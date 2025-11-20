 Skip navigation
Top News

2025 Week 12 Fantasy Football Rankings: RB

  
Published November 20, 2025 11:40 AM

TreVeyon Henderson awaits Rhamondre Stevenson’s status, Emanuel Wilson gets ready to fill in for Josh Jacobs, and Bucky Irving ponders if it’s finally time to suit up.

Other positions: Quarterback | Receiver | Tight End/Kickers/Defense

Week 12 Running Backs

1Bijan RobinsonATLat NO
2Christian McCaffreySFvs. CAR
3Jonathan TaylorINDat KC
4Jahmyr GibbsDETvs. NYG
5Derrick HenryBALvs. NYJ
6James Cook BUFat HOU
7Saquon BarkleyPHIat DAL
8Rico DowdleCARat SF
9Kyren WilliamsLARvs. TB
10Bucky IrvingTBat LAR
11Chase BrownCINvs. NE
12D’Andre SwiftCHIvs. PIT
13Javonte WilliamsDALvs. PHI
14TreVeyon HendersonNEat CIN
15Ashton JeantyLVvs. CLE
16Emanuel WilsonGBvs. MIN
17Breece HallNYJat BAL
18Travis Etienne Jr.JACat ARI
19Woody MarksHOUvs. BUF
20Kareem HuntKCvs. IND
21Kenneth Walker IIISEAat TEN
22Quinshon JudkinsCLEat LV
23Aaron Jones Sr.MINat GB
24Alvin KamaraNOvs. ATL
25David MontgomeryDETvs. NYG
26Tyrone Tracy NYGat DET
27Jaylen WarrenPITat CHI
28Zach CharbonnetSEAat TEN
29Bam KnightARIvs. JAC
30Tyler AllgeierATLat NO
31Bhayshul TutenJACat ARI
32Kenneth GainwellPITat CHI
33Kyle MonangaiCHIvs. PIT
34Nick ChubbHOUvs. BUF
35Rhamondre StevensonNEat CIN
36Michael CarterARIvs. JAC
37Devin SingletaryNYGat DET
38Sean TuckerTBat LAR
39Tony PollardTENvs. SEA
40Tyjae SpearsTENvs. SEA
41Rachaad WhiteTBat LAR
42Blake CorumLARvs. TB
43Jordan MasonMINat GB
44Keaton MitchellBALvs. NYJ
45Brian Robinson Jr.SFvs. CAR
46Chris BrooksGBvs. MIN
47Chuba HubbardCARat SF
48Devin NealNOvs. ATL
49Brashard SmithKCvs. IND
50Tank BigsbyPHIat DAL
51Isaiah DavisNYJat BAL
52Dylan SampsonCLEat LV
53Jerome FordCLEat LV

RB Notes: TreVeyon Henderson has finished as the PPR RB4 and RB3 with Rhamondre Stevenson (toe) on the shelf. Stevenson is inching toward a Week 12 return, though it’s still far from guaranteed. If it does happen, Henderson will be the higher ranked back, but we know not to trust the Pats to do what we consider “the right thing.” Stevenson will get work. It’s just a question of where on the field and how much of it. An RB1 if Stevenson sits, Henderson will still be a “must start” even if his veteran backfield mate plays. Just be aware of the all-too-real downside. … Bucky Irving (knee, shoulder) continues to crawl toward a return. It stands to reason last week was the “ramp up” before he finally suits back up against the Rams. It’s a tough matchup, but one where Irving figures to be immediately featured. Although Sean Tucker went off in a plus Week 11 matchup with the Bills, a Bucs team that is 1-3 over the past month and took its time with its star back will presumably unleash him the second he’s finally able to go. Tucker will maintain low-end “second FLEX” appeal. Rachaad White is out of the fantasy running. Again, this is if Irving avoids a rug pull.

Although Josh Jacobs (bruised knee) has yet to be formally ruled out, it is looking like it will be Emanuel Wilson with a dash of Chris Brooks against the Vikings. Despite the Packers’ recent struggles, it’s a decent matchup and arguably even better game environment. The Pack are roughly touchdown home favorites. Replacement-level talents like Wilson have a way of becoming trap plays as plug-and-play RB2s, but he has to be in Week 12 lineups. … It’s hard to see how Week 11 could have gone more poorly for Ashton Jeanty. It wasn’t his fault, of course. Geno Smith/Pete Carroll/Chip Kelly appears to be the league’s most over the hill offensive triumvirate. It shouldn’t really matter for Week 12. The Browns have an elite defense but should struggle to sustain drives with Shedeur Sanders under center. That means positive game script and hopefully increased play volume for Jeanty, who is a “trust the process” RB2. … Touchdown-reliant RB2s who don’t catch passes are a dying breed, but don’t tell that to Kareem Hunt. With the Chiefs home favorites and a game total north of 50, Hunt is a strong bet to find the end zone provided Isiah Pacheco (knee) remains sidelined. Pacheco could return.

Bhayshul Tuten finally got a bigger workload in Week 11 and responded with the RB19 day in PPR. Of course, the same conditions that freed Tuten also sparked Travis Etienne, who had his best outing in months as he finished as the RB11. Naturally, Tuten picked up an ankle injury along the way. He is practicing, but it probably forestalls a permanent move past Etienne on the depth chart for an A+ matchup and game environment against the Cardinals. … “Big home underdogs against one of the league’s worst run defenses” certainly sounds like Woody Marks game script. Of course, it’s sort of all been Woody Marks game script of late. Marks has soundly out-snapped and out-touched Nick Chubb during the Texans’ two-game win streak without C.J. Stroud. The Bills are bad enough against the run that even Chubb has some last-gasp FLEX appeal, but Marks’ snap share and high-value touch advantage give him a strong lead for a game where Houston will be tasked with matching points.

I’m fading Quinshon Judkins for Week 12, perhaps way too far. He’s just so touchdown reliant right now, and with the Browns’ third-strong QB under center, scores will be extremely hard to come by, even vs. the pathetic Raiders. … I started the season rooting for Zach Charbonnet to get more work than Kenneth Walker III. Not because I thought “Charbs” was better, but because I believed the Seahawks’ coaching staff believed so and I wanted to be right. I was right. And oh so wrong. Mike Macdonald is finally crying “uncle,” too, admitting Walker needs to be something more akin to Seattle’s lead back than between-the-20s man. After months of never really knowing where to rank Seattle’s backs, I finally know Walker deserves a sizable advantage. … With the Saints looking more functional heading into their Week 11 bye, Alvin Kamara handled 25 touches in Week 10. It goes without saying he did nothing with them, but the Devin Neal threat has yet to materialize. That being said, last week’s open date was the perfect time for coach Kellen Moore to reassess the situation. … There continues to be no winners in the Tony Pollard/Tyjae Spears “battle.” The floors are perfunctory, and any ceiling would be incidental.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is supposedly “optimistic” about Jaylen Warren (ankle) facing the Bears, though he did not practice on Wednesday. Chicago’s defense is awful on the ground, but it’s fair to wonder if Warren will find himself a committeeman even if he does suit up. Kenneth Gainwell has played well whenever given the opportunity this season, and OC Arthur Smith will undoubtedly be looking to expand the backfield party with either Aaron Rodgers (wrist) limited or Mason Rudolph (not good) limited. If Warren plays, treat him as a risky FLEX. … Tyrone Tracy has been getting to do the cool stuff in the Giants’ backfield, save for … the coolest thing there is, scoring touchdowns. That has remained Devin Singletary’s department. We will still take Tracy’s overall snap and touches advantage, especially with Jaxson Dart (concussion) returning for what will be an “evaluation mode” Giants stretch run. … The Cardinals’ Backfield: We Know Drama. Emari Demercado (ankle) is out. Trey Benson (knee, I.R.) is maybe in. We don’t know what the mixture is going to be against the Jaguars, only that an RB2 day for any of Bam Knight, Michael Carter or potentially Benson is unlikely.