Fantasy Basketball Week 21 Key Injuries

Whether it is “championship week” or the semifinal round of your league’s playoffs, Week 21 is critical in fantasy basketball. Teams with no hope of reaching the postseason have already begun tinkering with their lineups, and those fighting for seeding are also dealing with injuries to key players. This week’s injury report focuses on some key availability issues heading into Week 21, starting with the most productive player in fantasy basketball.

C Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

The three-time Most Valuable Player has missed Denver’s last four games with an ankle injury and will not be available for Monday’s matchup with Chicago. That’s the first game of a five-game homestand, with three contests during Week 21. The hope is that Jokic can return at some point during the homestand, but he can play in a maximum of two games this week. While the Nuggets went small in the first three games Jokic missed, with Aaron Gordon (65 percent rostered, Yahoo!) moving into the center position, DeAndre Jordan (one percent) filled the void during Sunday’s win over the Rockets.

The veteran pivot logged 38 minutes, finishing with 11 points, 15 rebounds, four assists and one steal. Jordan can have value depending on the matchup, as evidenced by his performance in Houston. Peyton Watson (four percent) would be another possibility for deep-league managers despite not qualifying for the center position in Yahoo! leagues.

PG/SG Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Not only did the pelvic contusion Curry suffered during a March 20 win over the Raptors cause him to miss Golden State’s game in Atlanta two nights later, he didn’t even travel with the team. That did not bode well for his availability on the Warriors’ six-game road trip. Still, it was reported on Sunday that Curry was traveling to Miami to rejoin the team ahead of Tuesday’s game in Miami. This doesn’t mean he will be available, but it should be considered positive. Quinten Post (five percent) returned to the starting lineup against the Hawks and played 28 minutes, finishing with 11 points, four rebounds, one assist, one block and three three-pointers. However, Moses Moody (17 percent) may be the best option among low-rostered Warriors to consider adding with Curry out of the lineup. Over the past two weeks, he has provided sixth-round value in nine-cat formats and has been a fixture in the starting lineup since February 12.

PF/C Anthony Davis, Dallas Mavericks

After being sent to the G League last week to get additional practice reps, Davis is doubtful for Monday’s game against the Nets. That’s the first of four games Dallas will play during Week 21, which begins with a back-to-back against the Nets and Knicks. To say the team needs Davis back in the lineup would be an understatement; before Kai Jones’ return from injury, the Mavericks started Kessler Edwards at the center position on most nights. Jones (16 percent) is worth streaming as long as Davis is out, and Naji Marshall (56 percent) has seen his fantasy value increase since the All-Star break due to the team’s many injuries. Edwards has been sent to the G League and is approaching the 50-game limit that two-way players are under.

PG Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks

A calf injury has sidelined Lillard for Milwaukee’s last two games, and he will miss a third on Monday when the Bucks visit Phoenix. While Ryan Rollins (zero percent) has been the replacement in the starting lineup, he has not provided much value in that role. Gary Trent Jr. (10 percent) has been a fifth-round player in nine-cat formats over the past week, averaging 14.7 points, 3.3 three-pointers and 1.7 steals per game. While Kevin Porter Jr. (six percent) has his moments, Trent is the player to target while Lillard remains out of the lineup.

C Domantas Sabonis and PG/SG/SF Malik Monk, Sacramento Kings

Sabonis and Monk are questionable for Monday’s game against the Celtics, which will be the reigning champs’ second in as many nights. Sabonis missed the last three games with a sprained right ankle, and a Monday return would put him ahead of schedule, given the initial announcement by the Kings on March 19 that he would be evaluated in 10 days. Jonas Valanciunas (81 percent) is already rostered in most leagues, and Trey Lyles (eight percent) has been close to a top 100 player over the past week. Both players take a hit with Sabonis in the lineup, but the former will be worth holding onto in some standard leagues.

Monk missed Saturday’s loss to the Bucks due to illness, opening up a place in the starting lineup for Keon Ellis (23 percent). He logged 37 minutes and finished with 20 points, nine rebounds, six assists, and three three-pointers. With Devin Carter (zero percent) also questionable for Monday’s game, Ellis would be the only potential target if Monk is out for the first of four games the Kings will play during Week 21.

PG/SG James Harden, Los Angeles Clippers

Harden took a Luguentz Dort knee to the hip during Sunday’s loss to the Thunder, but that wasn’t his issue after the game. Harden said he rolled his foot on the play and struggled to move around the locker room. While the Clippers won’t play again until Wednesday against the Knicks, this is something to be mindful of when crafting fantasy lineups.

James Harden: "I rolled my foot. I got bumped. I got kneed in the thigh and I was hopping and I rolled my foot. It's in the middle of my foot." — Justin Russo (@flybyknite.bsky.social) 2025-03-24T04:40:54.247Z

Harden having to miss time would open up a spot in the starting lineup, with The Beard having last missed a game on January 22. However, the Clippers roster looks far different, as the player who replaced him (Kevin Porter Jr.) is no longer with the team. Kris Dunn (nine percent) is already starting and would likely have the ball in his hands more if Harden cannot play to begin Week 21. As for who steps into the lineup, Derrick Jones Jr. (seven percent), Amir Coffey (two percent) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (62 percent) are all possibilities. Bogdanovic offers the highest offensive upside, but he won’t be an option in most standard leagues.

SG/SF Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

Edwards, who has not missed a game since February 28, is questionable for Monday’s game against the Pacers with a right thumb laceration. This situation is straightforward: Mike Conley (37 percent) would be the only worthwhile option in standard leagues if Edwards misses time, while Donte DiVincenzo (68 percent) is the player most likely to move into the starting lineup. Nickeil Alexander-Walker (eight percent) would play additional minutes, but his fantasy upside isn’t great, especially if he remained in a reserve role.

PG/SG Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons

Cunningham was a late scratch for Sunday’s win over the Pelicans due to bilateral calf soreness. Dennis Schroder (38 percent) was the replacement in the starting lineup and is a sensible streaming option. He finished with 16 points, one rebound, five assists, two steals, and one three-pointer in 35 minutes. Cunningham’s absence also freed up additional opportunities for other Pistons, with Ron Holland II (one percent) and Marcus Sasser (zero percent) stepping up. Holland played 36 minutes, finishing with 26 points, five rebounds, six assists, one steal and one three-pointer. As for Sasser, he tallied 20 points, one rebound, two assists and three three-pointers in 26 minutes. Neither player is a safe fantasy option, but Holland would be the better choice if Cunningham is unavailable for Tuesday’s game against the Spurs. Detroit plays three games during Week 21.

PF/C Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder

Due to a strained left hip, Holmgren was held out of Sunday’s win over the Clippers. Alex Caruso (48 percent) started and finished the victory with 14 points, six rebounds, five assists, two steals and two three-pointers in 31 minutes. Despite the availability issues, he still has value in standard leagues. Aaron Wiggins (19 percent) and Cason Wallace (22 percent) are worthwhile options for managers competing in deeper leagues. Last but not least, Jaylin Williams (nine percent) has provided top 20 value over the past week. While the production was boosted by a stellar effort in a March 19 win over the 76ers in which most of the starting lineup was out, Williams should not be overlooked on nights when Holmgren and Jalen Williams are unavailable. That was the case on Sunday, and he finished with 12 points, seven rebounds, two assists, one block and three three-pointers in just 15 minutes.

PG/SG/SF Bradley Beal, Phoenix Suns

Beal has missed the Suns’ last three games with a hamstring injury. On Sunday, it was announced that he will be out for at least another week, meaning the veteran guard will miss Phoenix’s four Week 21 matchups. Ryan Dunn (five percent) has been a starter since March 14, and the rookie has provided top-75 value over the past week. Royce O’Neale (13 percent) has averaged 8.3 rebounds per game off the bench during this stretch and could be a safer option than Dunn in this spot. While Collin Gillespie (zero percent) has replaced Beal in the starting lineup, his production has not been good enough to merit being streamed in fantasy leagues.