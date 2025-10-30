 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Patrick Mahomes
Chiefs at Bills prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
NCAA Football: Nebraska at Minnesota
Nebraska extends Matt Rhule’s contract through 2032, adds bonuses for CFP appearances
Brad Marchand
Brad Marchand steps away from the Panthers to help a friend whose daughter died of cancer

Top Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_251030.jpg
Best bets for NFL Week 9 include Lions, Chargers
nbc_nba_draftkings_251030.jpg
Fade Knueppel vs. ORL; Giannis could feast vs. GSW
nbc_csu_saintsatrams_251030.jpg
NFL Week 9 preview: Saints vs. Rams

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Odds by
Fantasy Basketball Minutes Report: Kon Knueppel seeing minutes increase with injuries

  
Published October 30, 2025 02:14 PM

Welcome to the inaugural edition of the Fantasy Basketball Minutes Report. Every week, I will be going through each team’s updated minutes per game to see which players are seeing the court more or less than in previous weeks. With this information in hand, I’ll try to discuss any relevant fantasy risers or fallers; players who we should be adding off waivers or removing from our teams.

The charts below are also great for exploring on your own. You can track the minutes over the last three games, five games, ten games, and for the entire season to see what trends stand out to you. All of this data was made accessible by Kyle Bland, who is incredibly talented and also incredibly generous, so make sure to give him a follow to check out all of his baseball data as well.

NBA: Brooklyn Nets at San Antonio Spurs
2025-26 Fantasy Basketball Top 200 Rankings: Victor Wembanyama takes over the top spot
Wemby had an outstanding opening week, putting the entire NBA on notice that he’s back and ready to take over.

Atlanta Hawks

NameGPGSMINPTS
Onyeka Okongwu F523115.2
Jalen Johnson F4430.520.5
Nickeil Alexander-Walker G523016.2
Dyson Daniels G55305.4
Trae Young G5527.817.8
Kristaps Porzingis C3325.320.3
Luke Kennard G5024.68.2
Zaccharie Risacher F33238.7
Vit Krejci G20189
Mouhamed Gueye F5116.47.4
Asa Newell F2014.58.5
Keaton Wallace G5010.22.2

One of the big questions for the Hawks heading into the season was how the team would use the minutes freed up by the departures of Clint Capela, Larry Nance Jr., and others to accommodate new additions like Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Luke Kennard, and Kristaps Porziņģis. Of course, Porziņģis has also missed two games already, so it makes sense that the Hawks will keep a moderate minutes restriction on him. Alexander-Walker should also see a bump in minutes if Trae Young (knee) has to miss an extended period of time, and it looks like second-year guard Keaton Wallace will get the first chance at filling Young’s spot in the rotation - not his minutes, but he would add ball-handling responsibilities off the bench. He remains off the fantasy radar for now.

Boston Celtics

NameGPGSMINPTS
Derrick White G5534.217
Payton Pritchard G5533.814.6
Jaylen Brown G5532.626.8
Anfernee Simons G5028.214.8
Sam Hauser F5224.212.8
Neemias Queta C5524.29
Josh Minott F4222.39.5
Hugo Gonzalez G31152
Luka Garza C4013.87
Chris Boucher F4010.81.5
Xavier Tillman F409.83.8
Baylor Scheierman G408.50.8

The Celtics are one of a handful of teams that are trying to sort out an entirely new rotation with Jayson Tatum sidelined and Al Horford and Kristaps Porziņģis both out of town. Early on, it seems like Neemias Queta is earning the lion’s share of the minutes at center, and he has looked good. He’s certainly worth an add in fantasy formats if teams are looking for a big man, but Josh Minott is also playing himself into a larger role and has produced solid defensive stats to go along with 9.5 points and 6.8 rebounds in his bench minutes.

Brooklyn Nets

NameGPGSMINPTS
Michael Porter Jr. F553221.6
Cam Thomas G5530.223.4
Nic Claxton C5526.412.2
Terance Mann G5525.411.2
Noah Clowney F50215.2
Egor Demin G4020.57.5
Jalen Wilson F4018.58
Ziaire Williams F3018.310.3
Ben Saraf G5518.23.2
Tyrese Martin G50187.2
Day’Ron Sharpe C50178.2
Nolan Traore G20153.5

Brooklyn is a young team that is going to try and work in a bunch of rookies and second-year players around the main cogs Michael Porter Jr., Cam Thomas, and Nic Claxton. As of now, the veterans are dominating the minutes and the usage, and are the only players to trust in fantasy basketball; however, we should expect the minutes to slide towards the rookies as the season goes on and the Nets begin to look ahead to next season.

Charlotte Hornets

NameGPGSMINPTS
LaMelo Ball G4432.526.3
Miles Bridges F4432.318.8
Kon Knueppel G4329.516
Collin Sexton G4326.818.5
Ryan Kalkbrenner C4426.59.5
Tre Mann G4020.56
Moussa Diabate F40209.8
Brandon Miller F222014.5
Sion James G4019.88.3
Tidjane Salaun F4015.55

One question has been clearly answered early on, and that’s that Ryan Kalkbrenner is the main option at center. Yes, Moudda Diabate is a regular in the rotation and has produced similar value, but Kalkbrenner is getting the first crack at the larger share of minutes. With Brandon Miller also likely out for a few weeks, we should see an uptick in minutes and usage from Kon Knueppel.

Chicago Bulls

NameGPGSMINPTS
Nikola Vucevic C4432.518.3
Josh Giddey G4431.319.5
Tre Jones G4430.312.5
Matas Buzelis F442816.8
Kevin Huerter G4025.514.8
Ayo Dosunmu G4025.314.8
Isaac Okoro F4424.34.8
Patrick Williams F4021.89.3
Jalen Smith F4013.37

The Bulls are 4-0. Who saw that coming? The defense has been elite, and we’ve seen solid growth from Matas Buzelis. This rotation is pretty set in stone, but it will be interesting to see what the return of Coby White does to Tre Jones and Ayo Dosunmu’s minutes.

Cleveland Cavaliers

NameGPGSMINPTS
Donovan Mitchell G5533.228
Evan Mobley C5533.818.4
Sam Merrill G4425.817.3
De’Andre Hunter F332715.7
Jarrett Allen C552714
Jaylon Tyson G5322.48
Craig Porter Jr. G5016.86.4
Dean Wade F5023.26.2
Larry Nance Jr. F5015.25.4
Lonzo Ball G4023.54.8

With Darius Garland and Max Strus out, the Cavaliers are trying out a few new players in the rotation. De’Andre Hunter has stepped into a starting role, and both Dean Wade and Jaylon Tyson are seeing larger minutes off the bench. Wade has been valuable as a shooter, but the Cavaliers aren’t getting much right now out of Lonzo Ball, who was thought to be relied upon often as a ball-handler with Garland out.

Dallas Mavericks

NameGPGSMINPTS
P.J. Washington F5533.415.2
Cooper Flagg F5532.213.4
Anthony Davis F5529.820.8
Max Christie G5229.411.8
Naji Marshall F5023.66.8
Klay Thompson G5520.88.2
D’Angelo Russell G5020.610.8
Dereck Lively II C33175.3
Brandon Williams G3013.76.7
Jaden Hardy G5010.45.6
Dwight Powell F40105

Without Kyrie Irving, the Mavericks have mixed minutes at point guard. Since they use Cooper Flagg to bring the ball up often, D’Angelo Russell hasn’t been used as a traditional starting point guard, as many hoped during draft season. We’ve also seen a logjam of big men, which means Dereck Lively II hasn’t played much when he has been on the court. This is a rotation that will likely settle a bit in the coming weeks.

Denver Nuggets

NameGPGSMINPTS
Nikola Jokic C4434.320.3
Jamal Murray G4433.527
Christian Braun G443112.5
Aaron Gordon F4429.821.3
Cameron Johnson F4425.88
Tim Hardaway Jr. G4023.511.3
Peyton Watson G4020.86.5
Bruce Brown G4018.35.5
Jonas Valanciunas C4012.58.5

Not many surprises in this Nuggets rotation, except maybe that Jonas Valanciunas isn’t really getting a lot of run so far, but has been productive when he’s been on the court. As expected, Cameron Johnson has slotted into a large role in the rotation; although, the early play of Aaron Gordon has hurt Johnson’s usage a bit.

Detroit Pistons

NameGPGSMINPTS
Cade Cunningham G5535.222.2
Tobias Harris F5531.614
Duncan Robinson F5531.210
Ausar Thompson G5527.613.8
Jalen Duren C5522.614.8
Ronald Holland II F5021.611.6
Isaiah Stewart F5021.49.2
Caris LeVert G2018.56
Javonte Green G5016.25

Jaden Ivey is still sidelined, so we’ve seen a few more minutes for guys like Caris LeVert and Javonte Green, but they remain off the fantasy radar. Ronald Holland II has seen a slight uptick in minutes in his second season, but Jalen Duren has not seen his role expand in the way that many had hoped heading into fantasy basketball drafts.

Golden State Warriors

NameGPGSMINPTS
Jimmy Butler III F5532.621.4
Stephen Curry G5530.427
Jonathan Kuminga F5530.216.2
Brandin Podziemski G5329.612.2
Draymond Green F5528.29.4
Al Horford C3023.36.7
Moses Moody G3021.712
Buddy Hield G50177.4
Will Richard G5014.25.4
Quinten Post C5213.43.8

Another team featuring very few surprises in terms of their rotation and minutes.

Houston Rockets

NameGPGSMINPTS
Alperen Sengun C443823.8
Kevin Durant F4436.327.5
Jabari Smith Jr. F4435.815.8
Amen Thompson G4433.514.5
Tari Eason F4024.810.8
Steven Adams C4224.57.8
Josh Okogie G42239.5
Reed Sheppard G4022.510
Clint Capela C4084.5

This is one of the more condensed rotations we’ve seen early on in the season. Reed Sheppard wound up not winning the starting point guard job, and, even though his role has expanded to almost 23 minutes per game, it’s not one that is super fantasy-friendly so far.

Indiana Pacers

NameGPGSMINPTS
Bennedict Mathurin G2236.531
Pascal Siakam F4435.826.3
Aaron Nesmith G4432.510.8
Ben Sheppard G43308.5
Jarace Walker F4129.811
RayJ Dennis G3028.312
Obi Toppin F3027.314
James Wiseman C11204
Andrew Nembhard G11174
Jay Huff C4114.84.3
Tony Bradley C4013.86.3
Quenton Jackson G2013.56
Mac McClung G10137
Isaiah Jackson F4311.83.8

Much like the Celtics, the Pacers are trying to figure out their rotation with their star, Tyrese Haliburton. However, all of Bennedict Mathurin, Obi Toppin, James Wiseman, and Andrew Nembhard have also missed time due to injury, so this is a situation in constant flux. It is a little disappointing to see Isaiah Jackson play so few minutes to open the season.

NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers
Fantasy Basketball Week 2 Injury Report: Luka Dončić, Anthony Edwards headline the list of sidelined stars
The Pacers, Lakers and Thunder are among the teams with lengthy injury reports at the halfway point of Week 2.

Los Angeles Clippers

NameGPGSMINPTS
Kawhi Leonard F443221.3
James Harden G4431.821.3
Ivica Zubac C4427.815.5
John Collins F4025.511.3
Kris Dunn G4022.87
Derrick Jones Jr. F4421.89
Bradley Beal G22205.5
Brook Lopez C4016.87.3
Bogdan Bogdanovic G2216.51
Chris Paul G40152.5
Nicolas Batum F4014.53

You probably recognize every single name in this rotation, and that’s a rarity for most NBA fans these days. This is a team of veterans, and there are few surprises in regards to how their minutes are being divided up.

Los Angeles Lakers

NameGPGSMINPTS
Austin Reaves G5538.234.2
Luka Doncic G223846
Rui Hachimura F5536.216.6
Deandre Ayton C5534.416
Jake LaRavia F5228.410.4
Marcus Smart G3124.77.7
Gabe Vincent G33243.7
Jarred Vanderbilt F5222.65.6
Dalton Knecht F4020.38.3
Nick Smith Jr. G20154.5
Jaxson Hayes C2013.53

The Lakers are currently without Luka Doncic and LeBron James, so we’ve seen a lot of new faces in the rotation, like Jake LaRavia, who went off on Wednesday night. Austin Reaves has seen a massive usage boost without the two stars, but Rui Hachimura, DeAndre Ayton, and Jarred Vanderbilt have all been pressed into bigger roles than we initially expected.

Memphis Grizzlies

NameGPGSMINPTS
Ja Morant G552823.4
Jaren Jackson Jr. F5526.817.6
Jaylen Wells F5526.89.4
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope G5524.410
Cedric Coward F5024.416
Santi Aldama F5023.611
Jock Landale C5523.49
Javon Small G5017.86.4
John Konchar G5015.44
Cam Spencer G5015.26.8

The Grizzlies are dealing with myriad injuries, and that has allowed Jaylen Wells and Cedric Coward to step into bigger roles. I’ve been impressed with Coward and think he’s going to stick in a big role in this rotation, even when the team gets healthy. I’ll admit, I was hoping for a few more minutes for Santi Aldama, who is actually playing fewer minutes per game than he averaged in each of the last two seasons.

Miami Heat

NameGPGSMINPTS
Bam Adebayo C4432.821
Norman Powell G333124
Andrew Wiggins F442914.5
Jaime Jaquez Jr. F402818.8
Davion Mitchell G4427.38.8
Nikola Jovic F4124.311.3
Kel’el Ware C4321.311.3
Simone Fontecchio F402012.8
Dru Smith G40175.8
Pelle Larsson G4111.86.5

Without Tyler Herro and now Norman Powell, the Heat have given more playing time to Pelle Larsson and also Jamie Jaquez Jr. off the bench. Jaquez has gotten off to a strong start to the season and should be the Heat’s primary scorer off the bench, but that’s really all that he provides. Andrew Wiggins has also stepped into a bit of a larger role on offense in the short-term.

Milwaukee Bucks

NameGPGSMINPTS
Giannis Antetokounmpo F4432.836.3
Myles Turner C4429.88.3
Ryan Rollins G4329.815.3
Gary Trent Jr. G4428.313.5
AJ Green G4426.812.3
Taurean Prince F40247.5
Cole Anthony G302112
Kyle Kuzma F3020.38.3
Bobby Portis F4019.58
Kevin Porter Jr. G11910

With Kevin Porter Jr. dealing with an injury, Ryan Rollins has moved into the starting rotation and looks great. He needs to be added in all fantasy leagues. Cole Anthony has also been giving the team solid minutes off the bench.

Minnesota Timberwolves

NameGPGSMINPTS
Julius Randle F5535.226.6
Jaden McDaniels F5533.618.8
Rudy Gobert C5531.88.6
Donte DiVincenzo G553012.6
Anthony Edwards G3325.725.7
Naz Reid C502310
Mike Conley G52205.4
Terrence Shannon Jr. G50184.4
Jaylen Clark G30155.7
Bones Hyland G5013.45.6
Rob Dillingham G309.74

The recent injury to Anthony Edwards has led to a starting role for Mike Conley and also more minutes off the bench for Terrence Shannon Jr. and Bones Hyland. Conley is a fine add if you’re looking for assists, but much of the offensive production will remain split between Julius Randle, Jaden McDaniels, Donte DiVincenzo, and, to a lesser extent, Naz Reid.

New Orleans Pelicans

NameGPGSMINPTS
Trey Murphy III F4435.812.8
Zion Williamson F3332.321.7
Jordan Poole G4332.317.3
Herbert Jones F44278.3
Jeremiah Fears G422613.3
Saddiq Bey G4125.310
Yves Missi C3222.38.7
Derik Queen C4021.38.5
Jordan Hawkins G4014.54.3
Jose Alvarado G30132.7
DeAndre Jordan C2111.54.5

The injury to Yves Missi, which isn’t thought to be serious, has prompted the Pelicans to start DeAndre Jordan at center in recent games. That’s not great for fantasy purposes, but Derik Queen and Saddiq Bey have also seen an uptick in minutes as a result. Jeremiah Fears looked good in the preseason and has played a significant role early on in the season.

New York Knicks

NameGPGSMINPTS
Mikal Bridges G4436.518
Jalen Brunson G4434.831.8
OG Anunoby F4434.314.3
Karl-Anthony Towns C4433.817
Miles McBride G212912.5
Josh Hart G3024.73.7
Landry Shamet G4118.37
Jordan Clarkson G4015.37
Guerschon Yabusele F3013.71.7
Ariel Hukporti C3213.30.7
Tyler Kolek G40124.8

New Knicks head coach Mike Brown is clearly still experimenting with his lineups to find the best combination of players for his offensive scheme. I wouldn’t read too much into the Knicks’ early playing time data, but I think it’s safe to say that Brown is going to use his bench a lot more than Tom Thibodeau did, and Josh Hart in particular, is unlikely to see the type of minutes he did over the last two years. That will limit his fantasy upside; however, he should still play 25-28 minutes per game and will put up solid overall numbers in those minutes.

Oklahoma City Thunder

NameGPGSMINPTS
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander G5538.634.8
Luguentz Dort G5536.47.4
Chet Holmgren C4434.323
Isaiah Hartenstein C5532.69
Cason Wallace G4431.87.3
Aaron Wiggins G5228.814.2
Alex Caruso G20278
Ajay Mitchell G5026.618.2
Jaylin Williams F50164.2

Orlando Magic

NameGPGSMINPTS
Paolo Banchero F553623
Franz Wagner F553522.4
Desmond Bane G5532.417.6
Wendell Carter Jr. C5528.29
Anthony Black G5025.611.6
Tristan da Silva F5020.410.8
Jalen Suggs G4419.311.3
Goga Bitadze C5018.65.8
Tyus Jones G5115.41.8

This season has not started as the Magic hoped for, but their minutes and rotation have been almost exactly as we expected. The team is just not really getting or making jumpshots right now.

Philadelphia 76ers

NameGPGSMINPTS
Tyrese Maxey G444337.5
VJ Edgecombe G4440.322.3
Kelly Oubre Jr. G4438.817.8
Quentin Grimes G4031.517.8
Dominick Barlow F22257.5
Joel Embiid C332116.3
Trendon Watford F10182
Adem Bona C4117.32.5
Jabari Walker F4113.54.5
Andre Drummond C4013.34.3

Joel Embiid has gotten on the floor earlier than we anticipated, but he’s clearly not in his normal role, which has allowed Adem Bona to remain in the rotation. We’ve also seen big minutes being played by VJ Edgecombe and Quentin Grimes with Jared McCain sidelined, but McCain has returned to practice, so we’ll have to see how that impacts the minutes.

Phoenix Suns

NameGPGSMINPTS
Devin Booker G5536.229.2
Grayson Allen G5535.216.8
Royce O’Neale F5233.213
Dillon Brooks F3330.319.3
Collin Gillespie G5025.411
Mark Williams C412413.3
Ryan Dunn F55228
Oso Ighodaro F5417.64.8
Nigel Hayes-Davis F5012.63

No real surprises here. Mark Williams was eased back in a bit in his first two games, but played 31 and 28 minutes in his last two, so his minutes should continue to rise.

Portland Trail Blazers

NameGPGSMINPTS
Toumani Camara F5532.411
Deni Avdija F5532.422.6
Jrue Holiday G5532.219.6
Shaedon Sharpe G5527.817
Jerami Grant F5027.421.6
Donovan Clingan C552610.4
Kris Murray F4021.85.5
Blake Wesley G5017.66.2
Matisse Thybulle G4012.35

Despite Jeramie Grant not being a starter anymore, he is still playing a ton of minutes. Jrue Holiday has perhaps filled a bigger role than many expected, and he has really delivered for fantasy managers and should be added if you need a guard.

Sacramento Kings

NameGPGSMINPTS
Zach LaVine G5536.629.2
DeMar DeRozan G5536.419
Domantas Sabonis F4433.512.5
Dennis Schroder G5531.612.4
Malik Monk G5025.215.6
Russell Westbrook G5224.411.8
Nique Clifford G11242
Keon Ellis G5119.67.8
Drew Eubanks F5113.21.8

Russell Westbrook is working into a bigger role with his new team. Over his last three games, he has played 27, 30, and 29 minutes and has taken on a bigger role on the offensive end. Of course, the Kings also lost all three of those games, so we’ll see how this rotation continues to shake out.

San Antonio Spurs

NameGPGSMINPTS
Devin Vassell G443416.8
Victor Wembanyama F4432.331
Stephon Castle G4430.818.3
Harrison Barnes F4430.59
Julian Champagnie F44298.5
Dylan Harper G402614.8
Luke Kornet C20258
Keldon Johnson F4024.312

With De’Aaron Fox out, we’ve seen big minutes from Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper right at the start of the season, and both of them look good. The Spurs might not really need Fox after all, but fantasy managers could probably use Castle and Harper. Luke Kornet is getting some minutes alongside Wemby and their nickname together, “French Vanilla” is amazing.

Toronto Raptors

NameGPGSMINPTS
Scottie Barnes F5532.822.2
Brandon Ingram F5532.422
Immanuel Quickley G5531.815.2
RJ Barrett F5531.219.2
Jakob Poeltl C44236.5
Collin Murray-Boyles F3120.710.7
Sandro Mamukelashvili F5017.68.4
Gradey Dick G5016.68
Jamal Shead G5016.46.4
Ochai Agbaji G5014.63.4

The Raptors are struggling to start the year, and Jakob Poeltl is playing his fewest minutes per game since 2019. Perhaps the Raptors knew he was playing through a back injury early on, but that’s all speculation. The main names are getting the most minutes, but they need to learn how to play together more effectively, especially on the defensive end.

Utah Jazz

NameGPGSMINPTS
Lauri Markkanen F4438.334
Keyonte George G4434.522.3
Walker Kessler C4431.317
Svi Mykhailiuk G44279
Kyle Filipowski F4421.57.5
Walter Clayton Jr. G4019.57.5
Brice Sensabaugh F4017.510.8
Jusuf Nurkic C4017.38
Taylor Hendricks F4017.35
Ace Bailey G4015.84

Ace Bailey has really struggled to start the season, so his minutes continue to remain pretty low. I’d expect that to increase as the season goes on since the Jazz aren’t serious contenders this season. Walter Clayton Jr. earned himself a key role in the preseason and continues to be one of the first players off the bench.

Washington Wizards

NameGPGSMINPTS
CJ McCollum G443313.3
Kyshawn George F443320.3
Bub Carrington G4429.88
Alex Sarr C4427.519.5
Khris Middleton F4427.314
Tre Johnson G4026.814.8
Corey Kispert F40217.8
Cam Whitmore F4017.310.3
Marvin Bagley III F4014.56.8

This is actually a pretty fun and intriguing team. The Wizards have seen real growth from Kyshawn George and Alex Sarr and gotten good minutes from Tre Johnson. We will see Bilal Coulibaly play his first game of the season on Thursday, so that could change the minutes distribution a lot.

