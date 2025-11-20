2025 Week 12 Fantasy Football Rankings: QB

Jacoby Brissett tries to keep the good times rolling against the Jaguars, Jaxson Dart prepares to return for the Giants, and Joe Burrow wonders if he will be re-joining the QB1 ranks.

Week 12 Quarterbacks

1 Josh Allen BUF at HOU 2 Drake Maye NE at CIN 3 Jalen Hurts PHI at DAL 4 Lamar Jackson BAL vs. NYJ 5 Patrick Mahomes KC vs. IND 6 Jared Goff DET vs. NYG 7 Matthew Stafford LAR vs. TB 8 Dak Prescott DAL vs. PHI 9 Joe Burrow CIN vs. NE 10 Jaxson Dart NYG at DET 11 Jacoby Brissett ARI vs. JAC 12 Brock Purdy SF vs. CAR 13 Baker Mayfield TB at LAR 14 Caleb Williams CHI vs. PIT 15 Daniel Jones IND at KC 16 Sam Darnold SEA at TEN 17 Jordan Love GB vs. MIN 18 Trevor Lawrence JAC at ARI 19 Bryce Young CAR at SF 20 Davis Mills HOU vs. BUF 21 Tyler Shough NO vs. ATL 22 Mason Rudolph PIT at CHI 23 J.J. McCarthy MIN at GB 24 Tyrod Taylor NYJ at BAL 25 Kirk Cousins ATL at NO 26 Geno Smith LV vs. CLE 27 Cam Ward TEN vs. SEA 28 Shedeur Sanders CLE at LV

QB Notes: Lamar Jackson has finished as the QB9, QB17 and QB29 in three games since returning from his hamstring injury. He has rushed just 18 times for 60 scoreless yards in the process. That’s a slump for the league’s pre-eminent dual-threat, one now playing through an ankle issue. Jackson is still more likely than not to come alive against the Jets, but he’s not the same player right now. … It’s fair to wonder how different things might look for Jaxson Dart in his return from a one-week absence with a concussion. You don’t have to read too far between the lines to know one of the reasons for Brian Daboll’s firing was his recklessness with Dart’s rushing, while the team is openly imploring its young QB to better protect himself. It’s just that, you’re not going to remake the kid in a fortnight. We would still plan on enough “crazy legs” Dart in a likely shootout with the Lions for the young man to get home as a QB1. … Joe Burrow (toe) is apparently back. This being the NFL, it’s just as Ja’Marr Chase (suspension) is forced to take a seat. Not great, but if Burrow is back, it’s hard to see him finishing outside the QB1 ranks for a likely shootout with the Pats, with or without his alpha WR1.

There’s nothing else to say: Jacoby Brissett is hoopin’. Whether it’s the gym, the park, or the Y, he’s showing up and getting buckets. Now, is he winning? No. Is he throwing for more than two weekly touchdowns? Also no. Do we care? Triple no. Kidding aside, Brissett is playing legitimately well. He is making the most of bad game scripts, some admittedly of his own making. You may be wondering, where has this guy been? and the answer is probably … learning. He looks like a player applying a decade of lessons, surveying the defense and playing pitch-and-catch. Expect him to keep it up against a Jaguars D coughing up the fifth most QB fantasy points. … Previously last seen in Santa Clara, CA in September, there’s been a Brock Purdy sighting in Arizona. Initial reports are he finished as the QB6 against the Cardinals despite attempting only 26 passes and amassing 200 yards. Three of those throws ended up in the end zone, however. Again, this is all just based on the agent’s report. Although intelligence remains scarce, Purdy is reportedly headed back to California to face a Panthers defense with solid rate stats, if hardly a stay-away unit.

You can say it: Daniel Jones looked like the “old” Danny Dimes the final two weeks before the Colts’ bye. Seven combined turnovers would be concerning for any quarterback, but especially one with Jones’ history. More giveaways are probably on the menu for Sunday in Kansas City, but Indy won’t have the luxury of simply sitting back and handing the ball off vs. a stingy Chiefs run D. … Where did that come from for Bryce Young? Before throwing for a Panthers record 448 yards against a Falcons defense that entered Week 11 allowing the fewest passing yards, Young had been held below 200 in seven straight starts. Then he injured his ankle mid-game. Then he somehow went to work for what felt like an awakening, but was probably just an aberration. Either way, it certainly enhanced his streamer case for a 49.5-point road totaled showdown with a 49ers defense that is not pressuring the passer (league-low 12 sacks) and is permitting the fifth most aerial yardage. … Shedeur Sanders is not ready to start NFL games. You will almost never see a player look as raw as he did in Week 11. Although the Raiders are a matchup upgrade over the Ravens, Sanders is going to be the “get-right spot” in this one, not vice versa.

Davis Mills has … unlocked the Texans’ passing game? He has the team’s second and third highest passing totals of the season over the past two weeks, both in victories. The Bills’ defense is far worse on the ground than through the air, but Mills’ success targeting Nico Collins keeps him live as a last-gasp QB2. … Tyler Shough looked surprisingly competent heading into the Saints’ Week 11 bye. He’s now had a bonus week of prep against a Falcons “defense” that was somehow just shredded to bits by Bryce Young. Atlanta had actually been stopping the pass with some regularity before last week’s alarming setback, but Shough can probably make the QB2 doughnuts with his solid-enough supporting cast. … If Mason Rudolph gets the call in place of Aaron Rodgers (wrist), it will be as an experienced backup who has gotten better at delivering an accurate ball as his career has worn on. The problem is, who is there to deliver it to in Pittsburgh? A skill corps “led” by three tight ends behind DK Metcalf is where spiked week potential goes to die, even in a plus Bears matchup.

J.J. McCarthy has been terrible. There’s no need to beat around the bush, or to gussy up the case with advanced fantasy stats. Unless it’s the final few minutes of the game against the Chicago Bears, he’s not making the throws. McCarthy does look better when he has less time to think — I.E. hurry-up game script — but he has all too much to think about for Week 12 with Micah Parsons on the opposing defensive line. … Tyrod Taylor changes the Jets’ offense in that … there will be actual passes now. Some of them might even be completed. He just doesn’t have anyone to throw to and has a sub-par matchup in a Ravens defense that has feasted on bad competition and been much improved since its bye week. You can do better in your streamer spot. … There was a time in the very near past where Kirk Cousins would be a priority streamer even without Drake London. That time is not 2025, even against a Saints defense allowing a 68.3 completion percentage. Lacking weapons, mobility or a live arm, Cousins could be on his way out of the league.

