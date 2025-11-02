Fantasy Basketball Week 3 Schedule Primer: Hawks continue without Trae Young

The calendar flipping from October to November also means the end of Daylight Saving Time on Sunday. Monday begins Week 3 of the fantasy basketball season, and there have been many notable injuries for managers to be mindful of. Atlanta’s lost Trae Young for at least four weeks, while the Lakers welcomed back Luka Dončić on Friday. Add in Ja Morant‘s one-game suspension that will be served on the final day of Week 2, and there will be a lot for managers to sift through.

The Week 3 schedule has a one-game day (Thursday), but the other six days will have between six and 11 games on the slate. Let’s look at the Week 3 schedule and a few key storylines.

Week 3 Games Played

4 Games: BOS, BRK, DAL, DEN, DET, GSW, HOU, IND, LAC, MEM, MIA, MIL, MIN, OKC, PHI, SAC, WAS

3 Games: ATL, CHI, CLE, LAL, NOR, NYK, ORL, PHO, POR, SAS, TOR, UTA

2 Games: CHA

Week 3 Back-to-backs

Sunday (Week 2)-Monday: BRK, LAL, MEM, MIA, NYK, UTA

Monday-Tuesday: LAC, MIL

Tuesday-Wednesday: GSW, NOR, OKC, PHI

Wednesday-Thursday: None

Thursday-Friday: None

Friday-Saturday: ATL, CHI, CLE, DAL, DEN, MIA, SAS, TOR, WAS

Saturday-Sunday: IND, PHI

Sunday-Monday (Week 4): DET, MIL, MIN

Week 3 Storylines of Note

- Atlanta’s Trae Young will reportedly miss at least four weeks.

The Hawks are one of 12 teams that will play three games during Week 3, and they’ll do so without their most important player. Young suffered a sprained right MCL during Atlanta’s October 29 win over the Nets. While the Hawks have not provided a definitive update on their point guard, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Saturday that Young will be re-evaluated in four weeks. Depending on the grade, an MCL sprain can cost a player a few weeks beyond Young’s reported evaluation timeline.

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young sustained a sprained MCL in his right knee and will be re-evaluated in four weeks, sources tell ESPN. Young underwent an MRI on Friday and multiple doctor reviews that showed he dodged major structural damage in the knee. pic.twitter.com/pgvImRrnOF — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 1, 2025

Nickeil Alexander-Walker has started Atlanta’s last two games and should remain in that role. Even though the Hawks won’t play their second and third games of Week 3 until Friday and Saturday, NAW is a player that fantasy managers need to hold onto. On the other hand, someone like Luke Kennard may be expendable for the 11-game Wednesday slate. Young’s absence impacts the entire rotation, with Dyson Daniels and Jalen Johnson in a position where they’ll have more opportunities to facilitate. In Daniels’ case, this may help him bounce back from a slow start to the season.

- Kawhi Leonard is not restricted in any way and plans to play both games of the Clippers’ Week 3 back-to-back.

In the immediate aftermath of Friday’s win over the Pelicans, which Leonard won with a jumper as time expired, he revealed that he is not restricted in any way. That means he’ll be available for the Clippers’ Monday/Tuesday back-to-back to begin Week 3, as they’ll host the Heat and Thunder.

One Clipper who may not be available for both games is Bradley Beal, who recently returned from a back injury and is also working his way back from offseason knee surgery. A four-game week for the Clippers will likely be a three-game week for Beal. With Tuesday’s game against the Thunder being nationally televised (11 PM Eastern on NBC and Peacock), Monday’s matchup with the Heat may be the one that he misses.

Beal hasn’t been impactful in fantasy basketball thus far, but fantasy managers aren’t going to seek out Bogdan Bogdanović or Nicolas Batum if they receive a spot start. Derrick Jones Jr., already in the starting lineup, is ranked just outside the top-100 and rostered in just three percent of Yahoo leagues. He’s worth a look regardless of Beal’s availability.

- Philadelphia has two back-to-backs during Week 3, which is bad news for Joel Embiid managers.

Embiid has already been ruled out for the 76ers’ final game of Week 2 on Sunday against the Nets. Hopefully, he’ll be good for Tuesday’s game against the Bulls in Chicago. However, the 76ers’ four-game Week 3 consists of two back-to-backs: Tuesday/Wednesday and Saturday/Sunday. In all likelihood, Embiid managers are looking at a two-game week for “The Process.” Andre Drummond has been more productive than Adem Bona thus far, but neither has done enough to make themselves a must-stream option when Embiid sits.

Kelly Oubre Jr. and Quentin Grimes are rostered in less than 40 percent of Yahoo! leagues, so the Week 3 schedule and availability questions surrounding Embiid make them worth a look. Another question for the 76ers heading into Week 3: Will Paul George (knee) be cleared to return? NBA insider Jake Fischer reported recently that George could be targeting early November for a return to action. Of course, the back-to-backs will be a factor, but getting George on the floor would be great for those who have him rostered.

- Charlotte is the team to avoid when seeking fringe fantasy options.

The Hornets are the only team that plays two games during Week 3, with their last being against the Heat on Friday. With Brandon Miller (shoulder) sidelined, Kon Knueppel and Collin Sexton have seen their opportunities increase, with Sexton being the more productive offensive player. However, the most interesting Hornet going into Week 3 may be rookie Ryan Kalkbrenner.

Shooting 82.9 percent from the field, the second-round pick provides sixth-round value in nine-cat formats while being rostered in less than 30 percent of Yahoo! leagues. With a two-game schedule, is Kalkbrenner a “hold,” or should managers move on and gamble that he’ll be on the waiver wire at the end of the week?

- Cleveland and Dallas are among the teams that will play three games between Wednesday and Sunday.

With Thursday being the only “light” day on the Week 3 schedule, there’s a lack of clear-cut streaming nights. However, some teams will play three games between Wednesday and Sunday. The Cavaliers, Mavericks, Nuggets, Heat, Spurs, and Wizards will play three games over the course of four days starting on Wednesday. And there are teams that will play three games in five days, including the Celtics, Warriors, Rockets, and Pacers.

In the case of the shorthanded Pacers, they end Week 3 with a Saturday/Sunday back-to-back. Obviously, Pascal Siakam won’t be available in any fantasy league. However, Quenton Jackson and Aaron Nesmith had career nights in Indiana’s November 1 win over the Warriors, with the latter snapping out of a severe shooting slump to begin the season. There will be a lot of options on league waiver wires towards the end of Week 3, so save a few transactions if your league has a limit.