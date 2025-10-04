2025 NFL Rookie Report: Jaxson Dart steps into starting QB role, mixed results for big-name running backs

The 2025 rookie class brings a lot of fantasy football uncertainty. Having a new pool of players to plug into fantasy football lineups is exciting, but their immediate usage and trends may not display their full fantasy potential just yet. Here, I aim to give you an update on how rookies are doing and their fantasy values. A monthly report will provide analysis on these, with September’s discussing the relevant rookies at each position. At the quarter mark of the season, it is difficult to make definitive decisions on these guys, but trends are beginning to form.

RotoPat’s Week 5 Fantasy Football Rankings Ranking and evaluating all of Week 5’s top plays at quarterback, running back, receiver, tight end, kicker and defense.

➠ Rookie Quarterback Check-In

The 2025 rookie quarterback class is not as deep as last season’s, with No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward emerging as the only starter to begin the season. Russell Wilson’s poor play has led to the Giants thrusting Jaxson Dart into the starting role as well. As the only two first round quarterbacks, Ward and Dart starting the earliest is no surprise.

Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans

The Titans offense has gotten off to a rough start, scoring 20 or less points in every game this season. The team is 0-4 and Ward has not had a productive first quarter of the season. He is completing 51.2 percent of his passes for a measly 4.9 yards per attempt, good for last among four-game starters. With just two touchdowns, two interceptions, and a limited rushing upside, Ward is not fantasy viable. PFF charts the rookie at three turnover-worthy plays, so he is at least stopping the bleeding by limiting turnovers. However, the offensive play-calling has struggled, and the Titans have not pushed the ball downfield. The good news is Ward is only four games into his career and has room to grow (potentially under a new coaching regime next year?).

Ward is at best a fantasy streamer in the deepest of leagues. He should only be rostered in dynasty formats for the moment.

Jaxson Dart, New York Giants

The Giants beat the Chargers in their first game with Dart installed as the starter. He completed 65 percent of his passes for 111 yards and a touchdown, adding 10 carries for 54 yards and a score on the ground. He took the reigns as the Giants’ franchise future in a statement win with two scores and no turnovers and lands on fantasy radars. Though it’ll be hard to trust Dart week-to-week in a Giants offense now missing Malik Nabers (ACL) for the season, his rushing upside gives him streamer value. Dynasty drafters weren’t expecting much from his rookie year anyways, so an early start and good production is a pleasant surprise.

The Rest

The Browns announced rookie third-rounder Dillon Gabriel to be their starter ahead of Week 5. He still sits ahead of Shedeur Sanders, who may have been starting had he gone to the Ravens. Jalen Milroe has run packages for the Seattle Seahawks, carrying the ball twice for four yards. Tyler Shough sits on the bench behind Spencer Rattler for the New Orleans Saints. Stay tuned to Gabriel, he may not be much worse than a 40-year-old Joe Flacco.

➠ Rookie Running Back Check-In

The rookie running back group was projected to be high-impact, but fantasy managers have gotten mixed results thus far. There are workhorses who are definitive fantasy starters. There are guys who are in the mix to be starters. There are guys who are handcuffs on their respective teams. The various levels of usage can give fantasy managers an expectation for their rookie backs’ fantasy output.

Workhorses

There are three workhorse rookie backs so far, giving them high ceilings for fantasy purposes. Highly-touted prospect Ashton Jeanty is suffering from a subpar Raiders offensive line that just lost Kolton Miller to an ankle injury. According to PFF, he has 269 yards after contact with 282 rushing yards *total*. Fantasy managers will be frustrated, but cannot bench the Raiders’ first rounder. Omarion Hampton has a workhorse role now with Najee Harris out for the season while Quinshon Judkins is a part of the Browns’ youth movement, getting the bulk of backfield touches despite a sparse training camp.

Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders

14.8 PPR FPPG, 68 carries, 282 rushing yards, 7 receptions, 20 receiving yards, 4 total touchdowns

Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers

16.0 PPR FPPG, 54 carries, 270 rushing yards, 14 receptions, 110 receiving yards, two total touchdowns

Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns

16.0 PPR FPPG, 49 carries, 237 rushing yards, 8 receptions, 44 receiving yards, two total touchdowns

Starters

Several rookie running backs are also in the fantasy starter range. TreVeyon Henderson has disappointed, but still has value, while Cam Skattebo and his bowling ball-esque style benefit from an early Tyrone Tracy injury. Jacory Croskey-Merritt has an 83.4 PFF grade, second among running backs, but doesn’t have the pass-protection or overall trust of the Commanders yet. Low snaps make him an occasional start. Same goes for RJ Harvey. Woody Marks broke out in Week 4 and could be the Texans’ starter the rest of the way.

Cam Skattebo, New York Giants

13.5 PPR FPPG, 48 carries, 181 rushing yards, 12 receptions, 98 receiving yards, two total touchdowns

TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots

9.4 PPR FPPG, 26 carries, 97 rushing yards, 13 receptions, 87 receiving yards, one total touchdown

RJ Harvey, Denver Broncos

8.9 PPR FPPG, 27 carries, 138 rushing yards, 9 receptions, 69 receiving yards, one total touchdown

Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Washington Commanders

8.4 PPR FPPG, 29 carries, 172 rushing yards, 3 receptions, 15 receiving yards, two total touchdowns

Woody Marks, Houston Texans

9.7 PPR FPPG, 29 carries, 113 rushing yards, 6 receptions, 96 receiving yards, two total touchdowns

Handcuffs

Several rookies meet the handcuff profile this season. These guys are in line for more touches in case the respective starters in their backfield go down with injury, or they are in murky backfields that they can take over at some point (looking at you, Brashard Smith). Roster these backs if you have the room, but don’t expect production unless there is an injury ahead of them.

Ollie Gordon, Miami Dolphins

Bhayshul Tuten/LeQuint Allen, Jacksonville Jaguars

Kyle Monangai, Chicago Bears

DJ Giddens, Indianapolis Colts

Jaydon Blue, Dallas Cowboys

Brashard Smith, Kansas City Chiefs

Kaleb Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers

➠ Rookie Wide Receiver Check-In

There has been a widespread distribution of fantasy production from rookie receivers this year. All eyes were on WR/CB Travis Hunter at No. 2 overall, who has gotten a mixed bag of usage on offense and defense for the 3-1 Jaguars this year. Other first round receivers have seen various levels of production, with Emeka Egbuka leading the pack.

On Your Mind Now

First-round rookie receivers will be on fantasy managers’ minds right now. Emeka Egbuka has been the beneficiary of Chris Godwin and Mike Evans injuries, starting as the top rookie wideout this season. Tetairoa McMillan is the Panthers’ WR1, though that offense does not offer much scoring. Many eyes are on Travis Hunter’s offense/defense split, which has been variable so far. He is going to be frustrating for fantasy managers this season as the Jaguars figure out the best usage for him. Matthew Golden could emerge as the Packers’ top wideout with Jayden Reed hurt, while Elic Ayomanor and Isaiah Bond are high-usage players for young quarterbacks looking to build chemistry.

Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

17.8 PPR FPPG, caught 18-of-31 targets for 282 yards and four touchdowns

Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers

11.5 PPR FPPG, caught 18-of-35 targets for 278 yards and zero touchdowns

Travis Hunter, Jacksonville Jaguars

6.2 PPR FPPG, caught 13-of-21 targets for 118 yards and zero touchdowns

Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers

6.6 PPR FPPG, caught 11-of-14 targets for 126 yards and zero touchdowns

Elic Ayomanor, Tennessee Titans

9.8 PPR FPPG, caught 12-of-25 targets for 151 yards and two touchdowns

Isaiah Bond, Cleveland Browns

4.1 PPR FPPG, caught 7-of-14 targets for 85 yards and zero touchdowns

Save for Future Reference

Jayden Higgins, Luther Burden, Dont’e Thornton, and others have paths to volume on their teams, but have not had the chance to produce yet. Jaylin Lane could see increased opportunities with injuries to the Commanders’ receiving group while Tory Horton looks to seize the WR3 role in Seattle. All these receivers can be eyed as guys not producing yet but not to be ignored in the long term.

Jayden Higgins, Houston Texans

Kyle Williams, New England Patriots

Jaylin Noel, Houston Texans

Luther Burden, Chicago Bears

Dont’e Thornton, Las Vegas Raiders

Jaylin Lane, Washington Commanders

Tory Horton, Seattle Seahawks

Isaac TeSlaa, Detroit Lions

Tre Harris, Los Angeles Chargers

Chimere Dike, Tennessee Titans

➠ Rookie Tight End Check-In

The tight end position has had some viability from rookies this year. From expected first-round output in Tyler Warren to unexpected receptions from Jackson Hawes, the rookie tight ends are producing.

Starters

Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts

Warren is the only rookie tight end worth consistently starting in fantasy right now. He has caught 19-of-27 targets for 263 yards in the middle of a Daniel Jones resurgence. His 13.0 PPR Fantasy Points per Game are good for No. 5 among all tight ends. He also leads all tight ends in receiving and boasts a 69.8 PFF grade, good for No. 6. Warren is a season-long starter and top-five Dynasty tight end.

Streamers & Stashes

Outside of Tyler Warren, there are three rookie tight ends that can provide fantasy value in redraft formats. Colston Loveland can overtake Cole Kmet in Chicago at some point while Harold Fannin has found production in a versatile role for the Browns. Mason Taylor has come on lately with back-to-back games of at least four receptions for the Jets in Weeks 3 and 4.

Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears

2.4 PPR FPPG, caught 3-of-6 targets for 92 yards and zero touchdowns

Harold Fannin Jr., Cleveland Browns

8.4 PPR FPPG, caught 17-of-24 targets for 160 yards and zero touchdowns

Mason Taylor, New York Jets

5.5 PPR FPPG, caught 11-of-16 targets for 108 yards and zero touchdowns

Dynasty Intrigue

A few rookie tight ends have long-term value for Dynasty formats. Elijah Arroyo is the TE2 in Seattle, but A.J. Barner isn’t a definitive long-term starter. Oronde Gadsden has gotten opportunities with Will Dissly out for the Chargers, with 10 targets in Weeks 3 and 4. He has value as the Chargers’ future starting tight end; Gunnar Helm has the same case for the Titans. Jackson Hawes gets an honorable mention here, catching one pass per game and showcasing excellent blocking. He scored a touchdown in Week 3 and had red zone catches in Weeks 1 and 4, joining Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox in the Bills’ tight end room.

Elijah Arroyo, Seattle Seahawks

Oronde Gadsden, Los Angeles Chargers

Jackson Hawes, Buffalo Bills

Gunnar Helm, Tennessee Titans