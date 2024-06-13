New York Knicks fantasy basketball season recap

Previous team recaps: DET, WAS, POR, CHA, SAS, TOR, MEM, UTA, BKN, ATL, CHI, HOU, SAC, GSW, MIA, PHI, ORL, LAL, IND, CLE, PHX, NOR, MIL

At a Glance :

Record: 50-32 (2nd, East)

Offensive Rating: 117.3 (7th)

Defensive Rating: 112.4 (9th)

Net Rating: 4.9 (5th)

Pace: 95.96 (30th)

2024 NBA Draft Picks: 24, 25, 38

After winning 47 games during the 2022-23 season, the Knicks were three games better in 2023-24. While the rotation only had one significant change ahead of training camp, with the Knicks signing Donte DiVincenzo in free agency, lead executive Leon Rose made substantial moves in late December and at the February trade deadline. In December, the Knicks added OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa, and Malachi Flynn, sending RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to Toronto. In February, Flynn, Evan Fournier, Quentin Grimes, and Ryan Arcidiacono were dealt to Detroit in exchange for Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks.

The expectation was that those moves would push the Knicks closer to title contention, and they were elite with a healthy Anunoby in the lineup. Unfortunately, the injury bug would take multiple bites out of Tom Thibodeau’s rotation, leaving New York extremely shorthanded by the end of its second-round series against the Pacers. Anunoby and All-NBA point guard Jalen Brunson were injured during that series, with Bogdanovic and Mitchell Robinson joining Julius Randle on the sideline during the first round. While this season was another step in the right direction for the Knicks, one can’t help but think this was a missed opportunity due to the injuries.

Fantasy-wise, Brunson continued to impress, providing top 30 per-game value in 8- and 9-cat formats. DiVincenzo, Josh Hart, and Isaiah Hartenstein became essential pieces after beginning the season as reserves, while Randle’s value fluctuated based primarily on the turnover category. New York has two critical matters to deal with this summer: the pending free agencies of Anunoby and Hartenstein, while Brunson and Randle are eligible for contract extensions.

Do the Knicks look to “run it back” next season, hoping that their rotation will remain healthy? Or does the front office go “star hunting,” understanding that putting together a contender will only get more expensive with the pending salary cap changes?

Fantasy Standout: Jalen Brunson

This is an easy choice, as Brunson has proven to be one of the biggest bargains in recent NBA free agency history. His second season in New York was even better than the first, as he averaged 28.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 0.9 steals, and 2.7 3-pointers in 35.4 minutes per game. Making 77 regular season appearances, Brunson shot 47.9% from the field and 84.7% from the foul line. Producing career-best averages in points, assists, and 3-pointers, he earned his first All-Star Game appearance and made second-team All-NBA. As valuable as Brunson was in per-game value, he was a top-20 player in totals due to the combination of production and availability.

Unfortunately for Brunson, his season ended when he broke his left (shooting) hand during the Knicks’ Game 7 loss to the Pacers. Having undergone surgery in late May to repair the fracture, he’ll be re-evaluated in July (6-8 weeks from the date of the surgery). Brunson should be good to go once training camp begins, and the question for fantasy managers is whether or not he’s worth selecting with a late second-round pick in standard leagues. He should not last past the third round in most leagues, even with a healthy Randle and Anunoby (provided he re-signs) in the rotation.

Fantasy Revelation: Donte DiVincenzo

Signed to a four-year, $50 million deal in July, DiVincenzo was expected to provide the Knicks with consistent shooting off the bench. He did so until Tom Thibodeau decided to move him into the starting lineup in early December, with Grimes dropping to the bench. DiVincenzo’s production took off after the Anunoby trade, as he averaged 19.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.5 steals, 0.5 blocks, and 4.2 3-pointers in 34.4 minutes in his final 50 regular season games. Expected to be a late-round player based on his Yahoo ADP (140.9), the Big Ragu was a top 40 player in totals while providing top 75 per-game value in 9-cat formats, according to Basketball Monster (he was 76th in 8-cat).

The changes made to the Knicks rotation in December boosted DiVincenzo’s value considerably, and like his former college roommate Brunson, Donte proved to be a bargain signing. However, he’s one of the players who would be impacted the most if the Knicks looked to acquire another scorer this offseason. If Anunoby returns and New York doesn’t make a significant move, DiVincenzo would be worth a top-100 pick if allowed to remain in the starting lineup.

Fantasy Disappointment: Julius Randle

Even before the dislocated shoulder ended his season in late January, Randle’s fantasy value was lower than expected. He ranked outside the top 100 in 9-cat formats due primarily to an average of 3.5 turnovers per game. In 46 appearances, Randle averaged 24.0 points, 9.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 0.5 steals, 0.3 blocks, and 1.7 3-pointers in 35.4 minutes, shooting 47.2% from the field and 78.1% from the foul line. Earning his third All-Star Game appearance, Randle wasn’t far behind his Yahoo ADP (53.4) in 8-cat formats.

While extension-eligible this summer, Randle is the player whose name is bandied about the most when discussions of how the Knicks can improve their roster occur. However, it was reported in May by Fred Katz of The Athletic that the team was not “trying to trade Randle.” As noted above, the Knicks were elite during the stretch when the rotation was whole and healthy. Given his importance on the offensive end of the floor, selecting Randle in that 55-75 range would not be a terrible approach to take this fall.

Fantasy Recaps/Look-Aheads

OG Anunoby:

After spending the first six seasons of his career in Toronto, Anunoby played 27 games for the Raptors this season before being traded to the Knicks in late December. While the stats may not have jumped off the page, his impact on the Knicks rotation could not be ignored. New York went 20-3 in the regular season games that Anunoby played, and he averaged 14.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.7 steals, 1.0 blocks, and 1.8 3-pointers in 34.9 minutes. An elbow injury sidelined him for two periods during the regular season, and a hamstring injury suffered during Game 2 of the second-round matchup with the Pacers put Anunoby on ice until an ill-fated five-minute stint during Game 7.

Anunoby finished the regular season as a 7th-round player in 8- and 9-cat formats, failing to reach his Yahoo ADP (50.9). The start of the season in Toronto, which was a difficult situation due to the statuses of Anunoby and Pascal Siakam, did OG no favors regarding his production. He has a player option that he will decline next season, and the price tag in free agency will be high. Given what they gave up to acquire Anunoby and his importance to the team, the Knicks will do all they can to re-sign him. An entire season in a lineup that includes Brunson and Randle could make OG a top-50 fantasy player in 2024-25.

Isaiah Hartenstein:

A solid backup to Mitchell Robinson during his first season with the Knicks, Hartenstein was expected to take on a similar role in 2023-24. However, Robinson’s ankle injury, initially believed to be season-ending, changed the equation. Hartenstein moved into the starting lineup just before Christmas and remained in that role, finishing the regular season as a top 75 player in 9-cat formats. In his 49 starts, iHart averaged 8.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.2 blocks in 28.0 minutes, shooting 66.3% from the field and 73.6% from the foul line. His abilities as a rebounder, defender, and playmaker in the short roll made Hartenstein an invaluable member of the Knicks rotation, and it boosted his value in free agency.

Hartenstein will be an unrestricted free agent this summer, and the Knicks will only have his Early Bird rights; other teams will be able to pay him more. And there will not be a lack of potential suitors, with Oklahoma City and Orlando being two teams with cap space rumored as possible landing spots for Hartenstein. Staying with the Knicks could mean a place in the starting lineup, as Robinson’s medical history has made him challenging for the team to rely on. However, that could mean turning down a potentially more significant payday with another team that can make Hartenstein a starter.

Josh Hart:

After giving the Knicks a needed boost after being traded to New York at the 2023 deadline, Hart was just as valuable in 2023-24. Appearing in 81 regular season games (42 starts), he averaged 9.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 0.9 steals, and 1.0 3-pointers in 33.4 minutes, shooting 43.4% from the field and 79.1% from the foul line. Before suffering an abdominal strain that limited him during the second half of the Pacers series, Hart played at least 42 minutes in New York’s first nine postseason games, even playing all 53 minutes in an overtime loss to the 76ers. He moved into the starting lineup for good after Randle’s shoulder dislocation, averaging 12.0 points, 10.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.1 3-pointers in 40.0 minutes from January 29 onward.

While his season-long fantasy value did not crack the top 100, Hart was a top 75 player in 8- and 9-cat formats after Randle’s injury. The returns of Randle and Anunoby would push Hart to the bench next season, but he shouldn’t have much trouble approaching 30 minutes per night; he’s that important to the Knicks. If he can improve the perimeter shot, Hart has the potential to sneak into the top 100 even if he’s asked to come off the bench.

Mitchell Robinson:

Since playing in a career-high 72 games during the 2021-22 campaign, Robinson has been limited to 90 appearances in the past two seasons. An ankle injury in early December that required surgery limited him to 31 regular-season appearances. Mitch had to undergo a second surgery after re-injuring the ankle during the playoffs. During the regular season, he averaged 5.6 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.2 steals, and 1.1 blocks in 24.8 minutes, shooting 57.5% from the field and 40.9% from the foul line.

While the steals increased slightly compared to his 2022-23 average, the points, rebounds, and blocks decreased, with Robinson producing career-low percentages from the field and the foul line. Given Hartenstein’s effectiveness as the starting center, Tom Thibodeau could opt to go with him as his starter next season if the Knicks can re-sign him. While he can be highly effective as a rebounder and shot-blocker, Robinson’s availability can be problematic for fantasy managers. After entering the season with a Yahoo ADP of 99.3, Robinson will be hard-pressed to match that number in drafts this fall.

Miles McBride:

Regarding the Knicks rotation, McBride was on the outside looking in when the season began due to the presence of Immanuel Quickley. That changed after IQ was dealt to Toronto in late December, with Deuce’s playing time picking up even more in February. From the trade deadline on, McBride averaged 11.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.0 steals, and 2.2 3-pointers in 29.9 minutes, shooting 45.6% from the field and 90.3% from the foul line. Ranked well outside the top 200 in season-long value, McBride was an 11th-round player in 9-cat during the final two months of the regular season.

He agreed to a three-year extension on December 30, a sign that the Knicks would give McBride every opportunity to prove himself capable of taking on the backup point guard role. He performed well, but backing up Brunson makes it difficult to expect too much from Deuce regarding fantasy production. At best, McBride is a player worth taking a late-round flier on in deep leagues, especially if the Knicks keep their “current” rotation intact.

Bojan Bogdanovic:

Despite his career timeline not matching the franchise’s, the Pistons held onto Bogdanovic ahead of this season. A strained right calf delayed his season debut until early December, and the veteran forward was productive upon returning to action. In 28 games with the Pistons, Bogdanovic averaged 20.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 0.8 steals, and 3.1 3-pointers in 32.9 minutes, shooting 46.8% from the field and 77.9% from the foul line. The Pistons traded Bogdanovic to the Knicks at the February deadline, and the move to a reserve role decreased his fantasy value.

Scoring 20 points or more just three times post-trade, Bogdanovic accounted for averages of 10.2 points, 2.0 rebounds, 0.9 assists, and 1.6 3-pointers in 19.2 minutes in 29 regular season appearances for the Knicks. And the playoffs were a nightmare for him. Already playing through a left wrist injury that would require surgery, Bogdanovic suffered an ankle injury that also required surgery during Game 4 of the first-round series against Philadelphia. He’s in an interesting situation this offseason, as the Knicks have until June 28 to decide whether or not to guarantee Bogdanovic’s contract for next season fully. A return in a reserve role would make Bogdanovic a non-factor in most fantasy leagues.

Precious Achiuwa:

Included in the Anunoby trade, the expectations were low for Achiuwa when he arrived in New York. While the production wasn’t consistent, he had his moments, especially after the Knicks lost Randle and were forced to play without OG due to his elbow injury. In 49 appearances for New York, Achiuwa averaged 7.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.6 steals, and 1.1 blocks in 24.2 minutes, shooting 52.5% from the field and 64.3% from the foul line.

Precious recorded eight double-doubles during this stretch and corralled at least 16 rebounds on four separate occasions. Primarily a streamer when allowed to start, he finished the season ranked outside the top 200 in 8- and 9-cat formats. Whether or not Achiuwa is worth drafting in the fall will depend on free agency, as he will be a restricted free agent.

Alec Burks:

Burks’ second stint in New York was not as productive as the first, with the veteran guard struggling to establish himself after being included in the Bogdanovic trade. He made 23 appearances for the Knicks during the regular season, averaging 6.5 points, 1.7 rebounds, 0.9 assists, and 1.1 3-pointers in 13.5 minutes, shooting 30.7% from the field and 72.7% from the foul line. After falling out of the rotation entirely late in the regular season, Burks played at least 21 minutes in the Knicks’ final five playoff games due to the team’s many injuries. He scored 11 points or more in each of his last five games, a run that may have given Burks’ value a slight boost heading into free agency. However, this is unlikely to impact his fantasy value significantly.

Restricted Free Agents: Precious Achiuwa, Charlie Brown Jr., Jacob Toppin, Duane Washington Jr.

Unrestricted Free Agents: Isaiah Hartenstein, Alec Burks, Shake Milton

Player Option: OG Anunoby

Team Option: Jericho Sims, DaQuan Jeffries