, and has provided top-100 value in nine-cat formats since the All-Star break.

PG Cole Anthony, Orlando Magic

Anthony (17 percent) played six minutes off the bench in Orlando’s March 16 win over the Cavaliers before aggravating a toe injury that sidelined him for two games. Anthony hobbling off the court was troubling for a team that is already without Jalen Suggs for the rest of the season. Cory Joseph (zero percent) has started the last three games but has provided limited fantasy value, tallying 23 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists, four steals and three three-pointers total in those starts. Anthony Black (three percent) hasn’t provided much value either, so fantasy managers don’t have a player to target in Orlando if Anthony misses more time. The ball will be in the hands of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner even more, and those players are sitting on waiver wires at this stage in the season.

SG/SF Bilal Coulibaly, Washington Wizards

Coulibaly injured his right hamstring on a nasty fall taken during the Wizards’ March 10 loss to the Raptors. With the Wizards providing a four to six-week timeline, the second-year wing won’t be able to help fantasy managers again this season. Justin Champagnie (26 percent) was Coulibaly’s replacement in the starting lineup and has been solid, providing 11th-round value since the All-Star break. However, Kyshawn George (29 percent) is the player to target, even with his shooting struggles. Despite making 37.3 percent of his attempts from the field since the All-Star break, the rookie wing has provided sixth-round value due to the rebounding, three-pointers and defensive production. And availability should not be an issue for George or Champagnie the rest of the season, as the Wizards have prioritized their younger players.