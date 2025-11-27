NBA Minutes Report: Tyler Herro and Brandon Miller return to shake up their rotations

Welcome to the Fantasy Basketball Minutes Report. Every week, I will be going through each team’s updated minutes per game to see which players are seeing the court more or less than in previous weeks. With this information in hand, I’ll try to discuss any relevant fantasy risers or fallers; players who we should be adding off waivers or removing from our teams.

The charts below are also great for exploring on your own. You can track the minutes over the last three games, five games, ten games, and for the entire season to see what trends stand out to you.

All of this data was made accessible by Kyle Bland, who is incredibly talented and also incredibly generous, so make sure to give him a follow to check out all of his baseball data as well.

Atlanta Hawks

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Nickeil Alexander-Walker 35.5 35.4 32.9 Jalen Johnson 34.7 36.2 35.5 Dyson Daniels 32.8 33.3 33.2 Kristaps Porziņģis 27.4 28 26.7 Onyeka Okongwu 27.2 28.3 29.4 Zaccharie Risacher 24.7 23.7 24.5 Vít Krejčí 24.5 28 26.9 Mouhamed Gueye 20.6 17.4 17.5 Luke Kennard 19.4 18.1 18.1

Zaccharie Risacher returned from a brief absence last week, and Kristaps Porzingis has also gone back to his regular allotment of minutes, so the only real missing piece remains Trae Young. Meanwhile, Nickeil Alexander-Walker has taken a major leap with Young out, averaging 20 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.0 blocks per game over his last eight games, making him a top-60 fantasy player. Porzingis, Oneya Okongwu, and Jalen Johnson also continue to deliver, and the Hawks have been playing well without Young.

Boston Celtics

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Jaylen Brown 34.4 34.8 33 Payton Pritchard 34.2 34.2 32.2 Derrick White 33.4 34.4 33.5 Jordan Walsh 25.7 24.3 23.7 Anfernee Simons 22.3 21 22.3 Sam Hauser 19.6 17.5 19.2 Neemias Queta 17.5 22.8 24.4 Josh Minott 15.3 15.3 18.2

It seems like Josh Minott has started to cede some of his minutes in the rotation, which makes some sense since he’s not really been producing much of the last couple of weeks. Neemias Queta is dealing with an ankle injury, whch is why his minutes have dipped, but he’s been solid with 10.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.3 blocks per game over the last two weeks. You don’t really need to consider anybody in fantasy here other than Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, and Payton Pritchard.

Brooklyn Nets

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Noah Clowney 37.8 33.1 31 Michael Porter Jr. 32.4 33 33 Nic Claxton 30.8 30.5 30.8 Egor Dëmin 28.5 25.7 23.6 Terance Mann 24 25.7 26.3 Tyrese Martin 23.6 23 22.4 Ziaire Williams 21.9 25.3 24.9 Drake Powell 19.9 20.6 21.8 Day’Ron Sharpe 17.2 17 15.9

Cam Thomas remains out until the middle of December, but the Nets haven’t made any major changes to their rotation. Egor Dëmin is starting to see more minutes but is averaging 8.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.7 assists over the last two weeks, so there are still major gains to be made before he really impacts what’s happening on the court. Noah Clowney has been heating up in his extra minutes, putting up 18.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.3 blocks per game over his last six. There’s not much for fantasy basketball managers there besides points and blocks, but he’s been inching closer to top-100 territory.

Charlotte Hornets

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Miles Bridges 33.2 34.7 36 Kon Knueppel 32.7 35.1 35.7 Brandon Miller 26.6 26.6 26.6 Sion James 26.4 25.5 28.3 LaMelo Ball 26 26.7 26.8 Collin Sexton 25.5 25.9 25.8 Moussa Diabaté 21.9 21.9 25 Ryan Kalkbrenner 19.3 22.9 23.8 Tre Mann 18.8 16.7 22.4

The Hornets are getting healthy again with Brandon Miller, LaMelo Ball and Collin Sexton all back in the lineup. Ryan Kalkbrenner dealt with a small injury earlier in the week, but he’s now back on the floor as well. That has meant fewer minutes for Tre Mann and a slight dip for Kon Knueppel who has been outside the top 100 over the last week (it’s just a three-game sample size). Miles Bridges has also seen a bit of a usage hit since Miller and Ball came back, but all three of those guys, plus Knueppel, need to be rostered in all fantasy formats.

Chicago Bulls

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Josh Giddey 33.6 32.4 34 Coby White 33.3 31.3 31.1 Ayo Dosunmu 31.2 28.6 26.7 Tre Jones 23.9 23.9 27.8 Nikola Vučević 23.8 27.5 29.6 Jalen Smith 23.2 19.9 18.7 Matas Buzelis 23.1 23.4 26.2 Patrick Williams 22.9 18.9 20.6 Isaac Okoro 16.9 20.8 25.6 Kevin Huerter 14.6 19 24.5

Kevin Huerter is dealing with a pelvic issue, which explains his minutes decrease, and Isaac Okoro is battling a back injury, so that’s why his minutes have dropped. As a result, we’ve seen more Ayo Dosunmu and Jalen Smith. Dosunmnu is mostly a scorer off the bench, averaging 17.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.7 assists over his last seven games. Tre Jones has come back fro his own ankle injury and stepped into a larger role, putting up 10 points and 11 assists in 28 minutes on Monday.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Donovan Mitchell 33.5 34.1 35 Evan Mobley 33.5 34.4 34.9 Lonzo Ball 29.7 26.9 24 De’Andre Hunter 28.8 28.4 29.6 Darius Garland 28 28 25 Jaylon Tyson 27.8 27.8 29 Nae’Qwan Tomlin 21.8 19.4 19.3 Dean Wade 21.3 24.2 23.2 Sam Merrill — 27.9 27.2 Jarrett Allen — 26.5 24.7

Sam Merrill is dealing with a hand injury, and Jarrett Allen has a finger injury, so they have both missed time of late; however, Allen was also seeing his minutes reduced a little bit with the Cavs leaning more on Evan Mobley. No player has really stepped up in the rotation over the last few weeks, but Mobley is doing well with his increased usage, posting 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.7 blocks per game over the last two weeks, which is top-60 value in fantasy leagues. Darius Garland also returned for two games but then sat out one as he continues to manage a toe injury, so we may have to expect that kind of cautious usage over the next week or so.

Dallas Mavericks

P.J. Washington 34.6 32.4 29.4 Cooper Flagg 33.2 31.6 34.8 Max Christie 28 28 30 Brandon Williams 27 25.1 26.7 Daniel Gafford 26.9 26.3 25.8 Naji Marshall 24.9 26.3 28.8 Klay Thompson 21.4 21.6 23.2 Dereck Lively II 17.9 17.8 16.2 D’Angelo Russell 9.8 18.9 20.7 Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis was back at practice on Wednesday and may be coming back soon. I recorded a video on what that could mean for Dereck Lively, Daniel Gafford, and P.J. Washington, so you can check that out here. Brandon Williams has also been a top-100 player over the last two weeks, averaging 12.3 points, 5.9 assists, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game, so he can be rostered in more places.

Denver Nuggets

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Jamal Murray 38.2 37.7 36.4 Nikola Jokić 36.5 36.5 34.6 Cameron Johnson 35.3 35.1 28.7 Peyton Watson 33.8 33.9 29.6 Tim Hardaway Jr. 28.3 24.9 24.1 Bruce Brown 25.3 25.1 25.3 Spencer Jones 20.1 15.4 14.8 Aaron Gordon 3.4 17.9 26.1 Christian Braun 26.1

The Nuggets are dealing with injuries to Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun, which has shaken up the rotation a bit. I think Cameron Johnson and Peyton Watson are the big winners here, and I covered that in this video I recorded this week. Gordon should be out another 4-5 weeks, so this is a situation to monitor.

Detroit Pistons

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Cade Cunningham 34.9 34.6 36.6 Duncan Robinson 30.4 31.3 31.5 Jalen Duren 29.3 29.1 31.6 Ausar Thompson 28.1 27 29.2 Tobias Harris 25.3 25.3 25.3 Isaiah Stewart 21.2 22 20.3 Caris LeVert 19.9 19.3 20.3 Ronald Holland II 14.1 18.3 22.6 Jaden Ivey 13.9 13.9 13.9 Daniss Jenkins 9.6 18.4 23

Tobias Harris and Jaden Ivey are back, which means the Daniss Jenkins fun is over. He played well and probably deserves a bigger role in this rotation, but it’s simply not happening now that the team is healthy. Ivey is being eased in a bit more than Harris, which makes sense given the nature of his injury, but we should expect his role to grow a bit as the weeks go on. Harris is right back to averaging 14 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.0 block per game, which is about 130 on the fantasy player ranker. However, his return has also led to yet another dip in production for Ausar Thompson, who is averaging 9.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.3 steals in the three games than Harris has been back for.

Golden State Warriors

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Draymond Green 34.1 33.2 28.8 Stephen Curry 31.8 32.4 30.9 Jimmy Butler III 31.7 33.3 31.7 Moses Moody 29.2 30.6 28.5 Brandin Podziemski 25.4 27.4 27.4 Quinten Post 22 20.9 16.7 Will Richard 19.7 18.5 19.4 Al Horford 18.1 22.6 21.6 Buddy Hield 17.8 19.9 18

Jonathan Kuminga remains out and Steph Curry had a quad injury on Wednesday, so we’ll need to keep an eye on that going forward. Al Horford is also dealing with sciatica, and I’m not sure I’ve ever seen two players miss games with sciatica in the same season before. The fringes of the rotation keep changing but nobody is really stepping up apart from Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green. This hasn’t been a great start to the season for the Warriors.

Houston Rockets

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Amen Thompson 39.5 39.5 38 Kevin Durant 35.2 38.9 36.5 Jabari Smith Jr. 35.2 35.9 33 Alperen Sengun 35.1 37.6 36.3 Reed Sheppard 33.6 30.5 27.6 Aaron Holiday 23.4 21 15.4 Josh Okogie 21.4 18.8 20.6 Steven Adams 19.8 23.7 21.5 JD Davison 14 14 7.4

Tari Eason remains out until the middle of December, and Steven Adams is dealing with an ankle injury. We also had Kevin Durant miss two games this week for personal reasons, which is why you see slight uptick in minutes for nearly everybody else in the rotation. Durant isn’t expected to be out for much longer, so things should go back to normal by the end of this week.

Indiana Pacers

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Andrew Nembhard 35.1 34.1 32.2 Pascal Siakam 34.1 34.6 34.2 Bennedict Mathurin 33.2 31.8 31.8 Ben Sheppard 25.3 27.2 24.5 Jay Huff 24.1 21.5 18.6 Jarace Walker 23.6 25 25.6 T.J. McConnell 21.3 18.7 17.1 Isaiah Jackson 20.4 20.8 20.2

Aaron Nesmith remains out, but the rest of the lineup is starting to get healthy. T.J. McConnell is starting to see his minutes tick up now that he’s been back for about two weeks, and Jay Huff is starting to get consistent minutes as a big, averaging 8.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game over the last two weeks. That’s elite rim protection, but not much else. Sadly, that has helped to cap Isaiah Jackson‘s minutes, and it doesn’t appear that the breakout is coming.

Los Angeles Clippers

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 James Harden 34.6 34.3 36.9 Ivica Zubac 33.2 33 34.2 John Collins 29.8 28.3 27.6 Kris Dunn 27.2 26.6 27.5 Kawhi Leonard 27 27 27 Kobe Sanders 24.7 26.2 24 Nicolas Batum 22 19.1 20.8 Chris Paul 16.5 16.7 16.7

Even though Derrick Jones Jr. remains out until the New Year and Bradley Beal is out for the season, the Clippers welcomed back Kawhi Leonard this week, which is a small boost. Kobe Sanders continues to play his normal allotment of minutes, even with Leonard back, and John Collins has remained in the starting lineup, but Collins hasn’t been producing in that role. In fact, there’s really nobody of interest here for fantasy purposes apart from Leonard, James Harden and Ivica Zubac.

Los Angeles Lakers

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Luka Dončić 37.6 38.2 36.7 Austin Reaves 36.2 36.7 34.7 LeBron James 32.1 32.1 32.1 Rui Hachimura 28.6 30.2 31.7 Deandre Ayton 21.7 26.9 27.8 Jaxson Hayes 21 18.4 16.6 Jake LaRavia 18.6 22.8 25.8 Marcus Smart 18.2 22.3 26.6 Gabe Vincent 18.1 18.1 18.1

LeBron James is back and now playing his full allotment of minutes. James, Luka Dončić, and Austin Reaves have all continued to produce together and should remain strong fantasy assets in 30+ minutes per night. For now, Rui Hachimura continues to start, and Marcus Smart has seen his minutes dip, but the Lakers may want Smart as an on-ball defender since they don’t really have another one. Deandre Ayton missed a game on Wednesday and had to leave Monday’s game early, so his minutes and Jaxson Hayes’ minutes have been impacted by that short-term injury.

Memphis Grizzlies

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Jaylen Wells 32.4 28.5 26.8 Jaren Jackson Jr. 32.3 32.6 30.1 Santi Aldama 30.6 29.1 28.2 Cedric Coward 28.7 27.3 27.3 Vince Williams Jr. 27.7 27.3 24.2 Cam Spencer 23.9 23.9 22.6 Zach Edey 22.3 23.3 23.6 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 21.4 20.3 20.6 Jock Landale 18 17.2 21.3

Ja Morant will be out for at least another week, which means we’ll continue to see Vince Williams Jr. be a solid member of this rotation. He’s averaging 7.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists, and 1.5 steals over his last six games, which makes him a top 50 player in fantasy. He should probably be added in most places until Morant is back. Santi Aldama has also started to pick up the pace of late, averaging 16.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game over the last two weeks. He was a trendy name heading into the season, so it’s nice to see the production start to come. Zach Edey is currently dealing with a head injury but he shouldn’t miss too much more time.

Miami Heat

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Andrew Wiggins 31.3 32.9 34 Tyler Herro 30.9 30.9 30.9 Davion Mitchell 30.6 28 30.3 Bam Adebayo 30.2 29.7 29.7 Norman Powell 29.1 27.8 30.8 Kel’el Ware 28.6 26.6 28.3 Jaime Jaquez Jr. 27.5 28.2 30 Pelle Larsson 27 27.1 26.7

Tyler Herro is back, but the Heat also played games without Andrew Wiggins and Norman Powell this week and Nikola Jović also continues to miss time, so we’ve yet to see this team at true full strength. We might need another week to see how this rotation truly shakes out.

Milwaukee Bucks

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Ryan Rollins 35.2 34.9 33.1 Myles Turner 31.2 31.9 31.3 AJ Green 29.8 33.1 29.7 Gary Trent Jr. 28.5 31.1 28.6 Kyle Kuzma 24.2 26.9 28.4 Bobby Portis 24.2 25.4 23.8 Andre Jackson Jr. 18.1 18.1 9.1 Jericho Sims 17.1 15.8 14.3 Giannis Antetokounmpo 13 31.6

Giannis Antetokounmpo feels like he’s getting closer and closer to getting back onto the court, and we may even see him return this weekend. That would push Jericho Sims back out of the rotation and likely be a hit to Bobby Portis’ usage since he has really picked it up over the last few games. Ryan Rollins continues to roll this season, and has been one of the bigger surprises in the league. He needs to be rostered in far more fantasy leagues since he’s been a top 30 player all year.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Anthony Edwards 40.2 37.3 35.4 Jaden McDaniels 36 32.8 31.5 Rudy Gobert 35.9 34.6 32.7 Julius Randle 35.3 33.1 32.3 Donte DiVincenzo 33.3 32.5 31.3 Naz Reid 24.8 24.9 25.7 Mike Conley 17.3 19 18.9

Minnesota has probably had the most consistent lineup and rotation of any team in basketball this season. Not much is changing here.

New Orleans Pelicans

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Trey Murphy III 35.1 35.3 35.2 Saddiq Bey 33.7 27.7 29.8 Zion Williamson 31 30.2 30.2 Jeremiah Fears 27.4 27.8 27.5 Yves Missi 26.4 21.4 18.5 Jose Alvarado 25 22.8 22.8 Derik Queen 24 26.9 27.8 Micah Peavy 22.7 19.8 16.3 Jordan Hawkins 17.3 16.1 15.4

Jordan Poole remains out, and Dejounte Murray is out until January, so we’re still getting a lot of Jeremiah Fears minutes, and he’s been pretty solid, going for 16.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.5 steals per game over the last two weeks. Derik Queen continues to be one of the better rookie stories of the season, but he was on the bench for a lot of the second half on Monday as the team went with the “hot hand” approach, so his spot in the rotation still doesn’t feel as solid as we want it to be.

New York Knicks

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Mikal Bridges 35.8 36.4 35.1 Jalen Brunson 34.5 34.6 34.1 Miles McBride 34.4 32.3 25.9 Karl-Anthony Towns 34.2 34 33.4 Josh Hart 33.4 32.9 29.5 Jordan Clarkson 22.6 22.8 20.9 Mitchell Robinson 16.9 18.5 17.3 Tyler Kolek 16.3 16.3 9.9 Guerschon Yabusele 12.4 12.8 11

The Knicks are still without OG Anunoby and Landry Shamet has a shoulder strain that will cost him a month, which means Tyler Kolek has joined the rotation over the last few games. We’re still also getting plenty of run from Miles McBride and Jordan Clarkson off the bench, but the overall usage hasn’t changed much, with Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Mikal Bridges really dominanting things for the Knicks.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 32.3 32.3 31.3 Cason Wallace 28.4 27.9 27.6 Chet Holmgren 27.1 29 27.4 Isaiah Hartenstein 24.7 25.5 25.8 Luguentz Dort 24.4 26.8 26 Ajay Mitchell 23.9 25.4 27.8 Isaiah Joe 20.4 21.5 24.2 Alex Caruso 18.2 18.8 16.9

We are inching closer and closer to Jalen Williams returning and then we’ll see how this rotation truly chakes out. Things have remained pretty consistent in the interim

Orlando Magic

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Desmond Bane 29.9 31.9 34.6 Franz Wagner 29.3 30.9 34.5 Anthony Black 28.2 29.3 27.4 Jalen Suggs 23.7 26.4 27 Tristan da Silva 23 25.6 26.3 Wendell Carter Jr. 21.8 27.6 30.3 Goga Bitadze 19.3 17.2 16.6 Tyus Jones 18.9 15.4 13.4 Paolo Banchero 27.2

Paolo Banchero remains out for the Magic, which has led to a bump in minutes and usage for Anthony Black that I covered here. I think Black needs to remain a big part of this offense. Wendell Carter Jr. missed one game with an ankle injury, but has also played just 22 minutes per game in the last two games he did play as well, in part because Goga Bitadze has earned more minutes. That could become more of a committee job. Jalen Suggs was ejected on Tuesday, which is why his minutes total seems to have fallen in the last three games.

Philadelphia 76ers

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Tyrese Maxey 38.3 38.9 38.5 VJ Edgecombe 38.2 37.5 36.1 Quentin Grimes 33.5 33.6 31.8 Justin Edwards 28.7 25.3 21.6 Dominick Barlow 26.6 23.6 24.5 Andre Drummond 26.2 30.1 29.8 Paul George 22.5 22 22 Eric Gordon 22.4 22.4 14.2 Jared McCain 21.1 16.5 14

We know that Paul George is going to be on a minutes limit and likely won’t play back-to-backs for a bit, but he’s back on the court, which is nice. VJ Edgecombe is still playing big minutes despite dealing with a calf injury that could keep him out a bit, and we know that Joel Embiid and Kelly Oubre Jr. remain out for a bit longer. That has allowed Andre Drummond to keep playing enough minutes to be a borderline top 100 player with 9.3 points, 14.2 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks per game over his last six games. Tredon Watford also got hurt on Tuesday night and will be out two weeks, which could mean extra minutes for Dominick Barlow.

Phoenix Suns

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Devin Booker 38.1 35.6 34.8 Dillon Brooks 33.5 32.6 31.1 Royce O’Neale 32.9 32.2 28.8 Collin Gillespie 31.1 31.2 27 Mark Williams 28.6 26.2 26 Jordan Goodwin 27.9 26.9 23.6 Oso Ighodaro 17.8 16.5 14.9 Ryan Dunn 25.2 22.9 Grayson Allen 25.9 Jalen Green 6.8

Jalen Green, Grayson Allen, and Ryan Dunn are all out with injuries, so that has led to extra minutes for Jordan Goodwin and Collin Gillespie. Gillespie has looked pretty good of late, posting 16.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.6 steals per game over the last two weeks. That has been good for top 80 value in fantasy leagues. That production could dip as soon as this weekend when Allen and/or Dunn might return to the floor.

Portland Trail Blazers

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Deni Avdija 31.6 34.4 34.1 Toumani Camara 29.5 31.9 33.8 Jerami Grant 29.2 31.1 29 Kris Murray 27.6 26.9 25.5 Sidy Cissoko 24.5 23.8 19.5 Donovan Clingan 24.4 26.8 26.6 Shaedon Sharpe 21.5 21.5 29.9 Caleb Love 21.4 24.1 21.4 Robert Williams III 17.8 18.7 15.9

Jrue Holiday will be out until the first week of December, and Scoot Henderson remains out til the end of December, so that has led to more minutes for guys like Sidy Cissoko and Caleb Love. Neither one of them is doing a lot with those minutes, and we’ve actually just seen Jerami Grant‘s usage tick up. It’s been nice to see Donovan Clingan play well of late, averaging 13 points, 11.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.6 blocks per game over his last eight games.

Sacramento Kings

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Keegan Murray 39.7 38 38 DeMar DeRozan 33.1 29.9 30.2 Zach LaVine 33.1 31.1 31.2 Russell Westbrook 29.8 27.9 27.5 Precious Achiuwa 27.5 26.5 22.4 Malik Monk 24.9 23.2 23.1 Dennis Schröder 21.3 24.9 26.5 Drew Eubanks 16.4 19.5 15.8 Keon Ellis 15.9 18.5 17.5

Domantas Sabonis will be out for up to a month with a knee injury, and I covered all the repercussions of that in a video here.

San Antonio Spurs

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Harrison Barnes 35 33.5 31.5 Devin Vassell 33.9 34.1 32.4 De’Aaron Fox 32.6 33.1 33.5 Julian Champagnie 31.2 28.8 26.6 Keldon Johnson 26.7 26.6 24.3 Luke Kornet 26.2 26.3 23.9 Jeremy Sochan 16.8 19 15.9 Dylan Harper 16.5 16.5 16.5

Dylan Harper returned on Wednesday and should see his minutes tick back up as he gets healthier. Victor Wembanyama is also expected back next week, and Stephon Castle could be back as early as this weekend, so we should see the normal Spurs rotation back very soon.

Toronto Raptors

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Brandon Ingram 37.1 34.4 34.5 Scottie Barnes 36.1 34.9 33.6 Immanuel Quickley 32.7 33.3 32.7 Jakob Poeltl 29.2 27.6 28.4 Ja’Kobe Walter 25.4 22.6 17.1 Jamal Shead 21.6 20.2 20.4 Sandro Mamukelashvili 21.4 20.1 19 RJ Barrett 20.2 27.8 29.2 Gradey Dick 12.5 14.2 16.2

RJ Barrett is dealing with a knee injury, which could keep him out until the middle of next week, if not longer. That has led to more minutes for Ja’Kobe Walker, but not much value. Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram are taking on a larger scoring role, and Jamal Shead has been doing a bit more facilitating, putting up 6.8 points and 8.0 assists over the last four games, which has him ranked around the top 130. Jakob Poeltl also seems to be turning the corner from his back injury, which has led to an uptick in minutes for him, but his usage is relatively low, so he’s more of an asset for rebounds, and the Raptors will continue to monitor him on back-to-backs.

Utah Jazz

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Keyonte George 35.7 37.3 34.7 Lauri Markkanen 34.4 36.3 34.8 Ace Bailey 27.3 23.2 24.4 Jusuf Nurkić 25.7 28.8 28 Kyle Anderson 23.6 21.8 18.5 Svi Mykhailiuk 23.2 24.7 25.8 Kyle Filipowski 20.7 20.8 21 Isaiah Collier 19.1 23 23.2

Not many changes here for the Jazz over the last week. Isaiah Collier was on a bit of a heater, but that run has started to dwindle, so his minutes have started to decrease a bit. Jusuf Nurkić continues to play consistent minutes with Walker Kessler out, and Kyle Filipowski will spike the odd good game, but there is not much here. Ace Bailey is averaging 15.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.7 steals over the last three games, so that has been a solid little upturn. He’s a name to watch.

Washington Wizards

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Alex Sarr 32.8 29.6 31 Kyshawn George 32.4 33.5 32 CJ McCollum 29.9 30.6 30.4 Bilal Coulibaly 28.4 28.4 26.4 Khris Middleton 27.6 27.5 25.9 Corey Kispert 26.7 21.2 20.5 Bub Carrington 20.7 19.8 24 Justin Champagnie 19.6 16.3 13.5 Tre Johnson 19.4 17.9 23 Marvin Bagley III 23.7 16.7

Marvin Bagley III is battling a hip injury, as is Tre Johnson, which has caused them to miss time. Corey Kispert has seen an uptick in playing time and was shooting the lights out on Tuesday before he hurt his thumb. Few of the guys who have earned minutes because of that have done anything worth discussing, and this team really just revolved around breakouts from Alex Sarr and Kyshawn George and solid production from CJ McCollum, who is averaging 20.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.3 assists over his last six games.