NBA Minutes Report: Tyler Herro and Brandon Miller return to shake up their rotations

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Southern California at Oregon
No. 19 USC vs. UCLA prediction: Odds, expert picks, team and player news, trends, and stats
New York Jets v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025
What NFL games are on Thanksgiving: Schedule, TV channels, live stream info, kick off times
Men's Championship Game: Gonzaga v Michigan - 2025 Players Era Tournament
No. 7 Michigan dominates No. 12 Gonzaga 101-61 to win Players Era Championship

Top Clips

rockets_warriors_251126.jpg
HLs: Rockets weather Warriors’ second-half surge
spurs_blazers_251126.jpg
Highlights: Spurs slowly pull away from Blazers
suns_king_251126.jpg
Highlights: Suns’ fast start leaves Kings reeling

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Southern California at Oregon
No. 19 USC vs. UCLA prediction: Odds, expert picks, team and player news, trends, and stats
New York Jets v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025
What NFL games are on Thanksgiving: Schedule, TV channels, live stream info, kick off times
Men's Championship Game: Gonzaga v Michigan - 2025 Players Era Tournament
No. 7 Michigan dominates No. 12 Gonzaga 101-61 to win Players Era Championship

Top Clips

rockets_warriors_251126.jpg
HLs: Rockets weather Warriors’ second-half surge
spurs_blazers_251126.jpg
Highlights: Spurs slowly pull away from Blazers
suns_king_251126.jpg
Highlights: Suns’ fast start leaves Kings reeling

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

NBA Minutes Report: Tyler Herro and Brandon Miller return to shake up their rotations

  
Published November 27, 2025 08:25 AM

Welcome to the Fantasy Basketball Minutes Report. Every week, I will be going through each team’s updated minutes per game to see which players are seeing the court more or less than in previous weeks. With this information in hand, I’ll try to discuss any relevant fantasy risers or fallers; players who we should be adding off waivers or removing from our teams.

The charts below are also great for exploring on your own. You can track the minutes over the last three games, five games, ten games, and for the entire season to see what trends stand out to you.

All of this data was made accessible by Kyle Bland, who is incredibly talented and also incredibly generous, so make sure to give him a follow to check out all of his baseball data as well.

NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Utah Jazz
2025-26 Fantasy Basketball Top 200 Rankings: Kawhi Leonard returns, and should we trust Lauri Markkanen?
Check out the latest fantasy basketball rankings update as December approaches.

Atlanta Hawks

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Nickeil Alexander-Walker35.535.432.9
Jalen Johnson34.736.235.5
Dyson Daniels32.833.333.2
Kristaps Porziņģis27.42826.7
Onyeka Okongwu27.228.329.4
Zaccharie Risacher24.723.724.5
Vít Krejčí24.52826.9
Mouhamed Gueye20.617.417.5
Luke Kennard19.418.118.1

Zaccharie Risacher returned from a brief absence last week, and Kristaps Porzingis has also gone back to his regular allotment of minutes, so the only real missing piece remains Trae Young. Meanwhile, Nickeil Alexander-Walker has taken a major leap with Young out, averaging 20 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.0 blocks per game over his last eight games, making him a top-60 fantasy player. Porzingis, Oneya Okongwu, and Jalen Johnson also continue to deliver, and the Hawks have been playing well without Young.

Boston Celtics

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Jaylen Brown34.434.833
Payton Pritchard34.234.232.2
Derrick White33.434.433.5
Jordan Walsh25.724.323.7
Anfernee Simons22.32122.3
Sam Hauser19.617.519.2
Neemias Queta17.522.824.4
Josh Minott15.315.318.2

It seems like Josh Minott has started to cede some of his minutes in the rotation, which makes some sense since he’s not really been producing much of the last couple of weeks. Neemias Queta is dealing with an ankle injury, whch is why his minutes have dipped, but he’s been solid with 10.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.3 blocks per game over the last two weeks. You don’t really need to consider anybody in fantasy here other than Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, and Payton Pritchard.

Brooklyn Nets

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Noah Clowney37.833.131
Michael Porter Jr.32.43333
Nic Claxton30.830.530.8
Egor Dëmin28.525.723.6
Terance Mann2425.726.3
Tyrese Martin23.62322.4
Ziaire Williams21.925.324.9
Drake Powell19.920.621.8
Day’Ron Sharpe17.21715.9

Cam Thomas remains out until the middle of December, but the Nets haven’t made any major changes to their rotation. Egor Dëmin is starting to see more minutes but is averaging 8.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.7 assists over the last two weeks, so there are still major gains to be made before he really impacts what’s happening on the court. Noah Clowney has been heating up in his extra minutes, putting up 18.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.3 blocks per game over his last six. There’s not much for fantasy basketball managers there besides points and blocks, but he’s been inching closer to top-100 territory.

Charlotte Hornets

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Miles Bridges33.234.736
Kon Knueppel32.735.135.7
Brandon Miller26.626.626.6
Sion James26.425.528.3
LaMelo Ball2626.726.8
Collin Sexton25.525.925.8
Moussa Diabaté21.921.925
Ryan Kalkbrenner19.322.923.8
Tre Mann18.816.722.4

The Hornets are getting healthy again with Brandon Miller, LaMelo Ball and Collin Sexton all back in the lineup. Ryan Kalkbrenner dealt with a small injury earlier in the week, but he’s now back on the floor as well. That has meant fewer minutes for Tre Mann and a slight dip for Kon Knueppel who has been outside the top 100 over the last week (it’s just a three-game sample size). Miles Bridges has also seen a bit of a usage hit since Miller and Ball came back, but all three of those guys, plus Knueppel, need to be rostered in all fantasy formats.

Chicago Bulls

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Josh Giddey33.632.434
Coby White33.331.331.1
Ayo Dosunmu31.228.626.7
Tre Jones23.923.927.8
Nikola Vučević23.827.529.6
Jalen Smith23.219.918.7
Matas Buzelis23.123.426.2
Patrick Williams22.918.920.6
Isaac Okoro16.920.825.6
Kevin Huerter14.61924.5

Kevin Huerter is dealing with a pelvic issue, which explains his minutes decrease, and Isaac Okoro is battling a back injury, so that’s why his minutes have dropped. As a result, we’ve seen more Ayo Dosunmu and Jalen Smith. Dosunmnu is mostly a scorer off the bench, averaging 17.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.7 assists over his last seven games. Tre Jones has come back fro his own ankle injury and stepped into a larger role, putting up 10 points and 11 assists in 28 minutes on Monday.

Cleveland Cavaliers

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Donovan Mitchell33.534.135
Evan Mobley33.534.434.9
Lonzo Ball29.726.924
De’Andre Hunter28.828.429.6
Darius Garland282825
Jaylon Tyson27.827.829
Nae’Qwan Tomlin21.819.419.3
Dean Wade21.324.223.2
Sam Merrill27.927.2
Jarrett Allen26.524.7

Sam Merrill is dealing with a hand injury, and Jarrett Allen has a finger injury, so they have both missed time of late; however, Allen was also seeing his minutes reduced a little bit with the Cavs leaning more on Evan Mobley. No player has really stepped up in the rotation over the last few weeks, but Mobley is doing well with his increased usage, posting 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.7 blocks per game over the last two weeks, which is top-60 value in fantasy leagues. Darius Garland also returned for two games but then sat out one as he continues to manage a toe injury, so we may have to expect that kind of cautious usage over the next week or so.

Dallas Mavericks

P.J. Washington34.632.429.4
Cooper Flagg33.231.634.8
Max Christie282830
Brandon Williams2725.126.7
Daniel Gafford26.926.325.8
Naji Marshall24.926.328.8
Klay Thompson21.421.623.2
Dereck Lively II17.917.816.2
D’Angelo Russell9.818.920.7
Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis was back at practice on Wednesday and may be coming back soon. I recorded a video on what that could mean for Dereck Lively, Daniel Gafford, and P.J. Washington, so you can check that out here. Brandon Williams has also been a top-100 player over the last two weeks, averaging 12.3 points, 5.9 assists, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game, so he can be rostered in more places.

Denver Nuggets

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Jamal Murray38.237.736.4
Nikola Jokić36.536.534.6
Cameron Johnson35.335.128.7
Peyton Watson33.833.929.6
Tim Hardaway Jr.28.324.924.1
Bruce Brown25.325.125.3
Spencer Jones20.115.414.8
Aaron Gordon3.417.926.1
Christian Braun26.1

The Nuggets are dealing with injuries to Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun, which has shaken up the rotation a bit. I think Cameron Johnson and Peyton Watson are the big winners here, and I covered that in this video I recorded this week. Gordon should be out another 4-5 weeks, so this is a situation to monitor.

Detroit Pistons

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Cade Cunningham34.934.636.6
Duncan Robinson30.431.331.5
Jalen Duren29.329.131.6
Ausar Thompson28.12729.2
Tobias Harris25.325.325.3
Isaiah Stewart21.22220.3
Caris LeVert19.919.320.3
Ronald Holland II14.118.322.6
Jaden Ivey13.913.913.9
Daniss Jenkins9.618.423

Tobias Harris and Jaden Ivey are back, which means the Daniss Jenkins fun is over. He played well and probably deserves a bigger role in this rotation, but it’s simply not happening now that the team is healthy. Ivey is being eased in a bit more than Harris, which makes sense given the nature of his injury, but we should expect his role to grow a bit as the weeks go on. Harris is right back to averaging 14 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.0 block per game, which is about 130 on the fantasy player ranker. However, his return has also led to yet another dip in production for Ausar Thompson, who is averaging 9.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.3 steals in the three games than Harris has been back for.

Golden State Warriors

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Draymond Green34.133.228.8
Stephen Curry31.832.430.9
Jimmy Butler III31.733.331.7
Moses Moody29.230.628.5
Brandin Podziemski25.427.427.4
Quinten Post2220.916.7
Will Richard19.718.519.4
Al Horford18.122.621.6
Buddy Hield17.819.918

Jonathan Kuminga remains out and Steph Curry had a quad injury on Wednesday, so we’ll need to keep an eye on that going forward. Al Horford is also dealing with sciatica, and I’m not sure I’ve ever seen two players miss games with sciatica in the same season before. The fringes of the rotation keep changing but nobody is really stepping up apart from Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green. This hasn’t been a great start to the season for the Warriors.

Houston Rockets

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Amen Thompson39.539.538
Kevin Durant35.238.936.5
Jabari Smith Jr.35.235.933
Alperen Sengun35.137.636.3
Reed Sheppard33.630.527.6
Aaron Holiday23.42115.4
Josh Okogie21.418.820.6
Steven Adams19.823.721.5
JD Davison14147.4

Tari Eason remains out until the middle of December, and Steven Adams is dealing with an ankle injury. We also had Kevin Durant miss two games this week for personal reasons, which is why you see slight uptick in minutes for nearly everybody else in the rotation. Durant isn’t expected to be out for much longer, so things should go back to normal by the end of this week.

Indiana Pacers

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Andrew Nembhard35.134.132.2
Pascal Siakam34.134.634.2
Bennedict Mathurin33.231.831.8
Ben Sheppard25.327.224.5
Jay Huff24.121.518.6
Jarace Walker23.62525.6
T.J. McConnell21.318.717.1
Isaiah Jackson20.420.820.2

Aaron Nesmith remains out, but the rest of the lineup is starting to get healthy. T.J. McConnell is starting to see his minutes tick up now that he’s been back for about two weeks, and Jay Huff is starting to get consistent minutes as a big, averaging 8.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game over the last two weeks. That’s elite rim protection, but not much else. Sadly, that has helped to cap Isaiah Jackson‘s minutes, and it doesn’t appear that the breakout is coming.

NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers
Fantasy Basketball Week 2 Injury Report: Luka Dončić, Anthony Edwards headline the list of sidelined stars
The Pacers, Lakers and Thunder are among the teams with lengthy injury reports at the halfway point of Week 2.

Los Angeles Clippers

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
James Harden34.634.336.9
Ivica Zubac33.23334.2
John Collins29.828.327.6
Kris Dunn27.226.627.5
Kawhi Leonard272727
Kobe Sanders24.726.224
Nicolas Batum2219.120.8
Chris Paul16.516.716.7

Even though Derrick Jones Jr. remains out until the New Year and Bradley Beal is out for the season, the Clippers welcomed back Kawhi Leonard this week, which is a small boost. Kobe Sanders continues to play his normal allotment of minutes, even with Leonard back, and John Collins has remained in the starting lineup, but Collins hasn’t been producing in that role. In fact, there’s really nobody of interest here for fantasy purposes apart from Leonard, James Harden and Ivica Zubac.

Los Angeles Lakers

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Luka Dončić37.638.236.7
Austin Reaves36.236.734.7
LeBron James32.132.132.1
Rui Hachimura28.630.231.7
Deandre Ayton21.726.927.8
Jaxson Hayes2118.416.6
Jake LaRavia18.622.825.8
Marcus Smart18.222.326.6
Gabe Vincent18.118.118.1

LeBron James is back and now playing his full allotment of minutes. James, Luka Dončić, and Austin Reaves have all continued to produce together and should remain strong fantasy assets in 30+ minutes per night. For now, Rui Hachimura continues to start, and Marcus Smart has seen his minutes dip, but the Lakers may want Smart as an on-ball defender since they don’t really have another one. Deandre Ayton missed a game on Wednesday and had to leave Monday’s game early, so his minutes and Jaxson Hayes’ minutes have been impacted by that short-term injury.

Memphis Grizzlies

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Jaylen Wells32.428.526.8
Jaren Jackson Jr.32.332.630.1
Santi Aldama30.629.128.2
Cedric Coward28.727.327.3
Vince Williams Jr.27.727.324.2
Cam Spencer23.923.922.6
Zach Edey22.323.323.6
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope21.420.320.6
Jock Landale1817.221.3

Ja Morant will be out for at least another week, which means we’ll continue to see Vince Williams Jr. be a solid member of this rotation. He’s averaging 7.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists, and 1.5 steals over his last six games, which makes him a top 50 player in fantasy. He should probably be added in most places until Morant is back. Santi Aldama has also started to pick up the pace of late, averaging 16.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game over the last two weeks. He was a trendy name heading into the season, so it’s nice to see the production start to come. Zach Edey is currently dealing with a head injury but he shouldn’t miss too much more time.

Miami Heat

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Andrew Wiggins31.332.934
Tyler Herro30.930.930.9
Davion Mitchell30.62830.3
Bam Adebayo30.229.729.7
Norman Powell29.127.830.8
Kel’el Ware28.626.628.3
Jaime Jaquez Jr.27.528.230
Pelle Larsson2727.126.7

Tyler Herro is back, but the Heat also played games without Andrew Wiggins and Norman Powell this week and Nikola Jović also continues to miss time, so we’ve yet to see this team at true full strength. We might need another week to see how this rotation truly shakes out.

Milwaukee Bucks

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Ryan Rollins35.234.933.1
Myles Turner31.231.931.3
AJ Green29.833.129.7
Gary Trent Jr.28.531.128.6
Kyle Kuzma24.226.928.4
Bobby Portis24.225.423.8
Andre Jackson Jr.18.118.19.1
Jericho Sims17.115.814.3
Giannis Antetokounmpo1331.6

Giannis Antetokounmpo feels like he’s getting closer and closer to getting back onto the court, and we may even see him return this weekend. That would push Jericho Sims back out of the rotation and likely be a hit to Bobby Portis’ usage since he has really picked it up over the last few games. Ryan Rollins continues to roll this season, and has been one of the bigger surprises in the league. He needs to be rostered in far more fantasy leagues since he’s been a top 30 player all year.

Minnesota Timberwolves

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Anthony Edwards40.237.335.4
Jaden McDaniels3632.831.5
Rudy Gobert35.934.632.7
Julius Randle35.333.132.3
Donte DiVincenzo33.332.531.3
Naz Reid24.824.925.7
Mike Conley17.31918.9

Minnesota has probably had the most consistent lineup and rotation of any team in basketball this season. Not much is changing here.

New Orleans Pelicans

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Trey Murphy III35.135.335.2
Saddiq Bey33.727.729.8
Zion Williamson3130.230.2
Jeremiah Fears27.427.827.5
Yves Missi26.421.418.5
Jose Alvarado2522.822.8
Derik Queen2426.927.8
Micah Peavy22.719.816.3
Jordan Hawkins17.316.115.4

Jordan Poole remains out, and Dejounte Murray is out until January, so we’re still getting a lot of Jeremiah Fears minutes, and he’s been pretty solid, going for 16.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.5 steals per game over the last two weeks. Derik Queen continues to be one of the better rookie stories of the season, but he was on the bench for a lot of the second half on Monday as the team went with the “hot hand” approach, so his spot in the rotation still doesn’t feel as solid as we want it to be.

New York Knicks

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Mikal Bridges35.836.435.1
Jalen Brunson34.534.634.1
Miles McBride34.432.325.9
Karl-Anthony Towns34.23433.4
Josh Hart33.432.929.5
Jordan Clarkson22.622.820.9
Mitchell Robinson16.918.517.3
Tyler Kolek16.316.39.9
Guerschon Yabusele12.412.811

The Knicks are still without OG Anunoby and Landry Shamet has a shoulder strain that will cost him a month, which means Tyler Kolek has joined the rotation over the last few games. We’re still also getting plenty of run from Miles McBride and Jordan Clarkson off the bench, but the overall usage hasn’t changed much, with Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Mikal Bridges really dominanting things for the Knicks.

Oklahoma City Thunder

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander32.332.331.3
Cason Wallace28.427.927.6
Chet Holmgren27.12927.4
Isaiah Hartenstein24.725.525.8
Luguentz Dort24.426.826
Ajay Mitchell23.925.427.8
Isaiah Joe20.421.524.2
Alex Caruso18.218.816.9

We are inching closer and closer to Jalen Williams returning and then we’ll see how this rotation truly chakes out. Things have remained pretty consistent in the interim

Orlando Magic

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Desmond Bane29.931.934.6
Franz Wagner29.330.934.5
Anthony Black28.229.327.4
Jalen Suggs23.726.427
Tristan da Silva2325.626.3
Wendell Carter Jr.21.827.630.3
Goga Bitadze19.317.216.6
Tyus Jones18.915.413.4
Paolo Banchero27.2

Paolo Banchero remains out for the Magic, which has led to a bump in minutes and usage for Anthony Black that I covered here. I think Black needs to remain a big part of this offense. Wendell Carter Jr. missed one game with an ankle injury, but has also played just 22 minutes per game in the last two games he did play as well, in part because Goga Bitadze has earned more minutes. That could become more of a committee job. Jalen Suggs was ejected on Tuesday, which is why his minutes total seems to have fallen in the last three games.

Philadelphia 76ers

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Tyrese Maxey38.338.938.5
VJ Edgecombe38.237.536.1
Quentin Grimes33.533.631.8
Justin Edwards28.725.321.6
Dominick Barlow26.623.624.5
Andre Drummond26.230.129.8
Paul George22.52222
Eric Gordon22.422.414.2
Jared McCain21.116.514

We know that Paul George is going to be on a minutes limit and likely won’t play back-to-backs for a bit, but he’s back on the court, which is nice. VJ Edgecombe is still playing big minutes despite dealing with a calf injury that could keep him out a bit, and we know that Joel Embiid and Kelly Oubre Jr. remain out for a bit longer. That has allowed Andre Drummond to keep playing enough minutes to be a borderline top 100 player with 9.3 points, 14.2 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks per game over his last six games. Tredon Watford also got hurt on Tuesday night and will be out two weeks, which could mean extra minutes for Dominick Barlow.

Phoenix Suns

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Devin Booker38.135.634.8
Dillon Brooks33.532.631.1
Royce O’Neale32.932.228.8
Collin Gillespie31.131.227
Mark Williams28.626.226
Jordan Goodwin27.926.923.6
Oso Ighodaro17.816.514.9
Ryan Dunn25.222.9
Grayson Allen25.9
Jalen Green6.8

Jalen Green, Grayson Allen, and Ryan Dunn are all out with injuries, so that has led to extra minutes for Jordan Goodwin and Collin Gillespie. Gillespie has looked pretty good of late, posting 16.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.6 steals per game over the last two weeks. That has been good for top 80 value in fantasy leagues. That production could dip as soon as this weekend when Allen and/or Dunn might return to the floor.

Portland Trail Blazers

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Deni Avdija31.634.434.1
Toumani Camara29.531.933.8
Jerami Grant29.231.129
Kris Murray27.626.925.5
Sidy Cissoko24.523.819.5
Donovan Clingan24.426.826.6
Shaedon Sharpe21.521.529.9
Caleb Love21.424.121.4
Robert Williams III17.818.715.9

Jrue Holiday will be out until the first week of December, and Scoot Henderson remains out til the end of December, so that has led to more minutes for guys like Sidy Cissoko and Caleb Love. Neither one of them is doing a lot with those minutes, and we’ve actually just seen Jerami Grant‘s usage tick up. It’s been nice to see Donovan Clingan play well of late, averaging 13 points, 11.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.6 blocks per game over his last eight games.

Sacramento Kings

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Keegan Murray39.73838
DeMar DeRozan33.129.930.2
Zach LaVine33.131.131.2
Russell Westbrook29.827.927.5
Precious Achiuwa27.526.522.4
Malik Monk24.923.223.1
Dennis Schröder21.324.926.5
Drew Eubanks16.419.515.8
Keon Ellis15.918.517.5

Domantas Sabonis will be out for up to a month with a knee injury, and I covered all the repercussions of that in a video here.

San Antonio Spurs

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Harrison Barnes3533.531.5
Devin Vassell33.934.132.4
De’Aaron Fox32.633.133.5
Julian Champagnie31.228.826.6
Keldon Johnson26.726.624.3
Luke Kornet26.226.323.9
Jeremy Sochan16.81915.9
Dylan Harper16.516.516.5

Dylan Harper returned on Wednesday and should see his minutes tick back up as he gets healthier. Victor Wembanyama is also expected back next week, and Stephon Castle could be back as early as this weekend, so we should see the normal Spurs rotation back very soon.

Toronto Raptors

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Brandon Ingram37.134.434.5
Scottie Barnes36.134.933.6
Immanuel Quickley32.733.332.7
Jakob Poeltl29.227.628.4
Ja’Kobe Walter25.422.617.1
Jamal Shead21.620.220.4
Sandro Mamukelashvili21.420.119
RJ Barrett20.227.829.2
Gradey Dick12.514.216.2

RJ Barrett is dealing with a knee injury, which could keep him out until the middle of next week, if not longer. That has led to more minutes for Ja’Kobe Walker, but not much value. Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram are taking on a larger scoring role, and Jamal Shead has been doing a bit more facilitating, putting up 6.8 points and 8.0 assists over the last four games, which has him ranked around the top 130. Jakob Poeltl also seems to be turning the corner from his back injury, which has led to an uptick in minutes for him, but his usage is relatively low, so he’s more of an asset for rebounds, and the Raptors will continue to monitor him on back-to-backs.

Utah Jazz

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Keyonte George35.737.334.7
Lauri Markkanen34.436.334.8
Ace Bailey27.323.224.4
Jusuf Nurkić25.728.828
Kyle Anderson23.621.818.5
Svi Mykhailiuk23.224.725.8
Kyle Filipowski20.720.821
Isaiah Collier19.12323.2

Not many changes here for the Jazz over the last week. Isaiah Collier was on a bit of a heater, but that run has started to dwindle, so his minutes have started to decrease a bit. Jusuf Nurkić continues to play consistent minutes with Walker Kessler out, and Kyle Filipowski will spike the odd good game, but there is not much here. Ace Bailey is averaging 15.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.7 steals over the last three games, so that has been a solid little upturn. He’s a name to watch.

Washington Wizards

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Alex Sarr32.829.631
Kyshawn George32.433.532
CJ McCollum29.930.630.4
Bilal Coulibaly28.428.426.4
Khris Middleton27.627.525.9
Corey Kispert26.721.220.5
Bub Carrington20.719.824
Justin Champagnie19.616.313.5
Tre Johnson19.417.923
Marvin Bagley III23.716.7

Marvin Bagley III is battling a hip injury, as is Tre Johnson, which has caused them to miss time. Corey Kispert has seen an uptick in playing time and was shooting the lights out on Tuesday before he hurt his thumb. Few of the guys who have earned minutes because of that have done anything worth discussing, and this team really just revolved around breakouts from Alex Sarr and Kyshawn George and solid production from CJ McCollum, who is averaging 20.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.3 assists over his last six games.