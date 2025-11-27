NBA Minutes Report: Tyler Herro and Brandon Miller return to shake up their rotations
Welcome to the Fantasy Basketball Minutes Report. Every week, I will be going through each team's updated minutes per game to see which players are seeing the court more or less than in previous weeks.
The charts below are also great for exploring on your own. You can track the minutes over the last three games, five games, ten games, and for the entire season to see what trends stand out to you.
All of this data was made accessible by Kyle Bland, who is incredibly talented and also generous, so make sure to give him a follow to check out all of his baseball data as well.
Atlanta Hawks
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker
|35.5
|35.4
|32.9
|Jalen Johnson
|34.7
|36.2
|35.5
|Dyson Daniels
|32.8
|33.3
|33.2
|Kristaps Porziņģis
|27.4
|28
|26.7
|Onyeka Okongwu
|27.2
|28.3
|29.4
|Zaccharie Risacher
|24.7
|23.7
|24.5
|Vít Krejčí
|24.5
|28
|26.9
|Mouhamed Gueye
|20.6
|17.4
|17.5
|Luke Kennard
|19.4
|18.1
|18.1
Zaccharie Risacher returned from a brief absence last week, and Kristaps Porzingis has also gone back to his regular allotment of minutes, so the only real missing piece remains Trae Young. Meanwhile, Nickeil Alexander-Walker has taken a major leap with Young out, averaging 20 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.0 blocks per game over his last eight games, making him a top-60 fantasy player. Porzingis, Oneya Okongwu, and Jalen Johnson also continue to deliver, and the Hawks have been playing well without Young.
Boston Celtics
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Jaylen Brown
|34.4
|34.8
|33
|Payton Pritchard
|34.2
|34.2
|32.2
|Derrick White
|33.4
|34.4
|33.5
|Jordan Walsh
|25.7
|24.3
|23.7
|Anfernee Simons
|22.3
|21
|22.3
|Sam Hauser
|19.6
|17.5
|19.2
|Neemias Queta
|17.5
|22.8
|24.4
|Josh Minott
|15.3
|15.3
|18.2
It seems like Josh Minott has started to cede some of his minutes in the rotation, which makes some sense since he’s not really been producing much of the last couple of weeks. Neemias Queta is dealing with an ankle injury, whch is why his minutes have dipped, but he’s been solid with 10.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.3 blocks per game over the last two weeks. You don’t really need to consider anybody in fantasy here other than Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, and Payton Pritchard.
Brooklyn Nets
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Noah Clowney
|37.8
|33.1
|31
|Michael Porter Jr.
|32.4
|33
|33
|Nic Claxton
|30.8
|30.5
|30.8
|Egor Dëmin
|28.5
|25.7
|23.6
|Terance Mann
|24
|25.7
|26.3
|Tyrese Martin
|23.6
|23
|22.4
|Ziaire Williams
|21.9
|25.3
|24.9
|Drake Powell
|19.9
|20.6
|21.8
|Day’Ron Sharpe
|17.2
|17
|15.9
Cam Thomas remains out until the middle of December, but the Nets haven’t made any major changes to their rotation. Egor Dëmin is starting to see more minutes but is averaging 8.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.7 assists over the last two weeks, so there are still major gains to be made before he really impacts what’s happening on the court. Noah Clowney has been heating up in his extra minutes, putting up 18.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.3 blocks per game over his last six. There’s not much for fantasy basketball managers there besides points and blocks, but he’s been inching closer to top-100 territory.
Charlotte Hornets
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Miles Bridges
|33.2
|34.7
|36
|Kon Knueppel
|32.7
|35.1
|35.7
|Brandon Miller
|26.6
|26.6
|26.6
|Sion James
|26.4
|25.5
|28.3
|LaMelo Ball
|26
|26.7
|26.8
|Collin Sexton
|25.5
|25.9
|25.8
|Moussa Diabaté
|21.9
|21.9
|25
|Ryan Kalkbrenner
|19.3
|22.9
|23.8
|Tre Mann
|18.8
|16.7
|22.4
The Hornets are getting healthy again with Brandon Miller, LaMelo Ball and Collin Sexton all back in the lineup. Ryan Kalkbrenner dealt with a small injury earlier in the week, but he’s now back on the floor as well. That has meant fewer minutes for Tre Mann and a slight dip for Kon Knueppel who has been outside the top 100 over the last week (it’s just a three-game sample size). Miles Bridges has also seen a bit of a usage hit since Miller and Ball came back, but all three of those guys, plus Knueppel, need to be rostered in all fantasy formats.
Chicago Bulls
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Josh Giddey
|33.6
|32.4
|34
|Coby White
|33.3
|31.3
|31.1
|Ayo Dosunmu
|31.2
|28.6
|26.7
|Tre Jones
|23.9
|23.9
|27.8
|Nikola Vučević
|23.8
|27.5
|29.6
|Jalen Smith
|23.2
|19.9
|18.7
|Matas Buzelis
|23.1
|23.4
|26.2
|Patrick Williams
|22.9
|18.9
|20.6
|Isaac Okoro
|16.9
|20.8
|25.6
|Kevin Huerter
|14.6
|19
|24.5
Kevin Huerter is dealing with a pelvic issue, which explains his minutes decrease, and Isaac Okoro is battling a back injury, so that’s why his minutes have dropped. As a result, we’ve seen more Ayo Dosunmu and Jalen Smith. Dosunmnu is mostly a scorer off the bench, averaging 17.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.7 assists over his last seven games. Tre Jones has come back fro his own ankle injury and stepped into a larger role, putting up 10 points and 11 assists in 28 minutes on Monday.
Cleveland Cavaliers
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Donovan Mitchell
|33.5
|34.1
|35
|Evan Mobley
|33.5
|34.4
|34.9
|Lonzo Ball
|29.7
|26.9
|24
|De’Andre Hunter
|28.8
|28.4
|29.6
|Darius Garland
|28
|28
|25
|Jaylon Tyson
|27.8
|27.8
|29
|Nae’Qwan Tomlin
|21.8
|19.4
|19.3
|Dean Wade
|21.3
|24.2
|23.2
|Sam Merrill
|—
|27.9
|27.2
|Jarrett Allen
|—
|26.5
|24.7
Sam Merrill is dealing with a hand injury, and Jarrett Allen has a finger injury, so they have both missed time of late; however, Allen was also seeing his minutes reduced a little bit with the Cavs leaning more on Evan Mobley. No player has really stepped up in the rotation over the last few weeks, but Mobley is doing well with his increased usage, posting 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.7 blocks per game over the last two weeks, which is top-60 value in fantasy leagues. Darius Garland also returned for two games but then sat out one as he continues to manage a toe injury, so we may have to expect that kind of cautious usage over the next week or so.
Dallas Mavericks
|P.J. Washington
|34.6
|32.4
|29.4
|Cooper Flagg
|33.2
|31.6
|34.8
|Max Christie
|28
|28
|30
|Brandon Williams
|27
|25.1
|26.7
|Daniel Gafford
|26.9
|26.3
|25.8
|Naji Marshall
|24.9
|26.3
|28.8
|Klay Thompson
|21.4
|21.6
|23.2
|Dereck Lively II
|17.9
|17.8
|16.2
|D’Angelo Russell
|9.8
|18.9
|20.7
|Anthony Davis
Anthony Davis was back at practice on Wednesday and may be coming back soon. I recorded a video on what that could mean for Dereck Lively, Daniel Gafford, and P.J. Washington, so you can check that out here. Brandon Williams has also been a top-100 player over the last two weeks, averaging 12.3 points, 5.9 assists, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game, so he can be rostered in more places.
Denver Nuggets
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Jamal Murray
|38.2
|37.7
|36.4
|Nikola Jokić
|36.5
|36.5
|34.6
|Cameron Johnson
|35.3
|35.1
|28.7
|Peyton Watson
|33.8
|33.9
|29.6
|Tim Hardaway Jr.
|28.3
|24.9
|24.1
|Bruce Brown
|25.3
|25.1
|25.3
|Spencer Jones
|20.1
|15.4
|14.8
|Aaron Gordon
|3.4
|17.9
|26.1
|Christian Braun
|26.1
The Nuggets are dealing with injuries to Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun, which has shaken up the rotation a bit. I think Cameron Johnson and Peyton Watson are the big winners here, and I covered that in this video I recorded this week. Gordon should be out another 4-5 weeks, so this is a situation to monitor.
Detroit Pistons
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Cade Cunningham
|34.9
|34.6
|36.6
|Duncan Robinson
|30.4
|31.3
|31.5
|Jalen Duren
|29.3
|29.1
|31.6
|Ausar Thompson
|28.1
|27
|29.2
|Tobias Harris
|25.3
|25.3
|25.3
|Isaiah Stewart
|21.2
|22
|20.3
|Caris LeVert
|19.9
|19.3
|20.3
|Ronald Holland II
|14.1
|18.3
|22.6
|Jaden Ivey
|13.9
|13.9
|13.9
|Daniss Jenkins
|9.6
|18.4
|23
Tobias Harris and Jaden Ivey are back, which means the Daniss Jenkins fun is over. He played well and probably deserves a bigger role in this rotation, but it’s simply not happening now that the team is healthy. Ivey is being eased in a bit more than Harris, which makes sense given the nature of his injury, but we should expect his role to grow a bit as the weeks go on. Harris is right back to averaging 14 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.0 block per game, which is about 130 on the fantasy player ranker. However, his return has also led to yet another dip in production for Ausar Thompson, who is averaging 9.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.3 steals in the three games than Harris has been back for.
Golden State Warriors
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Draymond Green
|34.1
|33.2
|28.8
|Stephen Curry
|31.8
|32.4
|30.9
|Jimmy Butler III
|31.7
|33.3
|31.7
|Moses Moody
|29.2
|30.6
|28.5
|Brandin Podziemski
|25.4
|27.4
|27.4
|Quinten Post
|22
|20.9
|16.7
|Will Richard
|19.7
|18.5
|19.4
|Al Horford
|18.1
|22.6
|21.6
|Buddy Hield
|17.8
|19.9
|18
Jonathan Kuminga remains out and Steph Curry had a quad injury on Wednesday, so we’ll need to keep an eye on that going forward. Al Horford is also dealing with sciatica, and I’m not sure I’ve ever seen two players miss games with sciatica in the same season before. The fringes of the rotation keep changing but nobody is really stepping up apart from Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green. This hasn’t been a great start to the season for the Warriors.
Houston Rockets
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Amen Thompson
|39.5
|39.5
|38
|Kevin Durant
|35.2
|38.9
|36.5
|Jabari Smith Jr.
|35.2
|35.9
|33
|Alperen Sengun
|35.1
|37.6
|36.3
|Reed Sheppard
|33.6
|30.5
|27.6
|Aaron Holiday
|23.4
|21
|15.4
|Josh Okogie
|21.4
|18.8
|20.6
|Steven Adams
|19.8
|23.7
|21.5
|JD Davison
|14
|14
|7.4
Tari Eason remains out until the middle of December, and Steven Adams is dealing with an ankle injury. We also had Kevin Durant miss two games this week for personal reasons, which is why you see slight uptick in minutes for nearly everybody else in the rotation. Durant isn’t expected to be out for much longer, so things should go back to normal by the end of this week.
Indiana Pacers
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Andrew Nembhard
|35.1
|34.1
|32.2
|Pascal Siakam
|34.1
|34.6
|34.2
|Bennedict Mathurin
|33.2
|31.8
|31.8
|Ben Sheppard
|25.3
|27.2
|24.5
|Jay Huff
|24.1
|21.5
|18.6
|Jarace Walker
|23.6
|25
|25.6
|T.J. McConnell
|21.3
|18.7
|17.1
|Isaiah Jackson
|20.4
|20.8
|20.2
Aaron Nesmith remains out, but the rest of the lineup is starting to get healthy. T.J. McConnell is starting to see his minutes tick up now that he’s been back for about two weeks, and Jay Huff is starting to get consistent minutes as a big, averaging 8.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game over the last two weeks. That’s elite rim protection, but not much else. Sadly, that has helped to cap Isaiah Jackson‘s minutes, and it doesn’t appear that the breakout is coming.
Los Angeles Clippers
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|James Harden
|34.6
|34.3
|36.9
|Ivica Zubac
|33.2
|33
|34.2
|John Collins
|29.8
|28.3
|27.6
|Kris Dunn
|27.2
|26.6
|27.5
|Kawhi Leonard
|27
|27
|27
|Kobe Sanders
|24.7
|26.2
|24
|Nicolas Batum
|22
|19.1
|20.8
|Chris Paul
|16.5
|16.7
|16.7
Even though Derrick Jones Jr. remains out until the New Year and Bradley Beal is out for the season, the Clippers welcomed back Kawhi Leonard this week, which is a small boost. Kobe Sanders continues to play his normal allotment of minutes, even with Leonard back, and John Collins has remained in the starting lineup, but Collins hasn’t been producing in that role. In fact, there’s really nobody of interest here for fantasy purposes apart from Leonard, James Harden and Ivica Zubac.
Los Angeles Lakers
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Luka Dončić
|37.6
|38.2
|36.7
|Austin Reaves
|36.2
|36.7
|34.7
|LeBron James
|32.1
|32.1
|32.1
|Rui Hachimura
|28.6
|30.2
|31.7
|Deandre Ayton
|21.7
|26.9
|27.8
|Jaxson Hayes
|21
|18.4
|16.6
|Jake LaRavia
|18.6
|22.8
|25.8
|Marcus Smart
|18.2
|22.3
|26.6
|Gabe Vincent
|18.1
|18.1
|18.1
LeBron James is back and now playing his full allotment of minutes. James, Luka Dončić, and Austin Reaves have all continued to produce together and should remain strong fantasy assets in 30+ minutes per night. For now, Rui Hachimura continues to start, and Marcus Smart has seen his minutes dip, but the Lakers may want Smart as an on-ball defender since they don’t really have another one. Deandre Ayton missed a game on Wednesday and had to leave Monday’s game early, so his minutes and Jaxson Hayes’ minutes have been impacted by that short-term injury.
Memphis Grizzlies
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Jaylen Wells
|32.4
|28.5
|26.8
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|32.3
|32.6
|30.1
|Santi Aldama
|30.6
|29.1
|28.2
|Cedric Coward
|28.7
|27.3
|27.3
|Vince Williams Jr.
|27.7
|27.3
|24.2
|Cam Spencer
|23.9
|23.9
|22.6
|Zach Edey
|22.3
|23.3
|23.6
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|21.4
|20.3
|20.6
|Jock Landale
|18
|17.2
|21.3
Ja Morant will be out for at least another week, which means we’ll continue to see Vince Williams Jr. be a solid member of this rotation. He’s averaging 7.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists, and 1.5 steals over his last six games, which makes him a top 50 player in fantasy. He should probably be added in most places until Morant is back. Santi Aldama has also started to pick up the pace of late, averaging 16.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game over the last two weeks. He was a trendy name heading into the season, so it’s nice to see the production start to come. Zach Edey is currently dealing with a head injury but he shouldn’t miss too much more time.
Miami Heat
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Andrew Wiggins
|31.3
|32.9
|34
|Tyler Herro
|30.9
|30.9
|30.9
|Davion Mitchell
|30.6
|28
|30.3
|Bam Adebayo
|30.2
|29.7
|29.7
|Norman Powell
|29.1
|27.8
|30.8
|Kel’el Ware
|28.6
|26.6
|28.3
|Jaime Jaquez Jr.
|27.5
|28.2
|30
|Pelle Larsson
|27
|27.1
|26.7
Tyler Herro is back, but the Heat also played games without Andrew Wiggins and Norman Powell this week and Nikola Jović also continues to miss time, so we’ve yet to see this team at true full strength. We might need another week to see how this rotation truly shakes out.
Milwaukee Bucks
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Ryan Rollins
|35.2
|34.9
|33.1
|Myles Turner
|31.2
|31.9
|31.3
|AJ Green
|29.8
|33.1
|29.7
|Gary Trent Jr.
|28.5
|31.1
|28.6
|Kyle Kuzma
|24.2
|26.9
|28.4
|Bobby Portis
|24.2
|25.4
|23.8
|Andre Jackson Jr.
|18.1
|18.1
|9.1
|Jericho Sims
|17.1
|15.8
|14.3
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|13
|31.6
Giannis Antetokounmpo feels like he’s getting closer and closer to getting back onto the court, and we may even see him return this weekend. That would push Jericho Sims back out of the rotation and likely be a hit to Bobby Portis’ usage since he has really picked it up over the last few games. Ryan Rollins continues to roll this season, and has been one of the bigger surprises in the league. He needs to be rostered in far more fantasy leagues since he’s been a top 30 player all year.
Minnesota Timberwolves
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Anthony Edwards
|40.2
|37.3
|35.4
|Jaden McDaniels
|36
|32.8
|31.5
|Rudy Gobert
|35.9
|34.6
|32.7
|Julius Randle
|35.3
|33.1
|32.3
|Donte DiVincenzo
|33.3
|32.5
|31.3
|Naz Reid
|24.8
|24.9
|25.7
|Mike Conley
|17.3
|19
|18.9
Minnesota has probably had the most consistent lineup and rotation of any team in basketball this season. Not much is changing here.
New Orleans Pelicans
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Trey Murphy III
|35.1
|35.3
|35.2
|Saddiq Bey
|33.7
|27.7
|29.8
|Zion Williamson
|31
|30.2
|30.2
|Jeremiah Fears
|27.4
|27.8
|27.5
|Yves Missi
|26.4
|21.4
|18.5
|Jose Alvarado
|25
|22.8
|22.8
|Derik Queen
|24
|26.9
|27.8
|Micah Peavy
|22.7
|19.8
|16.3
|Jordan Hawkins
|17.3
|16.1
|15.4
Jordan Poole remains out, and Dejounte Murray is out until January, so we’re still getting a lot of Jeremiah Fears minutes, and he’s been pretty solid, going for 16.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.5 steals per game over the last two weeks. Derik Queen continues to be one of the better rookie stories of the season, but he was on the bench for a lot of the second half on Monday as the team went with the “hot hand” approach, so his spot in the rotation still doesn’t feel as solid as we want it to be.
New York Knicks
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Mikal Bridges
|35.8
|36.4
|35.1
|Jalen Brunson
|34.5
|34.6
|34.1
|Miles McBride
|34.4
|32.3
|25.9
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|34.2
|34
|33.4
|Josh Hart
|33.4
|32.9
|29.5
|Jordan Clarkson
|22.6
|22.8
|20.9
|Mitchell Robinson
|16.9
|18.5
|17.3
|Tyler Kolek
|16.3
|16.3
|9.9
|Guerschon Yabusele
|12.4
|12.8
|11
The Knicks are still without OG Anunoby and Landry Shamet has a shoulder strain that will cost him a month, which means Tyler Kolek has joined the rotation over the last few games. We’re still also getting plenty of run from Miles McBride and Jordan Clarkson off the bench, but the overall usage hasn’t changed much, with Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Mikal Bridges really dominanting things for the Knicks.
Oklahoma City Thunder
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|32.3
|32.3
|31.3
|Cason Wallace
|28.4
|27.9
|27.6
|Chet Holmgren
|27.1
|29
|27.4
|Isaiah Hartenstein
|24.7
|25.5
|25.8
|Luguentz Dort
|24.4
|26.8
|26
|Ajay Mitchell
|23.9
|25.4
|27.8
|Isaiah Joe
|20.4
|21.5
|24.2
|Alex Caruso
|18.2
|18.8
|16.9
We are inching closer and closer to Jalen Williams returning and then we’ll see how this rotation truly chakes out. Things have remained pretty consistent in the interim
Orlando Magic
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Desmond Bane
|29.9
|31.9
|34.6
|Franz Wagner
|29.3
|30.9
|34.5
|Anthony Black
|28.2
|29.3
|27.4
|Jalen Suggs
|23.7
|26.4
|27
|Tristan da Silva
|23
|25.6
|26.3
|Wendell Carter Jr.
|21.8
|27.6
|30.3
|Goga Bitadze
|19.3
|17.2
|16.6
|Tyus Jones
|18.9
|15.4
|13.4
|Paolo Banchero
|27.2
Paolo Banchero remains out for the Magic, which has led to a bump in minutes and usage for Anthony Black that I covered here. I think Black needs to remain a big part of this offense. Wendell Carter Jr. missed one game with an ankle injury, but has also played just 22 minutes per game in the last two games he did play as well, in part because Goga Bitadze has earned more minutes. That could become more of a committee job. Jalen Suggs was ejected on Tuesday, which is why his minutes total seems to have fallen in the last three games.
Philadelphia 76ers
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Tyrese Maxey
|38.3
|38.9
|38.5
|VJ Edgecombe
|38.2
|37.5
|36.1
|Quentin Grimes
|33.5
|33.6
|31.8
|Justin Edwards
|28.7
|25.3
|21.6
|Dominick Barlow
|26.6
|23.6
|24.5
|Andre Drummond
|26.2
|30.1
|29.8
|Paul George
|22.5
|22
|22
|Eric Gordon
|22.4
|22.4
|14.2
|Jared McCain
|21.1
|16.5
|14
We know that Paul George is going to be on a minutes limit and likely won’t play back-to-backs for a bit, but he’s back on the court, which is nice. VJ Edgecombe is still playing big minutes despite dealing with a calf injury that could keep him out a bit, and we know that Joel Embiid and Kelly Oubre Jr. remain out for a bit longer. That has allowed Andre Drummond to keep playing enough minutes to be a borderline top 100 player with 9.3 points, 14.2 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks per game over his last six games. Tredon Watford also got hurt on Tuesday night and will be out two weeks, which could mean extra minutes for Dominick Barlow.
Phoenix Suns
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Devin Booker
|38.1
|35.6
|34.8
|Dillon Brooks
|33.5
|32.6
|31.1
|Royce O’Neale
|32.9
|32.2
|28.8
|Collin Gillespie
|31.1
|31.2
|27
|Mark Williams
|28.6
|26.2
|26
|Jordan Goodwin
|27.9
|26.9
|23.6
|Oso Ighodaro
|17.8
|16.5
|14.9
|Ryan Dunn
|25.2
|22.9
|Grayson Allen
|25.9
|Jalen Green
|6.8
Jalen Green, Grayson Allen, and Ryan Dunn are all out with injuries, so that has led to extra minutes for Jordan Goodwin and Collin Gillespie. Gillespie has looked pretty good of late, posting 16.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.6 steals per game over the last two weeks. That has been good for top 80 value in fantasy leagues. That production could dip as soon as this weekend when Allen and/or Dunn might return to the floor.
Portland Trail Blazers
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Deni Avdija
|31.6
|34.4
|34.1
|Toumani Camara
|29.5
|31.9
|33.8
|Jerami Grant
|29.2
|31.1
|29
|Kris Murray
|27.6
|26.9
|25.5
|Sidy Cissoko
|24.5
|23.8
|19.5
|Donovan Clingan
|24.4
|26.8
|26.6
|Shaedon Sharpe
|21.5
|21.5
|29.9
|Caleb Love
|21.4
|24.1
|21.4
|Robert Williams III
|17.8
|18.7
|15.9
Jrue Holiday will be out until the first week of December, and Scoot Henderson remains out til the end of December, so that has led to more minutes for guys like Sidy Cissoko and Caleb Love. Neither one of them is doing a lot with those minutes, and we’ve actually just seen Jerami Grant‘s usage tick up. It’s been nice to see Donovan Clingan play well of late, averaging 13 points, 11.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.6 blocks per game over his last eight games.
Sacramento Kings
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Keegan Murray
|39.7
|38
|38
|DeMar DeRozan
|33.1
|29.9
|30.2
|Zach LaVine
|33.1
|31.1
|31.2
|Russell Westbrook
|29.8
|27.9
|27.5
|Precious Achiuwa
|27.5
|26.5
|22.4
|Malik Monk
|24.9
|23.2
|23.1
|Dennis Schröder
|21.3
|24.9
|26.5
|Drew Eubanks
|16.4
|19.5
|15.8
|Keon Ellis
|15.9
|18.5
|17.5
Domantas Sabonis will be out for up to a month with a knee injury, and I covered all the repercussions of that in a video here.
San Antonio Spurs
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Harrison Barnes
|35
|33.5
|31.5
|Devin Vassell
|33.9
|34.1
|32.4
|De’Aaron Fox
|32.6
|33.1
|33.5
|Julian Champagnie
|31.2
|28.8
|26.6
|Keldon Johnson
|26.7
|26.6
|24.3
|Luke Kornet
|26.2
|26.3
|23.9
|Jeremy Sochan
|16.8
|19
|15.9
|Dylan Harper
|16.5
|16.5
|16.5
Dylan Harper returned on Wednesday and should see his minutes tick back up as he gets healthier. Victor Wembanyama is also expected back next week, and Stephon Castle could be back as early as this weekend, so we should see the normal Spurs rotation back very soon.
Toronto Raptors
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Brandon Ingram
|37.1
|34.4
|34.5
|Scottie Barnes
|36.1
|34.9
|33.6
|Immanuel Quickley
|32.7
|33.3
|32.7
|Jakob Poeltl
|29.2
|27.6
|28.4
|Ja’Kobe Walter
|25.4
|22.6
|17.1
|Jamal Shead
|21.6
|20.2
|20.4
|Sandro Mamukelashvili
|21.4
|20.1
|19
|RJ Barrett
|20.2
|27.8
|29.2
|Gradey Dick
|12.5
|14.2
|16.2
RJ Barrett is dealing with a knee injury, which could keep him out until the middle of next week, if not longer. That has led to more minutes for Ja’Kobe Walker, but not much value. Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram are taking on a larger scoring role, and Jamal Shead has been doing a bit more facilitating, putting up 6.8 points and 8.0 assists over the last four games, which has him ranked around the top 130. Jakob Poeltl also seems to be turning the corner from his back injury, which has led to an uptick in minutes for him, but his usage is relatively low, so he’s more of an asset for rebounds, and the Raptors will continue to monitor him on back-to-backs.
Utah Jazz
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Keyonte George
|35.7
|37.3
|34.7
|Lauri Markkanen
|34.4
|36.3
|34.8
|Ace Bailey
|27.3
|23.2
|24.4
|Jusuf Nurkić
|25.7
|28.8
|28
|Kyle Anderson
|23.6
|21.8
|18.5
|Svi Mykhailiuk
|23.2
|24.7
|25.8
|Kyle Filipowski
|20.7
|20.8
|21
|Isaiah Collier
|19.1
|23
|23.2
Not many changes here for the Jazz over the last week. Isaiah Collier was on a bit of a heater, but that run has started to dwindle, so his minutes have started to decrease a bit. Jusuf Nurkić continues to play consistent minutes with Walker Kessler out, and Kyle Filipowski will spike the odd good game, but there is not much here. Ace Bailey is averaging 15.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.7 steals over the last three games, so that has been a solid little upturn. He’s a name to watch.
Washington Wizards
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Alex Sarr
|32.8
|29.6
|31
|Kyshawn George
|32.4
|33.5
|32
|CJ McCollum
|29.9
|30.6
|30.4
|Bilal Coulibaly
|28.4
|28.4
|26.4
|Khris Middleton
|27.6
|27.5
|25.9
|Corey Kispert
|26.7
|21.2
|20.5
|Bub Carrington
|20.7
|19.8
|24
|Justin Champagnie
|19.6
|16.3
|13.5
|Tre Johnson
|19.4
|17.9
|23
|Marvin Bagley III
|23.7
|16.7
Marvin Bagley III is battling a hip injury, as is Tre Johnson, which has caused them to miss time. Corey Kispert has seen an uptick in playing time and was shooting the lights out on Tuesday before he hurt his thumb. Few of the guys who have earned minutes because of that have done anything worth discussing, and this team really just revolved around breakouts from Alex Sarr and Kyshawn George and solid production from CJ McCollum, who is averaging 20.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.3 assists over his last six games.