Kings' Sabonis out multiple weeks

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2025 SuperMotocross 450 Countdown, No. 10: Justin Barcia
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 12 of 2025 season
Matthew Berry
,
Matthew Berry
,
Giants vs. Lions - Dart OUT - prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, trends, and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Top Clips
Alexander-Walker stepping up in Young’s absence
Maxey putting together ‘MVP-caliber’ season
Ravens’ RB Henry, Bears are NFL Week 12 best bets
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2025 SuperMotocross 450 Countdown, No. 10: Justin Barcia
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 12 of 2025 season
Matthew Berry
,
Matthew Berry
,
Giants vs. Lions - Dart OUT - prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, trends, and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Top Clips
Alexander-Walker stepping up in Young’s absence
Maxey putting together ‘MVP-caliber’ season
Ravens’ RB Henry, Bears are NFL Week 12 best bets
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Kings' Sabonis out multiple weeks
November 21, 2025 02:00 PM
Eric Samulski discusses the fallout of Domantas Sabonis' knee injury, breaking down the Sacramento Kings' fantasy outlook.
Related Videos
01:36
Alexander-Walker stepping up in Young’s absence
01:30
Maxey putting together ‘MVP-caliber’ season
10:02
Team USA Basketball roster picks for 2028 Olympics
04:28
Holmgren flying under the radar with Thunder
09:59
Reacting to report that Ball is open to trade
03:02
Does SGA’s lack of 4th-quarter play hurt MVP case?
01:59
HLs: Maxey takes over, 76ers down Bucks in OT
02:00
HLs: Spurs down Hawks for third straight win
01:56
Highlights: Grizzlies dismantle Kings
01:55
HLs: Suggs fuels Magic’s blowout win over Clippers
01:35
Expect more Clingan after production vs. Bulls
04:15
Where do Mavs stand ahead of NBA trade season?
03:50
Nuggets vs Rockets: Who takes the No. 2 seed?
03:31
How will Hawks handle Young amid team’s hot start?
11:09
Examining impact of NBA’s evolution on injuries
03:22
USA vs. World format makes ASG ‘competitive’
07:10
Is Porter Jr. being ‘undervalued’ with Nets?
01:06
Harden becomes 11th player to reach 28,000 points
07:30
How Giannis wants to define his legacy
14:07
Why high-character teammates matter to Giannis
05:36
Giannis: ‘I’m over myself, I just want to win’
06:16
Giannis reflects on 2013 draft, Bucks’ rookie year
01:27
Adebayo has had a ‘shooting revolution’ this year
01:35
How Zion’s return positively impacted Queen
09:53
Powell playing at an ‘all-star level’ for Heat
09:52
Have Knicks been ‘irrelevant’ to begin NBA season?
04:12
Why LaVine is due for bounce back vs Grizzlies
04:15
White has looked ‘phenomenal’ for Bulls in return
08:00
Which NBA teams have shown ‘strongest’ identity?
02:47
How does NBA DPOY market change with Wemby injury?
Latest Clips
01:41
Ravens’ RB Henry, Bears are NFL Week 12 best bets
05:37
Cardinals’ Wilson a safe flex option in Week 12
16:58
Where does Burrow rank if he returns in Week 12?
14:10
Allen’s slump a trend for QBs facing HOU defense
03:04
Hall, Henry among best Week 12 prop bets
06:28
Purdy has higher ceiling than Prescott in Week 12
05:24
Tennell turns it up in short program at Finlandia
05:19
Brown brings it with Riverdance short in Finland
11:17
Referee Hill carted off during Bills vs. Texans
05:05
Wild finish caps off Texans’ win over Bills
05:21
Sanders, Jones must show something in Week 12
14:39
How can Allen and Bills finally get over the hump?
11:08
Bucs seeking much-needed win vs. Rams on SNF
05:22
Mills does enough for Texans against Bills
07:42
Florio and Holley discuss love for video games
06:13
How should Eagles handle Brown situation?
10:07
Allen and Bills were ‘overwhelmed’ by Texans’ D
07:07
Are Eagles putting up with ‘dysfunction?’
03:42
Texans defense smothers Allen and Bills
03:50
Highlights: Haggerty leads KSU over MSU
05:24
Highlights: Nebraska puts away New Mexico
04:46
Madden NFL Cast continues to evolve in 2025
06:53
LPGA Highlights: CME Group Tour Championship, Rd 1
01:49
Ghim, Thompson, Hoey share RSM Classic lead at -10
05:24
Thitikul feeling relaxed after 67 opener at CME
04:28
Korda was ‘off her game’ in Round 1 at Tiburón
01:12
What to watch for at the 2025 National Dog Show
01:23
Pacheco’s return ‘complicates’ messy KC backfield
01:36
Cardinals will continue passing without Harrison
01:22
Thitikul jokes about winning $4 million last year
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue