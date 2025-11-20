2025 Week 12 Fantasy Football Rankings: RB

TreVeyon Henderson awaits Rhamondre Stevenson’s status, Emanuel Wilson gets ready to fill in for Josh Jacobs, and Bucky Irving ponders if it’s finally time to suit up.

Week 12 Running Backs

1 Bijan Robinson ATL at NO 2 Christian McCaffrey SF vs. CAR 3 Jonathan Taylor IND at KC 4 Jahmyr Gibbs DET vs. NYG 5 Derrick Henry BAL vs. NYJ 6 James Cook BUF at HOU 7 Saquon Barkley PHI at DAL 8 Rico Dowdle CAR at SF 9 Kyren Williams LAR vs. TB 10 Bucky Irving TB at LAR 11 Chase Brown CIN vs. NE 12 D’Andre Swift CHI vs. PIT 13 Javonte Williams DAL vs. PHI 14 TreVeyon Henderson NE at CIN 15 Ashton Jeanty LV vs. CLE 16 Emanuel Wilson GB vs. MIN 17 Breece Hall NYJ at BAL 18 Travis Etienne Jr. JAC at ARI 19 Woody Marks HOU vs. BUF 20 Kareem Hunt KC vs. IND 21 Kenneth Walker III SEA at TEN 22 Quinshon Judkins CLE at LV 23 Aaron Jones Sr. MIN at GB 24 Alvin Kamara NO vs. ATL 25 David Montgomery DET vs. NYG 26 Tyrone Tracy NYG at DET 27 Jaylen Warren PIT at CHI 28 Zach Charbonnet SEA at TEN 29 Bam Knight ARI vs. JAC 30 Tyler Allgeier ATL at NO 31 Bhayshul Tuten JAC at ARI 32 Kenneth Gainwell PIT at CHI 33 Kyle Monangai CHI vs. PIT 34 Nick Chubb HOU vs. BUF 35 Rhamondre Stevenson NE at CIN 36 Michael Carter ARI vs. JAC 37 Devin Singletary NYG at DET 38 Sean Tucker TB at LAR 39 Tony Pollard TEN vs. SEA 40 Tyjae Spears TEN vs. SEA 41 Rachaad White TB at LAR 42 Blake Corum LAR vs. TB 43 Jordan Mason MIN at GB 44 Keaton Mitchell BAL vs. NYJ 45 Brian Robinson Jr. SF vs. CAR 46 Chris Brooks GB vs. MIN 47 Chuba Hubbard CAR at SF 48 Devin Neal NO vs. ATL 49 Brashard Smith KC vs. IND 50 Tank Bigsby PHI at DAL 51 Isaiah Davis NYJ at BAL 52 Dylan Sampson CLE at LV 53 Jerome Ford CLE at LV

RB Notes: TreVeyon Henderson has finished as the PPR RB4 and RB3 with Rhamondre Stevenson (toe) on the shelf. Stevenson is inching toward a Week 12 return, though it’s still far from guaranteed. If it does happen, Henderson will be the higher ranked back, but we know not to trust the Pats to do what we consider “the right thing.” Stevenson will get work. It’s just a question of where on the field and how much of it. An RB1 if Stevenson sits, Henderson will still be a “must start” even if his veteran backfield mate plays. Just be aware of the all-too-real downside. … Bucky Irving (knee, shoulder) continues to crawl toward a return. It stands to reason last week was the “ramp up” before he finally suits back up against the Rams. It’s a tough matchup, but one where Irving figures to be immediately featured. Although Sean Tucker went off in a plus Week 11 matchup with the Bills, a Bucs team that is 1-3 over the past month and took its time with its star back will presumably unleash him the second he’s finally able to go. Tucker will maintain low-end “second FLEX” appeal. Rachaad White is out of the fantasy running. Again, this is if Irving avoids a rug pull.

Although Josh Jacobs (bruised knee) has yet to be formally ruled out, it is looking like it will be Emanuel Wilson with a dash of Chris Brooks against the Vikings. Despite the Packers’ recent struggles, it’s a decent matchup and arguably even better game environment. The Pack are roughly touchdown home favorites. Replacement-level talents like Wilson have a way of becoming trap plays as plug-and-play RB2s, but he has to be in Week 12 lineups. … It’s hard to see how Week 11 could have gone more poorly for Ashton Jeanty. It wasn’t his fault, of course. Geno Smith/Pete Carroll/Chip Kelly appears to be the league’s most over the hill offensive triumvirate. It shouldn’t really matter for Week 12. The Browns have an elite defense but should struggle to sustain drives with Shedeur Sanders under center. That means positive game script and hopefully increased play volume for Jeanty, who is a “trust the process” RB2. … Touchdown-reliant RB2s who don’t catch passes are a dying breed, but don’t tell that to Kareem Hunt. With the Chiefs home favorites and a game total north of 50, Hunt is a strong bet to find the end zone provided Isiah Pacheco (knee) remains sidelined. Pacheco could return.

Bhayshul Tuten finally got a bigger workload in Week 11 and responded with the RB19 day in PPR. Of course, the same conditions that freed Tuten also sparked Travis Etienne, who had his best outing in months as he finished as the RB11. Naturally, Tuten picked up an ankle injury along the way. He is practicing, but it probably forestalls a permanent move past Etienne on the depth chart for an A+ matchup and game environment against the Cardinals. … “Big home underdogs against one of the league’s worst run defenses” certainly sounds like Woody Marks game script. Of course, it’s sort of all been Woody Marks game script of late. Marks has soundly out-snapped and out-touched Nick Chubb during the Texans’ two-game win streak without C.J. Stroud. The Bills are bad enough against the run that even Chubb has some last-gasp FLEX appeal, but Marks’ snap share and high-value touch advantage give him a strong lead for a game where Houston will be tasked with matching points.

I’m fading Quinshon Judkins for Week 12, perhaps way too far. He’s just so touchdown reliant right now, and with the Browns’ third-strong QB under center, scores will be extremely hard to come by, even vs. the pathetic Raiders. … I started the season rooting for Zach Charbonnet to get more work than Kenneth Walker III. Not because I thought “Charbs” was better, but because I believed the Seahawks’ coaching staff believed so and I wanted to be right. I was right. And oh so wrong. Mike Macdonald is finally crying “uncle,” too, admitting Walker needs to be something more akin to Seattle’s lead back than between-the-20s man. After months of never really knowing where to rank Seattle’s backs, I finally know Walker deserves a sizable advantage. … With the Saints looking more functional heading into their Week 11 bye, Alvin Kamara handled 25 touches in Week 10. It goes without saying he did nothing with them, but the Devin Neal threat has yet to materialize. That being said, last week’s open date was the perfect time for coach Kellen Moore to reassess the situation. … There continues to be no winners in the Tony Pollard/Tyjae Spears “battle.” The floors are perfunctory, and any ceiling would be incidental.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is supposedly “optimistic” about Jaylen Warren (ankle) facing the Bears, though he did not practice on Wednesday. Chicago’s defense is awful on the ground, but it’s fair to wonder if Warren will find himself a committeeman even if he does suit up. Kenneth Gainwell has played well whenever given the opportunity this season, and OC Arthur Smith will undoubtedly be looking to expand the backfield party with either Aaron Rodgers (wrist) limited or Mason Rudolph (not good) limited. If Warren plays, treat him as a risky FLEX. … Tyrone Tracy has been getting to do the cool stuff in the Giants’ backfield, save for … the coolest thing there is, scoring touchdowns. That has remained Devin Singletary’s department. We will still take Tracy’s overall snap and touches advantage, especially with Jaxson Dart (concussion) returning for what will be an “evaluation mode” Giants stretch run. … The Cardinals’ Backfield: We Know Drama. Emari Demercado (ankle) is out. Trey Benson (knee, I.R.) is maybe in. We don’t know what the mixture is going to be against the Jaguars, only that an RB2 day for any of Bam Knight, Michael Carter or potentially Benson is unlikely.