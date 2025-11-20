 Skip navigation
2025 Week 12 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

  
Published November 20, 2025 11:40 AM

Trey McBride hopes to stay sizzling for Arizona, Kyle Pitts settles in as the Falcons’ only weapon, and Tyler Warren goes big game hunting in Kansas City.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver

Week 12 Tight Ends

1Trey McBrideARIvs. JAC
2Brock BowersLVvs. CLE
3George KittleSFvs. CAR
4Travis KelceKCvs. IND
5Tyler WarrenINDat KC
6Dallas GoedertPHIat DAL
7Kyle Pitts Sr.ATLat NO
8Jake FergusonDALvs. PHI
9Mark AndrewsBALvs. NYJ
10Dalton SchultzHOUvs. BUF
11Theo JohnsonNYGat DET
12Hunter HenryNEat CIN
13Cade OttonTBat LAR
14Juwan JohnsonNOvs. ATL
15Colston LovelandCHIvs. PIT
16AJ BarnerSEAat TEN
17Mason TaylorNYJat BAL
18Noah FantCINvs. NE
19Harold Fannin Jr.CLEat LV
20T.J. HockensonMINat GB
21Isaiah LikelyBALvs. NYJ
22David NjokuCLEat LV
23Ja’Tavion SandersCARat SF
24Brock WrightDETvs. NYG
25Chig OkonkwoTENvs. SEA
26Luke MusgraveGBvs. MIN
27Dawson KnoxBUFat HOU
28Jonnu SmithPITat CHI
29Darnell WashingtonPITat CHI
30Pat FreiermuthPITat CHI
31Mike GesickiCINvs. NE
32Gunnar HelmTENvs. SEA
33Taysom HillNOvs. ATL
34Michael MayerLVvs. CLE
35Cole KmetCHIvs. PIT

TE Notes: For the second time this season, Michael Penix Jr. (knee) and Drake London (knee) are both sidelined for the Falcons. The first time it happened in Week 8, Kirk Cousins targeted Kyle Pitts nine times, with the seam man going 9/59/0. That was and remains Pitts’ second most targets of the season. It’s a formula shoring up what was beginning to look like shaky TE1 status. … Dalton Schultz is the TE5 by total PPR points and TE8 by average points since Davis Mills started filling in for C.J. Stroud three games ago. There is zero reason to believe the Texans can curtail their passing-game volume against the Bills, though it must be said Buffalo is currently permitting the fewest TE fantasy points. … With the Bears slowly moving on from their veteran pass-catching riff raff, Colston Loveland has quietly reached 38 yards in four straight contests. Arbitrary, etc. but the greater involvement has had him north of 50 yards twice heading into a matchup with the Steelers’ bottom-basement pass defense.

Theo Johnson keeps furnishing a nice floor, catching at least three balls in seven of his past eight appearances. Might it finally be time for some ceiling? NYG/DET is vying for the week’s highest game total, and Jaxon Dart is back under center for the Giants. He found Johnson for a season-best 7/75 his last time out. You are given permission to go big-game hunting. … Cade Otton had what was probably a long-overdue dud in Week 11, but he’s not yet worth burying for one bad game. … AJ Barner finally spiked a week, finishing as the TE4 against the Rams even without a touchdown. It was fueled by a 44-attempt outburst for Sam Darnold, which was 10 more passes than he had previously thrown all season. The Seahawks will undoubtedly hope to avoid a repeat in Week 12, or any week for that matter. The Titans are a plus matchup, but one where Barner would likely need a score to get home in fantasy. … Brock Wright, Dawson Knox and Luke Musgrave are all decent-enough touchdown dart throws with zero-catch floors.

Mike Gesicki (pec) is suddenly practicing in full, complicating the outlook for Noah Fant in Ja’Marr Chase’s (suspension) absence and Joe Burrow’s (toe) return. He will be the preferred TE2 play over Gesicki, either way, but both his floor and ceiling odds take a big hit if Gesicki suits up, as is currently looking likely. … Mason Taylor finally has a quarterback in Tyrod Taylor who will at least be asked to pass the ball. Taylor came close to establishing a TE2 floor even with scattershot Justin Fields under center. He could become a “surprise” asset for the fantasy stretch run and postseason. … Although the Browns will presumably try to scare up some easy completions for an overmatched Shedeur Sanders in his starting debut, the quarterback change is bad news for Harold Fannin, “easy” target though he is. No one in this offense has a Week 12 floor, to say nothing of the ceiling. … Ja’Tavion Sanders was one of a plethora of Panthers to have one of his better games of the season in Week 11 against the Falcons. Maybe he can keep it going against a paper-tiger 49ers pass defense.

Week 12 Kickers

1Brandon AubreyDALvs. PHI
2Jason MyersSEAat TEN
3Jake BatesDETvs. NYG
4Cairo SantosCHIvs. PIT
5Jake ElliottPHIat DAL
6Ka’imi FairbairnHOUvs. BUF
7Michael BadgleyINDat KC
8Andy BorregalesNEat CIN
9Cam LittleJACat ARI
10Harrison ButkerKCvs. IND
11Chris BoswellPITat CHI
12Tyler LoopBALvs. NYJ
13Matt PraterBUFat HOU
14Chase McLaughlinTBat LAR
15Evan McPhersonCINvs. NE
16Chad RylandARIvs. JAC
17Matt GaySFvs. CAR
18Will ReichardMINat GB
19Ryan FitzgeraldCARat SF
20Daniel CarlsonLVvs. CLE
21Harrison MevisLARvs. TB
22Blake GrupeNOvs. ATL
23Younghoe KooNYGat DET
24Nick FolkNYJat BAL
25Zane GonzalezATLat NO
26Joey SlyeTENvs. SEA
27Lucas HavrisikGBvs. MIN
28Andre SzmytCLEat LV

Week 12 Defense/Special Teams

1Seattle Seahawksat TEN
2Baltimore Ravensvs. NYJ
3Green Bay Packersvs. MIN
4Cleveland Brownsat LV
5Las Vegas Raidersvs. CLE
6Detroit Lionsvs. NYG
7New Orleans Saintsvs. ATL
8Atlanta Falconsat NO
9Buffalo Billsat HOU
10Kansas City Chiefsvs. IND
11Chicago Bearsvs. PIT
12Pittsburgh Steelersat CHI
13Jacksonville Jaguarsat ARI
14Los Angeles Ramsvs. TB
15Houston Texansvs. BUF
16New England Patriotsat CIN
17Philadelphia Eaglesat DAL
18Arizona Cardinalsvs. JAC
19San Francisco 49ersvs. CAR
20Minnesota Vikingsat GB
21Dallas Cowboysvs. PHI
22Carolina Panthersat SF
23Tampa Bay Buccaneersat LAR
24Indianapolis Coltsat KC
25New York Jetsat BAL
26New York Giantsat DET
27Tennessee Titansvs. SEA
28Cincinnati Bengalsvs. NE