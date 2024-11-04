Fantasy Basketball Week 3 Key Injuries

Week 3 of the 2024-25 season includes the first off day for the entire league, as no one will play on Election Day (Tuesday). All 30 teams are in action on Monday, with games scheduled to begin every 15 minutes, starting at 7 PM Eastern. As is the case every week, fantasy managers will have some significant injuries to navigate as they set their rosters, especially in leagues in which the lineups lock for the week on Monday evening. Here are some of the most impactful injuries in fantasy basketball heading into Week 3.

Paul George and Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Well, this weekend brought about some clarity regarding the statuses of George (knee) and Embiid (knee). Both have been participating in 5-on-5 scrimmages with their teammates, with the former reportedly closer to a return. George is officially questionable for Monday’s game in Phoenix, while Embiid remains sidelined. Philadelphia plays four games without a back-to-back in Week 3, but expecting George to appear in all four games may be unrealistic, given the time missed.

As for Embiid, does he play in either of Philadelphia’s games in Los Angeles (Wednesday vs. LAC, Friday vs. LAL)? Or does the return wait until the 76ers’ home game against Charlotte on Sunday? Andre Drummond (Embiid), Kelly Oubre Jr., and Caleb Martin (George) are three players directly impacted by George and Embiid’s statuses. Tyrese Maxey’s efficiency may improve once those two are cleared to play.

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Curry has missed the Warriors’ last three games with a left peroneal strain, but a return appears to be on the horizon. He went through his entire pregame routine ahead of Saturday’s overtime win in Houston and is considered questionable for Monday’s game against the Wizards. Saturday’s starting backcourt consisted of Brandin Podziemski and Moses Moody, while Buddy Hield remained in a reserve role.

Which of Podziemski or Moody moves to the bench once Curry returns? Or could it be both? One change made after Curry’s injury was to move Jonathan Kuminga to the bench, with Steve Kerr citing the team’s offensive spacing as a reason why. Kuminga’s played well over the last week, but does Curry’s return result in him moving back into the starting lineup? That’s something else to be mindful of as the Warriors play four games in Week 3 with no back-to-backs.

Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson, Utah Jazz

Utah’s season has gotten off to a miserable start, with Will Hardy’s squad being the lone winless team in the NBA (0-6). And then there are the injuries. Taylor Hendricks (leg/ankle) is done for the season, while Lauri Markkanen (back) missed two games last week and Jordan Clarkson (foot) one. Markkanen’s absence led to rookie Kyle Filipowski moving into the starting lineup, while the previously benched Collin Sexton stepped in for the injured Clarkson. Where can fantasy managers find reliable value on this roster if Markkanen isn’t available? Walker Kessler is about it at this point.

Keyonte George has played plenty, but the inefficiency has made him difficult to rely on, especially in shallow leagues. John Collins has been a top 100 player, but the minutes (22.3 per game) limit his upside, as he’s rarely played alongside Kessler. Neither Filipowski nor Cody Williams, who stepped in for Hendricks, has logged starters’ minutes since moving into the starting lineup. If anything, these weeks of keeping tabs on the Jazz are about determining who can add fantasy value once the “silly season” kicks off in earnest.

Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

After playing in Friday’s win over the Hornets, Brown missed the second game of that back-to-back with a strained hip flexor. He’s also been ruled out for Monday’s matchup with the Hawks, the first of four games the reigning champs play during Week 3. The Celtics went big on Saturday, starting Luke Kornet alongside Al Horford instead of Sam Hauser. Hauser’s recent back issues limit his streaming value, as he played 20 minutes off the bench on Saturday. The Celtics player whose value may increase the most with Brown sidelined is Payton Pritchard, who’s been a top-50 player thus far. He’s still rostered in just 38% of Yahoo leagues, and that number should increase before Week 3 begins.

Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr., Orlando Magic

After beginning Week 2 with 50- and 31-point performances against the Pacers and Bulls, Paolo Banchero was sidelined by a torn oblique muscle. He’s expected to miss at least four-to-six weeks, leaving a massive hole in the Magic lineup. And that isn’t the only injury the team has to navigate, as knee and foot injuries have limited starting center Wendell Carter Jr. to nine minutes (all in Sunday’s loss to Dallas) in Orlando’s last two games.

The one potential streamer to target, especially before Monday’s game in Oklahoma City, is Moritz Wagner, even if he’s ranked outside the top 200 in per-game value. The Banchero and Carter injuries mean he’ll have to play more minutes, while younger talents Anthony Black and Tristan da Silva have also seen their playing time increase. Da Silva made his first NBA start on Sunday, struggling in a loss to the Mavericks. He and Black are worth tracking, but it isn’t easy to fully trust either as a streamer.

Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets

Murray was injured during the third quarter of Friday’s loss to Minnesota when he collided with Julius Randle. The Nuggets point guard entered the league’s concussion protocol, and the expectation is that he’ll miss five to seven days. Russell Westbrook started Saturday’s win over Utah, and the efficiency was a serious issue. Is he a worthwhile pickup at this stage in his career? Probably not, even with the opportunity to start with Murray sidelined. Fantasy managers may be better served to target Julian Strawther in this spot due to his perimeter shooting ability. Also, starter Christian Braun is rostered in 41% of Yahoo leagues, which is a bit low with Murray unavailable.

Bradley Beal, Phoenix Suns

Beal dealt with a sore right elbow for most of Week 2, missing Thursday’s win over the Clippers before playing 34 minutes in Saturday’s win over Portland. He’s back on the injury report ahead of Monday’s game against Philadelphia, but the listed injury is a sprained elbow instead of the initial soreness description. That’s a concern, especially with the Suns playing four games in Week 3. Rookie Ryan Dunn played well as Beal’s replacement in the starting lineup, but Royce O’Neale offered greater fantasy value despite coming off the bench, and he’s a top-75 player for the season thus far.

Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans

Not on the Pelicans’ initial injury report ahead of Sunday’s game against the Hawks, Williamson was ruled out due to tightness in his right hamstring. Given the lower body injuries he’s dealt with throughout his NBA career, Zion being a late scratch isn’t good. Javonte Green replaced him in the starting lineup for Sunday’s loss but offered little production, with Jamal Cain and Brandon Boston Jr. having solid nights off the bench. The potential streamers don’t change much, even with Zion sidelined. Jose Alvarado and Jordan Hawkins are the ones to target, given their status as starters (Dejounte Murray, CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, and Trey Murphy are also out), and Yves Missi is rostered in 17% of Yahoo leagues and replaced Daniel Theis in the starting lineup ahead of the Pelicans’ win over Indiana.

Kyle Kuzma, Washington Wizards

Kuzma has missed Washington’s last two games, and Monday’s matchup with the Warriors will be three. As a result, the Wizards started three rookies, with Kyshawn George joining Alex Sarr and Bub Carrington. Sarr, who’s a top 50 player despite shooting 37.5% from the field, is still rostered in just 36% of Yahoo leagues. Carrington (11%) and George (1%) having low rostered percentages is understandable, but now may be the time for more managers to roll the dice on Sarr. Another Wizard worth targeting with Kuzma is Bilal Coulibaly (47%), who has provided 4th-round per-game value, according to Basketball Monster.

Nick Richards, Charlotte Hornets

Already playing without Mark Williams (foot), the Hornets lost Richards to a shoulder injury during Friday’s loss to the Celtics. He sat out the rematch on Saturday and has been ruled out for Monday’s game against the Timberwolves. Grant Williams started in Richards’ place and should retain that role for the foreseeable future due to Charlotte’s lack of options. Moussa Diabate has moved into the rotation as Williams’ backup, but there’s even less streaming value to be had there. Charlotte’s four-game Week 3 schedule has no back-to-backs, which is good news for a team lacking interior depth.

Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, and Isaiah Jackson, Indiana Pacers

Even with their win over the Celtics, Week 2 was rough for the Pacers, especially on the injury front. Myles Turner (ankle) missed a game but has since returned, while Nembhard (knee), Nesmith (ankle), and Jackson (Achilles) were all injured. In the case of Jackson, he’s the second Pacers big to suffer a season-ending Achilles tear, with James Wiseman injuring his on opening night. The Jackson injury makes Obi Toppin more likely to spend some time at center, while the Nembhard and Nesmith injuries have most impacted Bennedict Mathurin and Jarace Walker, respectively. Indiana plays four games in Week 3 without a back-to-back, beginning with the Mavericks on Monday.